April 02, 2024 at 01:18 am EDT

(Alliance News) - High Quality Food Spa reported that it closed 2023 with a consolidated profit of EUR600,000 compared to EUR400,000 as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Sales revenues amounted to EUR20.1 million, up 2.9 percent from EUR19.5 million a year earlier.

Ebitda is EUR2.0 million from EUR1.3 million a year earlier.

Ebit is EUR1.2 million from EUR800,000 in 2022.

Net financial position is debt of EUR6.4 million in line with EUR6.5 million in the previous year.

High Quality Food's stock closed Thursday at a par at EUR0.73 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

