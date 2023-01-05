Hibiscus Petroleum : Minutes of the 12th Annual General Meeting

HIBISCUS PETROLEUM BERHAD

Registration Number : 200701040290 (798322-P)

MINUTES OF THE 12TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY CONDUCTED ON A VIRTUAL BASIS THROUGH LIVE STREAMING AND ONLINE VOTING VIA REMOTE PARTICIPATION AND VOTING FACILITIES ("RPV") AT THE BROADCAST VENUE AT TRICOR BUSINESS CENTRE, GEMILANG ROOM, UNIT 29-01, LEVEL 29, TOWER A, VERTICAL BUSINESS SUITE, AVENUE 3, BANGSAR SOUTH, NO. 8,

JALAN KERINCHI, 59200 KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA ("BROADCAST VENUE") ON THURSDAY, 1 DECEMBER 2022 AT 9.30 A.M.

Members of the Board of Directors present: Encik Zainul Rahim bin Mohd Zain : Present at Broadcast Venue (Chairman, Non-IndependentNon-Executive Director) Dr Kenneth Gerard Pereira : Present at Broadcast Venue (Managing Director) YBhg Dato' Sri Roushan Arumugam : Present at Broadcast Venue (Independent Non-Executive Director) Mr Thomas Michael Taylor : Joined via video-conferencing (Senior Independent Non-Executive Director) YBhg Dato' Dr Zaha Rina Zahari : Present at Broadcast Venue (Independent Non-Executive Director) Mrs Emeliana Dallan Rice-Oxley : Present at Broadcast Venue (Independent Non-Executive Director In attendance: Ms Tai Yit Chan : Present at Broadcast Venue (Company Secretary)

Attendance of Shareholders:

The total number of shareholders/proxies who had participated in the virtual meeting was 523.

1. Welcome Remarks by the Chairman of the Meeting

Encik Zainul Rahim bin Mohd Zain ("Encik Zainul"), being the Chairman of the Board of Directors, presided as Chairman of the 12th Annual General Meeting ("12th AGM" or "the Meeting") and welcomed all members, proxies and invitees to the AGM conducted through live streaming and online participation via the RPV Facilities, in accordance with Section 327 of the Companies Act, 2016 and Clause 70A of the Constitution of the Company.

The Chairman informed shareholders/proxies that the 12th AGM was being conducted on a virtual basis as safety was of paramount importance to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thereafter, the Chairman proceeded to introduce the members of the Board of Directors and Company Secretary who attended the 12th AGM at the Broadcast Venue. He advised that Mr Thomas Michael Taylor was unable to be physically present at the Broadcast Venue and had

