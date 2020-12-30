Log in
HIBISCUS PETROLEUM

(HIBISCS)
Hibiscus Petroleum : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

12/30/2020 | 12:17am EST
Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
HIBISCUS PETROLEUM BERHAD

1. Details of Corporate Proposal
Involve issuance of new type/class of securities ? No
Types of corporate proposal Conversion of Preference Shares
Details of corporate proposal Conversion of Islamic Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares to Ordinary Shares
No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal 1,033,541
Issue price per share ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.4800
Par Value($$) (if applicable) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following
Units 1,722,493,120
Issued Share Capital ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 827,750,855.690
Listing Date 31 Dec 2020


Remarks : 
(i) The issue price per share refers to the conversion price of Tranche 2 of the Islamic Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares to Ordinary Shares.
 
(ii) The latest ordinary share capital and number of issued ordinary shares of the Company is RM827,750,855.69 comprising of  1,722,493,120 ordinary shares in Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad.

Announcement Info
Company Name HIBISCUS PETROLEUM BERHAD
Stock Name HIBISCS
Date Announced 30 Dec 2020
Category Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
Reference Number ALA-28122020-00016


Disclaimer

Hibiscus Petroleum Bhd published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 05:08:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2021 586 M 145 M 145 M
Net income 2021 72,5 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
Net cash 2021 329 M 81,5 M 81,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 929 M 229 M 230 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 78,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,64 MYR
Last Close Price 0,59 MYR
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kenneth Gerard Pereira Managing Director & Executive Director
Zainul Rahim bin Mohamad Zain Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mark John Paton Chief Operating Officer
Chee Yeong Yip Chief Financial Officer
Roushan Arumugam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HIBISCUS PETROLEUM-37.77%229
CNOOC LIMITED-43.06%43 186
CONOCOPHILLIPS-39.92%41 971
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-41.89%28 551
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-26.88%28 177
ECOPETROL S.A.-31.64%26 847
