Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. High Income Securities Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCF

HIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND

(PCF)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

High Income Securities Fund : Proxy – September 2020

04/19/2021 | 11:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

High Income Securities Fund

(f/k/a Putnam High Income Securities Fund)

777 East Wisconsin Avenue, 4th Floor

Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

PROXY STATEMENT

September 25, 2020

Introduction

Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be Held on October 27, 2020

This proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement") is furnished to the shareholders of High Income Securities Fund (f/k/a Putnam High Income Securities Fund), a Massachusetts business trust (the "Fund") in connection with the solicitation by the Fund's Board of Trustees (the "Board") of proxies to be used at the annual meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of the Fund to be held on October 27, 2020, 10:00 AM, Eastern time, at the offices of Bulldog Investors, Park 80 West, 250 Pehle Avenue, Suite 708, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663, or any adjournment or postponement thereof. This Proxy Statement and the related proxy card will first be mailed to shareholders on or about September 25, 2020 and an electronic copy will be available at www.highincomesecuritiesfund.com.

Quorum. The presence, in person or by proxy, of shareholders owning at least thirty percent (30%) of the shares entitled to vote on September 15, 2020 shall constitute a quorum for the transaction of business at the Meeting.

Required Vote for Adoption of Proposals. Proposal 1 (to elect the Trustees) requires the affirmative vote of a plurality of the votes cast, i.e., the nominees receiving the most votes will be elected. Each nominee that receives at least one affirmative vote will be elected.

As otherwise used herein, "shares" means all of the outstanding transferable units of interest into which the beneficial interest in the Fund shall be divided into from time to time. The owner of each full share is entitled to one vote, and each fractional share is entitled to a proportionate share of one vote.

A broker non-vote occurs when the broker returns a properly executed proxy for shares held by the broker for a customer but does not vote on a matter because the broker does not have discretionary voting authority and has not received instructions from the beneficial owner. Abstentions and broker non-votes, if any, will be counted as shares present for purposes of determining whether a quorum is present at the Meeting but will have no effect on Proposal 1.

The individuals named as proxies on the enclosed proxy card will vote in accordance with your direction as indicated thereon if your proxy card is received properly executed by you or by your duly appointed agent or attorney-in-fact. If you give no voting instructions, your shares will be voted FOR Proposal 1 and, in the proxies' discretion, either FOR or AGAINST any other

1

business that may properly be presented at the Meeting (e.g., adjourning the Meeting to a later date).

You may revoke any proxy card by (i) submitting a written notice of revocation to the Fund prior to the Meeting being convened, (ii) by properly executing and submitting a later-dated proxy, or (iii) by attending the annual meeting and voting in person. If your shares are held in street name through a bank, broker or other financial intermediary, please check your voting instruction form or contact your bank, broker or other financial intermediary for instructions on how to change or revoke your vote.

As of the record date, September 15, 2020, the Fund had outstanding 5,565,006 shares.

The Fund's annual report containing financial statements for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2019 has previously been mailed to shareholders. Shareholders may request, without charge, additional copies of the Fund's annual report, the most recent semi-annual report preceding such annual report and the semi-annual report for the six months ended February 29, 2020 by writing the Fund, c/o U.S. Bancorp Fund Services, LLC, 777 East Wisconsin Avenue, 4th Floor, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202. These reports are also available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Board Recommendation

With respect to Proposal 1, the Board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote to elect the nominees named herein as Trustees.

Proposal 1.

To elect seven Trustees

The Board of Trustees currently consists of seven members. At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to vote for the re-election of Messrs. Phillip Goldstein, Andrew Dakos, Rajeev Das, Richard Dayan, Gerald Hellerman, Ben H. Harris, and Mortiz Sell, as trustees to serve until the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders or thereafter until each of their successors are duly elected and qualified. Each nominee has indicated that he will serve if elected. If any nominee should become unable to serve, the proxyholders will vote for his replacement if nominated by the Board.

