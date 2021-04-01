Hifood : ANNOUNCEMENT UPDATE ON THE POSSIBLE TRANSACTION PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HIFOOD GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LIMITED

海 福 德 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(STOCK CODE: 442)

ANNOUNCEMENT

UPDATE ON THE POSSIBLE TRANSACTION

PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

This announcement is made by Hifood Group Holdings Co., Limited (the ''Company'') pursuant to Rule 3.7 of The Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the ''Takeovers Code'').

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 26 November 2020, 24 December 2020, 31 December 2020, 19 January 2021, 22 February 2021 and 1 March 2021 (the ''Announcements'') in relation to the Possible Transaction. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements, unless specified otherwise.

UPDATE ON THE POSSIBLE TRANSACTION

On 31 March 2021, the Board was informed by the Receivers that the Receivers and the Potential Purchaser agreed to further extend the Exclusivity Period of the MOU for 16 days, which the expiry date of the Exclusivity Period shall be extended from 31 March 2021 to 16 April 2021 (or such other date as the Parties may agree).

As at the date of this announcement, no formal sale and purchase agreement had been entered into in respect of the Possible Transaction. The Possible Transaction is subject to further negotiation and execution of the Formal Agreement. There is no certainty as to the terms of the Possible Transaction or whether the Possible Transaction will proceed and lead to a mandatory general offer under Rule 26.1 of the Takeovers Code.

In accordance with Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code, monthly announcement(s) should be made until announcement of firm intention to make an offer under Rule 3.5 of the Takeovers Code or of a decision not to proceed with an offer under the Takeovers Code is made. The Company will make further announcement in relation to the Possible Transaction as and when appropriate in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rules and the Takeovers Code.