High Tide : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 - Form 6-K

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management and have been approved by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the Corporation. Approved on behalf of the Board: (Signed) "Harkirat (Raj) Grover" (Signed) "Nitin Kaushal" President and Chair of the Board Director and Chair of the Audit Committee High Tide Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at April 30, 2022 and October 31, 2021 (Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars) Notes 2022 2021 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash 14,999 14,014 Marketable securities 18 415 860 Trade and other receivables 9 10,631 7,175 Inventory 22,780 17,042 Prepaid expenses and deposits 7 8,483 6,919 Current portion of loans receivable 8 335 277 Total current assets 57,643 46,287 Non-current assets Loans receivable 8 2,837 2,720 Property and equipment 5 29,918 24,756 Net investment - lease 21 430 506 Right-of-use assets, net 21 30,322 27,985 Long term prepaid expenses and deposits 7 2,500 1,681 Intangible assets and goodwill 3, 6 178,389 142,280 Total non-current assets 244,396 199,928 Total assets 302,039 246,215 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 25,748 18,532 Notes payable current 11 9,248 5,600 Current portion of convertible debentures 12 - 946 Current portion of lease liabilities 21 7,427 5,729 Current portion of derivative liability 3,10 8,207 9,980 Total current liabilities 50,630 40,787 Non-current liabilities Notes payable 11 12,000 11,893 Convertible debentures 12 7,143 7,217 Lease liabilities 21 25,023 24,044 Derivative liability 3,10 8,635 1,693 Deferred tax liability 9,860 8,577 Total non-current liabilities 62,661 53,424 Total liabilities 113,291 94,211 Shareholders' equity Share capital 14 265,060 208,904 Warrants 16 10,445 10,724 Contributed surplus 19,355 15,162 Convertible debentures - equity 647 859 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,120) (648) Accumulated deficit (112,393) (87,792) Equity attributable to owners of the Company 181,994 147,209 Non-controlling interest 23 6,754 4,795 Total shareholders' equity 188,748 152,004 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 302,039 246,215 3 High Tide Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars) Three months ended Six months ended Notes 2022 2021 2022 2021 $ $ $ $ Revenue 4 81,031 40,868 153,249 79,187 Cost of sales (58,337) (25,870) (107,573) (49,421) Gross profit 22,694 14,998 45,676 29,766 Expenses Salaries, wages and benefits (9,592) (6,205) (19,479) (12,055) Share-based compensation 15 (2,353) (1,517) (4,255) (2,070) General and administration (6,668) (3,035) (12,529) (5,943) Professional fees (1,079) (534) (2,079) (1,670) Advertising and promotion (2,095) (244) (4,498) (315) Depreciation and amortization 5,6,21 (7,627) (7,714) (14,738) (13,808) Impairment loss 6 - - (89) - Interest and bank charges (858) (260) (1,734) (461) Total expenses (30,272) (19,509) (59,401) (36,322) Loss from operations (7,578) (4,511) (13,725) (6,556) Other income (expenses) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debenture 133 - 115 (516) Debt restructuring gain - - - 1,145 Loss on revaluation of marketable securities (43) (159) (262) (144) Finance and other costs 13 (2,210) (3,727) (4,670) (8,010) Gain (loss) on revaluation of derivative liability 10 728 (3,988) 1,253 (14,472) Foreign exchange loss (107) (5) (204) (94) Total other income (expenses) (1,499) (7,879) (3,768) (22,091) Loss before taxes (9,077) (12,390) (17,493) (28,647) Current income tax (expense) recovery (1,190) 124 (126) (464) Deferred income tax recovery 1,990 - 1,990 - Net loss (8,277) (12,266) (15,629) (29,111) Other comprehensive loss Translation difference on foreign subsidiary (2,074) (23) (472) 82 Total comprehensive loss (10,351) (12,289) (16,101) (29,029) Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to: Owners of the Company (10,519) (12,355) (16,747) (29,120) Non-controlling interest 168 66 646 91 (10,351) (12,289) (16,101) (29,029) Loss per share Basic and diluted 17 (0.14) (0.30) (0.28) (0.86) Subsequent events (Note 24) 4 High Tide Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity For the six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars) Equity Accumulated portion of other Attributable Contributed convertible comprehensive Accumulated to owners of Note Share capital Warrants surplus debt income (loss) deficit the Company NCI Total $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Opening balance, November 1, 2020 32,552 5,796 4,704 1,965 (487) (34,359) 10,171 1,552 11,723 Acquisition - Meta Growth 3 35,290 2,739 240 9,008 - - 47,277 1,821 49,098 Prepaid interest paid in shares 1,458 - - - - - 1,458 - 1,458 Shared-based compensation 15 - - 2,070 - - - 2,070 - 2,070 Equity portion of convertible debentures - - - 157 - - 157 - 157 Exercise options 865 - (167) - - - 698 - 698 Warrants expired - (4,725) 4,725 - - - - - - Issued to pay fees in shares 174 - - - - - 174 - 174 Extension of convertible debenture - - 340 - - - 340 - 340 Conversion of convertible debentures 40,532 - - (9,619) - - 30,913 - 30,913 Warrants 10,644 (1,631) 28 - - - 9,041 - 9,041 Cumulative translation adjustment - - - - 81 - 81 - 81 Acquisition - Smoke Cartel, Inc. 8,396 - - - - - 8,396 - 8,396 Shares issued through equity financing 18,237 6,492 - - - - 24,729 - 24,729 