August 9, 2023

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the

First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 [Japan GAAP]

Company: Hibiya Engineering, Ltd.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Prime Market)

Stock code: 1982

URL: https://www.hibiya-eng.co.jp/English

Representative Director: Hidetaka Nakagita, President and CEO

Contact: Akira Domon, Executive Officer, Manager of IR and PR Office, Administration Division

Tel: 03-3454-2720

Date of filing of quarterly securities report:

August 9, 2023

Date of commencement of dividend payment: ‒

Supplementary explanatory documents:

No

Earnings presentation:

No

(Yen in millions, rounded down, figures in parentheses indicate negative amounts or percentages)

1. Financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2024 (April 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023)

(1) Result of operations (Consolidated, year-to-date)

(Percentage figures represent year on year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

First quarter ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

June 2023

16,165

29.6

406

796

357.9

540

399.2

June 2022

12,473

(19.6)

(128)

173

(88.7)

108

(89.9)

Note: Comprehensive income: First quarter of FY3/24: 2,051 million yen [860.7%], First quarter of FY3/23: 213 million yen [-78.1%]

Earnings per share

Earnings per share fully diluted

First quarter ended

Yen

Yen

June 2023

23.64

23.54

June 2022

4.61

4.59

(2) Financial position (Consolidated)

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

June 30, 2023

86,500

65,441

74.3

2,815.51

March 31, 2023

94,687

64,714

67.2

2,771.49

Reference: Shareholders' equity: As of June 30, 2023: 64,304 million yen, As of March 31, 2023: 63,598 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

End of FY

Annual

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY3/23

42.00

43.00

85.00

FY3/24

FY3/24 (Estimate)

43.00

43.00

86.00

Note: Change in the estimation of dividend from the latest announcement: No

3. Consolidated forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2024 (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)

(Percentage figures represent year on year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

85,000

1.2

5,000

(16.0)

5,500

(16.9)

3,800

(18.2)

165.60

Note: Change in the forecast from the latest announcement: No

  • Notes
    1. Changes in significant subsidiaries (Changes in specific subsidiaries accompanied by changes in the scope of consolidation): No
    2. Use of accounting methods specifically for the preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
    3. Changes in accounting principles and estimates, and retrospective restatement
      1. Changes due to revision of accounting standards: No
      2. Changes other than in (a): No
      3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
      4. Retrospective restatement: No
    5. Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
      1. Shares outstanding (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2023:

23,756,321

As of March 31, 2023:

25,006,321

(b) Treasury shares

As of June 30, 2023:

916,865

As of March 31, 2023:

2,058,972

(c) Average number of shares (quarterly consolidated cumulative period)

Period ended June 30, 2023:

22,868,340

Period ended June 30, 2022:

23,483,972

This report is exempt from the audit review by certified public accountant or audit firm.

Forward-looking statements, important notes, etc.

The forward-looking statements such as the forecasts of financial results stated in this report are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company judges as rational. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may be materially different from the above forecasts for a number of reasons. For more information about these assumptions and other conditions that form the basis of these forecasts, please see page 2 of the supplementary information, "1. Results of Operations, (3) Forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2024."

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2024 of Hibiya Engineering, Ltd. (1982)

Index for Supplementary Information

1. Results of Operations

2

(1)

Overview of consolidated business performance

2

(2)

Overview of financial condition

2

(3)

Forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2024

2

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Important Notes

3

(1)

Quarterly consolidated balance sheet

3

(2)

Quarterly consolidated statement of income and consolidated statement of

comprehensive income

5

(Quarterly consolidated statement of income)

5

(Quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income)

6

(3)

Notes to quarterly consolidated financial statements

7

(Notes on going concern assumptions)

7

(Notes on significant change in shareholders' equity)

7

1

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2024 of Hibiya Engineering, Ltd. (1982)

1. Results of Operations

  1. Overview of consolidated business performance
    During the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review, the Japanese economy continued to recover moderately as expected, reflecting economic measures implemented by the government against a backdrop of improving employment and income environments. However, careful attention should be paid to the impact of price increases and fluctuations in the financial and capital markets.
    In the construction industry, although both government construction investment and private-sector construction investment were robust, an appropriate response to growing manpower demand and higher material prices is necessary.
    Under these circumstances, according to the basic strategy and priority measures set out in the 8th Medium-term Management Plan, the Group worked on a range of initiatives, including the promotion of community-oriented sales, strengthening of sales in data center-related projects, improvement of construction efficiency through the optimal deployment of construction staff mainly for large-scale development projects, and enhancement of the Group's earnings capacity by securing profitability.
    As a result of such measures, orders rose by 11.7% year on year, to 21,303 million yen, reflecting a strong performance including new orders for data centers and large redevelopment projects.
    Net sales rose by 29.6%, to 16,165 million yen, primarily attributable to steady progress in construction projects that were carried over from the previous fiscal year.
    On the profit front, gross profit increased 32.7% year on year, to 2,322 million yen, and operating profit came to 406 million yen (compared to an operating loss of 128 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year). Ordinary profit increased 357.9% year on year, to 796 million yen and profit attributable to owners of parent increased 399.2% year on year, to 540 million yen.
  2. Overview of financial condition
    Assets
    The Group's total assets at the end of the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review stood at 86,500 million yen, a decrease of 8,186 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year.
    The decrease in assets is primarily attributable to a decrease of 15,943 million yen in notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed construction contracts and other due to construction fees collected, offsetting a 4,888 million yen increase in cash and deposits and a rise of 2,179 million yen in investment securities due to listed share prices.
    Liabilities
    At the end of the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review, the Group's total liabilities amounted to
    21,059 million yen, down 8,913 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.
    The decline in liabilities is primarily due to a decrease of 5,681 million yen in notes payable, accounts payable for construction contracts and other, in particular due to payments to suppliers, and a decline of 2,112 million yen in income taxes payable due to tax payments made after the filing of tax returns.
    Net assets
    The Group's net assets totaled 65,441 million yen at the end of the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review, mainly due to the posting of profit attributable to owners of parent of 540 million yen, despite decreases of 564 million yen and 991 million yen attributable respectively to the acquisition of treasury shares and payment of dividends. In addition, retained earnings and treasury shares each decreased 2,506 million yen, reflecting the cancellation of 1,250 thousand treasury shares on June 30, 2023 based on a resolution by the Board of Directors.
  3. Forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2024
    There is no change in the forecast for consolidated results of operations that was announced on May 11, 2023.

2

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2024 of Hibiya Engineering, Ltd. (1982)

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Important Notes

  1. Quarterly consolidated balance sheet

(Million yen)

Fiscal year ended March 2023

First quarter ended June 2023

(As of March 31, 2023)

(As of June 30, 2023)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

22,929

27,818

Notes receivable, accounts receivable from

39,117

23,174

completed construction contracts and other

Securities

6,999

6,999

Costs on construction contracts in progress

1,119

1,483

Other

391

1,590

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(4)

(1)

Total current assets

70,552

61,063

Noncurrent assets

Property, plant and equipment

697

694

Intangible assets

280

277

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

17,142

19,321

Other

6,336

5,461

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(322)

(318)

Total investments and other assets

23,156

24,464

Total noncurrent assets

24,134

25,437

Total assets

94,687

86,500

3

