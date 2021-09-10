Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. High Income Securities Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCF   US42968F1084

HIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND

(PCF)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

High Income Securities Fund : Announces Monthly Distributions for Fourth Quarter of 2021 (PDF)

09/10/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Distributions

For Fourth Quarter of 2021

New York, September 10, 2021 - As previously announced, High Income Securities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PCF) (the "Fund") intends to make monthly distributions at an annual rate of at least 10% per annum (or 0.8333% per month). The distributions for 2021 are based on the net asset value of $9.34 of the Fund's common shares as of the last business day of 2020.

The monthly distribution schedule is as follows for the months of October, November, and December:

Month

Distribution

Record Date

Payable Date

October

$0.078

October 20, 2021

October 29, 2021

November

$0.078

November 18, 2021

November 30, 2021

December

$0.078

December 21, 2021

December 31, 2021

To the extent that sufficient investment income is not availableon a monthlybasis, the distributions may include return of capital. No conclusions should be drawn about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the distributions.

The Fund will issue a notice to stockholders that will provide an estimate of the composition of each distribution. For tax reporting purposes the actual composition of the total amount of distributions for each year will continue to be provided on a Form 1099-DIV issued after the end of the year.

CONTACT: U.S. Bank Global Fund Services - John Buckel (414) 765-4255

Disclaimer

High Income Securities Fund published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 18:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND
02:22pHIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND : Announces Monthly Distributions for Fourth Quarter..
PU
01:50pHIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND : Announces Non-Transferable Rights Offering
BU
11:19aHIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND : Announces Monthly Distributions For Fourth Quarter..
BU
07/29HIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND : Quarterly Holdings May 2021
PU
07/08HIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND : Announces Monthly Distributions for Third Quarter ..
PU
07/08HIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND : Announces Monthly Distributions For Third Quarter ..
BU
07/08High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Distributions for the Month of ..
CI
04/19HIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND : Proxy – September 2020
PU
04/13HIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND : Quarterly Holdings November 2020
PU
04/13HIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND : Quarterly Holdings May 2020
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3,07 M - -
Net income 2020 0,34 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 133x
Yield 2020 10,5%
Capitalization 55,4 M 55,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2019 19,5x
Capi. / Sales 2020 14,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart HIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND
Duration : Period :
High Income Securities Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Dakos President & Trustee
Phillip Franklin Goldstein Chairman & Secretary
Stephanie L. Darling Chief Compliance Officer
Moritz A. Sell Independent Trustee
Gerald Hellerman Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND15.95%55
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION19.66%9 047
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.40.46%6 632
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND18.31%4 346
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION44.36%3 039
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.8.13%2 596