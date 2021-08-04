Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. High Arctic Energy Services Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HWO   CA4296442060

HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES INC

(HWO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

High Arctic Energy Services : Announces an Update on Activities in Papua New Guinea

08/04/2021 | 03:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CALGARY, Canada - July 21, 2021 - High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX: HWO) ('High Arctic' or the 'Corporation') is pleased to announce that we have agreed to terms with a major multi-national customer in Papua New Guinea ('PNG') to provide services in 2021 for the abandonment of a complex legacy exploration well, and the extension of its long-standing drilling services contracts.

PNG Well Abandonment

The well abandonment project is for a subsidiary of a major multi-national energy company. It requires deployment of the Company's heli-portable Rig 115 as well as two 100 bed heli-portable camps accompanied by a suite of support equipment, personnel and services. Conclusion of the agreement is subject to obtaining Bank of Papua New Guinea and other customary approvals. In the near term, the Company plans to deploy the first camp and make ready Rig 115, a second camp and support equipment all of which is coming out of cold stack. Field operations are expected to commence during the fourth quarter of this year, following mobilization to the remote well site.

Mike Maguire, Chief Executive Officer commented: 'We are excited to be bringing people back to work in PNG and building on the investment we have made in our local workforce and in the preservation of our assets. This first post-COVID deployment follows extensive planning and preparation with our customer and positions High Arctic well to execute future drilling activity in the area.'

Exercise of an Option to extend PNG Contracts

Additionally, our longest-standing PNG customer has issued notice to High Arctic exercising an option to extend existing contracts to August 2022.
CEO Mike Maguire stated 'We are delighted with this re-affirmation of the value of our services to our key customer in PNG. The relationship is one of a symbiotic nature where both companies have enhanced the other over more than a decade.'

Recent Developments in PNG

The two sets of contracts follow a series of recent positive developments in PNG's natural resources sector. In a statement last week, PNG Prime Minister James Marape indicated that terms have been agreed for the Pasca-A gas condensate development and, that the state negotiating team will be commencing talks with PNG-LNG partners later this month on terms for the P'nyang gas field development.
CEO Mike Maguire: 'For High Arctic, these developments reinforce our optimism for PNG as momentum for meaningful drilling activity continues to build in the country.'

About High Arctic

High Arctic's principal focus is to provide drilling and specialized well completion services, equipment rentals and other services to the oil and gas industry. High Arctic is a market leader providing drilling and specialized well completion services and supplies rig matting, camps and drilling support equipment on a rental basis in Papua New Guinea. The western Canadian operation provides well servicing, well abandonment, snubbing and nitrogen services and equipment on a rental basis to a large number of exploration and production companies.

For further information, please contact:
Mike Maguire
Chief Executive Officer
1.587.318.3826
1.800.668.7143
High Arctic Energy Services Inc.
Suite 500, 700 - 2nd Street S.W.
Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 2W1
website: www.haes.ca
Email: info@haes.ca

Disclaimer

High Arctic Energy Services Inc. published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 19:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES INC
03:27pHIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES : Announces an Update on Activities in Papua New Gui..
PU
07/27HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES : Acquires Rental Equipment For $1.1 Million
MT
07/26High Arctic Acquires Rental Equipment
GL
07/22High Arctic Announces an Update on Activities in Papua New Guinea
GL
07/22High Arctic Energy Services Inc Announces an Update on Activities in Papua Ne..
CI
05/14High Arctic Announces Annual General Meeting Results
GL
05/14High Arctic Energy to Seek Acquisitions
CI
05/13High Arctic Announces 2021 First Quarter Financial and Operating Results
GL
05/13High Arctic Energy Services Inc. Announces No Dividend for First Quarter of 2..
CI
05/13High Arctic Energy Services Inc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarte..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 94,0 M 74,9 M 74,9 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 63,5 M 50,6 M 50,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 395
Free-Float 50,3%
Chart HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES INC
Duration : Period :
High Arctic Energy Services Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,30 CAD
Average target price 2,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 53,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Maguire Chief Executive Officer
Michael Rupert Binnion Chairman
Daniel John Bordessa Independent Director
Joseph J. Oliver Independent Director
Ember Willow Marie Shmitt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES INC12.07%51
WORLEY LIMITED-1.13%4 338
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-6.90%2 836
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.0.00%2 356
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-22.20%2 306
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.-0.68%1 826