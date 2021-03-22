Susanne Zenker will not stand for election to HIAG's Board of Directors

Basel, 22 March 2021 - Susanne Zenker has informed HIAG that due to SBB's compliance guidelines on secondary employent of its employees, which were tightened a few days ago, she is unfortunately no longer allowed to stand for election to the Board of Directors of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG.

HIAG regrets that the proven real estate expert has to refrain from running for the Board of Directors, but maintains its intention to expand the Board of Directors with an additonal female real estate expert or another real estate specialist as soon as possible.

As already announced, the election of financial expert Dr. Christian Wiesendanger to the Board of Directors will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting on 22 April 2021. He will take over from Dr. Walter Jakob, who is retiring.

