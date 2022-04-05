High Income Securities Fund : Announces Monthly Distributions for Second Quarter of 2022 – April 5, 2022 (PDF)

Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  High Income Securities Fund
  News
  Summary
    PCF   US42968F1084

HIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND

(PCF)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

High Income Securities Fund : Announces Monthly Distributions for Second Quarter of 2022 – April 5, 2022

04/05/2022 | 11:28am EDT
High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Distributions

For Second Quarter of 2022

New York, April 5, 2022 -High Income Securities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PCF) (the "Fund")

today announced that the Fund's Board of Trustees (the "Board") has declared the next three-monthly distributions under the Fund's managed distribution plan.

Under the Fund's managed distribution plan, the Fund intends to make monthly distributions to common stockholders at an annual rate of 10% (or 0.8333% per month) for 2022, based on the net asset value of $8.75 of the Fund's common shares as of December 31, 2021.

The next three distributions declared under the managed distribution plan are as follows:

Month

Distribution

Record Date

Payable Date

April

$0.073

April 20, 2022

April 29, 2022

May

$0.073

May 19, 2022

May 31, 2022

June

$0.073

June 21, 2022

June 30, 2022

Under the managed distribution plan, to the extent that sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital. To the extent that the Fund's net investment income and net realized capital gains exceed the aggregate amount distributed pursuant to the managed distribution plan, the Fund may make an additional year-end distribution. No conclusions should be drawn about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the distributions. The Board may amend the terms of the managed distribution plan or terminate the plan at any time without prior notice to stockholders which could have an adverse effect on the market price of the Fund's common shares. The plan will be subject to periodic review by the Board, including a yearly review of the annual fixed rate to determine if an adjustment should be made.

The Fund will issue a notice to stockholders that will provide an estimate of the composition of each distribution. For tax reporting purposes the actual composition of the total amount of distributions for each year will continue to be provided on a Form 1099-DIV issued after the end of the year.

CONTACT: U.S. Bank Global Fund Services - John Buckel (414) 765-4255

Disclaimer

High Income Securities Fund published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 15:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
