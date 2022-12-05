Advanced search
    1982   JP3793400007

HIBIYA ENGINEERING, LTD.

(1982)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06:00 05/12/2022 GMT
1899.00 JPY   +0.16%
07:37aHibiya Engineering : For the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023(Japan GAAP) Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
PU
07:37aHibiya Engineering : Earnings Announcement First Half of Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
PU
09/29HIBIYA ENGINEERING, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Hibiya Engineering : Earnings Announcement First Half of Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

12/05/2022 | 07:37am GMT
Earnings Announcement for the First Half of FY3/23

November 21, 2022

Financial Summary

For the First Half of FY3/23

2

Financial Highlights (consolidated)

  • Net sales decreased YoY, despite many construction projects carried over from the previous fiscal year, partly because many of them are large projects and most of them will be completed in the second half of the fiscal year or subsequently. Profits decreased significantly YoY, due in part to the small number of large projects which are profitable thanks to improved construction efficiency, etc.
  • Order backlog increased from the year-ago level. Orders received for projects to be completed in the current fiscal year also remained strong, so completed projects are expected to increase in the second half of the fiscal year.
    No change has been made to the forecast announced on May 12.

2020/9

2021/9

2022/9

YoY

YoY (%)

Actual

Actual

Actual

Orders received

30.5

31.4

37.2

+5.7

18.4%

Net sales

31.8

33.2

28.6

-4.6

-14.1%

Operating profit

1.1

3.3

0.7

-2.6

-77.8%

Ordinary profit

1.5

3.6

1.1

-2.5

-68.9%

Profit

1.0

2.7

0.7

-1.9

attributable to

-72.5%

owners of parent

(Billion yen)

2021/3

2022/3

2023/3

Forecast

Actual

Actual

(Announced on

May 12, 2022)

74.3

78.9

80.0

73.1

75.4

80.0

3.9

5.6

4.5

4.5

6.1

5.0

3.0

4.3

3.5

3

Orders Received by Category & by Customer (consolidated)

  • Orders remained strong, primarily reflecting orders received for large redevelopment projects and data centers.
  • Orders received from both the NTT Group and the private sector increased.

By category

By customer

(Billion yen)

(Billion yen)

Air conditioning

Plumbing and sanitation

NTT Group

Public sector

Private sector

Other

Electrical

Others

40.0

40.0

37.2

37.2

3.5

3.5

30.5

31.4

30.5

31.4

30.0

3.2

7.5

30.0

3.2

3.1

3.1

6.5

15.1

7.5

10.6

11.7

8.8

20.0

20.0

5.1

7.0

2.0

2.2

1.9

10.0

17.3

10.0

16.4

14.6

14.6

14.4

14.5

0.0

0.0

2020/9

2021/9

2022/9

2020/9

2021/9

2022/9

4

Orders Received by Priority Domains (non-consolidated)

[Priority domains]

[Trend in orders received

(non-consolidated)]

Data centers/Information

40.0

(Billion yen)

  • Received orders for large new construction projects, reflecting an expansion in demand that resulted from the increased use of cloud services, etc.
  • Received orders for on-demand process* related to new orders received in the previous fiscal year

Office buildings

  • Demand was strong for both new building construction and renovation.

Manufacturing/Distribution

  • Received orders for large manufacturing plants

Education/Health care

Hotels/Resorts

Other

    • High-risecondominiums, etc.
  • On-demandprocess: Construction work which is needed when a tenant begins to use a data center and in other cases

33.7

30.0 27.3 28.2

17.9

10.511.5

20.0

8.9

8.8

10.3

10.0

3.5

1.9

1.3

1.2

2.7

4

2.1

1.1

0.0

1.1

0.7

1.7

2020/92021/92022/9

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hibiya Engineering Ltd. published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2022 07:36:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
