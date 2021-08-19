Log in
    5JK   SG1U37933462

HIAP HOE LIMITED

(5JK)
General Announcement::Article in Business Times on Orchard Towers

08/19/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
HIAP HOE LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 199400676Z)

ARTICLE IN BUSINESS TIMES ON ORCHARD TOWERS

The Board of Directors of Hiap Hoe Limited (the "Company") refers to the article entitled "Orchard Towers collective sale committee appoints Edmund Tie, Legal Solutions" in the electronic edition of Business Times on 19 August 2021.

The Company's subsidiary, Golden Bay Realty (Private) Limited is the registered proprietor of properties which are registered as 59 strata lots, of which 21 are shops and 38 are offices, all of which are located at Orchard Tower, Singapore.

Shareholders are advised that there is no certainty that the collective sale of Orchard Towers will proceed or be completed. Accordingly, shareholders are advised to exercise caution in dealings with the shares of the Company, to read this announcement and any further update announcement(s) released by the Company carefully and should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors or other professional advisers if they have any doubt about the actions they should take.

The Board will provide further material updates of the collective sale at the appropriate times.

By Order of the Board

Ong Beng Hong

Joint Company Secretary

19 August 2021

Disclaimer

Hiap Hoe Limited published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 21:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
