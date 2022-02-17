Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad : Quarterly report for the financial period ended 31 December 2021
02/17/2022 | 05:16am EST
HIBISCUS PETROLEUM BERHAD
(Registration Number: 200701040290 (798322-P))
(Incorporated in Malaysia)
Unaudited Quarterly Financial Report
31 December 2021
(Second financial quarter of financial year ending 30 June 2022)
(Note: This Unaudited Quarterly Financial Report is supplemented by the Corporate and Business Update released on the same day, on 17 February 2022.)
QUARTERLY REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
(Second financial quarter of financial year ending 30 June 2022)
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS
INDIVIDUAL QUARTER
CUMULATIVE QUARTER
QUARTER
QUARTER
PERIOD
PERIOD
ENDED
ENDED
ENDED
ENDED
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
Note
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
Revenue
284,404
190,285
531,094
335,778
Cost of sales
(92,266)
(86,927)
(181,572)
(156,414)
GROSS PROFIT
192,138
103,358
349,522
179,364
Other income
27
255
29
482
6,362
Administrative expenses
(50,405)
(39,048)
(84,215)
(50,863)
Other expenses
(42,634)
(45,240)
(81,791)
(89,541)
Finance costs
(10,597)
(11,077)
(20,361)
(19,781)
Share of results of an associate
(90)
(108)
(200)
(859)
PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION
28
88,667
7,914
163,437
24,682
Taxation
29
(40,179)
4,103
(73,426)
(2,633)
PROFIT AFTER TAXATION
48,488
12,017
90,011
22,049
PROFIT AFTER TAXATION
ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
- Owners of the Company
48,488
12,017
90,011
22,049
EARNINGS PER SHARE (SEN)
Basic
26
2.42
0.74
4.48
1.37
Diluted
26
2.41
0.67
4.47
1.31
Note:
Earnings Before Interest,
Taxes, Depreciation
and Amortisation
("EBITDA")
139,909
63,178
263,544
128,465
(Please refer to Part A, Note 11 and Part B, Notes 15 and 16 of this Quarterly Report for further details.)
The Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the financial statements.
QUARTERLY REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
(Second financial quarter of financial year ending 30 June 2022)
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
INDIVIDUAL QUARTER
CUMULATIVE QUARTER
QUARTER
QUARTER
PERIOD
PERIOD
ENDED
ENDED
ENDED
ENDED
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
PROFIT AFTER TAXATION
48,488
12,017
90,011
22,049
Other comprehensive (expenses)/income:
Item that may be subsequently reclassified
to profit or loss:
- Foreign currency translation *
(5,309)
(36,390)
5,653
(70,947)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME/(EXPENSES) FOR THE
QUARTER/PERIOD
43,179
(24,373)
95,664
(48,898)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME/(EXPENSES) ATTRIBUTABLE
TO:
- Owners of the Company
43,179
(24,373)
95,664
(48,898)
Arising from translation of Group entities' financial statements with different functional currencies recognised directly in reserves.
The Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the financial statements.
QUARTERLY REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
(Second financial quarter of financial year ending 30 June 2022)
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
The Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the financial statements.
QUARTERLY REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
(Second financial quarter of financial year ending 30 June 2022)
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONT'D)
UNAUDITED
AUDITED
AS AT
AS AT
31.12.2021
30.06.2021
Note
RM'000
RM'000
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade payables
36,640
9,638
Other payables and accruals
553,941
293,072
Borrowings
30
12,185
15,540
CRPS - Liability Component
2,366
-
Amount owing to a joint venture
318
318
Amount owing to an associate
12
119
Contingent consideration
6,922
25,251
Provision for decommissioning costs
-
58,677
Provision for taxation
59,939
70,497
Redeemable Convertible Preference Shares
219
219
672,542
473,331
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,546,617
1,314,121
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
3,099,579
2,788,043
NET ASSETS PER SHARE (RM)
0.77
0.74
The Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the financial statements.