Required Vote. Each Trustee must be elected by a plurality of the votes cast by the shareholders. Abstentions and broker non-votes will be counted as shares present for quorum purposes, but otherwise will have no effect on the plurality vote required for each Trustee.

Trustees and Officers

Set forth below are the Trustees, nominees for Trustees and officers of the Fund, and their respective ages, business addresses, positions and terms of office, principal occupations during the past five years, and other directorships held by them at September 1, 2020. Messrs. Hellerman, Sell, Dayan and Harris are each not considered an "interested person" of the Fund within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act") (each an "Independent Trustee"). Messrs. Dakos, Goldstein and Das are each considered Interested

2

Trustees because of their positions on the Fund's Transitional Investment Committee and, in the case of Messrs. Dakos and Goldstein, their positions as officers of the Fund. In the past 10 years, there have been no legal proceedings against any of the trustees, nominees or officers and none that are pending. Each nominee may be contacted by writing to him c/o High Income Securities Fund, 615 East Michigan Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202.

Name, Address and

Position(s)

Term

Principal Occupation

Number of

Other Directorships

Age

with the

of

During the Past Five

Portfolios

held by

Fund

Office

Years

in

Nominee During the

And

Fund

Past

Length

Complex

Five Years

of Time

Overseen

Served

by

Trustee*

INTERESTED

TRUSTEE NOMINEES

Andrew Dakos** (54)

President

1 Year;

Member

of

Bulldog

1

Director,

Brookfield

Since

Investors,

LLC

since

DTLA

Fund

Office

2018

2009;

Principal

of the

Trust

Investor,

Inc.;

former general

partner

Director,

Emergent

of

several

private

Capital,

Inc.

(until

investment partnerships

2017);

Trustee,

in the Bulldog Investors

Crossroads

group of private funds.

Liquidating

Trust;

Director,

Special

Opportunities

Fund,

Inc.; Chairman, Swiss

Helvetia

Fund,

Inc.;

Director,

The Mexico

Equity

&

Income

Fund, Inc. (until 2015).

Phillip

Goldstein**

Chairman

1 Year;

Member

of

Bulldog

1

Chairman, The Mexico

(75)

and

Since

Investors,

LLC

since

Equity

&

Income

Secretary

2018

2009;

Principal

of the

Fund,

Inc.;

Chairman,

former general

partner

Special

Opportunities

of

several

private

Fund,

Inc.;

Director,

investment partnerships

Brookfield

DTLA

in the Bulldog Investors

Fund

Office

Trust

group of private funds.

Investor Inc.; Director,

MVC

Capital,

Inc.;

Trustee,

Crossroads

Liquidating

Trust;

Director,

Swiss

Helvetia

Fund,

Inc.;

Chairman,

Emergent

Capital,

Inc.

(until

2017).

3

Rajeev Das*** (51)

--

1 Year;

Principal

of

Bulldog

1

Director,

The

Mexico

Since

Investors, LLC.

Equity

&

Income

2018

Fund, Inc.

INDEPENDENT

TRUSTEE NOMINEES

Gerald Hellerman (82)

--

1 Year;

Chief

Compliance

1

Director,

The

Mexico

Since

Officer of The Mexico

Equity

and

Income

2018

Equity

and

Income

Fund,

Inc.;

Director,

Fund, Inc. and Special

Special

Opportunities

Opportunities Fund, Inc.

Fund,

Inc.;

Director,

(through March 2020)

MVC

Capital,

Inc.;

Trustee,

Crossroads

Liquidating

Trust;

Trustee,

Fiera

Capital

Series Trust; Director,

Swiss

Helvetia

Fund,

Inc.;

Director,

Emergent Capital, Inc.;

Director,

Ironsides

Partners

Opportunity

Offshore

Fund

Ltd.

(until 2016).

Mortiz Sell (53)

--

1 Year;

Founder

and

Principal

1

Director,

Aberdeen

Since

of

Edison

Holdings

Australia Equity Fund;

2018

GmbH

and

Senior

Director,

Swiss

Advisor

to

Markston

Helvetia

Fund,

Inc.;

International LLC.

