    HITI   CA42981E4013

HIGH TIDE INC.

(HITI)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59 2022-06-14 pm EDT
2.740 CAD   -2.14%
High Tide : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 - Form 6-K

06/14/2022 | 04:13pm EDT
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management and have been approved by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the Corporation.

Approved on behalf of the Board:

(Signed) "Harkirat (Raj) Grover"

(Signed) "Nitin Kaushal"

President and Chair of the Board

Director and Chair of the Audit Committee

High Tide Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at April 30, 2022 and October 31, 2021

(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars)

Notes

2022

2021

$

$

Assets

Current assets

Cash

14,999

14,014

Marketable securities

18

415

860

Trade and other receivables

9

10,631

7,175

Inventory

22,780

17,042

Prepaid expenses and deposits

7

8,483

6,919

Current portion of loans receivable

8

335

277

Total current assets

57,643

46,287

Non-current assets

Loans receivable

8

2,837

2,720

Property and equipment

5

29,918

24,756

Net investment - lease

21

430

506

Right-of-use assets, net

21

30,322

27,985

Long term prepaid expenses and deposits

7

2,500

1,681

Intangible assets and goodwill

3, 6

178,389

142,280

Total non-current assets

244,396

199,928

Total assets

302,039

246,215

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

25,748

18,532

Notes payable current

11

9,248

5,600

Current portion of convertible debentures

12

-

946

Current portion of lease liabilities

21

7,427

5,729

Current portion of derivative liability

3,10

8,207

9,980

Total current liabilities

50,630

40,787

Non-current liabilities

Notes payable

11

12,000

11,893

Convertible debentures

12

7,143

7,217

Lease liabilities

21

25,023

24,044

Derivative liability

3,10

8,635

1,693

Deferred tax liability

9,860

8,577

Total non-current liabilities

62,661

53,424

Total liabilities

113,291

94,211

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

14

265,060

208,904

Warrants

16

10,445

10,724

Contributed surplus

19,355

15,162

Convertible debentures - equity

647

859

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,120)

(648)

Accumulated deficit

(112,393)

(87,792)

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

181,994

147,209

Non-controlling interest

23

6,754

4,795

Total shareholders' equity

188,748

152,004

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

302,039

246,215

3

High Tide Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

Six months ended

Notes

2022

2021

2022

2021

$

$

$

$

Revenue

4

81,031

40,868

153,249

79,187

Cost of sales

(58,337)

(25,870)

(107,573)

(49,421)

Gross profit

22,694

14,998

45,676

29,766

Expenses

Salaries, wages and benefits

(9,592)

(6,205)

(19,479)

(12,055)

Share-based compensation

15

(2,353)

(1,517)

(4,255)

(2,070)

General and administration

(6,668)

(3,035)

(12,529)

(5,943)

Professional fees

(1,079)

(534)

(2,079)

(1,670)

Advertising and promotion

(2,095)

(244)

(4,498)

(315)

Depreciation and amortization

5,6,21

(7,627)

(7,714)

(14,738)

(13,808)

Impairment loss

6

-

-

(89)

-

Interest and bank charges

(858)

(260)

(1,734)

(461)

Total expenses

(30,272)

(19,509)

(59,401)

(36,322)

Loss from operations

(7,578)

(4,511)

(13,725)

(6,556)

Other income (expenses)

Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debenture

133

-

115

(516)

Debt restructuring gain

-

-

-

1,145

Loss on revaluation of marketable securities

(43)

(159)

(262)

(144)

Finance and other costs

13

(2,210)

(3,727)

(4,670)

(8,010)

Gain (loss) on revaluation of derivative liability

10

728

(3,988)

1,253

(14,472)

Foreign exchange loss

(107)

(5)

(204)

(94)

Total other income (expenses)

(1,499)

(7,879)

(3,768)

(22,091)

Loss before taxes

(9,077)

(12,390)

(17,493)

(28,647)

Current income tax (expense) recovery

(1,190)

124

(126)

(464)

Deferred income tax recovery

1,990

-

1,990

-

Net loss

(8,277)

(12,266)

(15,629)

(29,111)

Other comprehensive loss

Translation difference on foreign subsidiary

(2,074)

(23)

(472)

82

Total comprehensive loss

(10,351)

(12,289)

(16,101)

(29,029)

Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(10,519)

(12,355)

(16,747)

(29,120)

Non-controlling interest

168

66

646

91

(10,351)

(12,289)

(16,101)

(29,029)

Loss per share

Basic and diluted

17

(0.14)

(0.30)

(0.28)

(0.86)

Subsequent events (Note 24)

4

High Tide Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

For the six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars)

Equity

Accumulated

portion of

other

Attributable

Contributed

convertible

comprehensive

Accumulated

to owners of

Note

Share capital

Warrants

surplus

debt

income (loss)

deficit

the Company

NCI

Total

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

Opening balance, November 1, 2020

32,552

5,796

4,704

1,965

(487)

(34,359)

10,171

1,552

11,723

Acquisition - Meta Growth

3

35,290

2,739

240

9,008

-

-

47,277

1,821

49,098

Prepaid interest paid in shares

1,458

-

-

-

-

-

1,458

-

1,458

Shared-based compensation

15

-

-

2,070

-

-

-

2,070

-

2,070

Equity portion of convertible debentures

-

-

-

157

-

-

157

-

157

Exercise options

865

-

(167)

-

-

-

698

-

698

Warrants expired

-

(4,725)

4,725

-

-

-

-

-

-

Issued to pay fees in shares

174

-

-

-

-

-

174

-

174

Extension of convertible debenture

-

-

340

-

-

-

340

-

340

Conversion of convertible debentures

40,532

-

-

(9,619)

-

-

30,913

-

30,913

Warrants

10,644

(1,631)

28

-

-

-

9,041

-

9,041

Cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

81

-

81

-

81

Acquisition - Smoke Cartel, Inc.

8,396

-

-

-

-

-

8,396

-

8,396

Shares issued through equity financing

18,237

6,492

-

-

-

-

24,729

-

24,729

Share issuance costs

(3,225)

-

-

-

-

-

(3,225)

-

(3,225)

Vesting of RSUs

743

-

(743)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(29,202)

(29,202)

91

(29,111)

Balance, April 30, 2021

145,666

8,671

11,197

1,511

(406)

(63,561)

103,078

3,464

106,542

Opening balance, November 1, 2021

208,904

10,724

15,162

859

(648)

(87,792)

147,209

4,795

152,004

Acquisition - FABCBD

3

313

-

313

-

313

Acquisition - NuLeaf

3

35,285

-

-

-

-

(8,326)

26,959

2,700

29,659

Acquisition - Bud Room Inc.

3

3,738

-

-

-

-

-

3,738

-

3,738

Acquisition - 2080791 Alberta Ltd.

3

2,199

-

-

-

-

-

2,199

-

2,199

Acquisition - Crossroads Cannabis

3

1,732

-

-

-

-

-

1,732

-

1,732

Issuance of shares through ATM

8,216

-

-

-

-

-

8,216

-

8,216

Issued to pay fees in shares

100

-

-

-

-

-

100

-

100

Share-based compensation

15

-

-

4,255

-

-

-

4,255

-

4,255

Equity portion of convertible debentures

-

-

-

(212)

-

-

(212)

-

(212)

Exercise options

526

-

(217)

-

-

-

309

-

309

Warrants expired

16

-

(273)

273

-

-

-

-

-

-

Warrants exercised

14,16

4,052

(6)

-

-

-

-

4,046

-

4,046

Share issuance costs

14

(123)

-

-

-

-

-

(123)

-

(123)

Vesting of RSUs

14

118

-

(118)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Partner distributions

23

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,387)

(1,387)

Cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

(472)

-

(472)

-

(472)

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(16,275)

(16,275)

646

(15,629)

Balance, April 30, 2022

265,060

10,445

19,355

647

(1,120)

(112,393)

181,994

6,754

188,748

5

High Tide Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

Notes

2022

2021

$

$

Operating activities

Net loss

(15,629)

(29,111)

Adjustments for items not effecting cash and cash equivalents

Income tax (recovery) expense

(1,864)

464

Accretion expense

13

2,597

3,597

Fee for services and interest paid in shares and warrants

-

1,632

Depreciation and amortization

5,6,21

14,738

13,808

Revaluation of derivative liability

10

(1,253)

14,472

Gain on extinguishment of debenture

(115)

-

Debt restructuring gain

-

(1,145)

Impairment loss

89

-

Foreign exchange loss

204

94

Share-based compensation

15

4,255

2,070

Loss on sale of marketable securities

-

516

Revaluation of marketable securities

262

144

3,284

6,541

Changes in non-cash working capital

Trade and other receivables

(5,064)

72

Inventory

(3,397)

(2,483)

Prepaid expenses and deposits

(2,078)

(1,153)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

3,435

(5,580)

Net cash used in operating activities

(3,820)

(2,603)

Investing activities

Net additions of property and equipment

5

(4,757)

(3,793)

Net additions of intangible assets

6

(265)

(103)

Loans receivable

(175)

(340)

Cash acquired through business combinations, net

3

681

3,370

Net cash used in investing activities

(4,516)

(866)

Financing activities

Repayment of finance lease obligations

-

(11)

Proceeds from convertible debentures net of issue costs

-

980

Proceeds from notes payable net of issue costs and repayment

11

3,460

-

Repayment of convertible debentures

-

(3,613)

Interest paid on debentures and loans

(510)

(985)

Lease liability payments

21

(4,172)

(2,353)

Share issuance costs

(123)

-

Shares issued through ATM

8,216

21,590

Warrants exercised

2,141

9,005

Options exercised

309

685

Net cash provided by financing activities

9,321

25,298

Net increase in cash

985

21,829

Cash, beginning of period

14,014

7,524

Cash, end of period

14,999

29,353

6

High Tide Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

1.