Share issuance costs (3,225) - - - - - (3,225) - (3,225) Vesting of RSUs 743 - (743) - - - - - - Comprehensive loss for the period - - - - - (29,202) (29,202) 91 (29,111) Balance, April 30, 2021 145,666 8,671 11,197 1,511 (406) (63,561) 103,078 3,464 106,542 Opening balance, November 1, 2021 208,904 10,724 15,162 859 (648) (87,792) 147,209 4,795 152,004 Acquisition - FABCBD 3 313 - 313 - 313 Acquisition - NuLeaf 3 35,285 - - - - (8,326) 26,959 2,700 29,659 Acquisition - Bud Room Inc. 3 3,738 - - - - - 3,738 - 3,738 Acquisition - 2080791 Alberta Ltd. 3 2,199 - - - - - 2,199 - 2,199 Acquisition - Crossroads Cannabis 3 1,732 - - - - - 1,732 - 1,732 Issuance of shares through ATM 8,216 - - - - - 8,216 - 8,216 Issued to pay fees in shares 100 - - - - - 100 - 100 Share-based compensation 15 - - 4,255 - - - 4,255 - 4,255 Equity portion of convertible debentures - - - (212) - - (212) - (212) Exercise options 526 - (217) - - - 309 - 309 Warrants expired 16 - (273) 273 - - - - - - Warrants exercised 14,16 4,052 (6) - - - - 4,046 - 4,046 Share issuance costs 14 (123) - - - - - (123) - (123) Vesting of RSUs 14 118 - (118) - - - - - - Partner distributions 23 - - - - - - - (1,387) (1,387) Cumulative translation adjustment - - - - (472) - (472) - (472) Comprehensive loss for the period - - - - - (16,275) (16,275) 646 (15,629) Balance, April 30, 2022 265,060 10,445 19,355 647 (1,120) (112,393) 181,994 6,754 188,748 5 High Tide Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) Notes 2022 2021 $ $ Operating activities Net loss (15,629) (29,111) Adjustments for items not effecting cash and cash equivalents Income tax (recovery) expense (1,864) 464 Accretion expense 13 2,597 3,597 Fee for services and interest paid in shares and warrants - 1,632 Depreciation and amortization 5,6,21 14,738 13,808 Revaluation of derivative liability 10 (1,253) 14,472 Gain on extinguishment of debenture (115) - Debt restructuring gain - (1,145) Impairment loss 89 - Foreign exchange loss 204 94 Share-based compensation 15 4,255 2,070 Loss on sale of marketable securities - 516 Revaluation of marketable securities 262 144 3,284 6,541 Changes in non-cash working capital Trade and other receivables (5,064) 72 Inventory (3,397) (2,483) Prepaid expenses and deposits (2,078) (1,153) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,435 (5,580) Net cash used in operating activities (3,820) (2,603) Investing activities Net additions of property and equipment 5 (4,757) (3,793) Net additions of intangible assets 6 (265) (103) Loans receivable (175) (340) Cash acquired through business combinations, net 3 681 3,370 Net cash used in investing activities (4,516) (866) Financing activities Repayment of finance lease obligations - (11) Proceeds from convertible debentures net of issue costs - 980 Proceeds from notes payable net of issue costs and repayment 11 3,460 - Repayment of convertible debentures - (3,613) Interest paid on debentures and loans (510) (985) Lease liability payments 21 (4,172) (2,353) Share issuance costs (123) - Shares issued through ATM 8,216 21,590 Warrants exercised 2,141 9,005 Options exercised 309 685 Net cash provided by financing activities 9,321 25,298 Net increase in cash 985 21,829 Cash, beginning of period 14,014 7,524 Cash, end of period 14,999 29,353 6 High Tide Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) 1. Nature of Operations High Tide Inc. (the "Company" or "High Tide") is a retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets. The Company's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "HITI"(listed as of June 2, 2021), the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "HITI", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the securities identification code 'WKN: A2PBPS' and the ticker symbol "2LYA". The address of the Company's corporate and registered office is # 120 - 4954 Richard Road SW, Calgary, Alberta T3E 6L1. High Tide does not engage in any U.S. cannabis-related activities as defined by the Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 51-352. COVID-19 The Company's business could be adversely affected by the effects of the outbreak of novel coronavirus ("COVID-19"). Several significant measures have been implemented in Canada and the rest of the world in response to the increased impact from COVID-19. The Company cannot accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on third parties' ability to meet their obligations with the Company, including due to uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In particular, the continued spread of COVID-19 globally could materially and adversely impact the Company's business including without limitation, employee health, workplace productivity, and other factors that will depend on future developments beyond the Company's control. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries resulting in an economic downturn that could negatively impact the Company's financial position, financial performance, cash flows, and its ability to raise capital. Since the initial outset of the pandemic, the Company did not experience a significant decline in sales for most of the operating businesses. 