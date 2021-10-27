Log in
    PCF   US42968F1084

HIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND

(PCF)
  Report
High Income Securities Fund Announces Expiration of Rights Offering

10/27/2021 | 09:41am EDT
High Income Securities Fund (“the Fund”) (NYSE: PCF) announced today that its non-transferable rights offering to purchase additional shares of its common stock expired on October 22, 2021. The total number of shares to be issued to subscribing Rights Holders is 8,042,590.

The Subscription Price was $8.36. Since the Subscription Price is lower than the Estimated Subscription Price of $8.77, refunds will be made to those Rights Holders that elected to receive a refund of such excess amount. All other subscribing Rights Holders will receive additional shares of the Fund for such excess amount.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3,07 M - -
Net income 2020 0,34 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 133x
Yield 2020 10,5%
Capitalization 83,8 M 83,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2019 19,5x
Capi. / Sales 2020 14,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Dakos President & Trustee
Phillip Franklin Goldstein Chairman & Secretary
Stephanie L. Darling Chief Compliance Officer
Moritz A. Sell Independent Trustee
Gerald Hellerman Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND2.79%84
BLACKROCK, INC.28.16%141 589
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.44.75%96 270
UBS GROUP AG32.84%62 024
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)39.96%48 806
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.36.53%47 455