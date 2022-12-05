Advanced search
    1982   JP3793400007

HIBIYA ENGINEERING, LTD.

(1982)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06:00 05/12/2022 GMT
1899.00 JPY   +0.16%
07:37aHibiya Engineering : For the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023(Japan GAAP) Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
PU
07:37aHibiya Engineering : Earnings Announcement First Half of Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
PU
09/29HIBIYA ENGINEERING, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Hibiya Engineering : For the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023(Japan GAAP) Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

12/05/2022 | 07:37am GMT
November 9, 2022

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the

First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 [Japan GAAP]

Company: Hibiya Engineering, Ltd.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Prime Market)

Stock code: 1982

URL: http://www.hibiya-eng.co.jp/English

Representative Director: Nagahiro Kuroda, President and CEO

Contact: Akira Domon, Senior Executive Officer, Manager of IR and PR Office, Administration Division

Tel: 03-3454-2720

Date of filing of quarterly securities report:

November 9,

2022 (tentative)

Date of commencement of dividend payment: December 5,

2022

Supplementary explanatory documents:

No

Earnings presentation:

Yes (For institutional investors and analysts)

(Yen in millions, rounded down, figures in parentheses indicate negative amounts or percentages)

1. Financial results for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2023 (April 1, 2022 - September 30, 2022)

(1) Result of operations (Consolidated, year-to-date)

(Percentage figures represent year on year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

First half ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

September 2022

28,614

(14.1)

753

(77.8)

1,149

(68.9)

754

(72.5)

September 2021

33,291

4.4

3,391

193.9

3,699

135.8

2,743

159.7

Note: Comprehensive income: First half of FY3/2023: 728 million yen [-76.2%], First half of FY3/2022: 3,059 million yen [24.8%]

Earnings per share

Earnings per share fully diluted

First half ended

Yen

Yen

September 2022

32.32

32.19

September 2021

114.87

114.38

(2) Financial position (Consolidated)

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

September 30, 2022

78,446

62,259

77.3

2,640.20

March 31, 2022

87,466

63,409

70.7

2,635.31

Reference: Shareholders' equity: As of September 30, 2022: 60,678 million yen, As of March 31, 2022: 61,843 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

End of FY

Annual

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY3/22

40.00

42.00

82.00

FY3/23

42.00

FY3/23 (Estimate)

42.00

84.00

Note: Change in the estimation of dividend from the latest announcement: No

3. Forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2023 (Consolidated, April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

(Percentage figures represent year on year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

80,000

6.0

4,500

(20.5)

5,000

(18.9)

3,500

(20.0)

149.14

Note: Change in the forecast from the latest announcement: No

  • Notes
    1. Changes in significant subsidiaries (Changes in specific subsidiaries accompanied by changes in the scope of consolidation): No
    2. Use of accounting methods specifically for the preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
    3. Changes in accounting principles and estimates, and retrospective restatement
      1. Changes due to revision of accounting standards: Yes
      2. Changes other than in (a): No
      3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
      4. Retrospective restatement: No
    5. Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
      1. Shares outstanding (including treasury shares)

As of September 30, 2022:

25,006,321

As of March 31, 2022:

25,006,321

(b) Treasury shares

As of September 30, 2022:

2,023,844

As of March 31, 2022:

1,539,127

(c) Average number of shares (quarterly consolidated cumulative period)

Period ended September 30, 2022:

23,354,884

Period ended September 30, 2021:

23,879,240

This report is exempt from the audit review by certified public accountant or audit firm.

Forward-looking statements, important notes, etc.

The forward-looking statements such as the forecasts of financial results stated in this report are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company judges as rational. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may be materially different from the above forecasts for a number of reasons. For more information about these assumptions and other conditions that form the basis of these forecasts, please see page 2 of the supplementary information, "1. Results of Operations, (3) Forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2023."

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023

of Hibiya Engineering, Ltd. (1982)

Index for Supplementary Information

1. Results of Operations .............................................................................................................................................

2

(1)

Overview of consolidated business performance ..............................................................................................

2

(2)

Overview of financial condition ..........................................................................................................................

2

(3)

Forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2023 ................................................................................................

2

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Important Notes .......................................................................

