    HPR   AU000000HPR0

HIGH PEAK ROYALTIES LIMITED

(HPR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/23 11:52:39 pm
0.046 AUD   -4.17%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

High Peak Royalties : December Quarterly Appendix 5B and Activities Report

01/31/2022 | 02:39am EST
For personal use only

31 January 2022

DECEMBER 2021 QUARTERLY REPORT

CORPORATE UPDATE

2021 AGM and Subsequent Board Composition

Messrs Geoffrey King (the Interim Chairman) and Andrew Carroll (Non-Executive Director) did not stand for re-election at the 2021 AGM and had resigned at the commencement of the Annual General Meeting.

Following the conclusion of the 2021 Annual General Meeting, Mr David Croll was appointed as interim Chairman, and Mr James Knowles and Mr Anthony Wooles were re-elected as Directors of the Company.

Capital Raising and Activities Post End of Quarter

In October, the Company announced the successful completion of a placement of $800,000 (prior to the costs of the raising) at $0.04 being 20,000,000 shares.

Of those shares 2,750,000 were subscribed for by Directors following the successful shareholder approval of the Directors' participation of the placement in the 2021 AGM. Directors' participation totalled $110,000 of the total of $800,000

Messrs Wooles, Croll and Knowles participated in the placement.

ACTIVITY AND PORTFOLIO REVIEW

High Peak Royalties is pleased to announce the December Quarter Statement of Activity and Cash Flows. HPR has a portfolio of royalties in Australia and USA as detailed on the final page of the Activities Report.

Quarterly cash receipts were $160,000 which was consistent with the prior quarter. Cash at the end of the quarter was $734,000. During the quarter, $63,000 was paid to directors of the Company in director fees, as noted in Item 6.1 of the 5B.

REVIEW OF PORTFOLIO ASSETS

USA

USA cash receipts increased marginally with $154,806 recorded for the December quarter compared to the September quarter of $149,298. There was interest paid in the period for the Macquarie Bank Financing Facility costs of $37,000 in addition to the payment of US$250,000 (AU$342,000) in principle against the facility as per the terms of its repayment schedule

At 31 December 2021 the total owing on the facility was US$1,250,000 (AU$1,722,000).

High Peak Royalties Limited (ASX: HPR) - ABN 79 118 065 704

For personal use only

Australia

HPR received payment from Origin and has been reviewing the calculation of royalties with data provided by Origin. HPR notes there is a lag in royalty payments relative to the sale of gas by Origin. Recent significant increase in commodity prices should flow to future royalty payments.

HPR continues to monitor the other permits where HPR has royalties, including those operated by Shell (formerly BG, QGC) where drilling has identified significant coal-seam methane resources. The areas adjacent to the HPR royalty areas have been developed and are producing.

Noted that as announced in the Santos (ASX.STO) September quarterly activities report, that during the quarter "Santos has executed a binding term sheet to farm- down interests in various exploration permits (EP 82, EP 105, EP 112, EP 125, EP(A) 111 and EP(A) 124)1 within the Amadeus Basin to Peak Helium (Amadeus Basin) Pty Ltd. In exchange for a confidential consideration, Peak Helium would acquire certain non-operatedinterests in the permits. The transaction would provide funding for progressing the exploration program in the Amadeus Basin, including re- drilling of the Dukas prospect to test the sub-saltplay. The transaction is subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals."

High Peak continues to monitor its royalty portfolio and activity as announced that is relevant to the underlying permits.

RECENT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Summary of announcements during the period to release of this report:

Date

Announcement

05/10/2021

Application for quotation of securities - HPR

05/10/2021

Cleansing Statement and Settlement of Recent Capital Raising

13/10/2021

Change in substantial holding

29/10/2021

HPR September Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5

29/10/2021

Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

11/11/2021

Appendix 3Y

30/11/2021

Results of Meeting

02/12/2021

Board Composition and Appendix 3Z x2

03/12/2021

Adoption of New Constitution

30/12/2021

Application for quotation of securities - HPR

30/12/2021

Cleansing Notice

30/12/2021

Appendix 3Y x3

High Peak Royalties Limited (ASX: HPR) - ABN 79 118 065 704

For personal use only

his announcement has been approved by the Board of Directors.

