Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Hidili Industry International Development Limited    1393   KYG444031069

HIDILI INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

(1393)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hidili Industry International Development : MAJOR OPERATIONAL DATA FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

04/07/2021 | 07:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Hidili Industry International Development Limited

恒鼎實業國際發展有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 01393)

MAJOR OPERATIONAL DATA

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

The board of directors of Hidili Industry International Development Limited (the "Company") together with all the directors thereof confirm that the contents of this announcement do not contain any false statements, misleading representations or material omissions, and all of them severally and jointly accept responsibility as to the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents of this announcement.

OPERATIONAL DATA FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

The three months ended

March

Percentage

31 March

Percentage

2021

2020

change

2021

2020

change

Thousand

Thousand

Thousand

Thousand

tonnes

tonnes

tonnes

tonnes

Production data

Raw coal

-

-

Sichuan province

19

(100%)

19

(100%)

Guizhou province

282

270

4%

722

593

22%

Group total

282

289

(2%)

722

612

18%

Clean coal

-

-

Sichuan province

5

(100%)

5

(100%)

Guizhou province

111

106

5%

257

199

29%

Group total

111

111

-

257

204

26%

- 1 -

OPERATIONAL OVERVIEW

The major operational data for the three months ended 31 March 2021 were calculated based on the internal statistics of the Company and are intended to give investors an overview of the production and operation of the Group. The major operational data may somewhat differ from the data disclosed in the periodic reports of the Company. In addition, affected by various factors, including (but not limited to) the adjustment of the macroeconomic policy of the state, changes in the domestic and overseas market conditions, bad weather and disasters, equipment maintenance and safety inspection, material differences may exist among the productive and operational data published quarterly. The aforesaid productive and operational data do not make any express or implied forecasts or guarantees in respect of the Group's future operating condition. The investors are hereby reminded of the investment risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.

By Order of the Board

Hidili Industry International Development Limited

Xian Yang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 7 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Xian Yang (Chairman), Mr. Sun Jiankun and Mr. Zhuang Xianwei and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chan Shiu Yuen Sammy, Mr. Huang Rongsheng and Ms. Xu Manzhen.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Hidili Industry International Development Limited published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 11:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HIDILI INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED
07:12aHIDILI INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL DEVELO : Major operational data for the three mont..
PU
03/29HIDILI INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL DEVELO : (1) delay in publication of 2020 annual r..
PU
03/09HIDILI INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL DEVELO : Raw Coal Output Falls 9% in February
MT
03/09HIDILI INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL DEVELO : Major operational data for the two months..
PU
02/10HIDILI INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL DEVELO : Clean, Raw Coal Production Output Soars i..
MT
01/11HIDILI INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL DEVELO : Clean, Raw Coal Production Jumps in Decem..
MT
2020HIDILI INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL DEVELO : Major operational data for the seven mont..
PU
2020HIDILI INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL DEVELO : Onshore debt restructuring
PU
2020HIDILI INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL DEVELO : Major operational data for the three mont..
PU
2020HIDILI INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL DEVELO : Major operational data for the two months..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 195 M 183 M 183 M
Net income 2019 -254 M -38,8 M -38,8 M
Net Debt 2019 7 455 M 1 139 M 1 139 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,38x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 380 M 57,9 M 58,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 7,31x
EV / Sales 2019 6,69x
Nbr of Employees 8 253
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart HIDILI INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hidili Industry International Development Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIDILI INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jian Kun Sun Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yang Xian Chairman & President
Lai Kuen Chu Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Rong Sheng Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Man Zhen Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HIDILI INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED6.28%58
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED9.73%56 132
GLENCORE PLC25.17%53 491
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED21.63%16 842
COAL INDIA LIMITED-3.80%10 924
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED56.22%10 417
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