Nature of Operations

High Tide Inc. (the "Company" or "High Tide") is a retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets. The Company's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "HITI"(listed as of June 2, 2021), the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "HITI", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the securities identification code 'WKN: A2PBPS' and the ticker symbol "2LYA". The address of the Company's corporate and registered office is # 120 - 4954 Richard Road SW, Calgary, Alberta T3E 6L1.

High Tide does not engage in any U.S. cannabis-related activities as defined by the Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 51-352.

COVID-19

The Company's business could be adversely affected by the effects of the outbreak of novel coronavirus ("COVID-19"). Several significant measures have been implemented in Canada and the rest of the world in response to the increased impact from COVID-19. The Company cannot accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on third parties' ability to meet their obligations with the Company, including due to uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In particular, the continued spread of COVID-19 globally could materially and adversely impact the Company's business including without limitation, employee health, workplace productivity, and other factors that will depend on future developments beyond the Company's control. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries resulting in an economic downturn that could negatively impact the Company's financial position, financial performance, cash flows, and its ability to raise capital. Since the initial outset of the pandemic, the Company did not experience a significant decline in sales for most of the operating businesses.

2.

Accounting Policies

A.

Basis of Preparation

These condensed interim consolidated financial statements ("Financial Statements") have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). They are condensed as they do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements, and they should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended October 31, 2021 which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For comparative purposes, the Company has reclassified certain immaterial items on the comparative condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position and the condensed interim consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss to conform with current period's presentation.

On May 13, 2021, the Company completed a one-for-fifteen (1:15) reverse share split of all of its issued and outstanding common shares ("Share Consolidation"), resulting in a reduction in the issued and outstanding shares from 690,834,719 to 46,055,653. Shares reserved under the Company's equity and incentive plans were adjusted to reflect the Share Consolidation.

These condensed interim consolidated financial statements were approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on June 14, 2022.

7

High Tide Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

B.

Use of estimates

The estimates and assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions in accounting estimates are recognized in the year in which the estimate is revised if the revision affects only that year, or in the year of the revision and future years if the revision affects both current and future years. Significant judgements, estimates, and assumptions within these condensed interim consolidated financial statements remain the same as those applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2021.

C.

Accounting Policies

The significant accounting policies applied in the preparation of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended April 30, 2022, and 2021 are consistent with those applied and disclosed in Note 3 and 4 of the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended October 31, 2021 and 2020.

As a result of activities during the six month period ended April 30, 2022, the following policies have been updated:

Inventory

Inventories are measured at the lower of cost and net realizable value. The cost of inventories is accounted for as follows:

Raw materials, work in progress and finished goods that arise from the extraction process under NuLeaf include raw materials and manufacturing overheads. Raw materials are calculated on a weighted average cost basis and include expenditures incurred in acquiring the inventories and other costs incurred in bringing them to their existing location and condition. Manufacturing overheads such as labour and other manufacturing expenditures are overheads based on the normal operating capacity.

Finished goods purchased from third parties are measured at the lower of cost and net realizable value. The cost of inventories is calculated on a weighted average cost basis and include expenditures incurred in acquiring the inventories and other costs incurred in bringing them to their existing location and condition.

Net realizable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business, less the estimated costs of completion and costs necessary to make the sale. The Company reviews inventory for obsolete, redundant, and slow-moving inventory items and any such items are written down to net realizable value. Any write-downs of inventory to net realizable value are recorded in consolidated statement of loss and other comprehensive loss of the related year.

8

High Tide Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

3.

Business Combinations

In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations, these transactions meet the definition of a business combination and, accordingly, the assets acquired, and the liabilities assumed have been recorded at their respective estimated fair values as of the acquisition date.

A.

NuLeaf Naturals, LLC Acquisition

Total consideration

$

Common shares

35,285

35,285

Purchase price allocation

Cash and cash equivalents

565

Accounts receivable

216

Other receivables

21

Inventory

2,341

Prepaid expenses

305

Property, plant and equipment

4,190

Right of use asset

3,144

Intangible assets - software

211

Intangible assets - brand

10,168

Goodwill

24,486

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(1,450)

Other liabilities

(105)

Lease liabilities

(2,984)

Deferred tax liability

(3,123)

Non-controlling interest

(2,700)

35,285

On November 29, 2021, the Company closed the acquisition of 80% of the outstanding common shares of NuLeaf Naturals LLC. ("NuLeaf"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, the consideration was comprised of 4,429,809 common shares of High Tide, having an aggregate value of $35,285.

The acquisition agreement also includes a call and put option that could result in the Company acquiring the remaining 20% of common shares in NuLeaf not acquired upon initial acquisition. The Company analyzed the value in the call option and considers it to be at fair value, and therefore has no value related to the acquisition. As the put option is a contractual obligation, it gives rise to a financial liability calculated with reference to the agreement and is discounted to its present value at each reporting date using the discounted cash flow model. The initial obligation under the put option was recorded as a liability with the offset recorded as equity on the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position, at its fair value at acquisition of $8,326 with an exercise date of May 29, 2023. For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022, the Company recognized $233 and $307 as a loss on revaluation of derivative liability in the statement of net loss and comprehensive loss.

In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"), the substance of this transaction constituted a business combination. Management is in the process of gathering the relevant information that existed at the acquisition date to determine the fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired. As such, the initial purchase price was provisionally allocated based on the Company's estimated fair value of the identifiable assets acquired on the acquisition date. The values assigned are, therefore, preliminary, and subject to change. Management continues to refine and finalize its purchase price allocation for the fair value of working capital, right of use assets, lease liabilities, identifiable intangible assets, income taxes, the allocation of goodwill and the non-controlling interest. The goodwill is primarily related to the opportunities to grow the business, expanded access to capital and greater financial flexibility. For the six months ended April 30, 2022, NuLeaf accounted for $8,807 in revenues and $547 in net income. If the acquisition had been completed on November 1, 2021, the Company estimates it would have recorded an increase of $1,440 in revenues and an increase of $722 in net income for the six months ended April 30, 2022. The Company also incurred $71 in transaction costs for the six months ended April 30, 2022, which have been expensed to finance and other costs during the period.

9

High Tide Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

B. Bud Room Inc.

Total consideration

$

Common shares

3,738

3,738

Purchase price allocation

Cash and cash equivalents

63

Trade and other receivables

31

Inventory

40

Prepaid expenses

31

Property and equipment

120

Goodwill

3,499

Right of use asset

365

Lease liability

(365)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(46)

3,738

On February 8, 2022, the Company closed the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding common shares of Bud Room Inc. ("Bud Room"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, the consideration was comprised of 674,650 common shares of High Tide, having an aggregate value of $3,738 and acquired all rights to the customized Fastendr™ retail kiosk and smart locker technology and Bud Room's retail cannabis store located at 1910 St. Laurent Blvd in Ottawa, Ontario.

In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"), the substance of this transaction constituted a business combination. Management is in the process of gathering the relevant information that existed at the acquisition date to determine the fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired. As such, the initial purchase price was provisionally allocated based on the Company's estimated fair value of the identifiable assets acquired on the acquisition date. The values assigned are, therefore, preliminary, and subject to change. Management continues to refine and finalize its purchase price allocation for the fair value of working capital, right of use asset, lease liability, identifiable intangible assets, income tax, the allocation of goodwill. The goodwill is primarily related to the opportunities to grow the business, expanded access to capital and greater financial flexibility. For the six months ended April 30, 2022, Bud Room accounted for $496 in revenues and $79 in net income. If the acquisition had been completed on November 1, 2021, the Company estimates it would have recorded an increase of $613 in revenues and an increase of $14 in net income for the six months ended April 30, 2022.

10

High Tide Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

C. 2080791 Alberta Ltd.

Total consideration

$

Cash

200

Common shares

2,199

2,399

Purchase price allocation

Cash and cash equivalents

251

Inventory

182

Prepaid expenses

8

Property and equipment

161

Goodwill

1,825

Right of use asset

160

Lease liability

(160)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(28)

2,399

On April 21, 2022, the Company closed the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding common shares of 2080791 Alberta Ltd. operating as Boreal Cannabis Company ("Boreal") which operates two retail cannabis stores in Alberta. Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, the consideration was comprised of $200 in cash and 443,301 common shares of High Tide, having an aggregate value of $2,199.

In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"), the substance of this transaction constituted a business combination. Management is in the process of gathering the relevant information that existed at the acquisition date to determine the fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired. As such, the initial purchase price was provisionally allocated based on the Company's estimated fair value of the identifiable assets acquired on the acquisition date. The values assigned are, therefore, preliminary, and subject to change. Management continues to refine and finalize its purchase price allocation for the fair value of working capital, right of use assets, lease liabilities, identifiable intangible assets, income taxes, the allocation of goodwill. The goodwill is primarily related to the opportunities to grow the business, expanded access to capital and greater financial flexibility. For the six months ended April 30, 2022, Boreal accounted for $93 in revenues and $22 in net income. If the acquisition had been completed on November 1, 2021, the Company estimates it would have recorded an increase of $1,861 in revenues and an increase of $132 in net income for the six months ended April 30, 2022. The Company also incurred $24 in transaction costs for the six months ended April 30, 2022, which have been expensed to finance and other costs during the period.

11

High Tide Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

D. Crossroads Cannabis

Total consideration

$

Common shares

1,732

1,732

Purchase price allocation

Cash and cash equivalents

2

Inventory

221

Property and equipment

466

Goodwill

1,043

Right of use assets

543

Lease liabilities

(543)

1,732

On April 26, 2022, the Company closed the acquisition of three retail cannabis stores in Ontario operating as Crossroads Cannabis ("Crossroads"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, the consideration was comprised of 378,079 common shares of High Tide, having an aggregate value of $1,732 and another store operating as Crossroads Cannabis was acquired subsequent to April 30, 2022 (Note 24).

