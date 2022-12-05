Hibiya Engineering : For the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023(Japan GAAP) Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

November 9, 2022

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the

First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 [Japan GAAP]

Company: Hibiya Engineering, Ltd.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Prime Market)

Stock code: 1982

URL: http://www.hibiya-eng.co.jp/English

Representative Director: Nagahiro Kuroda, President and CEO

Contact: Akira Domon, Senior Executive Officer, Manager of IR and PR Office, Administration Division

Tel: 03-3454-2720 Date of filing of quarterly securities report: November 9, 2022 (tentative) Date of commencement of dividend payment: December 5, 2022 Supplementary explanatory documents: No Earnings presentation: Yes (For institutional investors and analysts)

(Yen in millions, rounded down, figures in parentheses indicate negative amounts or percentages)

1. Financial results for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2023 (April 1, 2022 - September 30, 2022)

(1) Result of operations (Consolidated, year-to-date) (Percentage figures represent year on year changes) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent First half ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % September 2022 28,614 (14.1) 753 (77.8) 1,149 (68.9) 754 (72.5) September 2021 33,291 4.4 3,391 193.9 3,699 135.8 2,743 159.7 Note: Comprehensive income: First half of FY3/2023: 728 million yen [-76.2%], First half of FY3/2022: 3,059 million yen [24.8%] Earnings per share Earnings per share fully diluted First half ended Yen Yen September 2022 32.32 32.19 September 2021 114.87 114.38 (2) Financial position (Consolidated) Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share As of Million yen Million yen % Yen September 30, 2022 78,446 62,259 77.3 2,640.20 March 31, 2022 87,466 63,409 70.7 2,635.31

Reference: Shareholders' equity: As of September 30, 2022: 60,678 million yen, As of March 31, 2022: 61,843 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividend per share End of 1Q End of 2Q End of 3Q End of FY Annual Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen FY3/22 ‒ 40.00 ‒ 42.00 82.00 FY3/23 ‒ 42.00 FY3/23 (Estimate) ‒ 42.00 84.00

Note: Change in the estimation of dividend from the latest announcement: No

3. Forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2023 (Consolidated, April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

(Percentage figures represent year on year changes)

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings owners of parent per share Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen Full year 80,000 6.0 4,500 (20.5) 5,000 (18.9) 3,500 (20.0) 149.14

Note: Change in the forecast from the latest announcement: No