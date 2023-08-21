August 9, 2023

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the

First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 [Japan GAAP]

Company: Hibiya Engineering, Ltd.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Prime Market)

Stock code: 1982

URL: https://www.hibiya-eng.co.jp/English

Representative Director: Hidetaka Nakagita, President and CEO

Contact: Akira Domon, Executive Officer, Manager of IR and PR Office, Administration Division

Tel: 03-3454-2720 Date of filing of quarterly securities report: August 9, 2023 Date of commencement of dividend payment: ‒ Supplementary explanatory documents: No Earnings presentation: No

(Yen in millions, rounded down, figures in parentheses indicate negative amounts or percentages)

1. Financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2024 (April 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023)

(1) Result of operations (Consolidated, year-to-date) (Percentage figures represent year on year changes) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent First quarter ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % June 2023 16,165 29.6 406 ‒ 796 357.9 540 399.2 June 2022 12,473 (19.6) (128) ‒ 173 (88.7) 108 (89.9)

Note: Comprehensive income: First quarter of FY3/24: 2,051 million yen [860.7%], First quarter of FY3/23: 213 million yen [-78.1%]

Earnings per share Earnings per share fully diluted First quarter ended Yen Yen June 2023 23.64 23.54 June 2022 4.61 4.59 (2) Financial position (Consolidated) Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share As of Million yen Million yen % Yen June 30, 2023 86,500 65,441 74.3 2,815.51 March 31, 2023 94,687 64,714 67.2 2,771.49

Reference: Shareholders' equity: As of June 30, 2023: 64,304 million yen, As of March 31, 2023: 63,598 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividend per share End of 1Q End of 2Q End of 3Q End of FY Annual Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen FY3/23 ‒ 42.00 ‒ 43.00 85.00 FY3/24 ‒ FY3/24 (Estimate) 43.00 ‒ 43.00 86.00

Note: Change in the estimation of dividend from the latest announcement: No

3. Consolidated forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2024 (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)

(Percentage figures represent year on year changes)

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings owners of parent per share Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen Full year 85,000 1.2 5,000 (16.0) 5,500 (16.9) 3,800 (18.2) 165.60

Note: Change in the forecast from the latest announcement: No