Director,

Aberdeen

Global

Income

Fund,

Inc.;

Director,

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific

Income

Fund,

Inc.;

Chairman,

Aberdeen

Singapore Fund

(until

2018);

Director,

Aberdeen

Greater

China

Fund

(until

2018).

Richard Dayan (77)

--

1 Year;

Owner

of

Cactus

1

Director,

Fund,

Swiss

Since

Trading.

Helvetia

Inc.;

2018

Director

of

Emergent

Capital,

Inc.

(until

2017).

Ben H. Harris (51)

--

1 Year;

Chief Executive Officer

1

Director,

Special

Since

of HHI, LLC; Principal

Opportunities

Fund,

2018

of

NBC

Bancshares,

Inc.

LLC; Chief

Executive

Officer of Crossroads

Capital,

Inc.;

Administrator

of

4

Crossroads Liquidating

Trust.

OFFICERS

Andrew Dakos** (54)

President

1 Year;

Member

of

Bulldog

n/a

n/a

Since

Investors,

LLC;

2018

Principal of the former

general

partner

of

several

private

investment partnerships

in the Bulldog Investors

group of funds.

Thomas

Antonucci**

Treasurer

1 Year;

Director

of Operations

n/a

n/a

(51)

Since

of Bulldog

Investors,

2018

LLC

Phillip

Goldstein**

Chairman

1 Year;

Member

of

Bulldog

n/a

n/a

(75)

and

Since

Investors,

LLC;

Secretary

2018

Principal of the former

general

partner

of

several

private

investment partnerships

in the Bulldog Investors

group of funds.

Stephanie

Darling**

Chief

1 Year;

General

Counsel

and

n/a

n/a

(50)

Compliance

Since

Chief

Compliance

Officer

2018

Officer

of

Bulldog

Investors,

LLC;

Chief

Compliance Officer of

Special

Opportunities

Fund,

Swiss

Helvetia

Fund

and

Mexico

Equity

and

Income

Fund;

Principal,

the

Law Office of Stephanie

Darling;

Editor-In-

Chief,

The Investment

Lawyer.

  • The Fund Complex is comprised of only the Fund.
  • Messrs. Dakos, Goldstein, and Antonucci and Ms. Darling are each considered an "interested person" of the Fund within the meaning of the 1940 Act because of their positions as officers of the Fund and, in the case of Messrs. Dakos and Goldstein, because of their positions on the Fund's Transitional Investment Committee.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

High Income Securities Fund published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 03:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND
04/19HIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND  : Proxy – September 2020
PU
04/13HIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND  : Quarterly Holdings November 2020
PU
04/13HIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND  : Quarterly Holdings May 2020
PU
04/05HIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND  : Announces Monthly Distributions For Second Quarte..
BU
02/02HIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND  : Announces Completion of Rights Offering
BU
01/25HIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND  : Extends Non-Transferable Rights Offering
BU
01/05HIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND  : Announces Monthly Distributions For First Quarter..
BU
2020HIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND  : Announces Non-Transferable Rights Offering
BU
2020HIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND  : Announces Monthly Distributions For Fourth Quarte..
BU
2020HIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND  : Announces Monthly Distributions For Third Quarter..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3,07 M - -
Net income 2020 0,34 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 133x
Yield 2020 10,5%
Capitalization 52,2 M 52,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2019 19,5x
Capi. / Sales 2020 14,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart HIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND
Duration : Period :
High Income Securities Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Dakos President & Trustee
Phillip Franklin Goldstein Chairman & Secretary
Stephanie L. Darling Chief Compliance Officer
Moritz A. Sell Independent Trustee
Gerald Hellerman Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND9.20%52
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION16.16%8 581
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND13.15%4 005
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION48.80%3 115
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.8.77%2 572
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.23.73%2 536
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