For enquiries please contact:

+61 2 8296 0000 Jarrod White

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER | Company Secretary

ABOUT HIGH PEAK ROYALTIES LIMITED

High Peak Royalties Ltd (ASX: HPR) is building a portfolio of diversified high value resource royalties around the world. In the current climate, High Peak is looking to partner with capable operators to secure royalties over high value producing assets and leverage our capital and structuring expertise.

The company's portfolio includes:

Permit / Location

Royalty Interest (%)

Operated By

PL 171 and ATP 574P

2.50

Queensland Gas/BG Group/

Shell

ATP 299P

Petroleum Leases: PL29, PL38, PL39, PL52, PL57,

3.6/4.0

Santos

PL95, PL169, PL170, PL293, PL294, PL295 and

PL298

Peat Gas Field (PL101)

2.13

Origin Energy

Surprise Oil Field (PL6)

1.00

Central Petroleum

Longtom Gas Field (VIC/L29)

0.30

Seven Group Holdings

WA-90-R /WA-91-R (formerly WA-315-P) Poseidon

0.10

Santos

Field

EP(A)111, EP(A)120 and EP(A) 124

1.00

Central Petroleum

EP112, EP115NM and EP125

1.00

Santos

EP115

1.00

Frontier Oil and Gas

WA-482-P

0.20

Santos

EP(A)155

2.00

Mosman Oil and Gas

Planet Gas USA Inc. Royalties

3.00

Empire Energy

United States (East Texas, Permian and Texas Gulf

Sabine Oil and Gas, Pioneer

0.20 to 0.40

Natural Resources and Wagner

Coast Basins)

Oil Company

United States (East Texas)

1.00

Silver Tusk and New Century

Operating

Royalty over hydrogen sales including catalysts

1.00

Scimtek Hydrogen Pty Ltdl

ML 04/244 and ML 04/249 Admiral Bay, Canning

1.5% GOR

Metalicity Ltd

Basin

1.5% NSR

Licence/Location

Ownership %

Approximate Area in km2

GEL 571 South Australia

100

1,845.23

GEL 572 South Australia

100

1,764.20

GEL 573 South Australia

100

1,180.49

GEL 574 South Australia

100

1,139.26

High Peak Royalties Limited (ASX: HPR) - ABN 79 118 065 704

For personal use only

Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly cash flow report

Name of entity

High Peak Royalties Limited

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

79 118 065 704

31 December 2021

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(6 months)

$A'000

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

160

320

1.2

Payments for

(a)

exploration & evaluation

8

-

(b)

development

-

-

(c)

production

-

-

(d)

staff costs

(60)

(111)

(e)

administration and corporate costs

(161)

(178)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

-

-

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

(37)

(66)

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7

Government grants and tax incentives

-

-

1.8

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(90)

(35)

activities

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire or for:

(a)

entities

-

-

(b)

tenements

-

-

(c)

property, plant and equipment

-

-

(d)

exploration & evaluation

-

-

(e)

investments (royalties acquired)

-

(400)

(f)

other non-current assets

-

-

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (17/07/20)

Page 4

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

For personal use only

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(6 months)

$A'000

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a)

entities

-

-

(b)

tenements

-

-

(c) property, plant and equipment

-

-

(d)

investments

-

-

(e)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

-

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing

-

(400)

activities

3. Cash flows from financing activities

3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities

(excluding convertible debt securities)

800

800

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible debt

-

-

securities

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of options

-

-

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of equity

(58)

(58)

securities or convertible debt securities

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

-

-

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

(342)

(342)

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and

-

-

borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing

400

400

activities

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

425

762

period

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(90)

(35)

activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

-

(400)

(item 2.6 above)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

400

400

(item 3.10 above)

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (17/07/20)

Page 5

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

High Peak Royalties Limited published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 07:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
