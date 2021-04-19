High Income Securities Fund : Proxy – September 2020
High Income Securities Fund
(f/k/a Putnam High Income Securities Fund)
777 East Wisconsin Avenue, 4th Floor
Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
PROXY STATEMENT
September 25, 2020
Introduction
Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be Held on October 27, 2020
This proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement") is furnished to the shareholders of High Income Securities Fund (f/k/a Putnam High Income Securities Fund), a Massachusetts business trust (the "Fund") in connection with the solicitation by the Fund's Board of Trustees (the "Board") of proxies to be used at the annual meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of the Fund to be held on October 27, 2020, 10:00 AM, Eastern time, at the offices of Bulldog Investors, Park 80 West, 250 Pehle Avenue, Suite 708, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663, or any adjournment or postponement thereof. This Proxy Statement and the related proxy card will first be mailed to shareholders on or about September 25, 2020 and an electronic copy will be available at www.highincomesecuritiesfund.com.
Quorum. The presence, in person or by proxy, of shareholders owning at least thirty percent (30%) of the shares entitled to vote on September 15, 2020 shall constitute a quorum for the transaction of business at the Meeting.
Required Vote for Adoption of Proposals. Proposal 1 (to elect the Trustees) requires the affirmative vote of a plurality of the votes cast, i.e., the nominees receiving the most votes will be elected. Each nominee that receives at least one affirmative vote will be elected.
As otherwise used herein, "shares" means all of the outstanding transferable units of interest into which the beneficial interest in the Fund shall be divided into from time to time. The owner of each full share is entitled to one vote, and each fractional share is entitled to a proportionate share of one vote.
A broker non-vote occurs when the broker returns a properly executed proxy for shares held by the broker for a customer but does not vote on a matter because the broker does not have discretionary voting authority and has not received instructions from the beneficial owner. Abstentions and broker non-votes, if any, will be counted as shares present for purposes of determining whether a quorum is present at the Meeting but will have no effect on Proposal 1.
The individuals named as proxies on the enclosed proxy card will vote in accordance with your direction as indicated thereon if your proxy card is received properly executed by you or by your duly appointed agent or attorney-in-fact. If you give no voting instructions, your shares will be voted FOR Proposal 1 and, in the proxies' discretion, either FOR or AGAINST any other
business that may properly be presented at the Meeting (e.g., adjourning the Meeting to a later date).
You may revoke any proxy card by (i) submitting a written notice of revocation to the Fund prior to the Meeting being convened, (ii) by properly executing and submitting a later-dated proxy, or (iii) by attending the annual meeting and voting in person. If your shares are held in street name through a bank, broker or other financial intermediary, please check your voting instruction form or contact your bank, broker or other financial intermediary for instructions on how to change or revoke your vote.
As of the record date, September 15, 2020, the Fund had outstanding 5,565,006 shares.
The Fund's annual report containing financial statements for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2019 has previously been mailed to shareholders. Shareholders may request, without charge, additional copies of the Fund's annual report, the most recent semi-annual report preceding such annual report and the semi-annual report for the six months ended February 29, 2020 by writing the Fund, c/o U.S. Bancorp Fund Services, LLC, 777 East Wisconsin Avenue, 4th Floor, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202. These reports are also available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.
Board Recommendation
With respect to Proposal 1, the Board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote to elect the nominees named herein as Trustees.
Proposal 1.
To elect seven Trustees
The Board of Trustees currently consists of seven members. At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to vote for the re-election of Messrs. Phillip Goldstein, Andrew Dakos, Rajeev Das, Richard Dayan, Gerald Hellerman, Ben H. Harris, and Mortiz Sell, as trustees to serve until the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders or thereafter until each of their successors are duly elected and qualified. Each nominee has indicated that he will serve if elected. If any nominee should become unable to serve, the proxyholders will vote for his replacement if nominated by the Board.
Required Vote. Each Trustee must be elected by a plurality of the votes cast by the shareholders. Abstentions and broker non-votes will be counted as shares present for quorum purposes, but otherwise will have no effect on the plurality vote required for each Trustee.
Trustees and Officers
Set forth below are the Trustees, nominees for Trustees and officers of the Fund, and their respective ages, business addresses, positions and terms of office, principal occupations during the past five years, and other directorships held by them at September 1, 2020. Messrs. Hellerman, Sell, Dayan and Harris are each not considered an "interested person" of the Fund within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act") (each an "Independent Trustee"). Messrs. Dakos, Goldstein and Das are each considered Interested
Trustees because of their positions on the Fund's Transitional Investment Committee and, in the case of Messrs. Dakos and Goldstein, their positions as officers of the Fund. In the past 10 years, there have been no legal proceedings against any of the trustees, nominees or officers and none that are pending. Each nominee may be contacted by writing to him c/o High Income Securities Fund, 615 East Michigan Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202.
