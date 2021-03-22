Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  HIAG Immobilien Holding AG    HIAG   CH0239518779

HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG

(HIAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Susanne Zenker will not stand for election to HIAG's Board of Directors

03/22/2021 | 02:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Media information

Susanne Zenker will not stand for election to HIAG's Board of Directors

Basel, 22 March 2021 - Susanne Zenker has informed HIAG that due to SBB's compliance guidelines on secondary employent of its employees, which were tightened a few days ago, she is unfortunately no longer allowed to stand for election to the Board of Directors of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG.

HIAG regrets that the proven real estate expert has to refrain from running for the Board of Directors, but maintains its intention to expand the Board of Directors with an additonal female real estate expert or another real estate specialist as soon as possible.

As already announced, the election of financial expert Dr. Christian Wiesendanger to the Board of Directors will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting on 22 April 2021. He will take over from Dr. Walter Jakob, who is retiring.

Contacts

Marco Feusi

Chief Executive Officer

T +41 61 606 55 00

marco.feusi@hiag.com

Laurent Spindler

Chief Financial Officer

T +41 61 606 55 00

laurent.spindler@hiag.com

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG

Aeschenplatz 7

4052 Basel

T +41 61 606 55 00

investor.relations@hiag.com

www.hiag.com

Agenda

22 April 2021 Annual General Meeting 2021

27 August 2021 Publication ot the 2021 half-year results




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
All news about HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG
02:05aSusanne Zenker will not stand for election to HIAG's Board of Directors
TE
03/18HIAG IMMOBILIEN  : Research Partners AG Lifts Price Target on HIAG Immobilien, M..
MT
03/15HIAG IMMOBILIEN  : Returns to Profit on Positive FY20 Property Revaluation
MT
03/15HIAG on track after a successful fiscal year
TE
02/22HIAG IMMOBILIEN  : CFO Steps Down
MT
02/22Organisational changes in HIAG's Board of Directors and Executive Board
TE
02/10Invitation to the presentation of ful-year results 2020
TE
01/12HIAG IMMOBILIEN  : Forms Solar Power Production JV With Averton
MT
01/11HIAG launches joint venture with aventron for the production of solar power
TE
2020HIAG IMMOBILIEN  : Lowers Dismantling Cost of Rohner Site in Switzerland
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 88,0 M 94,7 M 94,7 M
Net income 2021 35,9 M 38,6 M 38,6 M
Net Debt 2021 847 M 910 M 910 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,6x
Yield 2021 2,45%
Capitalization 889 M 956 M 956 M
EV / Sales 2021 19,7x
EV / Sales 2022 16,0x
Nbr of Employees 77
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 114,00 CHF
Last Close Price 106,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target 10,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,55%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marco Feusi Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Spindler Chief Financial Officer
Felix Grisard Chairman
Walter Jakob Independent Non-Executive Director
Balz Halter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG-3.20%964
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED15.90%43 770
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.99%37 539
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED17.50%34 663
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED22.18%28 187
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-7.33%27 582
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