2. Accounting Policies A. Basis of Preparation These condensed interim consolidated financial statements ("Financial Statements") have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). They are condensed as they do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements, and they should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended October 31, 2021 which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. For comparative purposes, the Company has reclassified certain immaterial items on the comparative condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position and the condensed interim consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss to conform with current period's presentation. On May 13, 2021, the Company completed a one-for-fifteen (1:15) reverse share split of all of its issued and outstanding common shares ("Share Consolidation"), resulting in a reduction in the issued and outstanding shares from 690,834,719 to 46,055,653. Shares reserved under the Company's equity and incentive plans were adjusted to reflect the Share Consolidation. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements were approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on June 14, 2022. 7 High Tide Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) B. Use of estimates The estimates and assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions in accounting estimates are recognized in the year in which the estimate is revised if the revision affects only that year, or in the year of the revision and future years if the revision affects both current and future years. Significant judgements, estimates, and assumptions within these condensed interim consolidated financial statements remain the same as those applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2021. C. Accounting Policies The significant accounting policies applied in the preparation of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended April 30, 2022, and 2021 are consistent with those applied and disclosed in Note 3 and 4 of the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended October 31, 2021 and 2020. As a result of activities during the six month period ended April 30, 2022, the following policies have been updated: Inventory Inventories are measured at the lower of cost and net realizable value. The cost of inventories is accounted for as follows: Raw materials, work in progress and finished goods that arise from the extraction process under NuLeaf include raw materials and manufacturing overheads. Raw materials are calculated on a weighted average cost basis and include expenditures incurred in acquiring the inventories and other costs incurred in bringing them to their existing location and condition. Manufacturing overheads such as labour and other manufacturing expenditures are overheads based on the normal operating capacity. Finished goods purchased from third parties are measured at the lower of cost and net realizable value. The cost of inventories is calculated on a weighted average cost basis and include expenditures incurred in acquiring the inventories and other costs incurred in bringing them to their existing location and condition. Net realizable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business, less the estimated costs of completion and costs necessary to make the sale. The Company reviews inventory for obsolete, redundant, and slow-moving inventory items and any such items are written down to net realizable value. Any write-downs of inventory to net realizable value are recorded in consolidated statement of loss and other comprehensive loss of the related year. 8 High Tide Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) 3. Business Combinations In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations, these transactions meet the definition of a business combination and, accordingly, the assets acquired, and the liabilities assumed have been recorded at their respective estimated fair values as of the acquisition date. A. NuLeaf Naturals, LLC Acquisition Total consideration $ Common shares 35,285 35,285 Purchase price allocation Cash and cash equivalents 565 Accounts receivable 216 Other receivables 21 Inventory 2,341 Prepaid expenses 305 Property, plant and equipment 4,190 Right of use asset 3,144 Intangible assets - software 211 Intangible assets - brand 10,168 Goodwill 24,486 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,450) Other liabilities (105) Lease liabilities (2,984) Deferred tax liability (3,123) Non-controlling interest (2,700) 35,285 On November 29, 2021, the Company closed the acquisition of 80% of the outstanding common shares of NuLeaf Naturals LLC. ("NuLeaf"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, the consideration was comprised of 4,429,809 common shares of High Tide, having an aggregate value of $35,285. The acquisition agreement also includes a call and put option that could result in the Company acquiring the remaining 20% of common shares in NuLeaf not acquired upon initial acquisition. The Company analyzed the value in the call option and considers it to be at fair value, and therefore has no value related to the acquisition. As the put option is a contractual obligation, it gives rise to a financial liability calculated with reference to the agreement and is discounted to its present value at each reporting date using the discounted cash flow model. The initial obligation under the put option was recorded as a liability with the offset recorded as equity on the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position, at its fair value at acquisition of $8,326 with an exercise date of May 