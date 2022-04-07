Hiday Hidaka : Summary of Financial Results 2022

Document and entity information
Feb 2022
2022-04-07 HIDAY HIDAKA Corp.
7611
Date of general shareholders' meeting (as planned) 2022-05-26
Dividend payable date (as planned) 2022-05-27
Annual securities report filing date (as planned) 2022-05-26
Business Results-Operating results
Operating results
Operating results
Operating results
Income statements information
Net sales
Net sales % change Operating profit
Operating profit % change Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit % change Profit
Profit % change
Basic earnings per share (Yen) Diluted earnings per share (Yen) Rate of return on equity (%)
|
Feb 2022
|
Feb 2021
|
26,402
|
29,563
|
-10.7
|
-30.0
|
-3,523
|
-2,799
-2,586 -2,778
1,579 -2,946
41.58 -77.58
7.1 -12.2
Ordinary profit to total assets ratio (%) Operating profit to net sales ratio (%)
Investment profit (loss) on equity method Note to operating results
Business Results-Financial positions
(in millions of yens)
-13.3 -9.5
- -
Feb 2022
Feb 2021
Financial positions
Total assets Net assets
27,301 25,726
Capital adequacy ratio (%) Net assets per share (Yen)
81.9 85.2
Owner's equity
22,361 21,916
Note to financial positions
Business Results-Cash flows
(in millions of yens)
Feb 2022
Feb 2021
Cash flows
Cash flows
Cash flows
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
4,394
|
-4,472
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
-252
|
-27
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
-1,144
|
-1,375
|
Cash and equivalents, end of period
|
9,922
|
6,925
|
Note to cash flows
|
Note to cash flows
Business Results-Note to business results
Feb 2022
Note to business results
Note to financial results
Note to financial results
Dividends
(in millions of yens)Dividends
Dividends
Dividends
Dividend per share (Yen)
Feb 2023
Feb 2022
Feb 2021
Result
12.00 18.00
Upper
Lower Third quarter
Result
Forecast
Lower Year end
Upper
Result
12.00 18.00
Upper
Lower Annual
Forecast 24.00
Upper
Lower Total dividend paid
Total dividend paid
Annual
Result Payout ratio
Payout ratio (%)
Annual
Result
Forecast 53.6
911 1,367
57.7 -46.4
Ratio of total amount of dividends to net assets (%)
Annual
Note to dividends
Note to dividends
Annual
Forecasts
(in millions of yens)
Feb 2023
Aug 2022
Forecasts
ForecastsTitle for forecasts
2023 2022 2023
28
Preamble to forecasts
Preamble to forecasts Main table of forecasts
Net sales
Net sales
Forecast Upper Lower % change
37,500 17,500
Forecast Upper Lower Operating profit
Operating profit
Forecast Upper Lower % change
Forecast Upper Lower Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
Forecast Upper Lower % change
Forecast Upper LowerProfit
Profit
Forecast Upper Lower % change
1,800 800
2,600 1,350
0.5
- - -
1,700 800
Forecast Upper Lower
7.7
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Forecast
Upper Lower
Note to forecasts
Note to forecasts
44.76 21.06
Notes-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates retrospective restatement
Feb 2022
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement
Others
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard
Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard
Changes in accounting estimates Retrospective restatement
true
Note to changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement
Note to changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement
Notes-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock
Feb 2022
Feb 2021
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Others
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year (including treasury stock)
38,147,116
38,147,116
Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year Average number of shares
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
168,541 37,980,255
.18
165,136 37,984,536