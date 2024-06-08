High Energy Batteries (India) Limited at its Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 08 June, 2024 approved a dividend of INR 3 per Equity Share for the Financial year 2023-24 be and is hereby declared on 8,963,840 equity shares of INR 2/- each fully paid up. (ii) the dividend be paid to the shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members of the company in the case of Physical holding and to the beneficial owners of shares recorded with the Depositories in the case of demat holding as per details furnished by the National Securities Depository Limited /Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. as on the 23rd May, 2024.