29, 2023. For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022, the Company recognized $233 and $307 as a loss on revaluation of derivative liability in the statement of net loss and comprehensive loss. In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"), the substance of this transaction constituted a business combination. Management is in the process of gathering the relevant information that existed at the acquisition date to determine the fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired. As such, the initial purchase price was provisionally allocated based on the Company's estimated fair value of the identifiable assets acquired on the acquisition date. The values assigned are, therefore, preliminary, and subject to change. Management continues to refine and finalize its purchase price allocation for the fair value of working capital, right of use assets, lease liabilities, identifiable intangible assets, income taxes, the allocation of goodwill and the non-controlling interest. The goodwill is primarily related to the opportunities to grow the business, expanded access to capital and greater financial flexibility. For the six months ended April 30, 2022, NuLeaf accounted for $8,807 in revenues and $547 in net income. If the acquisition had been completed on November 1, 2021, the Company estimates it would have recorded an increase of $1,440 in revenues and an increase of $722 in net income for the six months ended April 30, 2022. The Company also incurred $71 in transaction costs for the six months ended April 30, 2022, which have been expensed to finance and other costs during the period. 9 High Tide Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) B. Bud Room Inc. Total consideration $ Common shares 3,738 3,738 Purchase price allocation Cash and cash equivalents 63 Trade and other receivables 31 Inventory 40 Prepaid expenses 31 Property and equipment 120 Goodwill 3,499 Right of use asset 365 Lease liability (365) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (46) 3,738 On February 8, 2022, the Company closed the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding common shares of Bud Room Inc. ("Bud Room"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, the consideration was comprised of 674,650 common shares of High Tide, having an aggregate value of $3,738 and acquired all rights to the customized Fastendr™ retail kiosk and smart locker technology and Bud Room's retail cannabis store located at 1910 St. Laurent Blvd in Ottawa, Ontario. In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"), the substance of this transaction constituted a business combination. Management is in the process of gathering the relevant information that existed at the acquisition date to determine the fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired. As such, the initial purchase price was provisionally allocated based on the Company's estimated fair value of the identifiable assets acquired on the acquisition date. The values assigned are, therefore, preliminary, and subject to change. Management continues to refine and finalize its purchase price allocation for the fair value of working capital, right of use asset, lease liability, identifiable intangible assets, income tax, the allocation of goodwill. The goodwill is primarily related to the opportunities to grow the business, expanded access to capital and greater financial flexibility. For the six months ended April 30, 2022, Bud Room accounted for $496 in revenues and $79 in net income. If the acquisition had been completed on November 1, 2021, the Company estimates it would have recorded an increase of $613 in revenues and an increase of $14 in net income for the six months ended April 30, 2022. 10 High Tide Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) C. 2080791 Alberta Ltd. Total consideration $ Cash 200 Common shares 2,199 2,399 Purchase price allocation Cash and cash equivalents 251 Inventory 182 Prepaid expenses 8 Property and equipment 161 Goodwill 1,825 Right of use asset 160 Lease liability (160) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (28) 2,399 On April 21, 2022, the Company closed the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding common shares of 2080791 Alberta Ltd. operating as Boreal Cannabis Company ("Boreal") which operates two retail cannabis stores in Alberta. Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, the consideration was comprised of $200 in cash and 443,301 common shares of High Tide, having an aggregate value of $2,199. In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"), the substance of this transaction constituted a business combination. Management is in the process of gathering the relevant information that existed at the acquisition date to determine the fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired. As such, the initial purchase price was provisionally allocated based on the Company's estimated fair value of the identifiable assets acquired on the acquisition date. The values assigned are, therefore, preliminary, and subject to change. Management continues to refine and finalize its purchase price allocation for the fair value of working capital, right of use assets, lease liabilities, identifiable intangible assets, income taxes, the allocation of goodwill. The goodwill is primarily related to the opportunities to grow the business, expanded access to capital and greater financial flexibility. For the six months ended April 30, 2022, Boreal accounted for $93 in revenues and $22 in net income. If the acquisition had been completed on November 1, 2021, the Company estimates it would have recorded an increase of $1,861 in revenues and an increase of $132 in net income for the six months ended April 30, 2022. The Company also incurred $24 in transaction costs for the six months ended April 30, 2022, which have been expensed to finance and other costs during the period. 