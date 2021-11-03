Log in
    HIBISCS   MYL5199OO004

HIBISCUS PETROLEUM BERHAD

(HIBISCS)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA - 11/02
0.92 MYR   +3.37%
01:12aAdditional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
PU
10/27Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
PU
10/21HIBISCUS PETROLEUM BERHAD : HIBISCS - Notice of Book Closure
PU
11/03/2021 | 01:12am EDT
1. Details of Corporate Proposal
Involve issuance of new type/class of securities ? No
Types of corporate proposal Conversion of Preference Shares
Details of corporate proposal Conversion of Islamic Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares to Ordinary Shares
No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal 40,000
Issue price per share ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.4800
Par Value($$) (if applicable) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following
Units 2,007,096,317
Issued Share Capital ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 963,284,425.490
Listing Date 05 Nov 2021


Remarks : 
(i) The issue price per share refers to the conversion price of Tranche 2 of the Islamic Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares to Ordinary Shares.
 
(ii) The latest ordinary share capital and number of issued ordinary shares of the Company is RM963,284,425.49 comprising of 2,007,096,317 ordinary shares in Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad.

Announcement Info
Company Name HIBISCUS PETROLEUM BERHAD
Stock Name HIBISCS
Date Announced 03 Nov 2021
Category Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
Reference Number ALA-28102021-00018


Disclaimer

Hibiscus Petroleum Bhd published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 05:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 220 M 294 M 294 M
Net income 2022 227 M 54,7 M 54,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,65x
Yield 2022 1,09%
Capitalization 1 846 M 445 M 444 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,51x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 76,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,92 MYR
Average target price 1,14 MYR
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth Gerard Pereira Managing Director & Executive Director
Chee Yeong Yip Chief Financial Officer
Zainul Rahim bin Mohamad Zain Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Joel Sheng Manager-IT & System Administrator
Roushan Arumugam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIBISCUS PETROLEUM BERHAD58.62%430
CONOCOPHILLIPS86.52%99 882
EOG RESOURCES, INC.87.41%54 567
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED74.80%50 951
CNOOC LIMITED17.97%48 990
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY64.18%46 325