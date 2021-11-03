Proxy – November 2021

High Income Securities Fund (New York Stock Exchange TradingSymbol: PCF) NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELDNOVEMBER30, 2021 Important Notice regardingthe Availability of ProxyMaterials for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to Be Held on November 30, 2021: The Notice of AnnualMeetingof Shareholders and ProxyStatement areavailable on the Internet at www.highincomesecuritiesfund.com. To the Shareholders: Notice is hereby given that the annual meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders (herein referred to as "shareholders") of High Income Securities Fund, a Massachusetts business trust (the "Fund"), will be held on November30,2021at11:00AM,Eastern time,attheofficesof BulldogInvestors,Park80 West,250Pehle Avenue, Suite 708,Saddle Brook,NJ 07663,forthe followingpurposes: To elect seven Trustees (Proposal1); To provide a non-binding advisory vote on whether the amendment to the Fund's proxy voting policy is in the best interests of the Fundandits shareholders (Proposal2); and To transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment or postponementthereof. The Board of Trustees has fixed the close of business on September 21, 2021 as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of,andto vote at,this Meetingorany adjournment orpostponement thereof. The stock transferbooks will not be closed. Copies of the Fund's most recent annual and semi-annual report may be ordered free of charge by any Stockholder by writing to the Fund c/o U.S. Bancorp Fund Services, LLC, 615 East Michigan Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202,orby telephone at1-888-898-4107 . The Fund's most recent semi-annualreport was mailed to shareholders on April30,2021. You are entitledto voteat theMeetingand any adjournment orpostponement thereofif youowned shares of the Fund at the close of business on September 21, 2021. If you attend the Meeting, you may vote your shares in person. Whether or not you expect to attend the Meeting, please complete, date, sign and return the enclosed proxy card in the enclosed postage paid envelopeso thata quorum willbe present anda maximum numberofshares may be voted. You maychange yourvoteatany time by submittinga later-datedproxy orby votingat theMeeting. By orderof the Board ofTrustees, Phillip Goldstein Chairman of the Board November5,2021 Your vote is important no matter how many shares you own Please indicate your voting instructions on the enclosed proxy card, date and sign it, and return it in the postage paid envelope provided. If you sign, date and return the proxy card but give no voting instructions, your shares : (i) will be voted

"FOR" the proposal to elect the persons named therein as Trustees (i.e., Proposal 1), (ii) will "ABSTAIN" from voting on the non-binding advisory vote on whether the amendment to the Fund's proxy voting policy is in the best interests of the Fund and its shareholders (i.e., Proposal 2), and (iii) in the proxies' discretion, on any other business that may properly arise at the Meeting. In order to avoid the additional expense to the Fund of further solicitation, we ask your cooperation in mailing in your enclosed proxy card promptly. Instructions for signing proxy cards The following general guidelines for signing proxy cards may be of assistance to you and avoid the time and expense to the Fund in validating your vote if you fail to sign your proxy card properly. Individual accounts: Sign your name exactly as it appears in the registration on the proxy card. Joint accounts: Either party may sign, but the name of the party signing should conform exactly to the name shown in the registration on the proxy card. All other accounts: The capacity of the individual signing the proxy card should be indicated unless it is reflected in the form of registration. For example: Registration Valid signature Corporate accounts (1) ABC Corp. ABC Corp. John Doe, treasurer (2) ABC Corp. John Doe, treasurer (3) ABC Corp. c/o John Doe, treasurer John Doe (4) ABC Corp. profit sharing plan John Doe, trustee Partnership accounts (1) The XYZ partnership Jane B. Smith, partner (2) Smith and Jones, limited partnership Jane B. Smith, general partner Trust accounts (1) ABC trust account Jane B. Doe, trustee (2) Jane B. Doe, trustee u/t/d 12/18/78 Jane B. Doe Custodial or estate accounts (1) John B. Smith, Cust. f/b/o John B. Smith, Jr. UGMA/UTMA John B. Smith (2) Estate of John B. Smith John B. Smith, Jr., executor

High Income Securities Fund 777 East Wisconsin Avenue, 4th Floor Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 PROXY STATEMENT November 5, 2021 Introduction Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be Held on November 30, 2021 This proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement") is furnished to the shareholders of High Income Securities Fund, a Massachusetts business trust (the "Fund") in connection with the solicitation by the Fund's Board of Trustees (the "Board") of proxies to be used at the annual meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of the Fund to be held on November 30, 2021, 11:00 AM, Eastern time, at the offices ofBulldogInvestors, Park 80 West, 250 Pehle Avenue, Suite 708, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663, or any adjournment or postponement thereof. This Proxy Statement and the related proxy card will first be mailed to shareholders on or about November 5, 2021 and an electronic copy will be available at www.highincomesecuritiesfund.com. Quorum. The presence, in person or by proxy, of shareholders owning at least thirty percent (30%) of the shares entitled to vote on September 21, 2021 shall constitute a quorum for the transaction of business at the Meeting. Required Vote for Adoption of Proposals. Proposal 1 (to elect the Trustees) requires the affirmative vote of a plurality of the votes cast, i.e., the nominees receiving the most votes will be elected. Each nominee that receives at least one affirmative vote will be elected. Proposal 2 (whether the amendment to the Fund's proxy voting policy is in the best interests of the Fund and its shareholders) is advisory and non-binding on the Board and requires the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the votes cast for and against it. As otherwise used herein, "shares" means all of the outstanding transferable units of interest into which the beneficial interest in the Fund shall be divided into from time to time. The owner of each full share is entitled to one vote, and each fractional share is entitled to a proportionate share of one vote. broker non-vote occurs when the broker returns a properly executed proxy for shares held by the broker for a customer but does not vote on a matter because the broker does not have discretionary voting authority and has not received instructions from the beneficial owner. Abstentions and broker non-votes, if any, will be counted as shares present for purposes of determining whether a quorum is present at the Meeting but will have no effect on the Proposals. The individuals named as proxies on the enclosed proxy card will vote in accordance with your direction as indicated thereon if your proxy card is received properly executed by you or by 1

