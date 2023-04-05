Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  HICL Infrastructure PLC
  News
  Summary
    HICL   GB00BJLP1Y77

HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC

(HICL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:57:49 2023-04-05 am EDT
154.60 GBX   +0.13%
06:24aHICL Infrastructure to take up minority position in fibre investment
AN
05:20aUK's HICL Infrastructure to Buy Minority Stake in Altitude's Fiber-to-the-Home Platform in France
MT
03/20HICL Infrastructure Secures GBP650 Million Revolving Credit Facility
MT
Summary 
Summary

HICL Infrastructure to take up minority position in fibre investment

04/05/2023 | 06:24am EDT
(Alliance News) - HICL Infrastructure PLC on Wednesday announced it will acquire a minority equity position in Altitude Group's fibre-to-home platform Altitude Infra.

HICL is a London-based investment firm, managed by InfraRed Capital Partners.

The company said it will buy, alongside other InfraRed-managed funds and co-investors, a 15% stake of the Altitude Infra platform from Altitude Group.

Altitude Group will retain a majority shareholding, the company said.

HICL noted after its completion, the investment will represent approximately 2% of the company's portfolio, adding that it will enhance its diversification and improve its earnings profile.

HICL also reported it is in advanced negotiations to sell an existing investment and has granted a period of exclusivity to a third-party bidder. It expects to fund the investment in Altitude Infra through the accretive disposal generated from this sale.

Shares were up 0.5% at 155.20 in London on Wednesday morning.

By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTITUDE GROUP PLC -2.43% 44.88 Delayed Quote.43.75%
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC 0.49% 155.154 Delayed Quote.-6.08%
Financials
Sales 2023 207 M 259 M 259 M
Net income 2023 203 M 254 M 254 M
Net Debt 2023 407 M 509 M 509 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,4x
Yield 2023 5,34%
Capitalization 3 137 M 3 919 M 3 919 M
EV / Sales 2023 17,1x
EV / Sales 2024 13,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
Duration : Period :
HICL Infrastructure PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 154,40 GBX
Average target price 176,63 GBX
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Werner M. F. von Guionneau Chief Executive Officer
Michael Bane Chairman
Keith William Pickard Chief Operating Officer
Frank Eamon Nelson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon Holden Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-6.08%3 919
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-1.90%9 868
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.5.03%5 168
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-2.62%3 928
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND12.40%3 826
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-2.86%2 717
