Hibbett : & City Gear Surprise Alabama's Minor Middle School With $20,000 Donation To Kick Off The New Year School Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB), a Birmingham based premium footwear and athleisure retailer with more than 1,000 Hibbett Sports and City Gear stores nationwide, today announced that in partnership with Jordan Brand, Minor Middle School in Adamsville has received $20,000 to kick off the new school year and purchase much-needed supplies such as musical instruments and PE equipment.

The $20,000 donation has been earmarked for critical needs such as; funds for the Minor Middle School Band Program to purchase new instruments, school library updates and improvements, equipment for the physical education department and more. In addition, each student in the 8th grade class, received a coveted Haddad Backpack from the Jordan Brand collection, to carry school supplies in the new school year.

"This donation from Hibbett and Jordan is very meaningful to our band program," said Martinius Everett, Principal, Minor Middle School. "Our band program has helped students develop discipline, perseverance, and character. In addition, many of our students develop a life-long passion for band and continue to study music at the post-secondary level. This donation will also be used to purchase materials for our library as we look to modernize as well as educational resources for our P.E. departments, and other areas of academic support."

The check presentation took place at the Minor Middle School gymnasium on Friday morning with local representatives from Hibbett, City Gear, Jordan, Minor Middle School leadership, educators and students. In addition, there was a surprise video from Cam Jordan of the New Orleans Saints and a special appearance from the Minor High School Marching Band.

"Hibbett has been an anchor in the Birmingham area for more than 76 years and we proudly support educational and athletic programs that improve the lives of youth in our community," said, Sarah Sharp-Wangaard, VP Marketing, Hibbett. "We are so happy to partner with Jordan and be able to help Minor Middle School start the new school year off right with much needed infrastructure and supplies for their students."

Hibbett believes in the power of education and sport to break barriers, build community and change the world for the better. To connect with schools in local neighborhoods where Hibbett and City Gear operate, Hibbett conducts regular outreach to educational and athletic programs in need of support. Additionally, Hibbett donates to dozens of schools annually through its Sole School program, with funds, in kind donations, mentoring and job opportunities.

About Hibbett and City Gear

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with more than 1070 Hibbett Sports and City Gear specialty stores, located in 35 states nationwide. Hibbett has a rich history of serving customers for more than 76 years with convenient locations, personalized service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @hibbettsports and @citygear .