3

(1)

Quarterly consolidated balance sheet ...............................................................................................................

3

(2)

Quarterly consolidated statement of income and consolidated statement of

comprehensive income .....................................................................................................................................

5

(Quarterly consolidated statement of income)...................................................................................................

5

(Quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income)..........................................................................

6

(3)

Notes to quarterly consolidated financial statements ........................................................................................

7

(Notes on going concern assumptions).............................................................................................................

7

(Notes on significant change in shareholders' equity) .......................................................................................

7

(Change in accounting principle).......................................................................................................................

7

1

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023 of Hibiya Engineering, Ltd. (1982)

1. Results of Operations

  1. Overview of consolidated business performance
    During the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, the Japanese economy showed signs of recovery largely thanks to deregulation and government economic policies, including a review of measures against COVID-19 in Japan. However, the outlook remained uncertain given concerns about a downturn in the economy due to soaring prices and other factors, against the backdrop of the protracted situation in Ukraine and the sharp depreciation of the yen.
    In Japan's construction industry, public investment was firm and showed signs of recovery, but the industry still needed to respond appropriately to rising raw material prices and supply-side constraints.
    Under these circumstances, we focused on various initiatives in accordance with the basic strategy of our Seventh Medium-term Management Plan, including expanding operations through cooperation with alliance partners and proposing ZEB renovation for museums and town halls to local governments with a view to expanding high added value business. On the operational front, the Hibiya Engineering Group has promoted the use and application of ICT and digital technologies and introduced a workflow system to coincide with the renewal of the core system to optimize operations and improve efficiency.
    As a result of the efforts above, orders increased by 18.4% year on year, to 37,272 million yen, reflecting the strong performance of orders, including new orders for large redevelopment and new construction projects.
    Net sales fell by 14.1% year on year, to 28,614 million yen, mainly because the completion of work in hand, including work carried over from the previous fiscal year, would be concentrated in the second half of the fiscal year or later. In terms of profits, the Group posted gross profit of 4,702 million yen (down 35.2% year on year), operating profit of 753 million yen (down 77.8% year on year) and ordinary profit of 1,149 million yen (down 68.9% year on year) mainly due to a year-on-year decline in large profitable projects reflecting improved construction efficiency and other factors, in addition to decreased sales. Profit attributable to owners of parent decreased 754 million yen (down 72.5% year on year).
  2. Overview of financial condition
    Assets
    The Group's total assets at the end of the second quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review stood at 78,446 million yen, a decrease of 9,019 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. Current assets decreased 9,222 million yen to 55,809 million yen and noncurrent assets increased 202 million yen to 22,636 million yen.
    A major factor for the decrease in total assets was a decline in notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed construction contracts and other of 10,719 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.
    Liabilities
    At the end of the consolidated second quarter under review, the Group's total liabilities amounted to 16,186 million yen, down 7,870 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.
    The decline in liabilities is primarily due to a decrease of 3,877 million yen in notes payable - trade and accounts payable for construction contracts from the end of the previous fiscal year.
    Net assets
    The Group's net assets totaled 62,259 million yen at the end of the second quarter under review, including a contribution from profit attributable to owners of parent of 754 million yen.
  3. Forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2023
    There is no change in the forecast for consolidated results of operations that was announced on May 12, 2022.

2

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023 of Hibiya Engineering, Ltd. (1982)

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Important Notes

  1. Quarterly consolidated balance sheet

(Million yen)

Fiscal year ended March 2022

First half ended September 2022

(As of March 31, 2022)

(As of September 30, 2022)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

27,965

26,695

Notes receivable, accounts receivable from

29,779

19,059

completed construction contracts and other

Securities

5,999

6,999

Costs on construction contracts in progress

873

1,789

Other

417

1,269

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(4)

(3)

Total current assets

65,031

55,809

Noncurrent assets

Property, plant and equipment

598

734

Intangible assets

118

275

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

16,228

16,647

Other

5,827

5,309

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(339)

(330)

Total investments and other assets

21,717

21,626

Total noncurrent assets

22,434

22,636

Total assets

87,466

78,446

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hibiya Engineering Ltd. published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2022 07:36:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
