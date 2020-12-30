Hibiscus Petroleum : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
12/30/2020 | 12:17am EST
HIBISCUS PETROLEUM BERHAD
1. Details of Corporate Proposal
Involve issuance of new type/class of securities ?
No
Types of corporate proposal
Conversion of Preference Shares
Details of corporate proposal
Conversion of Islamic Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares to Ordinary Shares
No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal
1,033,541
Issue price per share ($$)
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.4800
Par Value($$) (if applicable)
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following
Units
1,722,493,120
Issued Share Capital ($$)
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 827,750,855.690
Listing Date
31 Dec 2020
Remarks :
(i) The issue price per share refers to the conversion price of Tranche 2 of the Islamic Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares to Ordinary Shares.
(ii) The latest ordinary share capital and number of issued ordinary shares of the Company is RM827,750,855.69 comprising of 1,722,493,120 ordinary shares in Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad.
Announcement Info
Company Name
HIBISCUS PETROLEUM BERHAD
Stock Name
HIBISCS
Date Announced
30 Dec 2020
Category
Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
