More information on these transactions can be found in the Investment Manager's Report starting on page 20.

The combined £736m of transactions announced during the year have contributed c.3.3p to HICL's NAV per share, improved portfolio composition and contributed positively to key portfolio metrics.

Accretive asset rotation has long been a key component of HICL's differentiated strategy, with 26 disposals contributing over 10.1p to NAV per share since its IPO in 2006. During the year, the Board and Investment Manager accelerated HICL's disposal programme across a range of sectors and geographies generating over £500m in cash proceeds. This decisive action enabled HICL to self-fund portfolio evolution, repay the RCF and launch a £50m buyback programme.

A more detailed explanation of the portfolio's valuation and discount rate movements over the year is given in the Valuation of the Portfolio section, starting on page 46.

The primary driver of the decrease in NAV per share in the year was an 80bps increase in the weighted average discount rate used to value the portfolio, reflecting increased long-term government bond yields in HICL's key markets. This was materially offset by higher near-term forecast inflation rates as well as profitable transaction activity in the year.

The Board is pleased to issue new dividend guidance of 8.35pps for the year to 31 March 2026, signifying a return to sustainable, long-term dividend growth.

Portfolio evolution

HICL's strategic approach to portfolio construction underpins its ability to deliver an attractive investment proposition for decades to come. Careful and considered transaction activity in recent years has deliberately extended HICL's revenue streams, introducing assets positioned to capture real growth and to balance the increasing maturity of the Group's PPP concessions.

This strategic evolution is now reflected in HICL's asset base: mature shorter-life assets providing a strong yield ("Yielders"), complemented by assets with longer asset life, stronger inflation correlation and greater growth potential ("Growers"). HICL's Yielders deliver a forecast

10-year cash yield of c.10% against a weighted average life of 14 years, contrasted with HICL's Growers which are forecast to deliver a 10-year growth rate of 7% p.a. and benefit from a weighted average asset life of 48 years. The combination of these two asset groups provides a robust and enduring earnings platform from which the Company expects to deliver dividend and NAV growth for shareholders over the long term.

Return to dividend growth

The Board reconfirms the dividend guidance of 8.25pps for the year to 31 March 2025, and is pleased to issue new dividend guidance of 8.35pps for the year to 31 March 2026, signifying a return to sustainable, long-term dividend growth1.

The Board recognises the important role played by the Company's dividend in delivering its compelling total return proposition, and remains focused on providing investors with an attractive income stream alongside a growing earnings base. This approach requires appropriate balance, over the long term, between distributions to shareholders and reinvestment for future growth.

The impact of high inflation over the past 18 months is increasingly flowing through into higher cash receipts across the portfolio, and is supported by real growth in HICL's demand-based assets, all of which are now making regular distributions. In addition, the asset rotation undertaken in the year has improved the portfolio's yield profile. Together this provides the Board with the confidence that dividend cash cover will continue to improve in the coming years and that a growing dividend will be appropriately supported both by cash and earnings over the long term.

The Board will continue to assess the ability for further dividend growth over the coming year, as Affinity Water progresses through its regulatory review.

1 This is a target only and not a profit forecast. There can be no assurance that this target will be met