In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"), the substance of this transaction constituted a business combination. Management is in the process of gathering the relevant information that existed at the acquisition date to determine the fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired. As such, the initial purchase price was provisionally allocated based on the Company's estimated fair value of the identifiable assets acquired on the acquisition date. The values assigned are, therefore, preliminary, and subject to change. Management continues to refine and finalize its purchase price allocation for the fair value of working capital, right of use assets, lease liabilities, identifiable intangible assets, income taxes, the allocation of goodwill. The goodwill is primarily related to the opportunities to grow the business, expanded access to capital and greater financial flexibility. For the six months ended April 30, 2022, Crossroads accounted for $54 in revenues and $5 in net income. If the acquisition had been completed on November 1, 2021, the Company estimates it would have recorded an increase of $2,569 in revenues and an increase of $238 in net income for the six months ended April 30, 2022. The Company also incurred $29 in transaction costs for the six months ended April 30, 2022, which have been expensed to finance and other costs during the period.

12

High Tide Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

E.

Meta Growth Corp. Acquisition (Prior year)

Total consideration

$

Common shares

35,290

Conversion feature of convertible debt

9,008

Warrants

2,739

Options

86

Restricted stock units

154

47,277

Purchase price allocation

Cash and cash equivalents

10,209

Trade and other receivables

2,015

Inventory

3,547

Prepaid expenses

2,479

Marketable securities

635

Notes receivable

262

Property and equipment

6,849

Loan receivable

756

Intangible assets - license

30,900

Right of use asset

12,490

Goodwill

32,247

Non-controlling interest

(1,821)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(6,336)

Deferred tax liability

(1,933)

Lease liability

(12,887)

Convertible debenture

(18,809)

Notes payable

(13,326)

47,277

On November 18, 2020, the Company closed the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding common shares of Meta Growth Corp ("Meta Growth" or "META"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, holders of common shares of META ("META Shares") received 0.824 (the "Exchange Ratio") High Tide Shares for each META Share held. In total, High Tide acquired 237,941,274 META Shares in exchange for 196,063,610 High Tide Shares pre-consolidation (13,070,907 post-consolidation shares), resulting in former META shareholders holding approximately 45.0% of the total number of issued and outstanding High Tide Shares.

In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"), the substance of this transaction constituted a business combination. Management gathered the relevant information that existed at the acquisition date to determine the fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired. As such, the initial purchase price was allocated based on the Company's estimated fair value of the identifiable assets acquired on the acquisition date. Management finalized its purchase price allocation for the fair value of identifiable intangible assets, property plant and equipment, right of use asset, non-controlling interest, income taxes and the allocation of goodwill. The goodwill is primarily related to the opportunities to grow the retail cannabis business, expanded access to capital and greater financial flexibility. Goodwill is not deductible for tax purposes. For the year ended October 31, 2021, Meta Growth accounted for $63,016 in revenues and $11,451 in net loss. If the acquisition had been completed on November 1, 2020, the Company estimates it would have recorded an increase of $3,422 in revenues and an increase of $401 in net loss for the year ended October 31, 2021. The Company also incurred $1,359 in transaction costs for the year ended October 31, 2021, which were expensed to finance and other costs during that period.

13

High Tide Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

F.

Smoke Cartel, Inc. Acquisition (Prior year)

Total consideration

$

Cash

2,512

Common shares

8,396

Contingent consideration

1,319

12,227

Purchase price allocation

Cash and cash equivalents

1,680

Intangible assets - Brand

3,820

Intangible assets - Software

7,217

Goodwill

2,594

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(1,093)

Deferred tax liability

(1,991)

12,227

On March 24, 2021, the Company closed the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding common shares of Smoke Cartel Inc. ("Smoke Cartel"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, the consideration was comprised of: (i) 9,540,754 common shares of High Tide pre-consolidation (636,050 post-consolidation shares), having an aggregate value of $8,396; (ii) $2,512 in cash; and (iii) a contingent consideration depending on certain revenue targets being achieved by December 31, 2021. Contingent consideration of $1,319 was calculated using Monte Carlo simulation due to the uncertain nature of the potential future revenues of the Company. During the year ended October 31, 2021, the Company finalized the future obligation owed and recorded a loss on the contingent consideration of $1,671 through profits and loss.

In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"), the substance of this transaction constituted a business combination. Management finalized its purchase price allocation for the fair value of identifiable intangible assets, income taxes and the allocation of goodwill. The goodwill acquired is primarily related to the opportunities to grow the business, expanded access to capital and greater financial flexibility. Goodwill is not deductible for tax purposes. For the year ended October 31, 2021, Smoke Cartel accounted for $7,535 in revenues and $52 in net loss. If the acquisition had been completed on November 1, 2020, the Company estimates it would have recorded an increase of $5,846 in revenues and a decrease of $743 in net loss for the year ended October 31, 2021. The Company also incurred $97 in transaction costs for the year ended October 31, 2021, which were expensed to finance and other costs during that period.

14

High Tide Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

G.

2686068 Ontario Inc. Acquisition (Prior year)

Total consideration

$

Cash

5,980

5,980

Purchase price allocation

Cash and cash equivalents

3

Inventory

120

Property and equipment

274

Intangible assets - license

5,627

Right of use asset

1,148

Goodwill

1,611

Lease liability

(1,148)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(164)

Deferred tax liability

(1,491)

5,980

On April 28, 2021, the Company closed the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding common shares of 2686068 Ontario Inc. ("2686068"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, the consideration was comprised of $5,980 in cash.

In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"), the substance of this transaction constituted a business combination. Management gathered the relevant information that existed at the acquisition date to determine the fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired. As such, the initial purchase price was allocated based on the Company's estimated fair value of the identifiable assets acquired on the acquisition date. Management finalized its purchase price allocation for the fair value of identifiable intangible assets, income taxes and the allocation of goodwill. The goodwill is primarily related to the opportunities to grow the retail cannabis business. For the year ended October 31, 2021, 2686068 accounted for $1,117 in revenues and $1,407 in net loss. If the acquisition had been completed on November 1, 2020, the Company estimates it would have recorded an increase of $1,107 in revenues and an increase of $123 in net loss for the year ended October 31, 2021.

15

High Tide Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

H.

Fab Nutrition, LLC. Acquisition (Prior year)

Total consideration

$

Cash

15,193

Common Shares

3,752

18,945

Purchase price allocation

Cash and cash equivalents

642

Accounts receivable

125

Inventory

403

Property and equipment

22

Intangible assets - brand

7,801

Goodwill

13,897

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(552)

Deferred tax liability

(2,131)

Non-controlling interest

(1,262)

18,945

On May 10, 2021, the Company closed the acquisition of 80% of the outstanding common shares of Fab Nutrition, LLC. ("FABCBD"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, the consideration was comprised of: (i) $15,193 in cash; and (ii) 6,151,915 pre-consolidation common shares of High Tide (410,128 post-consolidation), having an aggregate value of $3,752.

In connection with the acquisition agreement, 9,679,778 pre-consolidation common shares of the Company (645,319 post-consolidation) were placed in escrow for a period of 24 months. Every 6 months 25% of escrow shares are released to the minority shareholder of FABCBD. Over the 24 month period, as the shares are earned by passage of time, the Company recognizes share-based compensation expense through profit and loss.

The acquisition agreement also includes a call and put option that could result in the Company acquiring the remaining 20% of common shares in FABCBD not acquired upon initial acquisition. The Company analyzed the value in the call option and considers it to be at fair value, and therefore has no value related to the acquisition. As the put option is a contractual obligation, it gives rise to a financial liability calculated with reference to the agreement and is discounted to its present value at each reporting date using the discounted cash flow model. The initial obligation under the put option was recorded as a current liability with the offset recorded as equity on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Position, at its fair value at acquisition of $3,722. For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022, the Company recognized $269 and $494 as a gain on revaluation of derivative liability in the statement of net loss and comprehensive loss.

In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"), the substance of this transaction constituted a business combination. Management is in the process of gathering the relevant information that existed at the acquisition date to determine the fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired. As such, the initial purchase price was provisionally allocated based on the Company's estimated fair value of the identifiable assets acquired on the acquisition date. The values assigned are, therefore, preliminary, and subject to change. The goodwill acquired is primarily related to the opportunities to grow the business, expanded access to capital and greater financial flexibility. Goodwill is not deductible for tax purposes. For the year ended October 31, 2021, FABCBD accounted for $4,746 in revenues and $640 in net income. If the acquisition had been completed on November 1, 2020, the Company estimates it would have recorded an increase of $7,790 in revenues and a decrease of $306 in net loss for the year ended October 31, 2021. The Company also incurred $872 in transaction costs for the year ended October 31, 2021, which were expensed to finance and other costs during that period.

16

High Tide Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

I.

DHC Supply LLC. Acquisition (Prior year)

Total consideration

$

Cash

4,045

Common Shares

7,767

11,812

Purchase price allocation

Cash and cash equivalents

1,054

Trade and other receivables

66

Inventory

1,270

Prepaid expenses

18

Property and equipment

10

Intangible assets - brand

2,671

Goodwill

8,201

Right of use asset

592

Lease liability

(592)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(1,478)

11,812

On July 6, 2021, the Company closed the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding common shares of DHC Supply LLC. ("DHC"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, the consideration was comprised of: (i) 839,820 post-consolidation commons shares of High Tide (12,597,300 pre-consolidation), having an aggregate value of $7,767; (ii) $4,045 in cash.

