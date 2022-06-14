High Tide : 2Q22 Financial Package PDF

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE High Tide Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Featuring a 98% Increase in Revenue and Ninth Straight Quarter of Positive Adjusted EBITDA Same-store Sales Increased 23% Sequentially Compared to the Previous Quarter This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated December 3, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated April 22, 2021. Calgary, AB, June 14, 2022 / CNW / − High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and- mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, filed its financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2022 ended April 30, 2022, the highlights of which are included in this news release. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and the accompanying management's discussion and analysis can be accessed by visiting the Company's website at www.hightideinc.com, and its profile pages on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Second Quarter 2022 - Financial Highlights: ● Revenue increased to $81.0 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $40.9 million in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue increased by 12% compared to the previous quarter. This represents the second-highest quarterly revenue figure generated by a Canadian cannabis company reporting in Canadian dollars. ● Gross profit increased by 51% to $22.7 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $15.0 million in the same quarter last year. ● Gross profit margin in the three months ended April 30, 2022, was 28% compared to 32% in the previous quarter ended January 31, 2022. The drop in gross profit margin is attributed to an increased share of total revenue coming from the bricks-and-mortar retail side of the Company's business, as a result of continued easing of pandemic restrictions across North America, and the rapid organic and inorganic bricks-and-mortar expansion in Canada. ● Adjusted EBITDA1 for the three months ended April 30, 2022, was $2.4 million compared to $3.0 million in the previous quarter ended January 31, 2022. This can be attributed to retail seasonality, as the previous quarter included the holiday season. ● Cabanalytics data sales were $5.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $2.9 million for the same quarter last year. Sequentially, Cabanalytics data sales increased by 10% compared to the previous quarter. ● For locations operational throughout the second quarter of 2022 and 2021, same-store sales increased by 23%. Since the launch of the discount club model in October of 2021, 1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure. 1

daily same-store sales have increased by 48%. The Company has continued to experience same-store sales growth since the end of the quarter. Geographically in the second quarter of 2022, revenue of $63.5 million was earned in Canada, $15.9 million was earned in the United States and $1.6 million was earned internationally. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, revenue increased by 81% in Canada, 181% in the United States, and 864% internationally.

Segment-wise in the three months ended April 30, 2022, $80.0 million of revenue was generated by Retail, $1.0 million by Wholesale, and an immaterial amount by Corporate.

in the three months ended April 30, 2022, $80.0 million of revenue was generated by Retail, $1.0 million by Wholesale, and an immaterial amount by Corporate. Cash on hand as of April 30, 2022, totaled $15.0 million. "Once again, I can proudly report that High Tide continues to see consistent and significant growth year-over-year and sequentially with every passing quarter, despite a persistently challenging macro environment and the state of the capital markets. Since its launch, the ongoing growth of our innovative discount club model has resulted in a 48% increase in daily same-store sales, contributing to our 98% revenue growth over the same quarter last year. While we aggressively gain retail market share in Canada ahead of our peer group, we have remained adjusted EBITDA positive for the ninth straight quarter. Although we are pleased with our EBITDA of $2.4 million this quarter, we highlight that, as the only pure-play cannabis retailer trading on Nasdaq, direct ongoing costs incurred associated with our Nasdaq listing amounted to approximately $750,000 this quarter. Our continued EBITDA positivity is a critical point for us, as we are steadily growing at the same time when many of our publicly-traded and private peers are facing fierce challenges and slowing down," said Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide. "We also continue to be the acquirer of choice, as many independents see compelling value in joining the High Tide family in this highly competitive retail landscape. Our recently-launched Cabana Cannabis Co. products will further contribute to healthy margin increases, since we expect our house-branded products to represent a 20-30% share of our total bricks-and-mortar sales over the long term. We are currently sitting at 126 stores across Canada, and remain confident that we will reach our goal of 150 stores by the end of the 2022 calendar year. Last quarter, we became the second-largestrevenue-generating Canadian cannabis company that reports in Canadian dollars, and we are now on an annualized revenue run rate trajectory of approximately $325 million. I am lazer-focused on ensuring that High Tide's growth trajectory will bring us to that coveted number one position in Canada. I want to give a huge shout out and thanks to the entire High Tide team for consistently producing industry-leading results," added Mr. Grover. Second Fiscal Quarter 2022 - Operational Highlights: Organic retail store expansion continued with 5 new Canna Cabana locations: 3 in Alberta and 2 in Ontario.

Cabana Club membership increased to over 550,000 members as of today, from 245,000 at the launch of the Company's discount club model, representing a 124% increase over the past 8 months.