Name, Address and
Position(s)
Term
Principal Occupation
Number of
Other Directorships
Age
with the
of
During the Past Five
Portfolios
held by
Fund
Office
Years
in
Nominee During the
And
Fund
Past
Length
Complex
Five Years
of Time
Overseen
Served
by
Trustee*
INTERESTED
TRUSTEE NOMINEES
Andrew Dakos** (54)
President
1 Year;
Member
of
Bulldog
1
Director,
Brookfield
Since
Investors,
LLC
since
DTLA
Fund
Office
2018
2009;
Principal
of the
Trust
Investor,
Inc.;
former general
partner
Director,
Emergent
of
several
private
Capital,
Inc.
(until
investment partnerships
2017);
Trustee,
in the Bulldog Investors
Crossroads
group of private funds.
Liquidating
Trust;
Director,
Special
Opportunities
Fund,
Inc.; Chairman, Swiss
Helvetia
Fund,
Inc.;
Director,
The Mexico
Equity
&
Income
Fund, Inc. (until 2015).
Phillip
Goldstein**
Chairman
1 Year;
Member
of
Bulldog
1
Chairman, The Mexico
(75)
and
Since
Investors,
LLC
since
Equity
&
Income
Secretary
2018
2009;
Principal
of the
Fund,
Inc.;
Chairman,
former general
partner
Special
Opportunities
of
several
private
Fund,
Inc.;
Director,
investment partnerships
Brookfield
DTLA
in the Bulldog Investors
Fund
Office
Trust
group of private funds.
Investor Inc.; Director,
MVC
Capital,
Inc.;
Trustee,
Crossroads
Liquidating
Trust;
Director,
Swiss
Helvetia
Fund,
Inc.;
Chairman,
Emergent
Capital,
Inc.
(until
2017).
Rajeev Das*** (51)
--
1 Year;
Principal
of
Bulldog
1
Director,
The
Mexico
Since
Investors, LLC.
Equity
&
Income
2018
Fund, Inc.
INDEPENDENT
TRUSTEE NOMINEES
Gerald Hellerman (82)
--
1 Year;
Chief
Compliance
1
Director,
The
Mexico
Since
Officer of The Mexico
Equity
and
Income
2018
Equity
and
Income
Fund,
Inc.;
Director,
Fund, Inc. and Special
Special
Opportunities
Opportunities Fund, Inc.
Fund,
Inc.;
Director,
(through March 2020)
MVC
Capital,
Inc.;
Trustee,
Crossroads
Liquidating
Trust;
Trustee,
Fiera
Capital
Series Trust; Director,
Swiss
Helvetia
Fund,
Inc.;
Director,
Emergent Capital, Inc.;
Director,
Ironsides
Partners
Opportunity
Offshore
Fund
Ltd.
(until 2016).
Mortiz Sell (53)
--
1 Year;
Founder
and
Principal
1
Director,
Aberdeen
Since
of
Edison
Holdings
Australia Equity Fund;
2018
GmbH
and
Senior
Director,
Swiss
Advisor
to
Markston
Helvetia
Fund,
Inc.;
International LLC.
Director,
Aberdeen
Global
Income
Fund,
Inc.;
Director,
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific
Income
Fund,
Inc.;
Chairman,
Aberdeen
Singapore Fund
(until
2018);
Director,
Aberdeen
Greater
China
Fund
(until
2018).
Richard Dayan (77)
--
1 Year;
Owner
of
Cactus
1
Director,
Fund,
Swiss
Since
Trading.
Helvetia
Inc.;
2018
Director
of
Emergent
Capital,
Inc.
(until
2017).
Ben H. Harris (51)
--
1 Year;
Chief Executive Officer
1
Director,
Special
Since
of HHI, LLC; Principal
Opportunities
Fund,
2018
of
NBC
Bancshares,
Inc.
LLC; Chief
Executive
Officer of Crossroads
Capital,
Inc.;
Administrator
of
Crossroads Liquidating
Trust.
OFFICERS
Andrew Dakos** (54)
President
1 Year;
Member
of
Bulldog
n/a
n/a
Since
Investors,
LLC;
2018
Principal of the former
general
partner
of
several
private
investment partnerships
in the Bulldog Investors
group of funds.
Thomas
Antonucci**
Treasurer
1 Year;
Director
of Operations
n/a
n/a
(51)
Since
of Bulldog
Investors,
2018
LLC
Phillip
Goldstein**
Chairman
1 Year;
Member
of
Bulldog
n/a
n/a
(75)
and
Since
Investors,
LLC;
Secretary
2018
Principal of the former
general
partner
of
several
private
investment partnerships
in the Bulldog Investors
group of funds.
Stephanie
Darling**
Chief
1 Year;
General
Counsel
and
n/a
n/a
(50)
Compliance
Since
Chief
Compliance
Officer
2018
Officer
of
Bulldog
Investors,
LLC;
Chief
Compliance Officer of
Special
Opportunities
Fund,
Swiss
Helvetia
Fund
and
Mexico
Equity
and
Income
Fund;
Principal,
the
Law Office of Stephanie
Darling;
Editor-In-
Chief,
The Investment
Lawyer.
The Fund Complex is comprised of only the Fund.
Messrs. Dakos, Goldstein, and Antonucci and Ms. Darling are each considered an "interested person" of the Fund within the meaning of the 1940 Act because of their positions as officers of the Fund and, in the case of Messrs. Dakos and Goldstein, because of their positions on the Fund's Transitional Investment Committee.