In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"), the substance of this transaction constituted a business combination. Management is in the process of gathering the relevant information that existed at the acquisition date to determine the fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired. As such, the initial purchase price was provisionally allocated based on the Company's estimated fair value of the identifiable assets acquired on the acquisition date. The values assigned are, therefore, preliminary, and subject to change. Management continues to refine and finalize its purchase price allocation for the fair value of identifiable intangible assets and the allocation of goodwill. Goodwill is not deductible for tax purposes. For the year ended October 31, 2021, DHC accounted for $3,399 in revenues and $14 in net income. If the acquisition had been completed on November 1, 2020, the Company estimates it would have recorded an increase of $7,513 in revenues and an increase of $301 in net loss for the year ended October 31, 2021.

17

High Tide Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

J.

102105699 Saskatchewan Ltd. Acquisition (Prior year)

Total consideration

$

Cash

698

Common Shares

2,018

2,716

Purchase price allocation

Cash and cash equivalents

7

Trade and other receivables

7

Inventory

46

Prepaid expenses

55

Property and equipment

136

Intangible assets - license

879

Goodwill

1,966

Right of use asset

691

Lease liability

(691)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(143)

Deferred tax liability

(237)

2,716

On August 6, 2021 the Company closed the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of 10210569 Saskatchewan Ltd. ("OneLeaf"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, the consideration was comprised of: (i) 254,518 post-consolidation common shares of High Tide, having an aggregate value of $2,018; and (ii) $698 in cash.

In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"), the substance of this transaction constituted a business combination. Management is in the process of gathering the relevant information that existed at the acquisition date to determine the fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired. As such, the initial purchase price was provisionally allocated based on the Company's estimated fair value of the identifiable assets acquired on the acquisition date. The values assigned are, therefore, preliminary, and subject to change. Management continues to refine and finalize its purchase price allocation for the fair value of identifiable intangible assets, income taxes and the allocation of goodwill. Goodwill is not deductible for tax purposes. For the year ended October 31, 2021, OneLeaf accounted for $90 in revenues and $83 in net loss. If the acquisition had been completed on November 1, 2020, the Company estimates it would have recorded an increase of $254 in revenues and an increase of $72 in net loss for the year ended October 31, 2021.

18

High Tide Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

K.

DS Distribution Acquisition (Prior year)

Total consideration

$

Cash

5,013

5,013

Purchase price allocation

Cash and cash equivalents

115

Inventory

160

Prepaid expenses

158

Property and equipment

69

Intangible assets - brand

1,375

Goodwill

4,384

Right of use asset

299

Lease liability

(299)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(863)

Deferred tax liability

(385)

5,013

On August 12, 2021 the Company closed the acquisition of 100% of all the issued and outstanding common shares of DS Distribution Inc. ("DankStop"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, the consideration was comprised of 612,087 post-consolidation shares of High Tide, having an aggregate value of $5,013.

In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"), the substance of this transaction constituted a business combination. Management is in the process of gathering the relevant information that existed at the acquisition date to determine the fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired. As such, the initial purchase price is provisionally allocated based on the Company's estimated fair value of the identifiable assets acquired on the acquisition date. The values assigned are, therefore, preliminary, and subject to change. Management continues to refine and finalize its purchase price allocation for the fair value of identifiable intangible assets, income taxes and the allocation of goodwill. Goodwill is not deductible for tax purposes. For the year ended October 31, 2021, DankStop accounted for $380 in revenues and $117 in net loss. If the acquisition had been completed on November 1, 2020, the Company estimates it would have recorded an increase of $6,473 in revenues and an decrease of $311 in net loss for the year ended October 31, 2021.

19

High Tide Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

L.

Blessed CBD Acquisition (Prior year)

Total consideration

$

Cash

7,165

Common Shares

4,432

Working capital adjustment

1,086

12,683

Purchase price allocation

Cash and cash equivalents

2,155

Trade and other receivables

472

Inventory

293

Property and equipment

19

Intangible asset - brand

4,220

Goodwill

8,889

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(1,530)

Deferred tax liability

(971)

Non-controlling interest

(864)

12,683

On October 19, 2021, the Company closed the acquisition of 80% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Enigmaa Ltd. ("Blessed CBD"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, the consideration was comprised of: (i) 607,064 post-consolidation shares of High Tide, having an aggregate value of $4,432; (ii) $7,165 in cash, and (iii) and working capital adjustment of $1,086.

In connection with the acquisition agreement, 529,487 post-consolidation common shares of the Company were placed in escrow for a period of 24 months. Every 12 months 50% of escrow shares are released to the minority shareholder of Blessed CBD. This share issuance was initially recorded through equity. Over the 24 month period, as the shares are earned by passage of time, the Company recognizes share-based compensation expense through profit and loss.

The acquisition agreement also includes a call and put option that could result in the Company acquiring the remaining 20% of common shares in Blessed CBD not acquired upon initial acquisition. The Company analyzed the value in the call option and considers it to be at fair value, and therefore has no value related to the acquisition. As the put option is a contractual obligation, it gives rise to a financial liability calculated with reference to the agreement and is discounted to its present value at each reporting date using the discounted cash flow model. The initial obligation under the put option was recorded as a current liability with the offset recorded as equity on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Position, at its fair value at acquisition of $4,323 with an exercise date of October 19, 2022. For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022, the Company recognized $180 and $72 gain on revaluation of derivative liability in the statement of net loss and comprehensive loss.

In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"), the substance of this transaction constituted a business combination. Management is in the process of gathering the relevant information that existed at the acquisition date to determine the fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired. As such, the initial purchase price is provisionally allocated based on the Company's estimated fair value of the identifiable assets acquired on the acquisition date. The values assigned are, therefore, preliminary, and subject to change. Management continues to refine and finalize its purchase price allocation for the fair value of identifiable intangible assets, income taxes, the allocation of goodwill and the non-controlling interest. The goodwill is primarily related to the opportunities to grow the business, expanded access to capital and greater financial flexibility. Goodwill is not deductible for tax purposes. For the year ended October 31, 2021, Blessed CBD accounted for $296 in revenues and $130 in net income. If the acquisition had been completed on November 1, 2020, the Company estimates it would have recorded an increase of $10,083 in revenues and a decrease of $2,382 in net loss for the year ended October 31, 2021. The Company also incurred $360 in transaction costs for the year ended October 31, 2021, which were expensed to finance and other costs during that period.

20

High Tide Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

4.

Revenue from Contracts with Customers

For the three months ended April 30

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

Retail

Retail

Wholesale

Wholesale

Corporate

Corporate

Total

Total

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

Primary geographical markets (i)

Canada

62,891

33,827

552

1,184

13

19

63,456

35,030

USA

15,516

4,365

421

1,303

-

-

15,937

5,668

International

1,638

170

-

-

-

-

1,638

170

Total revenue

80,045

38,362

973

2,487

13

19

81,031

40,868

Major products and services

Cannabis

64,241

29,570

-

-

-

-

64,241

29,570

Consumption accessories

9,990

5,571

966

2,479

-

-

10,956

8,050

Data analytics services

5,124

2,874

-

-

-

-

5,124

2,874

Other revenue

690

347

7

8

13

19

710

374

Total revenue

80,045

38,362

973

2,487

13

19

81,031

40,868

Timing of revenue recognition

Transferred at a point in time

80,045

38,362

973

2,487

13

19

81,031

40,868

Total revenue

80,045

38,362

973

2,487

13

19

81,031

40,868

For the six months ended April 30

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

Retail

Retail

Wholesale

Wholesale

Corporate

Corporate

Total

Total

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

Primary geographical markets (i)

Canada

114,569

67,109

1,277

2,092

52

30

115,898

69,231

USA

32,472

7,631

909

1,946

-

-

33,381

9,577

International

3,970

379

-

-

-

-

3,970

379

Total revenue

151,011

75,119

2,186

4,038

52

30

153,249

79,187

Major products and services

Cannabis

118,440

59,947

-

-

-

-

118,440

59,947

Consumption accessories

21,564

9,953

2,171

4,006

-

-

23,735

13,959

Data analytics services

9,800

4,362

-

-

-

-

9,800

4,362

Other revenue

1,207

857

15

32

52

30

1,274

919

Total revenue

151,011

75,119

2,186

4,038

52

30

153,249

79,187

Timing of revenue recognition

Transferred at a point in time

151,011

75,119

2,186

4,038

52

30

153,249

79,187

Total revenue

151,011

75,119

2,186

4,038

52

30

153,249

79,187

(i)

Represents revenue based on geographical locations of the customers who have contributed to the revenue generated in the applicable segment.

21

High Tide Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

5.

Property and Equipment

Office equipment

Production

Leasehold

and computers

equipment

improvements (iv)

Vehicles

Buildings

Total

Cost

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, October 31, 2020

778

-

12,980

167

2,800

16,725

Additions

626

-

9,923

14

-

10,563

Additions from business combinations (Note 3)

1,857

-

5,516

5

-

7,378

Disposal (i) (ii)

(146)

-

(1,061)

(170)

-

(1,377)

Impairment loss (iii)

(4)

-

(129)

-

-

(133)

Foreign currency translation

(11)

-

(5)

-

-

(16)

Balance, October 31, 2021

3,100

-

27,224

16

2,800

33,140

Additions

481

5

4,861

-

-

5,346

Additions from business combinations (Note 3)

702

2,812

1,423

-

-

4,937

Foreign currency translation

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance, April 30, 2022

4,283

2,817

33,508

16

2,800

43,424

Accumulated depreciation

Balance, October 31, 2020

252

-

3,218

158

12

3,640

Depreciation

1,044

-

4,192

9

44

5,289

Disposal (i) (ii)

(89)

-

(291)

(158)

-

(538)

Foreign currency translation

(2)

-

(5)

-

-

(7)

Balance, October 31, 2021

1,205

-

7,114

9

56

8,384

Depreciation

1,554

83

3,371

5

108

5,121

Foreign currency translation

1

-

-

-

-

1

Balance, April 30, 2022

2,760

83

10,485

14

164

13,506

Balance, October 31, 2021

1,895

-

20,110

7

2,744

24,756

Balance, April 30, 2022

1,523

2,734

23,023

2

2,636

29,918

(i)

During the year ended October 31, 2021, the Company sold it's 49% interest in two of the joint ventures under META that operated as retail cannabis stores in Manitoba. The Company recognized $647 as a gain on the sale at October 31, 2021.