11 High Tide Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) D. Crossroads Cannabis Total consideration $ Common shares 1,732 1,732 Purchase price allocation Cash and cash equivalents 2 Inventory 221 Property and equipment 466 Goodwill 1,043 Right of use assets 543 Lease liabilities (543) 1,732 On April 26, 2022, the Company closed the acquisition of three retail cannabis stores in Ontario operating as Crossroads Cannabis ("Crossroads"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, the consideration was comprised of 378,079 common shares of High Tide, having an aggregate value of $1,732 and another store operating as Crossroads Cannabis was acquired subsequent to April 30, 2022 (Note 24). In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"), the substance of this transaction constituted a business combination. Management is in the process of gathering the relevant information that existed at the acquisition date to determine the fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired. As such, the initial purchase price was provisionally allocated based on the Company's estimated fair value of the identifiable assets acquired on the acquisition date. The values assigned are, therefore, preliminary, and subject to change. Management continues to refine and finalize its purchase price allocation for the fair value of working capital, right of use assets, lease liabilities, identifiable intangible assets, income taxes, the allocation of goodwill. The goodwill is primarily related to the opportunities to grow the business, expanded access to capital and greater financial flexibility. For the six months ended April 30, 2022, Crossroads accounted for $54 in revenues and $5 in net income. If the acquisition had been completed on November 1, 2021, the Company estimates it would have recorded an increase of $2,569 in revenues and an increase of $238 in net income for the six months ended April 30, 2022. The Company also incurred $29 in transaction costs for the six months ended April 30, 2022, which have been expensed to finance and other costs during the period. 12 High Tide Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) E. Meta Growth Corp. Acquisition (Prior year) Total consideration $ Common shares 35,290 Conversion feature of convertible debt 9,008 Warrants 2,739 Options 86 Restricted stock units 154 47,277 Purchase price allocation Cash and cash equivalents 10,209 Trade and other receivables 2,015 Inventory 3,547 Prepaid expenses 2,479 Marketable securities 635 Notes receivable 262 Property and equipment 6,849 Loan receivable 756 Intangible assets - license 30,900 Right of use asset 12,490 Goodwill 32,247 Non-controlling interest (1,821) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (6,336) Deferred tax liability (1,933) Lease liability (12,887) Convertible debenture (18,809) Notes payable (13,326) 47,277 On November 18, 2020, the Company closed the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding common shares of Meta Growth Corp ("Meta Growth" or "META"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, holders of common shares of META ("META Shares") received 0.824 (the "Exchange Ratio") High Tide Shares for each META Share held. In total, High Tide acquired 237,941,274 META Shares in exchange for 196,063,610 High Tide Shares pre-consolidation (13,070,907 post-consolidation shares), resulting in former META shareholders holding approximately 45.0% of the total number of issued and outstanding High Tide Shares. In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"), the substance of this transaction constituted a business combination. Management gathered the relevant information that existed at the acquisition date to determine the fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired. As such, the initial purchase price was allocated based on the Company's estimated fair value of the identifiable assets acquired on the acquisition date. Management finalized its purchase price allocation for the fair value of identifiable intangible assets, property plant and equipment, right of use asset, non-controlling interest, income taxes and the allocation of goodwill. The goodwill is primarily related to the opportunities to grow the retail cannabis business, expanded access to capital and greater financial flexibility. Goodwill is not deductible for tax purposes. For the year ended October 31, 2021, Meta Growth accounted for $63,016 in revenues and $11,451 in net loss. If the acquisition had been completed on November 1, 2020, the Company estimates it would have recorded an increase of $3,422 in revenues and an increase of $401 in net loss for the year ended October 31, 2021. The Company also incurred $1,359 in transaction costs for the year ended October 31, 2021, which were expensed to finance and other costs during that period. 