High Income Securities Fund (“the Fund”) (NYSE: PCF) announced today that the Fund’s net asset value per share (NAV) will be posted daily on its website at High Income Securities Fund – High Income Securities Fund from August 5, 2024 until its rights offering expires. As previously announced, the Fund issued one non-transferable right for each share of the Fund held on July 8, 2024 to purchase one additional share of the Fund at the greater of (1) 97% of the volume weighted average price of the Fund’s shares for the three-day period ending on the expiration date, and (2) 85% of the NAV on the expiration date of August 9, 2024 unless extended. Rightsholders that fully exercise their rights will be entitled to subscribe, subject to certain limitations, for additional shares that are not subscribed for by other rights holders.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in contravention of applicable law.

For more information, please call InvestorCom, the Fund’s information agent, at (877) 972-0090.