(ii)

On July 15, 2021, the Company completed the sale of three of its KushBar retail cannabis stores to Halo Collective Inc. ("Halo" formerly Halo Labs Inc.) for total gross proceeds of $5,700. In 2020, the Company was paid a deposit of $3,500 by way of issuance of 13,461,538 common shares of Halo at a deemed price of $0.26 per common share. During the fiscal year 2020, the Company had sold those shares and received a net amount of $1,700. On the date of close, July 15, 2021, the Company received a convertible promissory note (Note 8) issued by Halo Collective Inc. in the principal amount of $1,800 with a conversion rate of $0.16 per Halo common share. The promissory note was recorded at a fair value through profit and loss of $1,522 based on risk adjusted discount rate of 15%. For the year ended October 31, 2021, the Company recognized $2,654 as a gain on the sale of assets.

(iii) During the year-ended October 31, 2021, the Company identified two locations from the Meta acquisition that would not be operated due to market pressures and increased competition, which resulted in impairment of $133.

(iv) During the six months ended April 30, 2022, there were additions of $1,627 (April 30, 2021 $1,020) in assets under construction, largely related to cannabis retail locations not yet in operation.

22

High Tide Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

6.

Intangible Assets and Goodwill

Software

Licenses

Brand Name

Goodwill

Total

Cost

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, October 31, 2020

2,282

9,976

1,502

6,061

19,821

Additions

150

-

-

-

150

Additions from business combinations (Note 3)

7,217

37,406

19,552

73,812

137,987

Disposals (i)

-

(1,230)

-

-

(1,230)

Impairment loss (ii)

-

(1,390)

-

-

(1,390)

Foreign currency translation

(186)

-

21

73

(92)

Balance, October 31, 2021

9,463

44,762

21,075

79,946

155,246

Additions and reclasses

265

(185)

336

162

578

Additions from business combinations (Note 3)

211

-

10,168

30,853

41,232

Impairment loss

(89)

-

-

-

(89)

Foreign currency translation

157

-

189

677

1,024

Balance, April 30, 2022

10,007

44,577

31,768

111,638

197,990

Accumulated depreciation

Balance, October 31, 2020

606

1,188

-

-

1,794

Amortization

1,215

10,161

-

-

11,376

Disposals

-

(160)

-

-

(160)

Foreign currency translation

(44)

-

-

-

(44)

Balance, October 31, 2021

1,777

11,189

-

-

12,966

Amortization

1,115

5,505

-

-

6,620

Foreign currency translation

15

-

-

-

15

Balance, April 30, 2022

2,907

16,694

-

-

19,601

Balance, October 31, 2021

7,686

33,573

21,075

79,946

142,280

Balance, April 30, 2022

7,100

27,883

31,768

111,638

178,389

(i)

During the year ended October 31, 2021, the Company sold it's 49% interest in one of the joint ventures under META that operates as a retail cannabis store in Manitoba, resulting in a loss of control. As a result of the loss in control, the Company has deconsolidated all net assets related to the joint venture and derecognized related non-controlling interest of $892 for the period ending October 31, 2021 and recognized $343 as a gain on the sale.

(ii) During the year ended October 31, 2021, the Company performed indicator assessments over CGUs with property and equipment, right of use assets, and finite intangible assets. The Company identified one CGU, 2686068 Ontario Inc., as potentially impaired and performed an impairment test at October 31, 2021. As a result of the impairment test performed, the recoverable amount was determined to be lower than the carrying value, resulting in an impairment of $1,390 at October 31, 2021.

7.

Prepaid expenses and deposits

April 30, 2022

October 31, 2021

$

$

Deposits on cannabis retail outlets

1,278

996

Prepaid insurance and other

4,710

3,352

Prepayment on inventory

4,995

4,252

Total

10,983

8,600

Less current portion

(8,483)

(6,919)

Long-term

2,500

1,681

23

High Tide Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

8.

Loans receivable

As at

April 30, 2022

October 31, 2021

$

$

Term loan (i)

208

233

Loans receivable (ii)

1,348

1,242

Halo - Note receivable (iii)

1,616

1,522

Total

3,172

2,997

Less current portion

(335)

(277)

Long-term

2,837

2,720

(i)

Term loans is due from franchisee and relates to acquisitions of the sub-lease location from the Company and initial inventory. The term loan is secured by a promissory note, which bears interest of 6.95% per annum and requires blended payments of principal and interest between $6 and $8 monthly. The Company maintains the head lease of a franchisee location.

(ii)

Included in loans receivable, as part of the acquisition of META, the Company acquired a loan receivable of $1,064 that was advanced to one of the winners of the Ontario cannabis lottery for new cannabis retail locations in Guelph, Scarborough and Toronto to fund the build out and start-up operations of the retail locations. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, the loan has an interest rate of 3% per annum. The principal balance is due and payable on the fifth anniversary date of the loan.

(iii)

As part of total consideration received for the sale of the KushBar assets, a note receivable was issued to the Company in the amount of $1,800. The note has a two year term and bears an interest rate of 6% per annum with a maturity date of July 23, 2023. The Company has the option to convert this note into common shares of Halo for $0.16 per share. The note fails the solely payment of principal and interest test ("SPPI") due to the conversion feature of the promissory note, therefore this note will be subsequently recognized at fair value through profit or loss. The note was recorded at its fair value of $1,522, at October 31, 2021, using a discount rate of 15% over 2 years. At April 30, 2022, the loan was revalued to $1,616, though profit and loss.

9.

Trade and other receivables

As at

April 30, 2022

October 31, 2021

$

$

Trade accounts receivable

9,846

6,494

Sales tax receivable

785

681

Total

10,631

7,175

24

High Tide Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

10. Derivative Liability

As at

April 30, 2022

October 31, 2021

$

$

Windsor derivative liability (i)

-

1,693

Put Option derivative liability (ii)(iii)(v)

14,567

6,952

Smoke Cartel consideration liability (iv)

2,275

3,028

Total

16,842

11,673

Less current portion

(8,207)

(9,980)

Long-term

8,635

1,693

(i)

On January 6, 2020, the Company entered into a loan agreement with Windsor Private Capital ("Windsor"), a Toronto-based merchant bank, for a senior secured, non-revolving term credit facility ("the Facility") in the amount of up to $10,000. In connection with the loan agreement, the Company also issued common share purchase warrants, that hold a cashless exercise feature, such that each subscriber received one warrant for each $0.17 original principal amount of its debenture, resulting in 58,823,529 warrants being issued as part of the offering. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire fifteen shares at an exercise price of $3.83 per share for two years from the date of issuance. As share purchase warrants are exercised by Windsor, the Company revalues the remaining fair value of the derivative liability associated, through the Black-Scholes model. During the six month period ended April 30, 2022, Windsor exercised all of the remaining outstanding warrants, and the Company recorded a loss on the exercise of warrants of $220.

(ii)

On May 9, 2021, the Company acquired 80% of the outstanding shares of FABCBD. The acquisition agreement also included a call and put option that could result in the Company acquiring the remaining 20% of common shares of FABCBD not acquired upon initial acquisition. The initial obligation under the put option was valued at $3,722. At April 30, 2022, the Company revalued the fair value of the put option and recognized an unrealized gain of $494 in the statements of loss and comprehensive loss.

(iii)

On October 19, 2021, the Company acquired 80% of the outstanding shares of Blessed CBD. The acquisition agreement also included a call and put option that could result in the Company acquiring the remaining 20% of common shares of Blessed CBD not acquired upon initial acquisition. The initial obligation under the put option was valued at $4,323. At April 30, 2022, the Company revalued the fair value of the put option and recognized an unrealized gain of $72 in the statements of loss and comprehensive loss.

(iv)

On March 24, 2021, the Company acquired all of the outstanding common shares of Smoke Cartel where the consideration was comprised of cash, common shares, and a contingent consideration that was dependent on certain revenue targets being achieved by December 31, 2021, with the total amount payable being finalized in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. On April 30, 2022, the Company revalued the derivative liability based on the Company's current stock price and recorded a gain of $994 in the statements of loss and comprehensive loss.

(v)

On November 29, 2021, the Company acquired 80% of the outstanding shares of NuLeaf. The acquisition agreement also included a call and put option that could result in the Company acquiring the remaining 20% of common shares of NuLeaf not acquired upon initial acquisition. The initial obligation under the put option was valued at $8,326. At April 30, 2022, the Company revalued the fair value of the put option and recognized an unrealized loss of $307 in the statements of loss and comprehensive loss.

25

High Tide Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

11.

Notes Payable

As at

April 30, 2022

October 31, 2021

$

$

Term loans

1,700

1,600

Notes payable (i)

11,830

11,728

ATB Loan (ii)

3,000

4,000

Promissory Note (v)(vi)

4,548

-

Long term contract liability

39

39

Government loan (iii)(iv)

131

126

Total

21,248

17,493

Less current portion

(9,248)

(5,600)

Long-term

12,000

11,893

(i)

On November 18, 2020, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Meta which included notes payable to Opaskwayak Cree Nation ("OCN"). Notes payable were valued at $12,783 at the date of acquisition by discounting it over two years at market interest rate of 15%. On January 6, 2021, the Company entered into another amended loan agreement with OCN to remove the annual administration fee and extend the maturity date of the loan until December 31, 2024.

