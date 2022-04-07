Hiday Hidaka : Summary of Financial Results 2022

Document and entity information

2022-04-07 HIDAY HIDAKA Corp. 7611

https://www.hiday.co.jp/ir/

Tel 048-644-8030

Date of general shareholders' meeting (as planned) 2022-05-26

Dividend payable date (as planned) 2022-05-27

Annual securities report filing date (as planned) 2022-05-26

Convening briefing of annual resultstrue

- true

Feb 2022 Feb 2021 26,402 29,563 -10.7 -30.0 -3,523 -2,799

-2,586 -2,778

-

1,579 -2,946

-

41.58 -77.58

7.1 -12.2

9.8 -9.4

-13.3 -9.5

27,301 25,726

22,361 21,916

Capital adequacy ratio (%) Net assets per share (Yen) Note to financial positions

81.9 85.2

588.79 577.03

Owner's equity 22,361 21,916

Cash flows from operating activities 4,394 -4,472 Cash flows from investing activities -252 -27 Cash flows from financing activities -1,144 -1,375 Cash and equivalents, end of period 9,922 6,925

Feb 2022

Feb 2021

-

-- - -

12.00 18.00

12.00 18.00

911 1,367

57.7 -46.4

Ratio of total amount of dividends to net assets (%)

Annual

4.1 5.7

Net sales

Net sales

Forecast Upper Lower % change

37,500 17,500 42.0 53.6

42.0 53.6

Forecast Upper Lower Operating profit

Operating profit

Forecast Upper Lower % change

Forecast Upper Lower Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

Forecast Upper Lower % change

Forecast Upper LowerProfit

Profit

Forecast Upper Lower % change

- -

- -- - - - -

1,800 800

2,600 1,350 0.5

- -0.5

- - -

1,700 800 7.7

Forecast Upper Lower

7.7

-- -- -

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Forecast

Upper Lower

44.76 21.06

This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.

165,136 37,984,536