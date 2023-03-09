|
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Contract/Real Estate
Successful full letting in the Ried03 retail park
09.03.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Zurich, 09 march 2023 – The last two large retail spaces in the specialist retail centre at Riedstrasse 3 in Dietikon were successfully let to the Migros Zurich cooperative and to a toy retailer operating throughout Europe. Together, the two retailers will occupy an area of around 5,500 m².
Encouraging growth at the "Silbern" retail location in Dietikon: HIAG won Migros and a major European retailer of toys and baby articles as long-term anchor tenants.
HIAG will complete the comprehensive revitalisation of the specialist retail centre in late summer 2023. In the course of autumn 2023, the tenants will be able to move into the modern building and the tenant fit-out will begin. The opening of the Migros supermarket and the toy shop is planned for the start of the Christmas shopping season in November 2023. With the successful lettings, HIAG has achieved virtually full occupancy on the entire site.
"We are thrilled to welcome the two retailers as new tenants at the Fachmarktcenter. The two new anchor tenants will further strengthen the breadth of the offer on the entire site," says Béatrice Gollong, Head of Portfolio and Transactions on the successful letting.
|
|
|Company calendar
|
|13 March 2023
|Publication of Annual Report 2022
|27 April 2023
|Annual General Meeting
|28 August 2023
|Publication of Half-Year Report 2023
|26 September 2023
|Capital Market Day 2023
About HIAG
HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange that holds a real estate portfolio with a total value of CHF 1.87 billion. Compared to the total area of the real estate portfolio of 2.6 million m², HIAG has an outstanding development pipeline of around 815,000 m² with currently 61 projects and an expected investment volume of CHF 3.07 billion. The portfolio comprises 45 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as selected residential properties in future-oriented growth regions of German and French-speaking Switzerland. HIAG generates a stable rental income from its real estate management activities and creates long-term value potential through active portfolio management and the development of attractive destinations.
