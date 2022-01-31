High Peak Royalties : December Quarterly Appendix 5B and Activities Report

31 January 2022

DECEMBER 2021 QUARTERLY REPORT

CORPORATE UPDATE

2021 AGM and Subsequent Board Composition

Messrs Geoffrey King (the Interim Chairman) and Andrew Carroll (Non-Executive Director) did not stand for re-election at the 2021 AGM and had resigned at the commencement of the Annual General Meeting.

Following the conclusion of the 2021 Annual General Meeting, Mr David Croll was appointed as interim Chairman, and Mr James Knowles and Mr Anthony Wooles were re-elected as Directors of the Company.

Capital Raising and Activities Post End of Quarter

In October, the Company announced the successful completion of a placement of $800,000 (prior to the costs of the raising) at $0.04 being 20,000,000 shares.

Of those shares 2,750,000 were subscribed for by Directors following the successful shareholder approval of the Directors' participation of the placement in the 2021 AGM. Directors' participation totalled $110,000 of the total of $800,000

Messrs Wooles, Croll and Knowles participated in the placement.

ACTIVITY AND PORTFOLIO REVIEW

High Peak Royalties is pleased to announce the December Quarter Statement of Activity and Cash Flows. HPR has a portfolio of royalties in Australia and USA as detailed on the final page of the Activities Report.

Quarterly cash receipts were $160,000 which was consistent with the prior quarter. Cash at the end of the quarter was $734,000. During the quarter, $63,000 was paid to directors of the Company in director fees, as noted in Item 6.1 of the 5B.

REVIEW OF PORTFOLIO ASSETS

USA

USA cash receipts increased marginally with $154,806 recorded for the December quarter compared to the September quarter of $149,298. There was interest paid in the period for the Macquarie Bank Financing Facility costs of $37,000 in addition to the payment of US$250,000 (AU$342,000) in principle against the facility as per the terms of its repayment schedule

At 31 December 2021 the total owing on the facility was US$1,250,000 (AU$1,722,000).

