Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
11/03/2021 | 01:12am EDT
HIBISCUS PETROLEUM BERHAD
1. Details of Corporate Proposal
Involve issuance of new type/class of securities ?
No
Types of corporate proposal
Conversion of Preference Shares
Details of corporate proposal
Conversion of Islamic Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares to Ordinary Shares
No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal
40,000
Issue price per share ($$)
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.4800
Par Value($$) (if applicable)
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following
Units
2,007,096,317
Issued Share Capital ($$)
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 963,284,425.490
Listing Date
05 Nov 2021
Remarks :
(i) The issue price per share refers to the conversion price of Tranche 2 of the Islamic Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares to Ordinary Shares.
(ii) The latest ordinary share capital and number of issued ordinary shares of the Company is RM963,284,425.49 comprising of 2,007,096,317 ordinary shares in Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad.
Announcement Info
Company Name
Stock Name
HIBISCS
Date Announced
03 Nov 2021
Category
