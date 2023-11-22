HICL Infrastructure PLC - London-based investor in infrastructure assets - Says net asset value per share at September 30 was 159.4 pence, down 3.3% from 164.9p a year prior, reflected by an increase of the portfolio's weighted average discount rate to 8.0% from 7.2%. Maintains total dividend guidance of 8.25p per share for the financial year ending March 31. Declares interim dividend of 2.06p per share, down slightly from 2.07p a year before.

Chair Mike Bane says: "The board and I are pleased with the active management of HICL's portfolio and the solid operating result against a difficult market backdrop. Continued progress on strategic asset rotation has served to improve portfolio composition, while supporting the company's [NAV]. This transaction activity, which has been across geographies, sectors and counterparties, gives the Board a high level of confidence in HICL's NAV and reinforces the belief that the company's shares have been materially oversold by public markets."

Current stock price: 136.80p, up 0.3% on Wednesday

12-month change: down 19%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

