Hibbett Sports : 3Q 2021 Investor Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Other than statements of historical facts, all statements which address activities, events, or developments that the Company anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, but not limited to, such things as our Fiscal 2021 outlook, future capital expenditures, expansion, strategic plans, financial objectives, dividend payments, stock repurchases, growth of the Company's business and operations, including future cash flows, revenues, and earnings, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and other such matters, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation reflect our current views about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause events or our actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, levels of activity, or performance or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: changes in general economic or market conditions that could affect overall consumer spending or our industry; changes to the financial health of our customers; our ability to successfully execute our long-term strategies; our ability to effectively drive operational efficiency in our business; the potential impact of new trade, tariff and tax regulations on our profitability; our ability to effectively develop and launch new, innovative and updated products; our ability to accurately forecast consumer demand for our products and manage our inventory in response to changing demands; increased competition causing us to lose market share or reduce the prices of our products or to increase significantly our marketing efforts; the impact of public health crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, or other significant or catastrophic events; fluctuations in the costs of our products; acceleration of costs associated with the protection of the health of our employees and customers; loss of key suppliers or manufacturers or failure of our suppliers or manufacturers to produce or deliver our products in a timely or cost-effective manner, including due to port disruptions; our ability to accurately anticipate and respond to seasonal or quarterly fluctuations in our operating results; our ability to successfully manage or realize expected results from acquisition, including our acquisition of City Gear, and other significant investments or capital expenditures; the availability, integration and effective operation of information systems and other technology, as well as any potential interruption of such systems or technology; risks related to data security or privacy breaches; our ability to raise additional capital required to grow our business on terms acceptable to us; our potential exposure to litigation and other proceedings; and our ability to attract key talent and retain the services of our senior management and key employees.
These forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and judgments and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control. For additional discussion on risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" disclosed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could produce significantly different results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
INTRODUCTION
Welcome
Q3 FY21 Results
Sales - 21.2% comp
Brick and mortar increased 17.5%
Omni-channelincreased 50.7%
GAAP Operating Income - $33.2MM
Non-GAAPOperating Income - $32.7MM1
Diluted EPS GAAP - $1.47
Diluted EPS Non-GAAP - $1.451
Changes to the Merchandising Organization
1. See Appendix for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
COVID RESPONSE
Stores remain open where possible
Stores continue to support the omni-channel business
We run safe stores for the employees and the customers
We will probably experience some short-term disruptions due to anticipated increases in virus cases
We have seen this before and know what to do
SALES DRIVERS
Q3 FY21 Drivers
New customer retention
Market disruption
Targeted purchases by our Merchandising Team
Continued omni-channel adoption
MERCHANDISING
Category Performance
Apparel - Mid 30's % comp growth
Footwear - Low 20's % comp growth
Team Sports - Low teens comp decline
Footwear and Apparel Performance
Men's - Mid 20's % comp growth
Women's - Low 50's % comp growth
Kid's - High teens % comp growth
Inventory
Declines continue to moderate in Q4
Aged - Approaching historical lows
Visual
54 stores remodeled by end of FY2021
Deploying store refresh plan in Q4
Q3 FY21 RESULTS
INCOME STATEMENT
CASH FLOW
Comp Sales - +21.2%
GM % - GAAP: 38.3%; Non-GAAP: 38.1%1
SG&A% - GAAP: 26.1%; Non-GAAP: 26.0%1
Operating Income - GAAP: $33.2MM; Non-GAAP: $32.7MM1
Diluted EPS - GAAP: $1.47; Non-GAAP: $1.451
1. See Appendix for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Cash Flow from Operations declined $33.6MM
CapEx - $8.3MM
YTD RESULTS
INCOME STATEMENT
CASH FLOW / BALANCE SHEET
Comp Sales - +22.0%
GM % - GAAP: 35.0%; Non-GAAP: 35.3%1
SG&A% - GAAP: 26.4%; Non-GAAP: 22.6%1
Operating Income - GAAP: $67.4MM; Non-GAAP: $110.2MM1
Diluted EPS - GAAP: $2.98; Non-GAAP: $4.741
1. See Appendix for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Cash Flow from Operations - $145.3MM
CapEx - $20.8MM
Inventory - $210.9MM
FUTURE
Drivers of Q4 FY21 Expectations
- New consumer retention - Market disruption
- Strong vendor relationships
- Business model improvements Omni-channel consumer
1. Assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 25.0% and a diluted share count of approximately 17.2 million.
Appendix - Reconciliation of Q3 FY21 GAAP to Non-GAAP
Cost of goods sold Gross margin SG&A Operating income
Provision for income taxes
Net income
Diluted earnings per share
13-Week Period Ended October 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands)
GAAP Basis
Acquisition(1)
COVID-19(2)
Non-GAAP Basis
(As Reported)
(As Adjusted)
% to Sales
$
204,347
-
$
(693)
$
205,040
61.9%
$
127,036
-
$
(693)
$
126,343
38.1%
$
86,330
$
232
-
$
86,098
26.0%
$
33,165
$
232
$
(693)
$
32,704
9.9%
$
7,867
$
55
$
(164)
$
7,758
2.3%
$
25,266
$
177
$
(529)
$
24,914
7.5%
$
1.47
$
0.01
$
(0.03)
$
1.45
Excluded acquisition amounts during the 13-week period ended October 31, 2020, related to the acquisition of City Gear, LLC consist primarily of change in valuation of contingent earnout and accounting and professional fees.
Excluded amounts during the 13-weeks ended October 31, 2020, related to the COVID-19 pandemic, consist primarily of non-cash LCM reserve adjustments in cost of goods sold (COGS).
Appendix - Reconciliation of YTD GAAP to Non-GAAP
Cost of goods sold Gross margin SG&A
Goodwill impairment Operating income
Provision for income taxes
Net income
Diluted earnings per share
39-Week Period Ended October 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands)
GAAP Basis
Acquisition(1)
COVID-19(2)
Non-GAAP Basis
(As Reported)
(As Adjusted)
% to Sales
$
678,047
-
$
3,043
$
675,004
64.7%
$
364,780
-
$
3,043
$
367,823
35.3%
$
255,838
$
4,379
$
15,743
$
235,716
22.6%
$
19,661
-
$
19,661
-
-
$
67,386
$
4,379
$
38,447
$
110,212
10.6%
$
16,645
$
1,238
$
11,738
$
29,621
2.8%
$
50,334
$
3,141
$
26,709
$
80,184
7.7%
$
2.98
$
0.19
$
1.58
$
4.74
Excluded acquisition amounts during the 39-weeks ended October 31, 2020, related to the acquisition of City Gear, LLC consist primarily of change in valuation of contingent earnout and accounting and professional fees.
Excluded amounts during the 39-weeks ended October 31, 2020, related to the COVID-19 pandemic, consist primarily of net non-cash LCM reserve charges in COGS and impairment (goodwill, tradename and other assets) costs and paid-not-worked salaries net of related tax credits in SG&A.
