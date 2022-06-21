Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Hibernia REIT Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBRN   IE00BGHQ1986

HIBERNIA REIT PLC

(HBRN)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  11:23 2022-06-17 am EDT
1.598 EUR   -0.13%
10:05aHIBERNIA REIT : Tom Edwards-Moss appointed as new Hibernia REIT CEO following completion of acquisition by Brookfield
PU
06/20CORRECTION : Hibernia REIT Delists from London, Dublin After Takeover by Brookfield
MT
06/20Hibernia REIT's Takeover By Brookfield's Benedict Real Estate Bidco Becomes Effective
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hibernia REIT : Tom Edwards-Moss appointed as new Hibernia REIT CEO following completion of acquisition by Brookfield

06/21/2022 | 10:05am EDT
Tom Edwards-Moss appointed as new Hibernia REIT CEO following

completion of acquisition by Brookfield

Tom Edwards-Moss has been appointed as Chief Executive of Hibernia REIT ("Hibernia" or "the Company"), following its recent acquisition by Brookfield. He has been Chief Financial Officer of Hibernia since June 2014.

He takes over from Kevin Nowlan, who will remain an Executive Director and continue to work as part of the senior management team in his new role as a Senior Adviser.

Brookfield's acquisition of Hibernia completed on 17 June 2022, and the Company's shares have been delisted from Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia intends to change its name to reflect that it is no longer structured as Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") and this will be announced in due course.

Hibernia listed in December 2013 and has built a portfolio focused on high quality office assets and prime redevelopment sites in central Dublin, with an emphasis on asset clustering and ESG excellence. At its last published valuation prior to delisting the portfolio was valued at €1.3bn.

Tom Edwards-Moss, Chief Executive of Hibernia, said:

"I'm excited to be taking over as Chief Executive as Hibernia enters this new phase. Under Brookfield's ownership we plan to maintain our focus on creating new office clusters that deliver a high-quality work environment to our tenants alongside top-tier sustainability credentials, such as the Clanwilliam Quarter and Harcourt Square."

The appointment is subject to approval by the Central Bank of Ireland.

ENDS

Contacts:

Hibernia REIT: Doug Keatinge, dkeatinge@murraygroup.ie, +353-860374163

About Hibernia REIT

Hibernia REIT owns and develops property with a focus on the Dublin city centre office market. HIbernia seeks to own clusters of assets to enhance the facilities and amenities it can provide occupiers, with a strong focus on ESG excellence.

Disclaimer

Hibernia REIT plc published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 14:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 62,0 M 65,3 M 65,3 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,38%
Capitalization 1 058 M 1 114 M 1 114 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 17,1x
Capi. / Sales 2023 20,3x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 97,2%
