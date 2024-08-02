High Income Securities Fund Provides Update on Rights Offering
High Income Securities Fund (“the Fund”) (NYSE: PCF) announced today that the Fund’s net asset value per share (NAV) will be posted daily on its website at High Income Securities Fund – High Income Securities Fund from August 5, 2024 until its rights offering expires. As previously announced, the Fund issued one non-transferable right for each share of the Fund held on July 8, 2024 to purchase one additional share of the Fund at the greater of (1) 97% of the volume weighted average price of the Fund’s shares for the three-day period ending on the expiration date, and (2) 85% of the NAV on the expiration date of August 9, 2024 unless extended. Rightsholders that fully exercise their rights will be entitled to subscribe, subject to certain limitations, for additional shares that are not subscribed for by other rights holders.
For more information, please call InvestorCom, the Fund’s information agent, at (877) 972-0090.
High Income Securities Fund (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fundâs investment objective is to seek to provide high current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The Fund is focused on achieving objective is by primarily investing approximately 80% of its net assets in fixed income securities, including debt instruments, convertible securities, and preferred stocks. The Fund also invests in high-yielding non-convertible securities with the potential for capital appreciation. The primary focus of the investment strategy is to acquire discounted securities of income-oriented closed-end investment companies, business development companies, fixed income securities, including debt instruments, convertible securities, preferred stocks, and special purpose acquisition companies.