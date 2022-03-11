High Arctic Energy Services : Declares Recommencement of a Monthly Dividend

Log in
03/11/2022 | 04:11pm EST
Calgary, Alberta, March 11, 2022: High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX: HWO) "High Arctic" or the "Corporation" is please to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the recommencement of a monthly dividend payment of $0.005 per share to holders of common shares, commencing in Q2-2022. The first dividend is payable on May 12, 2022 to holders of High Arctic common shares of record at the close of business on April 30, 2022. The ex-dividend date is April 29, 2022. The dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian Income Tax purposes.

About High Arctic

High Arctic's principal focus is to provide drilling and specialized well completion services, equipment rentals and other services to the oil and gas industry. High Arctic is a market leader providing drilling and specialized well completion services and supplies rig matting, camps and drilling support equipment on a rental basis in Papua New Guinea. The western Canadian operation provides well servicing, well abandonment, snubbing and nitrogen services and equipment on a rental basis to a large number of exploration and production companies.

For further information, please contact:

Lance Mierendorf Chief Financial Officer
1.587.318.2218
1.800.668.7143
High Arctic Energy Services Inc.
Suite 2350, 330-5th Avenue SW
Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 0L4
website: www.haes.ca
Email: info@haes.ca

Disclaimer

High Arctic Energy Services Inc. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 21:10:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