(ii)

On October 18, 2021 the Company entered into a revolving credit facility with ATB Financial ("Lender") in an amount of up to $25,000, comprised of an initial $10,000 limit and $15,000 accordion. The revolving credit facility bears interest at a variable rate, which is dependent on the Company's adjusted debt to Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") ratio.

Adjusted debt includes all outstanding debt other than postponed debt if it postponed on terms and in a manner acceptable to the Lender, certain notes payable (include annual principal payment), debt restructured on July 24, 2020 (include annual principal payment), debt of an excluded foreign subsidiary, and debt of subsidiaries with minority interest.

EBITDA is calculated on a twelve-month trailing basis and the following are all added back:

a) Amounts deducted in the calculation of Net Income in respect of any non-capitalized transaction costs and expenses associated with the closing of the revolving credit facility and other contemplated transactions approved by the Lender.
b) Amounts deducted in the calculation of Net Income in respect of extraordinary and non-recurring cash losses and incomes to the extent acceptable to the Lender.
c) Amounts deducted in the calculation of Net Income in respect of all non-cash losses and expenses, including, foreign exchange translation losses, fair value changes relating to inventory, debt restructuring, revaluation of derivative liability, settlement of convertible debenture, extinguishment of debenture, impairment loss, share-based compensation, write-downs due to revaluation of marketable securities, extinguishment of financial liability, related party balances written-off, disposal of property and equipment and discount on accounts receivable.
d) Amounts deducted in the calculation of Net Income in respect of any other unusual or non-recurring cash charges, expenses, or losses with the prior written consent of the Lender.
e) Amounts deducted in the calculation of Net Income in respect of losses attributable to minority interests in any Person.
f) Distributions received in cash in respect of any minority interest in any Person.
g) All non-recurring extraordinary gains acceptable to the Lender.
h) All non-cash gains and income, including, foreign exchange translation gains or write-ups.
i) Earnings attributable to minority interests in any Person.

Based on the Company's adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio at April 30, 2022, the interest on the credit agreement is prime rate plus 325 basis points. The amended credit agreement will mature on July 7, 2022. At April 30, 2022, $3,000 had been drawn on the credit facility which is included in the current portion of Notes Payable.

As at October 31, 2021, the Company did not meet the covenants in the original agreement relating to the adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio, the interest coverage ratio and the restriction on the ability to make investments, without obtaining a letter of consent. On January 25, 2022, the Lender waived the covenants that the Company is required to maintain under this facility from October 31, 2021 to October 31, 2022. The waived covenants include adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio, interest coverage ratio (ratio of EBITDA to

26

High Tide Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

11.

Notes Payable (continued)

interest expense), and investments other than permitted investments by the Lender. Under the terms of the waiver, the Company agreed to pay back the outstanding balance of $4,000, of which $1,000 was paid by April 1, 2022 and the remaining $3,000 is to be paid back by May 1, 2022. Subsequent to April 30, 2022, the Company paid $2,000 and remaining $1,000 payment is due July 7, 2022. The Company also agreed to maintain a minimum cash balance of $7,500 as at October 31, 2021, $10,000 for the months ended November 30, 2021 and December 21, 2021, and $7,000 for the months ending April 30, 2022 up to maturity. The Company is not permitted to make any borrowings under the credit facility until the Company amends the condition of waiver with the approval of the Lender.

(iii)

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company obtained a government loan under the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, part of Canada's COVID-19 economic response plan. The loan bears no interest and has a maturity date of December 31, 2025.

(iv)

On August 12, 2021, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of DankStop which included a loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration under the Secured Disaster Loans for Covid-19 relief. The loan bears an interest rate of 3.75% per annum and has a maturity date of May 21, 2050.

(v) On March 18, 2022, the Company entered into a $2,500 term loan agreement with a private lender. The loan carries an interest rate of 15% per annum payable at maturity date of July 31, 2022. Amounts of principal and interest that are past due under this note shall bear interest at a rate of 25% per annum, payable on demand, from the date of such non-payment until such amount is paid in full. During the six months ended, April 30, 2022, the Company incurred interest in the amount of $45 in relation to the outstanding notes payable.

(vi) On April 28, 2022, the Company entered into a $2,000 term loan agreement with a private lender. The loan carries an interest rate of 12% per annum payable at maturity date of July 28, 2022. Amounts of principal and interest that are past due under this note shall bear interest at a rate of 18% per annum, payable on demand, from the date of such non-payment until such amount is paid in full. A placement fee of $40 was deducted by the lender upon initial advance of funds which was expensed under financing cost during the period ended April 30, 2022. As well, during the six months ended, April 30, 2022, the Company incurred interest in the amount of $3 in relation to the outstanding notes payable.

During the six months ended, April 30, 2022, the Company incurred accretion of $528 (2021 - $736) and paid interest in the amount of $510 (2021 - $793) in relation to the outstanding notes payable.

12.

Convertible Debentures

As at

April 30, 2022

October 31, 2021

$

$

Convertible debentures, beginning of period

8,163

25,822

Debt assumed

-

18,951

Revaluation on amendment of debenture

-

683

Cash advances from debt

-

980

Conversion of debenture into equity

-

(35,172)

Transfer of conversion component to equity

-

(946)

Repayment of debt

(1,836)

(4,906)

Accretion on convertible debentures

816

2,751

Total

7,143

8,163

Less current portion

-

(946)

Long-term

7,143

7,217

27

High Tide Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

13.

Finance and other costs

Finance and other costs are comprised of the following:

Three months ended April 30

Six months ended April 30

2022

2021

2022

2021

$

$

$

$

Accretion convertible debt

397

1,016

816

1,820

Interest on convertible debt

-

129

-

1,150

Accretion on notes payable

423

625

528

736

Interest on notes payable

124

496

510

793

Accretion of lease liability

597

572

1,253

1,041

Transaction costs

669

889

1,563

2,470

Total

2,210

3,727

4,670

8,010

28

High Tide Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

14.

Share Capital

(a)

Issued:

Common shares:

Number of shares

Amount

#

$

Balance, October 31, 2020

240,090,196

32,552

Acquisition - Meta Growth (Note 3)

196,063,610

35,290

Acquisition - Smoke Cartel, Inc. (Note 3)

9,540,754

8,396

Acquisition - FAB Nutrition (Note 3)

6,151,915

3,439

Escrow share based compensation (Note 3)

9,002,194

5,804

Issued to pay fees via shares

1,480,099

467

Issued to pay interest via shares

8,077,940

1,458

Shares issued through equity financing

47,916,665

18,293

Exercise convertible debt

146,960,503

40,532

Share issuance costs

-

(3,205)

Exercise options

2,498,160

817

Exercise warrants

22,208,027

10,677

Vested restricted share units

844,655

154

Balance, May 13, 2021 - pre-consolidation

690,834,718

154,674

Balance, May 13, 2021 - post-consolidation

46,055,653

154,674

Acquisition - Daily High Club (Note 3)

839,820

7,767

Acquisition - 102 Saskatchewan (Note 3)

254,518

2,018

Acquisiton - DankStop (Note 3)

612,087

5,013

Acqusition - Blessed CBD (Note 3)

607,064

4,432

Escrow share based compensation (Note 3)

529,487

3,866

Shares issued through equity financing

2,415,000

20,273

Exercise convertible debt

1,596,434

4,954

Share issuance costs

-

(2,390)

Exercise options

158,824

717

Exercise warrants

1,291,141

7,580

Balance, October 31, 2021

54,360,028

208,904

Acquisition - FABCBD

-

313

Acquisition - NuLeaf (Note 3)

4,429,809

35,285

Issuance of shares through ATM

1,466,510

8,216

Share issuance costs

-

(123)

Exercise options

53,000

526

Exercise warrants

530,423

4,052

Vested restricted share units

17,500

118

Acquisition - Bud Room Inc. (Note 3)

674,650

3,738

Acquisition - 2080791 Alberta Ltd. (Note 3)

443,301

2,199

Acquisition - Crossroads Cannabis (Note 3)

378,079

1,732

Issued to pay fees via shares

15,122

100

Balance, April 30, 2022

62,368,422

265,060

29

High Tide Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

15.

Share - Based Compensation

(a)

Stock Option Plan:

The Company's stock option plan limits the number of common shares reserved under the plan from exceeding a "rolling maximum" of ten (10%) percent of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares from time to time. The stock options vest at the discretion of the Board of Directors, upon grant to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company and its subsidiaries. All options that are outstanding will expire upon maturity, or earlier, if the optionee ceases to be a director, officer, employee or consultant. The maximum exercise period of an option shall not exceed 10 years from the grant date. Changes in the number of stock options, with their weighted average exercise prices, are summarized below:

April 30, 2022

October 31, 2021

Number of

Weighted Average

Number of

Weighted Average

options

Exercise Price ($)

options

Exercise Price ($)

Balance, beginning of period

1,906,129

6.51

620,666

7.50

Granted

290,622

6.61

2,058,885

6.12

Forfeited

(92,336)

6.61

(448,051)

9.51

Exercised

(53,000)

5.83

(325,371)

3.73

Balance, end of period

2,051,415

6.54

1,906,129

7.50

Exercisable, end of period

953,988

6.55

596,666

7.55

For the three and six month period ended April 30, 2022, the Company recorded share-based compensation related to options of $1,155 and $1,783 (2021 - $1,237 and $1,790).

(b)

Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") plan

For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022, the Company recorded share-based compensation related to RSUs of $141 and $312 (2021 - $280 and $280). The number of outstanding RSUs outstanding at April 30, 2022 amounts to 132,143.

