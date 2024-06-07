High Income Securities Fund (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fundâs investment objective is to seek to provide high current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The Fund is focused on achieving objective is by primarily investing approximately 80% of its net assets in fixed income securities, including debt instruments, convertible securities, and preferred stocks. The Fund also invests in high-yielding non-convertible securities with the potential for capital appreciation. The primary focus of the investment strategy is to acquire discounted securities of income-oriented closed-end investment companies, business development companies, fixed income securities, including debt instruments, convertible securities, preferred stocks, and special purpose acquisition companies.