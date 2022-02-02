High Tide : 4Q21 Financial Package PDF

Management's Discussion & Analysis For the years ended October 31, 2021 and 2020

High Tide Inc. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the years ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts or otherwise stated) This Management's Discussion and Analysis (this "MD&A") of High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") for the year ended October 31, 2021 is dated February 2, 2022. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the years ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 (the "Financial Statements"). These Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). In this MD&A, the terms "we", "us" and "our" refer to High Tide. This MD&A also refers to the Company's three reportable operating segments: (i) the "Retail" segment represented by brands, including Canna Cabana, NewLeaf Cannabis, Meta Cannabis Co, Grasscity, Smoke Cartel, CBDcity, FABCBD, Daily High Club, DankStop, Blessed CBD, (ii) the "Wholesale" segment represented by brands, Valiant Canada and Famous Brandz, and (iii) the "Corporate" segment (each as defined below under the heading - Glossary to Terms). High Tide is a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories. The Company's Common Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "HITI" as of June 2, 2021, the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "HITI", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the securities identification code 'WKN: A2PBPS' and the ticker symbol "2LYA". The address of the Company's corporate and registered office is # 120 - 4954 Richard Road SW, Calgary, Alberta, T3E 6L1, while the address of the Company's headquarters is #112, 11127 15 Street NE, Calgary, Alberta, T3K 2M4. Additional information about the Company, including the Financial Statements, news releases, the Company's short-form base shelf prospectus, as supplement, the annual information form for the year ended October 31, 2021 dated February 2, 2022 (the "Annual Information Form"), and other disclosure items of the Company can be accessed at www.sedar.com and at www.hightideinc.com. Glossary of Terms In this MD&A, unless otherwise indicated or if the context otherwise requires, "2018 Farm Bill" means the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, including any regulations promulgated thereunder, as amended; "adjusted EBITDA" has the meaning ascribed thereto under the heading "Summary of Quarterly Results"; "Applicable Securities Laws" means, as applicable, the securities legislation, securities regulation and securities rules, and the policies, notices, instruments and blanket orders of each Canadian securities regulator having the force of applicable law and in force from time to time; "ATM Program" means the at-the-market equity offering program of the Company established pursuant to the ATM Prospectus Supplement on December 6, 2021, which allows the Company to issue up to $40,000,000 (or the equivalent in U.S. dollars) of Common Shares from its treasury to the public from time to time, at the Company's discretion and subject to regulatory requirements; "ATM Prospectus Supplement" means the prospectus supplement of the Company dated December 3, 2021 relating to the ATM Program; "Authorizations" means, collectively, all consents, licenses, registrations, permits, authorizations, permissions, orders, approvals, clearances, waivers, certificates, and declarations issued, granted, given or otherwise made available by or under the authority of any government entity or pursuant to any requirement under applicable law; "Blessed" means Enigmaa Ltd., operating as 'Blessed CBD'; "Board" means the board of directors of the Company, as constituted from time to time; "Bud Room" means Bud Room Inc.; "Cannabis Act" means the Cannabis Act (Canada), including any regulations promulgated thereunder, as amended; "Cannabis Control Act" means the Cannabis Control Act (Ontario); "Cannabis Regulations" means the Cannabis Regulations (Canada), including any regulations promulgated thereunder, as amended; "Cannabis" or "cannabis" means the plant Cannabis sativa L; "CBD" means industrial Hemp-based cannabidiol; "CBG" means industrial Hemp- based cannabigerol; "Common Shares" means the common shares in the capital of the Company; "COVID-19" means the Coronavirus disease 2019, an infectious disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2); "Dankstop" means DS Distribution Inc., operating as 'Dankstop.com'; "DEA" means the U.S Drug Enforcement Administration; "DSHEA" means the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994; "Daily High Club" means DHC Supply LLC.; "EBITDA" has the meaning ascribed thereto under the heading "Summary of Quarterly Results";. "Exchange Act" means the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; "FABCBD" means Fab Nutrition, LLC.; "Famous Brandz" means Famous Brandz Inc., a former, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company which was amalgamated with RGR Canada Inc. to form Valiant Canada; "Federal Paraphernalia Law" means U.S. Code Title 21 Section 863; "FDA" means U.S. Food and Drug Administration; "FDCA" means the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act; "FTC" means the U.S. Federal Trade Commission; "FTCA" means the Federal Trade Commission Act; "Hemp" means the plant cannabis sativa L. and any part of that plant, including the seeds thereof, and all derivatives, extracts, cannabinoids, isomers, acids, salts, and salts of isomers, whether growing or not, with a THC concentration of not more than 0.3% on a dry weight basis; "IFR" means Interim Final Rule; "IFRS 2