(c)

Escrow Shares

For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022, the Company recorded share-based compensation related to Escrow Shares of $1,057 and $2,160 (2021 - nil). These shares were granted as part of compensation plan and are released based on the employment agreement.

30

High Tide Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

16.

Warrants

Weighted

Number of

Warrants

Derivative

Weighted

average

warrants

amount

liability

average

number of

Expiry dates

amount

exercise price

years to

expiry

#

$

$

$

Opening balance, November 1, 2020

131,064,114

5,796

266

0.4159

2.07

Issued warrants for acquisition - Meta

741,600

3

-

1.3110

-

Issued warrants for acquisition - Meta

40,076,411

2,616

-

0.3520

0.49

February 6, 2023

Issued warrants for acquisition - Meta

4,120,000

120

-

1.1040

0.06

April 11, 2023

Revaluation of derivative liability

-

-

11,697

-

-

December 31, 2022

Warrants issued - equity financing

27,878,919

6,210

-

0.5800

0.55

February 22, 2024

Warrants issued - equity financing

21,207,720

3,546

-

0.8167

0.03

May 26, 2024

Warrants cancelled or expired

(59,578,382)

(5,457)

-

-

-

Warrants exercised

(54,268,198)

(2,110)

(10,270)

-

-

Balance October 31, 2021

111,242,184

10,724

1,693

0.5739

2.01

Revaluation of derivative liability

-

-

220

-

-

Warrants cancelled or expired

(17,364,621)

(273)

-

-

-

Warrants exercised

(7,956,345)

(6)

(1,913)

-

-

Balance April 30, 2022

85,921,218

10,445

-

0.5818

1.41

As at April 30, 2022, 85,921,218 warrants were exercisable, on a basis of 15 warrants for 1 common share.

17.

Loss Per Share

(a)

Current Period Loss Per Share

Three months ended

Six months ended

April 30,

April 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

$

$

$

$

Net loss for the period

(8,277)

(12,266)

(15,629)

(29,111)

Non-controlling interest portion of net loss

(28)

(66)

(621)

(91)

Net loss for the period attributable to owners of the Company

(8,305)

(12,332)

(16,250)

(29,202)

#

#

#

#

Weighted average number of common shares - basic and diluted

60,050,211

41,320,861

59,027,190

33,938,265

Basic and Diluted loss per share

(0.14)

(0.30)

(0.28)

(0.86)

18.

Financial Instruments and Risk Management

The Company's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks. The Company is exposed to credit, liquidity, and market risk due to holding certain financial instruments. The Company's overall risk management program focuses on the unpredictability of financial markets and seeks to minimize potential adverse effects on the Company's financial performance.

Risk management is carried out by senior management in conjunction with the Board of Directors.

Fair value

The Company classifies fair value measurements using a fair value hierarchy that reflects the significance of the inputs used in making the measurements. The fair value hierarchy has the following levels:

- Level 1 - Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets and liabilities

31

High Tide Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

18. Financial Instruments and Risk Management (continued)

- Level 2 - Inputs other than quoted prices included in Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices); and
- Level 3 - Inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs)

The Company assessed that the fair values of cash, trade accounts receivable, loans receivable, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, and current liabilities approximate their carrying amounts largely due to the short-term nature of these instruments.

The following methods and assumptions were used to estimate the fair value:

- Marketable securities are determined based on level 1 inputs, as the prices for the marketable securities are quoted in public exchanges.
- Derivative warrant liabilities are designated as FVTPL and are measured using level 2 inputs. The fair value of the derivative warrant liabilities are measured each reporting period with changes in the fair value recognized in the consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss. Assumptions used to calculate the fair value include stock price, volatility, and risk-free interest rate.
- Long-term fixed-rate notes receivables and loans payable are initially recorded at fair value and are evaluated by the Company based on level 2 inputs such as discounted future interest and principal payments using current market interest rates of instruments using similar terms. These instruments are subsequently measured through amortized cost, through accretion and interest income recognized through the statement of loss and comprehensive loss.
- The obligation related to the Smoke Cartel business combination is determined using level 1 inputs, as the price of the Company's stock is quoted on public exchanges.
- The Convertible debentures are evaluated by the Company based on level 2 inputs such as the effective interest rate and the market rates of comparable securities. The convertible debentures are initially measured at amortized cost and at each reporting period accretion incurred in the period is recorded to transaction costs in the consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss.
- The convertible promissory note receivable is a non-derivative financial asset with fixed or determinable payments that are not quoted in an active market and is recorded at fair value based on level 2 inputs. The fair value of these assets were estimated on discounted future interest and principal payments using current market interest rates of instruments using similar terms. The promissory note failed the SPPI test due to the conversion feature of the note, therefore this note will be subsequently recognized at fair value through profit or loss on the consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss.
- The liabilities associated with the put options included in the acquisitions of FABCBD, Blessed and NuLeaf have been recorded at fair value based on level 3 inputs. The valuation model considers the present value of the future obligation using a multiple of forecasted trailing twelve month EBITDA for FABCBD and NuLeaf, and forecasted twelve month revenue for Blessed CBD, and a risk-adjusted discount rate for FABCBD, Blessed and NuLeaf. Significant unobservable inputs include expected cash flows and the risk adjusted interest rate. The estimated fair value would increase (decrease) if the expected cash flows were higher (lower) or the risk adjusted interest rate were lower (higher).

32

High Tide Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

18.

Financial Instruments and Risk Management (continued)

The following table reconciles the fair value of Level III instruments:

$

Balance at November 1, 2020

-

Contingent consideration from acquisition of Smoke Cartel

1,319

Put obligation liability from acquisition of FABCBD

3,722

Put obligation liability from acquisition of Blessed CBD

4,323

Loss included in 'Loss on revaluation of derivative liability'

577

Balance at October 31, 2021

9,941

Put obligation liability from acquisition of NuLeaf Naturals

8,326

Gain included in 'Gain on revaluation of derivative liability'

(1,426)

Balance at April 30, 2022

16,842

Sensitivity Analysis

$

Expected cash flows (10% movement)

1,045

Marketable securities

In connection with the Company's acquisition of META on November 18, 2020, the Company acquired 2,996,612 shares of Epsilon Healthcare Limited ("Epsilon" formerly 'THC Global Group Limited'). The fair value of the Epsilon shares amounting to $169 has been recognized as a marketable security, based on the trading price of Epsilon's shares. In addition, to this the Company has also acquired 400,000 shares of Pathway Health Corp. ("Pathway") which were granted as part of consideration for an asset sale agreement with Meta prior to acquisition amounting to $200, which were updated to fair value of $46 at April 30, 2022, as well as $200 in GICs is recorded as a marketable security.

Credit risk

Credit risk arises when a party to a financial instrument will cause a financial loss for the counter party by failing to fulfill its obligation. Financial instruments that subject the Company to credit risk consist primarily of cash, accounts receivable, marketable securities and loans receivable. The credit risk relating to cash and cash equivalents and restricted marketable securities balances is limited because the counterparties are large commercial banks. The amounts reported for accounts receivable in the statement of consolidated financial position is net of expected credit loss and the net carrying value represents the Company's maximum exposure to credit risk. Accounts receivable credit exposure is minimized by entering into transactions with creditworthy counterparties and monitoring the age and balances outstanding on an ongoing basis. Sales to retail customers are required to be settled in cash or using major credit cards, mitigating credit risk.

The following table sets forth details of the aging profile of accounts receivable and the allowance for expected credit loss:

As at

April 30, 2022

October 31, 2021

$

$

Current (for less than 30 days)

6,796

3,794

31 - 60 days

661

533

61 - 90 days

796

333

Greater than 90 days

1,725

1,978

Less allowance

(132)

(144)

9,846

6,494

33

High Tide Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

18.

Financial Instruments and Risk Management (continued)

For the six months ended April 30, 2022, $0 in trade receivables were written off against the loss allowance due to bad debts (April 30, 2021 - $190). Individual receivables which are known to be uncollectible are written off by reducing the carrying amount directly. The remaining accounts receivable are evaluated by the Company based on parameters such as interest rates, specific country risk factors, and individual creditworthiness of the customer. Based on this evaluation, allowances are taken into account for the estimated losses of these receivables.

The Company performs a regular assessment of collectability of accounts receivables. In determining the expected credit loss amount, the Company considers the customer's financial position, payment history and economic conditions. For the period ended April 30, 2022, management reviewed the estimates and have not created any additional loss allowances on trade receivable.

Liquidity risk

Liquidity risk is the risk that the Company will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due. The Company generally relies on funds generated from operations, equity and debt financings to provide sufficient liquidity to meet budgeted operating requirements and to supply capital to expand its operations. The Company continues to seek capital to meet current and future obligations as they come due. Maturities of the Company's financial liabilities are as follows:

Contractual cash flows

Less than one year

1-3 years

3-5 years

Greater than 5 years

$

$

$

$

$

October 31, 2021

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

18,532

18,532

-

-

-

Notes payable

17,493

5,600

78

11,755

60

Derivative liability

11,673

9,980

1,693

-

-

Convertible debentures

8,163

946

-

7,217

-

Undiscounted lease obligations

35,201

8,454

12,773

6,382

7,592

Total

91,062

43,512

14,544

25,354

7,652

April 30, 2022

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

25,748

25,748

-

-

-

Notes payable

21,248

9,248

11

11,989

-

Derivative liability

16,842

8,207

8,635

-

-

Convertible debentures

7,143

-

-

7,143

-

Undiscounted lease obligations

37,792

8,922

13,813

7,205

7,852

Total

108,773

52,125

22,459

26,337

7,852

Interest rate risk

Interest rate risk is the risk that the fair value of future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in market interest rates. The Company's exposure to the risk of changes in the market interest rate related primarily to the Company's current credit facility with variable interest rates.