13 High Tide Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) F. Smoke Cartel, Inc. Acquisition (Prior year) Total consideration $ Cash 2,512 Common shares 8,396 Contingent consideration 1,319 12,227 Purchase price allocation Cash and cash equivalents 1,680 Intangible assets - Brand 3,820 Intangible assets - Software 7,217 Goodwill 2,594 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,093) Deferred tax liability (1,991) 12,227 On March 24, 2021, the Company closed the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding common shares of Smoke Cartel Inc. ("Smoke Cartel"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, the consideration was comprised of: (i) 9,540,754 common shares of High Tide pre-consolidation (636,050 post-consolidation shares), having an aggregate value of $8,396; (ii) $2,512 in cash; and (iii) a contingent consideration depending on certain revenue targets being achieved by December 31, 2021. Contingent consideration of $1,319 was calculated using Monte Carlo simulation due to the uncertain nature of the potential future revenues of the Company. During the year ended October 31, 2021, the Company finalized the future obligation owed and recorded a loss on the contingent consideration of $1,671 through profits and loss. In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"), the substance of this transaction constituted a business combination. Management finalized its purchase price allocation for the fair value of identifiable intangible assets, income taxes and the allocation of goodwill. The goodwill acquired is primarily related to the opportunities to grow the business, expanded access to capital and greater financial flexibility. Goodwill is not deductible for tax purposes. For the year ended October 31, 2021, Smoke Cartel accounted for $7,535 in revenues and $52 in net loss. If the acquisition had been completed on November 1, 2020, the Company estimates it would have recorded an increase of $5,846 in revenues and a decrease of $743 in net loss for the year ended October 31, 2021. The Company also incurred $97 in transaction costs for the year ended October 31, 2021, which were expensed to finance and other costs during that period. 14 High Tide Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) G. 2686068 Ontario Inc. Acquisition (Prior year) Total consideration $ Cash 5,980 5,980 Purchase price allocation Cash and cash equivalents 3 Inventory 120 Property and equipment 274 Intangible assets - license 5,627 Right of use asset 1,148 Goodwill 1,611 Lease liability (1,148) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (164) Deferred tax liability (1,491) 5,980 On April 28, 2021, the Company closed the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding common shares of 2686068 Ontario Inc. ("2686068"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, the consideration was comprised of $5,980 in cash. In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"), the substance of this transaction constituted a business combination. Management gathered the relevant information that existed at the acquisition date to determine the fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired. As such, the initial purchase price was allocated based on the Company's estimated fair value of the identifiable assets acquired on the acquisition date. Management finalized its purchase price allocation for the fair value of identifiable intangible assets, income taxes and the allocation of goodwill. The goodwill is primarily related to the opportunities to grow the retail cannabis business. For the year ended October 31, 2021, 2686068 accounted for $1,117 in revenues and $1,407 in net loss. If the acquisition had been completed on November 1, 2020, the Company estimates it would have recorded an increase of $1,107 in revenues and an increase of $123 in net loss for the year ended October 31, 2021. 15 High Tide Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) H. Fab Nutrition, LLC. Acquisition (Prior year) Total consideration $ Cash 15,193 Common Shares 3,752 18,945 Purchase price allocation Cash and cash equivalents 642 Accounts receivable 125 Inventory 403 Property and equipment 22 Intangible assets - brand 7,801 Goodwill 13,897 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (552) Deferred tax liability (2,131) Non-controlling interest (1,262) 18,945 On May 10, 2021, the Company closed the acquisition of 80% of the outstanding common shares of Fab Nutrition, LLC. ("FABCBD"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, the consideration was comprised of: (i) $15,193 in cash; and (ii) 6,151,915 pre-consolidation common shares of High Tide (410,128 post-consolidation), having an aggregate value of $3,752. In connection with the acquisition agreement, 9,679,778 pre-consolidation common shares of the Company (645,319 post-consolidation) were placed in escrow for a period of 24 months. Every 6 months 25% of escrow shares are released to the minority shareholder of FABCBD. Over the 24 month period, as the shares are earned by passage of time, the Company recognizes share-based compensation expense through profit and loss. The acquisition agreement also includes a call and put option that could result in the Company acquiring the remaining 20% of common shares in FABCBD not acquired upon initial acquisition. The Company analyzed the value in the call option and considers it to be at fair value, and therefore has no value related to the