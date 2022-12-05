Hibiya Engineering : For the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023(Japan GAAP) Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

Representative Director: Nagahiro Kuroda, President and CEO
Contact: Akira Domon, Senior Executive Officer, Manager of IR and PR Office, Administration Division
Tel: 03-3454-2720
Date of filing of quarterly securities report:
November 9,
2022 (tentative)
Date of commencement of dividend payment: December 5,
2022
Supplementary explanatory documents:
No
Earnings presentation:
Yes (For institutional investors and analysts)
(Yen in millions, rounded down, figures in parentheses indicate negative amounts or percentages)
1. Financial results for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2023 (April 1, 2022 - September 30, 2022)
(1) Result of operations (Consolidated, year-to-date)
(Percentage figures represent year on year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
First half ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
September 2022
28,614
(14.1)
753
(77.8)
1,149
(68.9)
754
(72.5)
September 2021
33,291
4.4
3,391
193.9
3,699
135.8
2,743
159.7
Note: Comprehensive income: First half of FY3/2023: 728 million yen [-76.2%], First half of FY3/2022: 3,059 million yen [24.8%]
Earnings per share
Earnings per share fully diluted
First half ended
Yen
Yen
September 2022
32.32
32.19
September 2021
114.87
114.38
(2) Financial position (Consolidated)
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
September 30, 2022
78,446
62,259
77.3
2,640.20
March 31, 2022
87,466
63,409
70.7
2,635.31
Reference: Shareholders' equity: As of September 30, 2022: 60,678 million yen, As of March 31, 2022: 61,843 million yen
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
End of 1Q
End of 2Q
End of 3Q
End of FY
Annual
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY3/22
‒
40.00
‒
42.00
82.00
FY3/23
‒
42.00
FY3/23 (Estimate)
‒
42.00
84.00
Note: Change in the estimation of dividend from the latest announcement: No
3. Forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2023 (Consolidated, April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)
(Percentage figures represent year on year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings
owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
80,000
6.0
4,500
(20.5)
5,000
(18.9)
3,500
(20.0)
149.14
Note: Change in the forecast from the latest announcement: No
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries (Changes in specific subsidiaries accompanied by changes in the scope of consolidation): No
Use of accounting methods specifically for the preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
Changes in accounting principles and estimates, and retrospective restatement
Changes due to revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes other than in (a): No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
Shares outstanding (including treasury shares)
As of September 30, 2022:
25,006,321
As of March 31, 2022:
25,006,321
(b) Treasury shares
As of September 30, 2022:
2,023,844
As of March 31, 2022:
1,539,127
(c) Average number of shares (quarterly consolidated cumulative period)
Period ended September 30, 2022:
23,354,884
Period ended September 30, 2021:
23,879,240
This report is exempt from the audit review by certified public accountant or audit firm.
Forward-looking statements, important notes, etc.
The forward-looking statements such as the forecasts of financial results stated in this report are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company judges as rational. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may be materially different from the above forecasts for a number of reasons. For more information about these assumptions and other conditions that form the basis of these forecasts, please see page 2 of the supplementary information, "1. Results of Operations, (3) Forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2023."
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023
Index for Supplementary Information
1. Results of Operations .............................................................................................................................................
2
(1)
Overview of consolidated business performance ..............................................................................................
2
(2)
Overview of financial condition ..........................................................................................................................
2
(3)
Forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2023 ................................................................................................
2
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Important Notes .......................................................................
Quarterly consolidated statement of income and consolidated statement of
comprehensive income .....................................................................................................................................
5
(Quarterly consolidated statement of income)...................................................................................................
5
(Quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income)..........................................................................
6
(3)
Notes to quarterly consolidated financial statements ........................................................................................
7
(Notes on going concern assumptions).............................................................................................................
7
(Notes on significant change in shareholders' equity) .......................................................................................
7
(Change in accounting principle).......................................................................................................................
7
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023 of Hibiya Engineering, Ltd. (1982)
1. Results of Operations
Overview of consolidated business performance
During the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, the Japanese economy showed signs of recovery largely thanks to deregulation and government economic policies, including a review of measures against COVID-19 in Japan. However, the outlook remained uncertain given concerns about a downturn in the economy due to soaring prices and other factors, against the backdrop of the protracted situation in Ukraine and the sharp depreciation of the yen.
In Japan's construction industry, public investment was firm and showed signs of recovery, but the industry still needed to respond appropriately to rising raw material prices and supply-side constraints.
Under these circumstances, we focused on various initiatives in accordance with the basic strategy of our Seventh Medium-term Management Plan, including expanding operations through cooperation with alliance partners and proposing ZEB renovation for museums and town halls to local governments with a view to expanding high added value business. On the operational front, the Hibiya Engineering Group has promoted the use and application of ICT and digital technologies and introduced a workflow system to coincide with the renewal of the core system to optimize operations and improve efficiency.
As a result of the efforts above, orders increased by 18.4% year on year, to 37,272 million yen, reflecting the strong performance of orders, including new orders for large redevelopment and new construction projects.
Net sales fell by 14.1% year on year, to 28,614 million yen, mainly because the completion of work in hand, including work carried over from the previous fiscal year, would be concentrated in the second half of the fiscal year or later. In terms of profits, the Group posted gross profit of 4,702 million yen (down 35.2% year on year), operating profit of 753 million yen (down 77.8% year on year) and ordinary profit of 1,149 million yen (down 68.9% year on year) mainly due to a year-on-year decline in large profitable projects reflecting improved construction efficiency and other factors, in addition to decreased sales. Profit attributable to owners of parent decreased 754 million yen (down 72.5% year on year).
Overview of financial condition
Assets
The Group's total assets at the end of the second quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review stood at 78,446 million yen, a decrease of 9,019 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. Current assets decreased 9,222 million yen to 55,809 million yen and noncurrent assets increased 202 million yen to 22,636 million yen.
A major factor for the decrease in total assets was a decline in notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed construction contracts and other of 10,719 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.
Liabilities
At the end of the consolidated second quarter under review, the Group's total liabilities amounted to 16,186 million yen, down 7,870 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.
The decline in liabilities is primarily due to a decrease of 3,877 million yen in notes payable - trade and accounts payable for construction contracts from the end of the previous fiscal year.
Net assets
The Group's net assets totaled 62,259 million yen at the end of the second quarter under review, including a contribution from profit attributable to owners of parent of 754 million yen.
Forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2023
There is no change in the forecast for consolidated results of operations that was announced on May 12, 2022.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023 of Hibiya Engineering, Ltd. (1982)
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Important Notes
Quarterly consolidated balance sheet
(Million yen)
Fiscal year ended March 2022
First half ended September 2022
(As of March 31, 2022)
(As of September 30, 2022)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
27,965
26,695
Notes receivable, accounts receivable from
29,779
19,059
completed construction contracts and other
Securities
5,999
6,999
Costs on construction contracts in progress
873
1,789
Other
417
1,269
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(4)
(3)
Total current assets
65,031
55,809
Noncurrent assets
Property, plant and equipment
598
734
Intangible assets
118
275
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
16,228
16,647
Other
5,827
5,309
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(339)
(330)
Total investments and other assets
21,717
21,626
Total noncurrent assets
22,434
22,636
Total assets
87,466
78,446
3
