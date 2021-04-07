Hidili Industry International Development : MAJOR OPERATIONAL DATA FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021
Hidili Industry International Development Limited
恒鼎實業國際發展有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 01393)
MAJOR OPERATIONAL DATA
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021
The board of directors of Hidili Industry International Development Limited (the "Company") together with all the directors thereof confirm that the contents of this announcement do not contain any false statements, misleading representations or material omissions, and all of them severally and jointly accept responsibility as to the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents of this announcement.
OPERATIONAL DATA FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021
The three months ended
March
Percentage
31 March
Percentage
2021
2020
change
2021
2020
change
Thousand
Thousand
Thousand
Thousand
tonnes
tonnes
tonnes
tonnes
Production data
Raw coal
-
-
Sichuan province
19
(100%)
19
(100%)
Guizhou province
282
270
4%
722
593
22%
Group total
282
289
(2%)
722
612
18%
Clean coal
-
-
Sichuan province
5
(100%)
5
(100%)
Guizhou province
111
106
5%
257
199
29%
Group total
111
111
-
257
204
26%
OPERATIONAL OVERVIEW
The major operational data for the three months ended 31 March 2021 were calculated based on the internal statistics of the Company and are intended to give investors an overview of the production and operation of the Group. The major operational data may somewhat differ from the data disclosed in the periodic reports of the Company. In addition, affected by various factors, including (but not limited to) the adjustment of the macroeconomic policy of the state, changes in the domestic and overseas market conditions, bad weather and disasters, equipment maintenance and safety inspection, material differences may exist among the productive and operational data published quarterly. The aforesaid productive and operational data do not make any express or implied forecasts or guarantees in respect of the Group's future operating condition. The investors are hereby reminded of the investment risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.
By Order of the Board
Hidili Industry International Development Limited
Xian Yang
Chairman
Hong Kong, 7 April 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Xian Yang (Chairman), Mr. Sun Jiankun and Mr. Zhuang Xianwei and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chan Shiu Yuen Sammy, Mr. Huang Rongsheng and Ms. Xu Manzhen.