your duly appointed agent or attorney-in-fact. If you give no voting instructions, your shares will be voted FOR Proposal1, will ABSTAIN on Proposal2 and, in the proxies'discretion, eitherFOR or AGAINST any other business that may properly be presented at the Meeting (e.g., adjourning the Meeting to a later date). You may revoke any proxy cardby (i)submittinga written notice of revocation to the Fund priorto the Meeting beingconvened, (ii)by properly executingand submittinga later-dated proxy, or (iii) by attendingthe annualmeetingand voting in person. If yourshares are held in street name through a bank, broker or other financial intermediary, please check your voting instruction form or contact your bank, broker or other financial intermediary for instructions on how to change or revoke your vote. As of the record date, September 21, 2021, the Fund had outstanding 9,487,873 shares. The Fund's annual report containing financial statements for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020 has previously been mailed to shareholders. Shareholders may request, without charge, additional copies of the Fund's annual report, the most recent semi-annual report preceding such annual report and the semi-annual report for the six months ended February 28, 2021 by writing the Fund, c/o U.S. Bancorp Fund Services, LLC, 777 East Wisconsin Avenue, 4th Floor, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202. These reports are also available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Board Recommendation With respect to Proposal 1, the Board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote to elect the nominees named herein as Trustees. Proposal 1. To elect seven Trustees The Board of Trustees currently consists of seven members. At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to vote for the re-election of Messrs. Phillip Goldstein, Andrew Dakos, Rajeev Das, Richard Dayan, Gerald Hellerman, Ben H. Harris, and Mortiz Sell, as trustees to serve untilthe 2022 annual meeting of shareholders or thereafter until each of their successors are duly elected and qualified. Each nominee has indicated that he will serve if elected. If any nominee should become unable to serve, the proxyholders will vote for his replacement if nominated by the Board. Required Vote. Each Trustee must be elected by a plurality of the votes cast by the shareholders. Abstentions and broker non-votes will be counted as shares present for quorum purposes, but otherwise will have no effect on the plurality vote required for each Trustee. Trustees and Officers Set forth below are the Trustees, nominees for Trustees and officers of the Fund, and their respective ages, business addresses, positions and terms of office, principaloccupations duringthe past five years, and other directorships held by them at September 1, 2021. Messrs. Hellerman, Sell, Dayan and Harris are each not considered an "interested person" of the Fund within the 2

meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act") (each an "Independent Trustee"). Messrs. Dakos, Goldstein and Das each may be considered Interested Trustees. In the past 10 years, there have been no legal proceedings against any of the trustees, nominees or officers and none that are pending. Each nominee may be contacted by writing to him c/o High Income Securities Fund, 615 East Michigan Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202. Name, Address and Position(s) Term PrincipalOccupation Number of Other Directorships Age with the of During the Past Five Portfolios held by Fund Office Years in Nominee During the And Fund Past Length Complex Five Years of Time Overseen Served by Trustee* INTERESTED TRUSTEENOMINEES AndrewDakos**(55) President 1 Year; Partner of Bulldog 1 Director, Brookfield Since Investors, LLP since DTLA Fund Office 2018 2009; Principal of the Trust Investor, Inc.; former general partner Director, Special of several private Opportunities Fund, investment partnerships Inc.; Chairman, Swiss in the BulldogInvestors Helvetia Fund, Inc.; group of private funds. Trustee, Crossroads Liquidating Trust (until 2020); Director, Emergent Capital, Inc. (until2017) Phillip Goldstein** Chairman 1 Year; Partner of Bulldog 1 Chairman,The Mexico (76) and Since Investors, LLP since Equity & Income Secretary 2018 2009; Principal of the Fund, Inc.; Chairman, former general partner Special Opportunities of several private Fund, Inc.; Director, investment partnerships Brookfield DTLA in the BulldogInvestors Fund Office Trust group of private funds. Investor Inc.; Director, Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc.; Director, MVC Capital, Inc. (from 2016-2020); Trustee, Crossroads Liquidating Trust (from 2016-2020); Chairman, Emergent Capital, Inc. (until 2017). Rajeev Das**(52) -- 1 Year; Principal of Bulldog 1 Director, The Mexico Since Investors,LLP. Equity & Income 2018 Fund, Inc. 3

