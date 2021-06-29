Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::Proposed Disposal of the Company's 80% shareholding in Hiap Seng Engineering Ltd FZC -Waiver

All capitalised terms used in this announcement which are not defined shall bear the meanings given to them in the 3

Company will make the necessary announcements when there are further developments on the Proposed Disposal and other matters contemplated by this announcement. Shareholders are advised to read this announcement and any further announcements by the Company carefully. Shareholders and potential investors should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors, accountants, tax advisers or other professional advisers if they have any doubt about the actions they should take.

Oon Su Sun and Lin Yueh Hung

Joint and Several Judicial Manager

29 June 2021

The affairs, business and property of the Company are being managed by the Judicial Managers appointed by the High Court of Singapore. The Judicial Managers contract and only act as agents of the Company and disclaim all personal liability of any nature whatsoever for all matters arising out of in connection with and in respect of the Judicial Management of the Company herein.