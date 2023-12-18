Hicon Network Technology (Shandong) Co.,Ltd.(XSEC:301262) added to S&P Global BMI Index
December 18, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|35.54 CNY
|+4.65%
|+4.50%
|0.00%
|Oct. 24
|Hicon Network Technology Co.,Ltd. Announces Interim Profit Distribution Plan to Be Implemented (A Shares) for 2023, Payable on 31 October 2023
|Oct. 23
|Hicon Network Technology Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|Hicon Network Technology Co.,Ltd. Announces Interim Profit Distribution Plan to Be Implemented (A Shares) for 2023, Payable on 31 October 2023
|Hicon Network Technology Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|Hicon Network Technology Co.,Ltd. Approves 2023 Interim Profit Distribution Plan
|Hicon Network Technology Co.,Ltd. Proposes Cash Dividend for First Half of 2023
|Hicon Network Technology Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|0.00%
|2 082 M $
|+14.66%
|29 897 M $
|-13.79%
|5 742 M $
|-11.66%
|5 247 M $
|+43.19%
|3 302 M $
|+14.06%
|3 212 M $
|-28.46%
|2 986 M $
|+42.47%
|2 711 M $
|-44.66%
|2 238 M $
|+7.34%
|2 175 M $