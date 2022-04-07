Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Hiday Hidaka Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7611   JP3765180009

HIDAY HIDAKA CORP.

(7611)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/07 02:00:00 am EDT
1796 JPY   -0.22%
02:13aHIDAY HIDAKA : Summary of Financial Results 2022
PU
02/25HIDAY HIDAKA CORP. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021Hiday Hidaka Reports Profit in Nine Months to November
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hiday Hidaka : Summary of Financial Results 2022

04/07/2022 | 02:13am EDT
Document and entity information

Feb 2022

Company information

Company information

FASF member mark

true

Document name Filing date Company name Securities code URL

Representative

Title

Name Inquiries

Title Name

2022-04-07 HIDAY HIDAKA Corp.

7611https://www.hiday.co.jp/ir/

Tel 048-644-8030 Other

Date of general shareholders' meeting (as planned) 2022-05-26

Dividend payable date (as planned) 2022-05-27

Annual securities report filing date (as planned) 2022-05-26

Supplemental material of annual results Way of getting

Convening briefing of annual resultstrue

- true

Note to fraction processing methodTarget audience

2022 13 00

15

Stock exchange listings

Tokyo

Tokyo Tokyo Tokyo Tokyo Tokyo Tokyo Tokyo

Prime Standard Growth

  • 1st section

  • 2nd section

Mothers JASDAQTokyo PRO MarketTokyo NagoyaOthersNagoya Premire

Nagoya Main

Nagoya Next

Nagoya Others Sapporo

Sapporo

true true

Sapporo Ambitious

Sapporo Others Fukuoka

Fukuoka

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Fukuoka Q-Board

-

Fukuoka Others

-

Phoenix

-

Japan Securities Dealers Association

-

Business category

General Business

Specific Business

-

Fiscal Year End

2022-02-28

true

Business Results-Operating results

(in millions of yens)Operating results

Operating results

Operating results

Income statements information

Net sales

Net sales % change Operating profit

Operating profit % change Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit % change Profit

Profit % change Other operating results

Basic earnings per share (Yen) Diluted earnings per share (Yen) Rate of return on equity (%)

Feb 2022

Feb 2021

26,402

29,563

-10.7

-30.0

-3,523

-2,799

-

--2,586 -2,778 -

-

1,579 -2,946 -

-

41.58 -77.58 -

7.1 -12.2

9.8 -9.4

Ordinary profit to total assets ratio (%) Operating profit to net sales ratio (%) Note to operating results

Investment profit (loss) on equity method Note to operating results

Business Results-Financial positions

(in millions of yens)

-13.3 -9.5

- -

-

Feb 2022

Feb 2021

Financial positions

Financial positions

Financial positions

Total assets Net assets

27,301 25,726

22,361 21,916

Capital adequacy ratio (%) Net assets per share (Yen) Note to financial positions

81.9 85.2

588.79 577.03

Owner's equity

22,361 21,916

Note to financial positions

Business Results-Cash flows

(in millions of yens)

-Feb 2022

Feb 2021

Cash flows

Cash flows

Cash flows

Cash flows from operating activities

4,394

-4,472

Cash flows from investing activities

-252

-27

Cash flows from financing activities

-1,144

-1,375

Cash and equivalents, end of period

9,922

6,925

Note to cash flows

Note to cash flows

-

Business Results-Note to business results

Feb 2022

Note to business results

Note to business results

Note to financial results

Note to financial results

-

Dividends

(in millions of yens)Dividends

Dividends

Dividends

Dividend per share (Yen)Feb 2023

Feb 2022

Feb 2021

Dividend per share (Yen)

  • First quarter

    Result Forecast Upper Lower

  • Second quarter

Result

-

-- - -

12.00 18.00

Forecast 12.00

Upper

Lower Third quarter

Result

- --

-

Forecast

Lower Year end

Upper

- - -

Result

12.00 18.00

Forecast 12.00

Upper

Lower Annual

- -

Result

24.00 36.00

Forecast 24.00

Upper

Lower Total dividend paid

Total dividend paid

Annual

Result Payout ratio

Payout ratio (%)

Annual

Result

- -Forecast 53.6 Ratio of total amount of dividends to net assets

911 1,367

57.7 -46.4

Ratio of total amount of dividends to net assets (%)

Annual

Result

4.1 5.7

Note to dividends

Note to dividends

Annual

Forecasts

(in millions of yens)

-Feb 2023

Aug 2022

Forecasts

ForecastsTitle for forecasts

2023 2022 2023

28

Preamble to forecasts

Preamble to forecasts Main table of forecasts

Net sales

Net sales

Forecast Upper Lower % change

-- -37,500 17,500 - -

42.0 53.6

Forecast Upper Lower Operating profit

Operating profit

Forecast Upper Lower % change

Forecast Upper Lower Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

Forecast Upper Lower % change

Forecast Upper LowerProfit

Profit

Forecast Upper Lower % change

- -

- -- - - - -

1,800 800 - - - - -

- -2,600 1,350 - -

- -0.5

- - -

- -1,700 800 - -

Forecast Upper Lower

7.7

-- -- -

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Forecast

Upper Lower

Note to forecasts

Note to forecasts

- - -

44.76 21.06 - -

Notes-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates retrospective restatement

Feb 2022

Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement

Others

Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting estimates Retrospective restatement

true

- - -

Note to changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement

Note to changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement

Notes-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock

-Feb 2022

Feb 2021

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Others

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year (including treasury stock)

38,147,116

38,147,116

Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year Average number of shares

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

168,541 37,980,255

.18

This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.

165,136 37,984,536

Disclaimer

HIDAY HIDAKA Corp. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 06:12:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 27 000 M 218 M 218 M
Net income 2022 1 760 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 38,9x
Yield 2022 0,67%
Capitalization 68 364 M 552 M 552 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 859
Free-Float 64,9%
