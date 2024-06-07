Market Closed -
Nyse
04:10:00 2024-06-07 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
6.84
USD
0.00%
+0.29%
+6.54%
High Income Securities Fund Announces Revised Record Date for June 2024 Distribution
June 07, 2024 at 05:57 pm EDT
High Income Securities Fund (NYSE: PCF) announced today that the record date for the previously announced monthly distribution of $0.0622 per share payable on June 28, 2024 has been changed from June 19, 2024 to June 18, 2024.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240607695403/en/
High Income Securities Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended February 29, 2024
May. 01
CI
High Income Securities Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Distribution for the Month of April 2024, May 2024 and June 2024, Payable on April 30, 2024, May 31, 2024 and June 28, 2024 Respectively
Apr. 04
CI
High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Distribution for the Month of January 2024, Payable on January 31, 2024
Jan. 04
CI
High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Distribution for the Month of February 2024 and March 2024, Payable on February 29, 2024 and March 29, 2024 Respectively
Jan. 04
CI
High Income Securities Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended August 31, 2023
Nov. 08
CI
High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Distributions for Fourth Quarter of 2023, Payable on October 31, 2023, November 30, 2023 and December 29, 2023 Respectively
23-09-15
CI
High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Distributions for Third Quarter of 2023, Payable on July 31, 2023, August 31, 2023 and September 29, 2023
23-06-21
CI
High Income Securities Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended February 28, 2023
23-05-05
CI
High Income Securities Fund Declares Distribution for Second Quarter of 2023, Payable on May 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023
23-03-27
CI
High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Distributions for the Month of April 2023, Payable on April 28, 2023
23-03-27
CI
High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Distributions for First Quarter of 2023, Payable on January 31, 2023, February 28, 2023 and March 31, 2023
23-01-04
CI
High Income Securities Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended August 31, 2022
22-11-01
CI
High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Distributions for Fourth Quarter of 2022, Payable on October 31, 2022, November 30, 2022 and December 30, 2022 Respectively
22-10-11
CI
High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Distributions for Third Quarter of 2022, Payable on July 29, 2022, August 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022 Respectively
22-07-06
CI
High Income Securities Fund Declares Distribution for Second Quarter of 2022, Payable on April 29, 2022, May 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022
22-04-05
CI
High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Distributions for the Month of January, February and March 2022, Payable on January 31, 2022, February 28, 2022, March 31, 2022 Respectively
22-01-06
CI
High Income Securities Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended August 31, 2021
21-11-08
CI
Insider Sell: High Income Securities Fund
21-09-15
MT
High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Distributions for the Month of October, November and December, Payable on October 29, 2021, November 30, 2021, December 31, 2021 Respectively
21-09-10
CI
High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Distributions for the Month of July, August and September, Payable on July 30, 2021, August 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 Respectively
21-07-08
CI
High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Distributions for the Month of April, May, and June, Payable on April 30, 2021, May 28, 2021, June 30, 2021 Respectively
21-04-05
CI
High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Distributions for the Month of January 2021
21-01-05
CI
High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Distributions for February, and March 2021
21-01-05
CI
High Income Securities Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended August 31, 2020
20-11-06
CI
High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Distributions for the Month of October, November, and December 2020
20-09-17
CI
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
High Income Securities Fund (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fundâs investment objective is to seek to provide high current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The Fund is focused on achieving objective is by primarily investing approximately 80% of its net assets in fixed income securities, including debt instruments, convertible securities, and preferred stocks. The Fund also invests in high-yielding non-convertible securities with the potential for capital appreciation. The primary focus of the investment strategy is to acquire discounted securities of income-oriented closed-end investment companies, business development companies, fixed income securities, including debt instruments, convertible securities, preferred stocks, and special purpose acquisition companies.
More about the company
+951% of historical
performance
More than 20 years
at your side
Our Experts
are here for you
OUR EXPERTS ARE HERE FOR YOU
Monday - Friday 9am-12pm / 2pm-6pm GMT + 1