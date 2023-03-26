Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jordan
  Amman Stock Exchange
  High Performance Real Estate Investments Co.,P.L.C.
  News
  Summary
    HIPR   JO3124611018

HIGH PERFORMANCE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS CO.,P.L.C.

(HIPR)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
0.2700 JOD   +3.85%
06:58aHigh Performance Real Estate Investments P L C : Assembly Decision-(HIPR)-2023-03-26
PU
03/23High Performance Real Estate Investments P L C : G.a (hipr) 2023 03 23
PU
03/21High Performance Real Estate Investments P L C : Assembly Decision-(HIPR)-2023-03-21
PU
High Performance Real Estate Investments P L C : Assembly Decision-(HIPR)-2023-03-26

03/26/2023 | 06:58am EDT
HIGH PERFORMANCE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺀﺎﻔﻜﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

PM 12:56:14 2023-03-26 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: HIGH PERFORMANCE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS

Date: 26-03-2023 12:56:14 PM

Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly Meeting

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 12:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2023-03-26 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ َﺪﻘُﻋ ﺔﻴﺠﻣﺮﺑ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ.ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺀﺎﻔﻜﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ %29.83 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﻡﻭﻭﺯ -:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗ

The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of HIGH PERFORMANCE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS was held on 12:00 On 26-03-2023 at zoom, the shareholders participation in the Assembly Meeting was 29.83% The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2022-05-04 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ

Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which was held on 04-05-2022

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on specified date

ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on 31-12-2022

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements

ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements, for the year ended on 31-12-2022

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on

-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

2022-12

Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on 31-12-2022

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ

Subject: Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended

HIGH PERFORMANCE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS

Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors Khalifeh and Rayya Auditors and Financial for the financial year 31-12-2023.And authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ Khalifeh and Rayya Auditors and Financial

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2023-12-31 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Maysoun Abu Awad

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Maysoun Abu Awad :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Disclaimer

High Performance Real Estate Investments Company PSC published this content on 26 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2023 10:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 -0,05 M -0,07 M -0,07 M
Net income 2022 -0,09 M -0,12 M -0,12 M
Net cash 2022 0,04 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
P/E ratio 2022 -35,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3,24 M 4,57 M 4,57 M
EV / Sales 2021 243x
EV / Sales 2022 -66,3x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart HIGH PERFORMANCE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS CO.,P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
High Performance Real Estate Investments Co.,P.L.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ahed Abdullah Abdu Al Mobaideen General Manager
Baha Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al-Atrash Chief Financial Officer
Atef Mohammad Ahmad Issa Chairman
Mayssoun Shaker Shukri Abu Awad Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Awni Bayer Eid Al-Suleiman Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIGH PERFORMANCE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS CO.,P.L.C.3.85%5
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.37%39 574
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-0.98%32 159
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-4.47%27 440
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-5.22%24 995
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.87%21 580
