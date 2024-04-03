High Income Securities Fund : Announces Monthly Distributions For Second Quarter of 2024 – April 03, 2024
New York, April 3, 2024 -High Income Securities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PCF) (the "Fund")
today announced that the Fund's Board of Trustees (the "Board") has declared the next three monthly distributions under the Fund's managed distribution plan.
Under the Fund's managed distribution plan, the Fund intends to make monthly distributions to common stockholders at an annual rate of 10% (or 0.8333% per month) for 2024, based on the net asset value of $7.46 of the Fund's common shares as of December 31, 2023.
The next three distributions declared under the managed distribution plan are as follows:
Month
Rate
Record Date
Payable Date
April
$0.0622
April 19, 2024
April 30, 2024
May
$0.0622
May 21, 2024
May 31, 2024
June
$0.0622
June 19, 2024
June 28, 2024
Under the managed distribution plan, to the extent that sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital. To the extent that the Fund's net investment income and net realized capital gains exceed the aggregate amount distributed pursuant to the managed distribution plan, the Fund may make an additional year- end distribution. No conclusions should be drawn about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the distributions. The Board may amend the terms of the managed distribution plan or terminate the plan at any time without prior notice to stockholders which could have an adverse effect on the market price of the Fund's common shares. The plan will be subject to periodic review by the Board, including a yearly review of the annual fixed rate to determine if an adjustment should be made.
The Fund will issue a notice to stockholders that will provide an estimate of the composition of each distribution. For tax reporting purposes the actual composition of the total amount of distributions for each year will continue to be provided on a Form 1099-DIV issued after the end of the year.
CONTACT: U.S. Bank Global Fund Services - Noah Davis (414) 516-1696
High Income Securities Fund (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fundâs investment objective is to seek to provide high current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The Fund is focused on achieving objective is by primarily investing approximately 80% of its net assets in fixed income securities, including debt instruments, convertible securities, and preferred stocks. The Fund also invests in high-yielding non-convertible securities with the potential for capital appreciation. The primary focus of the investment strategy is to acquire discounted securities of income-oriented closed-end investment companies, business development companies, fixed income securities, including debt instruments, convertible securities, preferred stocks, and special purpose acquisition companies.