Hicon Network Technology Shandong Co Ltd is a China-based company principally engaged in the Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) business. The Company is mainly engaged in two kinds of business. The IPTV business provides various audio-visual program services for TV terminal home users through the virtual private network of telecom operators, including basic services and value-added services. The basic services mainly provide end users with live broadcast and basic on-demand audio-visual program services, and value-added services mainly provide end users with personalized on-demand audio-visual program services. The mobile media platform service business provides customers with an overall mobile media operation solution based on the cloud infrastructure.

Sector Broadcasting