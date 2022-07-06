High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Distributions For Third Quarter of 2022

High Income Securities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PCF) (the “Fund”) today announced that the Fund’s Board of Trustees (the “Board”) has declared the next three-monthly distributions under the Fund’s managed distribution plan.

Under the Fund’s managed distribution plan, the Fund intends to make monthly distributions to common stockholders at an annual rate of 10% (or 0.8333% per month) for 2022, based on the net asset value of $8.75 of the Fund’s common shares as of December 31, 2021.

The next three distributions declared under the managed distribution plan are as follows:

Month Rate Record Date Payable Date July $0.073 July 20, 2022 July 29, 2022 August $0.073 August 22, 2022 August 31, 2022 September $0.073 September 21, 2022 September 30, 2022

Under the managed distribution plan, to the extent that sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital. To the extent that the Fund’s net investment income and net realized capital gains exceed the aggregate amount distributed pursuant to the managed distribution plan, the Fund may make an additional year-end distribution. No conclusions should be drawn about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the distributions. The Board may amend the terms of the managed distribution plan or terminate the plan at any time without prior notice to stockholders which could have an adverse effect on the market price of the Fund’s common shares. The plan will be subject to periodic review by the Board, including a yearly review of the annual fixed rate to determine if an adjustment should be made.

The Fund will issue a notice to stockholders that will provide an estimate of the composition of each distribution. For tax reporting purposes the actual composition of the total amount of distributions for each year will continue to be provided on a Form 1099-DIV issued after the end of the year.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005607/en/