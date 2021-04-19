High Income Securities Fund : Proxy – September 2020

High Income Securities Fund

(f/k/a Putnam High Income Securities Fund)

777 East Wisconsin Avenue, 4th Floor

Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

PROXY STATEMENT

September 25, 2020

Introduction

Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be Held on October 27, 2020

This proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement") is furnished to the shareholders of High Income Securities Fund (f/k/a Putnam High Income Securities Fund), a Massachusetts business trust (the "Fund") in connection with the solicitation by the Fund's Board of Trustees (the "Board") of proxies to be used at the annual meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of the Fund to be held on October 27, 2020, 10:00 AM, Eastern time, at the offices of Bulldog Investors, Park 80 West, 250 Pehle Avenue, Suite 708, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663, or any adjournment or postponement thereof. This Proxy Statement and the related proxy card will first be mailed to shareholders on or about September 25, 2020 and an electronic copy will be available at www.highincomesecuritiesfund.com.

Quorum. The presence, in person or by proxy, of shareholders owning at least thirty percent (30%) of the shares entitled to vote on September 15, 2020 shall constitute a quorum for the transaction of business at the Meeting.

Required Vote for Adoption of Proposals. Proposal 1 (to elect the Trustees) requires the affirmative vote of a plurality of the votes cast, i.e., the nominees receiving the most votes will be elected. Each nominee that receives at least one affirmative vote will be elected.

As otherwise used herein, "shares" means all of the outstanding transferable units of interest into which the beneficial interest in the Fund shall be divided into from time to time. The owner of each full share is entitled to one vote, and each fractional share is entitled to a proportionate share of one vote.

A broker non-vote occurs when the broker returns a properly executed proxy for shares held by the broker for a customer but does not vote on a matter because the broker does not have discretionary voting authority and has not received instructions from the beneficial owner. Abstentions and broker non-votes, if any, will be counted as shares present for purposes of determining whether a quorum is present at the Meeting but will have no effect on Proposal 1.

The individuals named as proxies on the enclosed proxy card will vote in accordance with your direction as indicated thereon if your proxy card is received properly executed by you or by your duly appointed agent or attorney-in-fact. If you give no voting instructions, your shares will be voted FOR Proposal 1 and, in the proxies' discretion, either FOR or AGAINST any other