High Tide Inc. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the years ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts or otherwise stated) Committee" means IFRS Interpretations Committee; "IND" means Investigational New Drug Application; "IND Preclusion" means section 201(ff)(3)(B)(ii) of the FDCA; "Key Personnel" means collectively Management and certain consultants; "Licensed Producers" means any Person duly authorized by Health Canada pursuant to applicable laws to engage in the cultivation, production, growth and/or distribution of cannabis; "Person" includes any individual, partnership, association, body corporate, organization, trust, estate, trustee, executor, administrator, legal representative or government (including any governmental entity), syndicate or other entity, whether or not having legal status; "Management" means the management of the Company, as constituted from time to time; "Material Adverse Effect" means a material adverse effect on the business carried on by the Company and its subsidiaries as at the date of this MD&A, the properties, assets, liabilities (including contingent liabilities), results of operations, financial performance, financial condition, or the market and trading price of the securities, of the Company and its subsidiaries, taken as a whole; "Meta Growth" means Meta Growth Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company; "SEC" means the U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission; "THC" means Delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol; "NewLeaf" means the NewLeaf Cannabis brand owned by the Company; "NDI" means New Dietary Ingredient; "NuLeaf" means NuLeaf Naturals, LLC; "OCN" means Opaskwayak Cree Nation; "OneLeaf" means the OneLeaf brand; "Retail Store Authorization" means, collectively, the Authorizations required to engage in the retail sale and distribution of adult-use cannabis and cannabis products at licensed premises; "RSU Plan" means the restricted share unit award plan of the Company, as amended from time to time; "RSU" means restricted share units of the Company granted pursuant to the RSU Plan; "Sarbanes-Oxley" means the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (United States); "Smoke Cartel" means Smoke Cartel Inc; "U.K." means the United Kingdom; "USDA" means the U.S. Department of Agriculture; "Valiant Canada" means Valiant Distributions Canada Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company formed under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) on November 1, 2020, pursuant to articles of amalgamation filed in respect of the amalgamation of RGR Canada Inc. and Canna Cabana (SK) Inc., a former wholly owned subsidiary of the Company; "Valiant" means Valiant Distributions Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware on April 6, 2019; and "Warrants" means the Common Share purchase warrants of the Company. Forward-Looking Information and Statements Certain statements contained in this MD&A, and in the documents incorporated by reference in this MD&A, constitute "forward- looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (together "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Applicable Securities Laws (as hereinafter defined) and are based on assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this MD&A. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect Management's (as hereinafter defined) expectations or beliefs regarding future events. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this MD&A herein include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's business objectives and milestones and the anticipated timing of, and costs in connection with, the execution or achievement of such objectives and milestones (including, without limitation, the proposed acquisition of Bud Room);

the Company's future growth prospects and intentions to pursue one or more viable business opportunities;

the development of the Company's business and future activities following the date of this MD&A;

expectations relating to market size and anticipated growth in the jurisdictions within which the Company may from time to time operate or contemplate future operations;

expectations with respect to economic, business, regulatory and/or competitive factors related to the Company or the cannabis industry generally;

the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's current and future operations; 3

High Tide Inc. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the years ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts or otherwise stated) the market for the Company's current and proposed product offerings, as well as the Company's ability to capture market share;

the Company's strategic investments and capital expenditures, and related benefits;

the distribution methods expected to be used by the Company to deliver its product offerings;

the competitive landscape within which the Company operates and the Company's market share or reach;

the performance of business operations and activities of the Company;

the number of additional cannabis retail store locations the Company proposes to add to its business;

the Company's ability to obtain, maintain, and renew or extend, applicable Authorizations, including the timing and impact of the receipt thereof;

the realization of cost savings, synergies or benefits from the Company's recent and proposed acquisitions, and the Company's ability to successfully integrate the operations of any business acquired within the Company's business;

the Company's intention to devote resources to the protection of its intellectual property rights, including by seeking and obtaining registered protections and developing and implementing standard operating procedures;

the anticipated annual sales from continuing operations for the fiscal year of the Company ending October 31, 2022;

the intention of the Company to complete the ATM Program and any additional offering of securities of the Company and the aggregate amount of the total proceeds that the Company will receive pursuant to the ATM Program and/or any future offering;

the Company's expected use of the net proceeds from the ATM Program and/or any future offering; and

the listing of Common Shares offered in the ATM Program and/or any future offering. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although Management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable in light of, among other things, its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that Management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements, as forward looking statements may prove to be incorrect. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection contained in the forward-looking statements. Importantly, forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A and in documents incorporated by reference are based upon certain assumptions that Management believes to be reasonable based on the information currently available to Management, including, but not limited to, the assumptions that: current and future members of Management will abide by the business objectives and strategies from time to time established by the Company;

the Company will retain and supplement its Board and Management, or otherwise engage consultants and advisors having knowledge of the industries (or segments thereof) within which the Company may from time to time participate; 4