Following the success of its discount club model, the Company celebrated the milestone of 420,000 Cabana Club members by launching an exclusive car giveaway contest, which was the first of its kind in North America and will be an annual event going forward.

The Company was recognized as one of the top 10 performing diversified industries stocks in the 2022 TSX Venture 50™, which comprises the top 50 companies from over 1,600 listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company closed the acquisition of Bud Room Inc. on February 10, 2022, securing ownership of Fastendr™ retail kiosk and smart locker technology. Fourteen Canna Cabana 2

locations have been equipped with Fastendr™ technology, which is helping to further differentiate the Company's already-unique retail concept. The Company launched cannabis delivery on demand through select Canna Cabana locations in Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan on February 22, 2022, and in Alberta on March 8, 2022.

On March 3, 2022, the Company announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire four established retail cannabis stores, operating as Crossroads Cannabis, in Stratford, Woodstock, Hanover, and Markdale, Ontario. On April 27, the Company closed the acquisition of the three Crossroads Cannabis stores in Stratford, Hanover, and Markdale.

The Company's subsidiary, Fab Nutrition, LLC., operating as 'FAB CBD,' launched a Subscribe-and-Save discount program in the United States on March 7, 2022.

Subscribe-and-Save discount program in the United States on March 7, 2022. The Company's subsidiary, Enigmaa Ltd., operating as 'Blessed CBD,' launched online sales of its premium hemp-derived CBD products in Germany on March 9, 2022.

hemp-derived CBD products in Germany on March 9, 2022. On March 30, 2022, the Company announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire two established retail cannabis stores, operating as Bud Heaven, in Bracebridge, Ontario.

On April 1, 2022, the Company announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire two established retail cannabis stores, operating as Boreal Cannabis, in Slave Lake and St. Paul, Alberta. On April 22, 2022, the Company announced that it had closed the acquisition of Boreal Cannabis, adding the two stores to the Canna Cabana network.

On April 18, 2022, the Company entered into a letter of intent with ConnectFirst Credit Union for CAD$30 million in non-dilutive credit facilities. These facilities consist of CAD$15 million of term debt and CAD$15 million in a mergers and acquisitions revolving master line. The Company expects to close the credit facilities in the month of July. Subsequent Events: The Company organically opened one new store in Alberta, one in Saskatchewan, and one in Ontario. The Company's total store count as of today is 126 across Canada.

The Company completed the acquisition of the final Crossroads Cannabis store in Woodstock, Ontario.

The Company completed the acquisition of Bud Heaven, adding two established cannabis retail stores in Bracebridge, Ontario.

The Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Raj Grover, received the Cannabis Person of the Year Award at the O'Cannabiz Industry Awards Gala on June 1, 2022.

On June 13, 2022, the Company announced the launch of its Cabana Cannabis Co. line of house-branded products in Saskatchewan, with anticipated launches in Ontario and Manitoba within the coming weeks, pending listing approval. 3

Selected financial information for the three and six months ended April 30, 2022: (Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars) Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30, 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change $ $ $ $ Revenue 81,031 40,868 98% 153,249 79,187 94% Gross Profit 22,694 14,998 51% 45,676 29,766 53% Gross Profit Margin 28% 37% (9%) 30% 38% (8%) Total Operating Expenses (30,272) (19,509) 55% (59,401) (36,322) 64% Adjusted EBITDA (1) 2,402 4,720 (49%) 5,357 9,322 (43%) Loss from Operations (7,578) (4,511) 68% (13,725) (6,556) 109% Net loss (8,277) (12,266) (33%) (15,629) (29,111) (46%) Loss per share (Basic) (0.14) (0.30) (53%) (0.28) (0.86) (67%) Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure. The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net loss: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss (8,277) (12,266) (15,629) (29,111) Income taxes (recovery) (800) (124) (1,864) 464 Accretion and interest 1,541 2,838 3,107 5,540 Depreciation and amortization 7,627 7,714 14,738 13,808 EBITDA (1) 91 (1,838) 352 (9,299) Foreign exchange loss 107 5 204 94 Transaction and acquisition costs 669 889 1,563 2,470 (Gain) loss revaluation of derivative liability (728) 3,988 (1,253) 14,472 Debt restructuring gain - - - (1,145) Loss on revaluation of marketable securities 43 159 262 144 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debenture (133) - (115) 516 Impairment loss - - 89 - Share-based compensation 2,353 1,517 4,255 2,070 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 2,402 4,720 5,357 9,322 Note: Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Non-IFRS measures provide investors with a supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and therefore highlight trends in Company's core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. Management uses non-IFRS measures in measuring the financial performance of the Company. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure. 4