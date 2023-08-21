August 9, 2023
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the
First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 [Japan GAAP]
Company: Hibiya Engineering, Ltd.
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Prime Market)
Stock code: 1982
URL: https://www.hibiya-eng.co.jp/English
Representative Director: Hidetaka Nakagita, President and CEO
Contact: Akira Domon, Executive Officer, Manager of IR and PR Office, Administration Division
Tel: 03-3454-2720
Date of filing of quarterly securities report:
August 9, 2023
Date of commencement of dividend payment: ‒
Supplementary explanatory documents:
No
Earnings presentation:
No
(Yen in millions, rounded down, figures in parentheses indicate negative amounts or percentages)
1. Financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2024 (April 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023)
(1) Result of operations (Consolidated, year-to-date)
(Percentage figures represent year on year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
First quarter ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
June 2023
16,165
29.6
406
‒
796
357.9
540
399.2
June 2022
12,473
(19.6)
(128)
‒
173
(88.7)
108
(89.9)
Note: Comprehensive income: First quarter of FY3/24: 2,051 million yen [860.7%], First quarter of FY3/23: 213 million yen [-78.1%]
Earnings per share
Earnings per share fully diluted
First quarter ended
Yen
Yen
June 2023
23.64
23.54
June 2022
4.61
4.59
(2) Financial position (Consolidated)
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
June 30, 2023
86,500
65,441
74.3
2,815.51
March 31, 2023
94,687
64,714
67.2
2,771.49
Reference: Shareholders' equity: As of June 30, 2023: 64,304 million yen, As of March 31, 2023: 63,598 million yen
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
End of 1Q
End of 2Q
End of 3Q
End of FY
Annual
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY3/23
‒
42.00
‒
43.00
85.00
FY3/24
‒
FY3/24 (Estimate)
43.00
‒
43.00
86.00
Note: Change in the estimation of dividend from the latest announcement: No
3. Consolidated forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2024 (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
(Percentage figures represent year on year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings
owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
85,000
1.2
5,000
(16.0)
5,500
(16.9)
3,800
(18.2)
165.60
Note: Change in the forecast from the latest announcement: No
- Notes
- Changes in significant subsidiaries (Changes in specific subsidiaries accompanied by changes in the scope of consolidation): No
- Use of accounting methods specifically for the preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
- Changes in accounting principles and estimates, and retrospective restatement
- Changes due to revision of accounting standards: No
- Changes other than in (a): No
- Changes in accounting estimates: No
- Retrospective restatement: No
- Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
- Shares outstanding (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2023:
23,756,321
As of March 31, 2023:
25,006,321
(b) Treasury shares
As of June 30, 2023:
916,865
As of March 31, 2023:
2,058,972
(c) Average number of shares (quarterly consolidated cumulative period)
Period ended June 30, 2023:
22,868,340
Period ended June 30, 2022:
23,483,972
This report is exempt from the audit review by certified public accountant or audit firm.
Forward-looking statements, important notes, etc.
The forward-looking statements such as the forecasts of financial results stated in this report are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company judges as rational. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may be materially different from the above forecasts for a number of reasons. For more information about these assumptions and other conditions that form the basis of these forecasts, please see page 2 of the supplementary information, "1. Results of Operations, (3) Forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2024."
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2024 of Hibiya Engineering, Ltd. (1982)
1. Results of Operations
- Overview of consolidated business performance
During the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review, the Japanese economy continued to recover moderately as expected, reflecting economic measures implemented by the government against a backdrop of improving employment and income environments. However, careful attention should be paid to the impact of price increases and fluctuations in the financial and capital markets.
In the construction industry, although both government construction investment and private-sector construction investment were robust, an appropriate response to growing manpower demand and higher material prices is necessary.
Under these circumstances, according to the basic strategy and priority measures set out in the 8th Medium-term Management Plan, the Group worked on a range of initiatives, including the promotion of community-oriented sales, strengthening of sales in data center-related projects, improvement of construction efficiency through the optimal deployment of construction staff mainly for large-scale development projects, and enhancement of the Group's earnings capacity by securing profitability.
As a result of such measures, orders rose by 11.7% year on year, to 21,303 million yen, reflecting a strong performance including new orders for data centers and large redevelopment projects.
Net sales rose by 29.6%, to 16,165 million yen, primarily attributable to steady progress in construction projects that were carried over from the previous fiscal year.
On the profit front, gross profit increased 32.7% year on year, to 2,322 million yen, and operating profit came to 406 million yen (compared to an operating loss of 128 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year). Ordinary profit increased 357.9% year on year, to 796 million yen and profit attributable to owners of parent increased 399.2% year on year, to 540 million yen.
- Overview of financial condition
Assets
The Group's total assets at the end of the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review stood at 86,500 million yen, a decrease of 8,186 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year.
The decrease in assets is primarily attributable to a decrease of 15,943 million yen in notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed construction contracts and other due to construction fees collected, offsetting a 4,888 million yen increase in cash and deposits and a rise of 2,179 million yen in investment securities due to listed share prices.
Liabilities
At the end of the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review, the Group's total liabilities amounted to
21,059 million yen, down 8,913 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.
The decline in liabilities is primarily due to a decrease of 5,681 million yen in notes payable, accounts payable for construction contracts and other, in particular due to payments to suppliers, and a decline of 2,112 million yen in income taxes payable due to tax payments made after the filing of tax returns.
Net assets
The Group's net assets totaled 65,441 million yen at the end of the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review, mainly due to the posting of profit attributable to owners of parent of 540 million yen, despite decreases of 564 million yen and 991 million yen attributable respectively to the acquisition of treasury shares and payment of dividends. In addition, retained earnings and treasury shares each decreased 2,506 million yen, reflecting the cancellation of 1,250 thousand treasury shares on June 30, 2023 based on a resolution by the Board of Directors.
- Forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2024
There is no change in the forecast for consolidated results of operations that was announced on May 11, 2023.
2
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2024 of Hibiya Engineering, Ltd. (1982)
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Important Notes
- Quarterly consolidated balance sheet
(Million yen)
Fiscal year ended March 2023
First quarter ended June 2023
(As of March 31, 2023)
(As of June 30, 2023)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
22,929
27,818
Notes receivable, accounts receivable from
39,117
23,174
completed construction contracts and other
Securities
6,999
6,999
Costs on construction contracts in progress
1,119
1,483
Other
391
1,590
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(4)
(1)
Total current assets
70,552
61,063
Noncurrent assets
Property, plant and equipment
697
694
Intangible assets
280
277
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
17,142
19,321
Other
6,336
5,461
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(322)
(318)
Total investments and other assets
23,156
24,464
Total noncurrent assets
24,134
25,437
Total assets
94,687
86,500
3
