Hibbett Expands Digital Transformation Efforts with Heady Investment

December 8, 2022

Birmingham, AL | December 08, 2022 09:05 AM Eastern Standard Time

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB), an athletic-inspired fashion and footwear omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 Hibbett and City Gear stores nationwide, today announced a strategic investment in both Heady LLC, a digital product consultancy, and its sister company, Heady Digital Products

Inc. (HDP), to accelerate digital transformation efforts. Heady provides full-service strategy, design, full- stack development, and growth marketing services for the most innovative brands. HDP is a provider of omnichannel digital experience management software for leading brands including Hibbett.

The new investment and partnership reflect Hibbett's continued focus on developing next-generation omnichannel capabilities. "After working together for the past five years, I am delighted to announce this investment in Heady," said Mike Longo, President and CEO, Hibbett, Inc. "It is our fundamental belief that ongoing prioritization of our mobile apps will allow us to continue improving both the customer and team member experiences by addressing perennial pain points."

Since partnering with Heady LLC to build and manage their ecommerce apps, Hibbett has seen large increases in app downloads and user signups, as well as in-app sales. A key driver of success has been Heady's agility and ability to continuously improve Hibbett's apps through frequent updates. This is made possible by Heady's robust roadmapping, best-in-class design, and development expertise.

"I'm thrilled to take our long-term partnership with Hibbett to the next level," said Rahul Khosla, CEO, Heady and HDP. "The work we've done with Hibbett shows that brands that are truly committed to investing in their digital transformation journey will see dramatic business results over time as digital becomes an ever greater driver of revenue and profitability."

The investment in HDP reflects Hibbett's strong support of its leadership team's expertise and vision for the future of digital products. Hibbett's Shoe Launch Raffles, which are a major differentiator among its competitors and a significant driver of in-store traffic, are powered by HDP's digital experience management solutions. Khosla commented: "This investment expedites our current roadmap and the build and launch of Malible, a plug-and-play product that will allow our core software technologies to serve a broader audience. We've enjoyed working closely with Hibbett and admire their leadership's thoughtful and open-minded approach to new technology and how it can set them apart in their industry. We're excited to continue exploring new opportunities together."

About Hibbett, Inc.

Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Hibbett is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with 1,126 Hibbett and City Gear specialty stores located in 36 states nationwide, as of October 29, 2022. Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service, and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks, and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com. Follow us @hibbettsports and @citygear on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Heady, LLC

Heady is a digital product consultancy that partners with leading brands like LG, Motel 6, Scotts Miracle-Gro, David's Bridal, CB2, Heyday, and Hydrafacial to build beautiful and engaging digital experiences that tackle their biggest challenges and achieve their most crucial business goals. Founded in 2015, Heady is a certified Great Place to Work™. For more information, visit www.heady.io, connect with us on LinkedIn, or follow @makeitheady on Twitter and Instagram.

About Heady Digital Products, Inc.