  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hibbett, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HIBB   US4285671016

HIBBETT, INC.

(HIBB)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:10:04 2023-02-24 am EST
72.00 USD   +0.81%
Hibbett Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Earnings Release and Webcast Details
BU
2022Hibbett : Expands Digital Transformation Efforts with Heady Investment
PU
2022HIBBETT, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Hibbett Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Earnings Release and Webcast Details

02/24/2023 | 11:02am EST
Hibbett, Inc. (Nasdaq/GS: HIBB), an athletic-inspired fashion retailer, today announced details for the release of its results for the fourth quarter and year ended January 28, 2023.

Hibbett plans to issue its fourth quarter and year-end 2023 earnings release before the market opens on March 3, 2023, and will host a live, interactive webcast later that same day at 10:00 a.m. ET. The webcast of Hibbett's quarterly earnings review will be available online at https://investors.hibbett.com/ under the News & Events section. The replay will follow shortly after the end of the webcast and will be available online for 30 days.

About Hibbett, Inc.

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with 1,126 Hibbett and City Gear specialty stores located in 36 states as of October 29, 2022. Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com. Follow us @hibbettsports and @citygear on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 731 M - -
Net income 2023 130 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,35x
Yield 2023 1,43%
Capitalization 909 M 909 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,53x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 7 300
Free-Float 29,4%
Technical analysis trends HIBBETT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 71,42 $
Average target price 78,86 $
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael E. Longo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Volke Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Accounting
Anthony F. Crudele Independent Director
Ronald P. Blahnik Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Benjamin Knighten Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIBBETT, INC.4.69%909
INDITEX14.73%93 978
KERING21.68%74 912
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-0.60%60 694
ROSS STORES, INC.-2.94%38 394
HENNES & MAURITZ AB12.01%19 634