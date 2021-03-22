Susanne Zenker will not stand for election to HIAG's Board of Directors

Basel, 22 March 2021 - Susanne Zenker has informed HIAG that due to SBB's compliance guidelines on secondary employent of its employees, which were tightened a few days ago, she is unfortunately no longer allowed to stand for election to the Board of Directors of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG.
HIAG regrets that the proven real estate expert has to refrain from running for the Board of Directors, but maintains its intention to expand the Board of Directors with an additonal female real estate expert or another real estate specialist as soon as possible.
As already announced, the election of financial expert Dr. Christian Wiesendanger to the Board of Directors will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting on 22 April 2021. He will take over from Dr. Walter Jakob, who is retiring.
Contacts
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
T +41 61 606 55 00
investor.relations@hiag.com
www.hiag.com
Agenda
22 April 2021 Annual General Meeting 2021
27 August 2021 Publication ot the 2021 half-year results