At April 30, 2022, approximately 76% of the Company's borrowings are at a fixed rate of interest (2021: 84%).

Foreign currency risk

Foreign currency risk is defined as the risk that the fair value or future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in foreign exchange rates. The Company maintains cash balances and enters into transactions denominated in foreign currencies, which exposes the Company to fluctuating balances and cash flows due to variations in foreign exchange rates.

34

High Tide Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

18.

Financial Instruments and Risk Management (continued)

The Canadian dollar equivalent carrying amounts of the Company's foreign currency denominated monetary assets and monetary liabilities as at April 30, 2022 was as follows:

(Canadian dollar equivalent amounts of US dollar and Euro balances)

April 30, 2022

April 30, 2022

April 30, 2022

April 30, 2022

October 31,

(GBP)

(Euro)

(USD)

Total

2021

$

$

$

$

$

Cash

1,338

140

5,187

6,665

4,032

Accounts receivable

381

4

695

1,080

889

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(269)

(628)

(7,787)

(8,684)

(4,406)

Net monetary assets

1,450

(484)

(1,905)

(939)

515

Assuming all other variables remain constant, a fluctuation of +/- 5.0 percent in the exchange rate between the United States dollar and the Canadian dollar would impact the carrying value of the net monetary assets by approximately +/- $95 (October 31, 2021 - $21). Maintaining constant variables, a fluctuation of +/- 5.0 percent in the exchange rate between the Euro and the Canadian dollar would impact the carrying value of the net monetary assets by approximately +/- $24 (October 31, 2021 - $29), and a fluctuation of +/- 5.0 percent in the exchange rate between the GBP and Canadian dollar would impact the carrying value of the net monetary assets by approximately +/- $72 (October 31, 2021 - $37). To date, the Company has not entered into financial derivative contracts to manage exposure to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.

19.

Segmented Information

Segments are identified by management based on the allocation of resources, which is done on a basis of selling channel rather than by legal entity. As such, the Company has established two main segments, being retail and wholesale, with a Corporate segment which includes oversight and start up operations of new entities until such time as revenue generation commences. The reportable segments are managed separately because of the unique characteristics and requirements of each business.

Retail

Retail

Wholesale

Wholesale

Corporate

Corporate

Total

Total

For the three months ended April 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

($)

($)

($)

($)

($)

($)

($)

($)

Total revenue

80,045

38,362

973

2,487

13

19

81,031

40,868

Gross profit

22,536

14,188

135

790

23

20

22,694

14,998

(Loss) income from operations

(1,021)

(1,058)

(592)

25

(5,965)

(3,478)

(7,578)

(4,511)

Retail

Retail

Wholesale

Wholesale

Corporate

Corporate

Total

Total

For the six months ended April 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

($)

($)

($)

($)

($)

($)

($)

($)

Total revenue

151,011

75,119

2,186

4,038

52

30

153,249

79,187

Gross profit

45,304

28,383

314

1,352

58

31

45,676

29,766

(Loss) income from operations

(1,588)

180

(910)

(197)

(11,227)

(6,539)

(13,725)

(6,556)

Total assets

278,912

86,532

10,025

6,331

13,102

107,207

302,039

200,070

Total liabilities

38,911

54,598

3,445

2,055

70,935

36,875

113,291

93,528

35

High Tide Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

19.

Segmented Information (continued)

Canada

Canada

USA

USA

International

International

Total

Total

For the three months ended April 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

($)

($)

($)

($)

($)

($)

($)

($)

Total revenue

63,456

35,030

15,937

5,668

1,638

170

81,031

40,868

Gross profit

13,922

12,389

8,756

4,003

16

(1,394)

22,694

14,998

(Loss) income from operations

(8,420)

(5,199)

322

1,179

520

(491)

(7,578)

(4,511)

Canada

Canada

USA

USA

International

International

Total

Total

For the six months ended April 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

($)

($)

($)

($)

($)

($)

($)

($)

Total revenue

115,898

69,231

33,381

9,577

3,970

379

153,249

79,187

Gross profit

25,874

25,373

17,147

4,222

2,655

171

45,676

29,766

(Loss) income from operations

(17,155)

(7,688)

1,460

1,065

1,970

67

(13,725)

(6,556)

Total assets

171,988

174,127

115,746

17,233

14,305

8,710

302,039

200,070

Total liabilities

90,641

88,260

21,512

3,676

1,138

1,562

113,291

93,498

20.

Related Party Transactions

As at April 30, 2022, the Company had the following transactions with related parties as defined in IAS 24 - Related Party Disclosures, except those pertaining to transactions with key management personnel in the ordinary course of their employment and/or directorship arrangements and transactions with the Company's shareholders in the form of various financing.

Operational transactions

An office and warehouse unit has been developed by Grover Properties Inc., a company that is related through a common controlling shareholder and the President & CEO of the Company. The office and warehouse space were leased to High Tide to accommodate the Company's operational expansion. The lease was established by an independent real estate valuations services company at prevailing market rates and has annual lease payments totaling $386 per annum. The primary lease term is 5 years with two additional 5-year term extensions exercisable at the option of the Company.

An office and warehouse unit located in Savannah, Georgia has been leased out by 2G Realty, LLC, a company that is related through the former Chief Technology Officer of the Company. The office and warehouse space were leased to accommodate the Company's operational needs for Smoke Cartel. The lease was established at prevailing market rates and has annual lease payments totaling $52 per annum. The primary lease term is 1 year with one additional 1-year term extension exercisable at the option of the Company.

36

High Tide Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

21.

Right of Use Assets and Lease Obligations

The Company entered into various lease agreements predominantly to execute its retail platform strategy. The Company leases properties such as various retail stores and offices. Lease contracts are typically made for fixed periods of 5 to 10 years but may have extension options. Lease terms are negotiated on an individual basis and contain a wide range of different terms and conditions.

Right of use assets

$

Balance at October 31, 2021

27,985

Net additions

5,334

Depreciation expense for the period

(2,997)

Balance at April 30, 2022

30,322

Lease Liabilities

$

Balance at October 31, 2021

29,773

Net additions

5,596

Cash outflows in the period

(4,172)

Accretion (Interest) expense for the period ended

1,253

Balance at April 30, 2022

32,450

Current

(7,427)

Non-current

25,023

As at April 30, 2022, $430 (October 31, 2021 - $506) is due to the Company in respect of sublease arrangements for franchise cannabis retail locations. For the period ended April 30, 2022, $208 was received in respect of sublease arrangements, which was recognized as other revenue. During the period ended April 30, 2022, the Company also paid $1,546 (April 30, 2021 - $1,415) in variable operating costs associated to the leases which are expensed under general and administrative expenses.

37

High Tide Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

22.

Contingent liability

In the normal course of business, the Company and its subsidiaries may become defendants in certain employment claims and other litigation. The Company records a liability when it is probable that a loss has been incurred and the amount can be reasonably estimated. The Company is not involved in any legal proceedings other than routine litigation arising in the normal course of business, none of which the Company believes will have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition or results of the operations.

23.

Non-controlling interest

The following table presents the summarized financial information for the Company's subsidiaries which have non-controlling interests. This information represents amounts before intercompany eliminations.

April 30, 2022

October 31, 2021

$

$

Total current assets

13,300

6,137

Total non-current assets

77,483

38,577

Total current liabilities

(12,399)

(6,731)

Total non-current liabilities

(3,321)

(456)

Revenues for the period ended

28,145

17,869

Net income for the period ended

3,687

1,930

The net change in non-controlling interests is as follows:

As at

April 30, 2022

October 31, 2021

$

$

Balance, beginning of year

4,795

1,552

Share of (loss) gain for the period - Saturninus Partners

(157)

346

Share of gain for the period - Meta

14

235

Share of gain for the period - FABCBD

351

78

Share of gain for the period - Blessed

318

21

Share of loss for the period - NuLeaf

120

-

Purchase of Meta (Note 3)

-

1,821

Purchase of FABCBD (Note 3)

-

1,262

Purchase of Blessed (Note 3)

-

864

Purchase of NuLeaf (Note 3)

2,700

-

Distribution - Saturninus Partners

-

(500)

Distribution - FABCBD

(204)

-

Distribution - Blessed

(239)

-

Distribution - NuLeaf

(944)

-

Loss of control

-

(884)

6,754

4,795

38

High Tide Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

24.

Subsequent events

(i)

On May 10, 2022, the Company exercised its option to acquire two operating stores in Ontario. The consideration was comprised of $116 in cash and the assumption of the promissory note. Due to the nature of the acquisition, the allocation of the purchase price has not been provided because that information has not yet been finalized.

(ii)

On May 18, 2022, the Company acquired the final remaining operating cannabis store operating under Crossroads Cannabis. The consideration was comprised of 138,656 Common Shares, having an aggregate value of $468. Due to the nature of the acquisition, the allocation of the purchase price has not been provided because that information has not yet been finalized.

(iii)

On June 1, 2022, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Livonit Foods Inc. operating as Bud Heaven ("Bud Heaven") which operates two retail cannabis stores in Ontario. The consideration was comprised of 564,092 Common Shares, having an aggregate value of $1,986 and a cash payment of $1,000, upon settlement of the post-closing working capital adjustment. Due to the nature of the acquisition, the allocation of the purchase price has not been provided because that information has not yet been finalized.

(iv)

On June 3, 2022, the Company acquired one operating store in Alberta, previously a franchisee. The consideration was comprised of $160 in cash, settlement of the existing debt and the assumption of liabilities related to the contracts for the period following the closing date. Due to the nature of the acquisition, the allocation of the purchase price has not been provided because that information has not yet been finalized.

39

High Tide Inc. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
