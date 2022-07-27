Hibbett : Code of Business Conduct and Ethics

Hibbett, Inc. Code of Business Conduct and Ethics (amended May 25, 2022) INTRODUCTION Purpose This Code of Business Conduct and Ethics (this "Code") of Hibbett, Inc. (the "Company" or "Hibbett") contains general guidelines for conducting the business of the Company consistent with the highest standards of business ethics. To the extent this Code requires a higher standard than required by commercial practice or applicable laws, rules or regulations; we adhere to these higher standards. Directors also must comply with the applicable requirements and restrictions imposed by the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq"). This Code applies to all of our directors, officers and associates. We refer to all persons covered by this Code as "Company associates" or simply "associates." We also refer to our Chief Executive Officer and President, our Chief Financial Officer, our Chief Accounting Officer and our Controller as our "senior financial officers." Seeking Help and Information This Code is not intended to be a comprehensive rulebook and cannot address every situation that you may face. If you feel uncomfortable about a situation or have any doubts about whether it is consistent with the Company's ethical standards, seek help. We encourage you to contact your supervisor for help first. If your supervisor cannot answer your question or if you do not feel comfortable contacting your supervisor, contact one of the other parties listed on page 9 of this Code. You may remain anonymous and will not be required to reveal your identity in calls to the Company's Ethics and Compliance Hotline or when sending a written report by mail, although providing your identity may assist the Company in addressing your questions or concerns. Violations of this Code All associates have a duty to report any known or suspected violation of this Code, including any violation of the laws, rules, regulations or policies that apply to the Company. If you know of or suspect a violation of this Code, immediately report the conduct to your supervisor. If you do not feel comfortable reporting the conduct to your supervisor or you do not get a satisfactory response, you may contact one of the other parties listed on page 9 of this Code. You may also report known or suspected violations to Navex Global, our Ethics and Compliance Hotline that is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-855-247-4422. You may remain anonymous and will not be required to reveal your identity in reporting your concerns. It is Company policy that any associate who violates this Code will be subject to appropriate discipline, which may include termination of employment. This determination will be based upon the facts and circumstances of each particular situation. An associate accused of violating this Code will be given an opportunity to present his or her version of the events at issue prior to any determination of appropriate discipline. Associates who violate the law or this Code may expose themselves to substantial civil damages, criminal fines and prison terms. The Company may also face substantial fines and penalties and may incur damage to its reputation and standing in the community. Your conduct as a representative of the Company, if it does not comply with the law or with this Code, can result in serious consequences for both you and the Company.

Policy Against Retaliation The Company prohibits retaliation against an associate who seeks help or reports known or suspected violations. Any reprisal or retaliation against an associate, because the associate sought help or filed a report, will be subject to disciplinary action, including potential termination of employment. Waivers of this Code Waivers of this Code for associates may be made only by an executive officer of the Company. Any waiver of this Code for our directors, executive officers or senior financial officers may be made only by our Board of Directors (the "Board") and will be disclosed to the public as required by law or the rules of the Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and Nasdaq. CONFLICTS OF INTEREST Identifying Potential Conflicts of Interest A conflict of interest can occur when an associate's private interest interferes, or appears to interfere, with the interests of the Company as a whole. The best policy is to avoid private interests that influence your ability to act in the interests of the Company or that make it difficult to perform your work objectively and effectively. Conflicts of interest are prohibited as a matter of Company policy, except as approved under guidelines established by the Board, as described later in this Code. Identifying potential conflicts of interest may not always be clear-cut, but the following list provides some typical examples. Unless specific approval is granted under Company guidelines: Outside Employment. No associate should be employed by, serve as a director of, or provide any services to a company that is a customer, supplier or competitor of the Company, unless specifically approved by the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer.

No associate should obtain any personal benefits or favors of material value to the associate because of his or her position with the Company. Financial Interests. No associate should have a significant financial interest (ownership or otherwise) in any company that is a material customer, supplier or competitor of the Company, unless the transaction has been specifically approved by the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. A "significant financial interest" means (i) ownership of greater than 1% of the equity of a material customer, supplier or competitor or (ii) an investment in a material customer, supplier or competitor that represents more than 5% of the total assets of the associate.

Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. The actions of family members outside the workplace may also give rise to the conflicts of interest described above because they may influence an associate's objectivity in making decisions on behalf of the Company. For purposes of this Code, "family members" include your spouse or life partner, 2

parents, children (whether such relationships are by blood or adoption), siblings, in-laws and step- relations and anyone who resides in your home (other than a tenant or employee). If any of the foregoing circumstances apply to a director, executive officer or principal financial officer, then specific approval (when allowed) must be obtained from our Board or the Audit Committee. If you are uncertain whether a particular company is a material customer, supplier or competitor, please contact the Chief Financial Officer for assistance. Director Conflicts of Interest Directors must avoid any conflicts or appearance of any conflicts of interest between the director and the Company. "Conflicts of interest" can, but are not limited, to occur when: A director's personal interest is adverse to-or may appear to be adverse to-the interests of the Company as a whole.

to-or may appear to be adverse to-the interests of the Company as a whole. A director, or a person closely related to a director 1 , receives improper personal benefits as a result of his or her position as a director of the Company. A director shall also recuse him or herself from any Board decision involving another firm or company with which the director is affiliated. Other examples of conflicts that directors also must avoid include: Relationship of Company with third-parties. Directors may not receive a personal benefit from a person or firm which is seeking to do business or to retain business with the Company, unless such a relationship is fully disclosed by the interested director and approved by the vote of the directors disinterested in the transaction.

Directors may not receive a personal benefit from a person or firm which is seeking to do business or to retain business with the Company, unless such a relationship is fully disclosed by the interested director and approved by the vote of the directors disinterested in the transaction. Compensation from non-Company sources. Directors may not accept compensation (in any form) for services performed by the director for the Company from any source other than the Company.

Directors may not offer, give or receive gifts from persons or entities that deal with the Company in those cases where any such gift is being made in order to influence a director's actions as a member of the Company's Board, or where acceptance of the gifts could create any appearance of a conflict of interest. Personal use of Company assets. Directors may not use Company assets, labor or information for personal use unless approved by disinterested directors, or as part of compensation. Further, it is the responsibility of each director and prospective director to disclose to the Board any relationship that could impair his or her independence or any conflict of interest with the Company. Each director shall complete an annual questionnaire providing information necessary for the Company to assist the Board in reconfirming each director's independence and making required disclosures in the Company's Proxy Statement, where applicable. 1 Persons closely related to a director can also include: a director's immediate family members; entities that the director serves as an officer, director, or in a position of an equivalent authority, any other person with whom the director has a close relationship, or as may be defined by regulation or law as may be amended. 3

Related Party Transactions Conflicts of interest that may arise among certain senior company personnel deserve special attention. In order to protect its interests and comply with SEC and stock exchange rules, the Company will review all transactions in which the following persons (known as "related parties") have a direct or indirect interest: the Company's executive officers, directors or nominees for election as a director,

greater than 5 percent beneficial owner of the Company's common stock, or

immediate family members of an executive officer or director, or of any nominee for director, in each case, where the Company is a participant and the amount involved may be expected to exceed $120,000 in any fiscal year. This requirement covers any arrangement or relationship, including indebtedness and guarantees, and the $120,000 threshold is the total amount involved in any series of similar or related transactions. Disclosure of Conflicts of Interest & Related Party Transactions The Company requires that associates disclose any situations that reasonably would be expected to give rise to a conflict of interest: Associates who are not related parties must report potential conflicts of interest to their supervisor or to the Chief Financial Officer. The conflict is prohibited unless and until approved by such persons.

Related parties must disclose interested transactions (as described above) and any other potential conflicts of interest to the Board. Directors or nominees should address their disclosures to the Audit Committee and the Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee, while others should address their disclosures to the Audit Committee, except for compensation matters of executive management, which should be addressed to the Compensation Committee. Detailed procedures for dealing with related party transactions (including standing pre-approval for certain types of transactions) may be established by the Board. In their absence, the following provisions apply: The applicable committee shall review the material facts of all interested transactions that require the committee's approval and either approve or disapprove of the entry into the transaction.

If advance committee approval of an interested transaction is not feasible, then the transaction shall be considered and, if the committee determines it to be appropriate, ratified at the committee's next regularly scheduled meeting. It is the policy of the Board that all interested transactions with related parties be subject to approval or ratification in accordance with these procedures. Corporate Opportunities Associates, officers and directors are prohibited from taking for themselves personally opportunities that are discovered through the use of corporate property, information or position without the consent of the Board. No associate may use corporate property, information, or position for improper personal gain, and no associate may compete with the Company directly or indirectly. Associates, officers and directors owe a duty to the Company to advance its legitimate interests when the opportunity to do so arises. 4