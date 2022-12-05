Hibiya Engineering : Earnings Announcement First Half of Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
12/05/2022 | 07:37am GMT
Earnings Announcement for the First Half of FY3/23
November 21, 2022
Financial Summary
For the First Half of FY3/23
2
Financial Highlights (consolidated)
Net sales decreased YoY, despite many construction projects carried over from the previous fiscal year, partly because many of them are large projects and most of them will be completed in the second half of the fiscal year or subsequently. Profits decreased significantly YoY, due in part to the small number of large projects which are profitable thanks to improved construction efficiency, etc.
Order backlog increased from the year-ago level. Orders received for projects to be completed in the current fiscal year also remained strong, so completed projects are expected to increase in the second half of the fiscal year.
No change has been made to the forecast announced on May 12.
2020/9
2021/9
2022/9
YoY
YoY (%)
Actual
Actual
Actual
Orders received
30.5
31.4
37.2
+5.7
18.4%
Net sales
31.8
33.2
28.6
-4.6
-14.1%
Operating profit
1.1
3.3
0.7
-2.6
-77.8%
Ordinary profit
1.5
3.6
1.1
-2.5
-68.9%
Profit
1.0
2.7
0.7
-1.9
attributable to
-72.5%
owners of parent
(Billion yen)
2021/3
2022/3
2023/3
Forecast
Actual
Actual
(Announced on
May 12, 2022)
74.3
78.9
80.0
73.1
75.4
80.0
3.9
5.6
4.5
4.5
6.1
5.0
3.0
4.3
3.5
3
Orders Received by Category & by Customer (consolidated)
Orders remained strong, primarily reflecting orders received for large redevelopment projects and data centers.
Orders received from both the NTT Group and the private sector increased.
By category
By customer
(Billion yen)
(Billion yen)
Air conditioning
Plumbing and sanitation
NTT Group
Public sector
Private sector
Other
Electrical
Others
40.0
40.0
37.2
37.2
3.5
3.5
30.5
31.4
30.5
31.4
30.0
3.2
7.5
30.0
3.2
3.1
3.1
6.5
15.1
7.5
10.6
11.7
8.8
20.0
20.0
5.1
7.0
2.0
2.2
1.9
10.0
17.3
10.0
16.4
14.6
14.6
14.4
14.5
0.0
0.0
2020/9
2021/9
2022/9
2020/9
2021/9
2022/9
4
Orders Received by Priority Domains (non-consolidated)
[Priority domains]
[Trend in orders received
(non-consolidated)]
Data centers/Information
40.0
(Billion yen)
Received orders for large new construction projects, reflecting an expansion in demand that resulted from the increased use of cloud services, etc.
Received orders for on-demand process* related to new orders received in the previous fiscal year
Office buildings
Demand was strong for both new building construction and renovation.
Manufacturing/Distribution
Received orders for large manufacturing plants
Education/Health care
Hotels/Resorts
Other
High-risecondominiums, etc.
On-demandprocess: Construction work which is needed when a tenant begins to use a data center and in other cases
33.7
30.0 27.328.2
17.9
10.511.5
20.0
8.9
8.8
10.3
10.0
3.5
1.9
1.3
1.2
2.7
4
2.1
1.1
0.0
1.1
0.7
1.7
2020/92021/92022/9
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Hibiya Engineering Ltd. published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2022 07:36:09 UTC.