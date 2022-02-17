Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HIBISCS   MYL5199OO004

HIBISCUS PETROLEUM BERHAD

(HIBISCS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad : Quarterly report for the financial period ended 31 December 2021

02/17/2022 | 05:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HIBISCUS PETROLEUM BERHAD

(Registration Number: 200701040290 (798322-P))

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

Unaudited Quarterly Financial Report

31 December 2021

(Second financial quarter of financial year ending 30 June 2022)

(Note: This Unaudited Quarterly Financial Report is supplemented by the Corporate and Business Update released on the same day, on 17 February 2022.)

HIBISCUS PETROLEUM BERHAD

(Registration Number: 200701040290 (798322-P))

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

QUARTERLY REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

(Second financial quarter of financial year ending 30 June 2022)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS

INDIVIDUAL QUARTER

CUMULATIVE QUARTER

QUARTER

QUARTER

PERIOD

PERIOD

ENDED

ENDED

ENDED

ENDED

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

Note

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Revenue

284,404

190,285

531,094

335,778

Cost of sales

(92,266)

(86,927)

(181,572)

(156,414)

GROSS PROFIT

192,138

103,358

349,522

179,364

Other income

27

255

29

482

6,362

Administrative expenses

(50,405)

(39,048)

(84,215)

(50,863)

Other expenses

(42,634)

(45,240)

(81,791)

(89,541)

Finance costs

(10,597)

(11,077)

(20,361)

(19,781)

Share of results of an associate

(90)

(108)

(200)

(859)

PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION

28

88,667

7,914

163,437

24,682

Taxation

29

(40,179)

4,103

(73,426)

(2,633)

PROFIT AFTER TAXATION

48,488

12,017

90,011

22,049

PROFIT AFTER TAXATION

ATTRIBUTABLE TO:

- Owners of the Company

48,488

12,017

90,011

22,049

EARNINGS PER SHARE (SEN)

Basic

26

2.42

0.74

4.48

1.37

Diluted

26

2.41

0.67

4.47

1.31

Note:

Earnings Before Interest,

Taxes, Depreciation

and Amortisation

("EBITDA")

139,909

63,178

263,544

128,465

(Please refer to Part A, Note 11 and Part B, Notes 15 and 16 of this Quarterly Report for further details.)

The Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the financial statements.

1

HIBISCUS PETROLEUM BERHAD

(Registration Number: 200701040290 (798322-P))

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

QUARTERLY REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

(Second financial quarter of financial year ending 30 June 2022)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

INDIVIDUAL QUARTER

CUMULATIVE QUARTER

QUARTER

QUARTER

PERIOD

PERIOD

ENDED

ENDED

ENDED

ENDED

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

PROFIT AFTER TAXATION

48,488

12,017

90,011

22,049

Other comprehensive (expenses)/income:

Item that may be subsequently reclassified

to profit or loss:

- Foreign currency translation *

(5,309)

(36,390)

5,653

(70,947)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME/(EXPENSES) FOR THE

QUARTER/PERIOD

43,179

(24,373)

95,664

(48,898)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME/(EXPENSES) ATTRIBUTABLE

TO:

- Owners of the Company

43,179

(24,373)

95,664

(48,898)

  • Arising from translation of Group entities' financial statements with different functional currencies recognised directly in reserves.

The Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the financial statements.

2

HIBISCUS PETROLEUM BERHAD

(Registration Number: 200701040290 (798322-P))

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

QUARTERLY REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

(Second financial quarter of financial year ending 30 June 2022)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Note

ASSETS

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Intangible assets

Equipment

Right-of-use assets

Other receivables

Investment in an associate

Restricted cash and bank balances

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

Trade receivables

Other receivables, deposits and prepayments

Other investment

Amount owing by a joint venture

Cash and bank balances

TOTAL ASSETS

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

EQUITY

Share capital

10

Other reserves

Retained earnings

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Other payables

Borrowings

30

Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares ("CRPS")

- Liability Component Contingent consideration Deferred tax liabilities

Provision for decommissioning costs

UNAUDITED

AUDITED

AS AT

AS AT

31.12.2021

30.06.2021

RM'000

RM'000

1,353,459

1,375,808

584,921

604,833

9,598

12,407

3,463

5,458

4,290

4,381

135,130

125,581

2,090,861

2,128,468

38,019

49,462

120,886

112,905

160,222

182,808

-

136,430

319

318

689,272

177,652

1,008,718

659,575

3,099,579

2,788,043

963,491

959,892

67,670

62,165

521,801

451,865

1,552,962

1,473,922

3,228

9,545

7,445

11,230

-

5,677

40,435

19,683

489,460

471,958

333,507

322,697

874,075

840,790

The Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the financial statements.

3

HIBISCUS PETROLEUM BERHAD

(Registration Number: 200701040290 (798322-P))

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

QUARTERLY REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

(Second financial quarter of financial year ending 30 June 2022)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONT'D)

UNAUDITED

AUDITED

AS AT

AS AT

31.12.2021

30.06.2021

Note

RM'000

RM'000

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade payables

36,640

9,638

Other payables and accruals

553,941

293,072

Borrowings

30

12,185

15,540

CRPS - Liability Component

2,366

-

Amount owing to a joint venture

318

318

Amount owing to an associate

12

119

Contingent consideration

6,922

25,251

Provision for decommissioning costs

-

58,677

Provision for taxation

59,939

70,497

Redeemable Convertible Preference Shares

219

219

672,542

473,331

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,546,617

1,314,121

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

3,099,579

2,788,043

NET ASSETS PER SHARE (RM)

0.77

0.74

The Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the financial statements.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hibiscus Petroleum Bhd published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 10:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HIBISCUS PETROLEUM BERHAD
05:16aHIBISCUS PETROLEUM BERHAD : Quarterly report for the financial period ended 31 December 20..
PU
01/26Hibiscus Petroleum Halts Trading for One Hour on Wednesday; Shares Rally 3%
MT
01/26Hibiscus Petroleum Unit Acquires Petroleum Firm for $212.5 Million; Shares Rise 3%
MT
01/24HIBISCUS PETROLEUM BERHAD : Completes Transformative Acquisition of High Quality Oil and G..
PU
01/03HIBISCUS PETROLEUM BERHAD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021HIBISCUS PETROLEUM BERHAD : Notification To Shareholders On The Change Of Date Of General ..
PU
2021HIBISCUS PETROLEUM BERHAD : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
PU
2021Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
PU
2021Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Septembe..
CI
2021HIBISCUS PETROLEUM BERHAD : Execution of Extension to USD80 million Prepayment Facility wi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 403 M 335 M 335 M
Net income 2022 258 M 61,7 M 61,7 M
Net cash 2022 120 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,29x
Yield 2022 0,87%
Capitalization 2 309 M 551 M 551 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart HIBISCUS PETROLEUM BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIBISCUS PETROLEUM BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,15 MYR
Average target price 1,33 MYR
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth Gerard Pereira Managing Director & Executive Director
Chee Yeong Yip Chief Financial Officer
Zainul Rahim bin Mohamad Zain Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Joel Sheng Manager-IT & System Administrator
Roushan Arumugam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIBISCUS PETROLEUM BERHAD41.10%551
CONOCOPHILLIPS24.98%117 475
EOG RESOURCES, INC.25.82%65 400
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED28.03%63 460
CNOOC LIMITED22.29%56 205
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY22.32%54 315