Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad : Quarterly report for the financial period ended 31 December 2021

(Note: This Unaudited Quarterly Financial Report is supplemented by the Corporate and Business Update released on the same day, on 17 February 2022.)

(Second financial quarter of financial year ending 30 June 2022)

HIBISCUS PETROLEUM BERHAD

(Registration Number: 200701040290 (798322-P))

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

QUARTERLY REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

(Second financial quarter of financial year ending 30 June 2022)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS

INDIVIDUAL QUARTER CUMULATIVE QUARTER QUARTER QUARTER PERIOD PERIOD ENDED ENDED ENDED ENDED 31.12.2021 31.12.2020 31.12.2021 31.12.2020 Note RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 Revenue 284,404 190,285 531,094 335,778 Cost of sales (92,266) (86,927) (181,572) (156,414) GROSS PROFIT 192,138 103,358 349,522 179,364 Other income 27 255 29 482 6,362 Administrative expenses (50,405) (39,048) (84,215) (50,863) Other expenses (42,634) (45,240) (81,791) (89,541) Finance costs (10,597) (11,077) (20,361) (19,781) Share of results of an associate (90) (108) (200) (859) PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 28 88,667 7,914 163,437 24,682 Taxation 29 (40,179) 4,103 (73,426) (2,633) PROFIT AFTER TAXATION 48,488 12,017 90,011 22,049 PROFIT AFTER TAXATION ATTRIBUTABLE TO: - Owners of the Company 48,488 12,017 90,011 22,049 EARNINGS PER SHARE (SEN) Basic 26 2.42 0.74 4.48 1.37 Diluted 26 2.41 0.67 4.47 1.31

Note:

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation ("EBITDA") 139,909 63,178 263,544 128,465

(Please refer to Part A, Note 11 and Part B, Notes 15 and 16 of this Quarterly Report for further details.)

The Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the financial statements.

1