acquisition. As the put option is a contractual obligation, it gives rise to a financial liability calculated with reference to the agreement and is discounted to its present value at each reporting date using the discounted cash flow model. The initial obligation under the put option was recorded as a current liability with the offset recorded as equity on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Position, at its fair value at acquisition of $3,722. For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022, the Company recognized $269 and $494 as a gain on revaluation of derivative liability in the statement of net loss and comprehensive loss. In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"), the substance of this transaction constituted a business combination. Management is in the process of gathering the relevant information that existed at the acquisition date to determine the fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired. As such, the initial purchase price was provisionally allocated based on the Company's estimated fair value of the identifiable assets acquired on the acquisition date. The values assigned are, therefore, preliminary, and subject to change. The goodwill acquired is primarily related to the opportunities to grow the business, expanded access to capital and greater financial flexibility. Goodwill is not deductible for tax purposes. For the year ended October 31, 2021, FABCBD accounted for $4,746 in revenues and $640 in net income. If the acquisition had been completed on November 1, 2020, the Company estimates it would have recorded an increase of $7,790 in revenues and a decrease of $306 in net loss for the year ended October 31, 2021. The Company also incurred $872 in transaction costs for the year ended October 31, 2021, which were expensed to finance and other costs during that period. 16 High Tide Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) I. DHC Supply LLC. Acquisition (Prior year) Total consideration $ Cash 4,045 Common Shares 7,767 11,812 Purchase price allocation Cash and cash equivalents 1,054 Trade and other receivables 66 Inventory 1,270 Prepaid expenses 18 Property and equipment 10 Intangible assets - brand 2,671 Goodwill 8,201 Right of use asset 592 Lease liability (592) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,478) 11,812 On July 6, 2021, the Company closed the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding common shares of DHC Supply LLC. ("DHC"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, the consideration was comprised of: (i) 839,820 post-consolidation commons shares of High Tide (12,597,300 pre-consolidation), having an aggregate value of $7,767; (ii) $4,045 in cash. In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"), the substance of this transaction constituted a business combination. Management is in the process of gathering the relevant information that existed at the acquisition date to determine the fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired. As such, the initial purchase price was provisionally allocated based on the Company's estimated fair value of the identifiable assets acquired on the acquisition date. The values assigned are, therefore, preliminary, and subject to change. Management continues to refine and finalize its purchase price allocation for the fair value of identifiable intangible assets and the allocation of goodwill. Goodwill is not deductible for tax purposes. For the year ended October 31, 2021, DHC accounted for $3,399 in revenues and $14 in net income. If the acquisition had been completed on November 1, 2020, the Company estimates it would have recorded an increase of $7,513 in revenues and an increase of $301 in net loss for the year ended October 31, 2021. 17 High Tide Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) J. 102105699 Saskatchewan Ltd. Acquisition (Prior year) Total consideration $ Cash 698 Common Shares 2,018 2,716 Purchase price allocation Cash and cash equivalents 7 Trade and other receivables 7 Inventory 46 Prepaid expenses 55 Property and equipment 136 Intangible assets - license 879 Goodwill 1,966 Right of use asset 691 Lease liability (691) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (143) Deferred tax liability (237) 2,716 On August 6, 2021 the Company closed the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of 10210569 Saskatchewan Ltd. ("OneLeaf"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, the consideration was comprised of: (i) 254,518 post-consolidation common shares of High Tide, having an aggregate value of $2,018; and (ii) $698 in cash. In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"), the substance of this transaction constituted a business combination. Management is in the process of gathering the relevant information that existed at the acquisition date to determine the fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired. As such, the initial purchase price was provisionally allocated based on the Company's estimated fair value of the identifiable assets acquired on the acquisition date. The values assigned are, therefore, preliminary, and subject to change. Management continues to refine and finalize its purchase price allocation for the fair value of identifiable intangible assets, income taxes and the allocation of goodwill. Goodwill is not deductible for tax purposes. For the year ended October 31, 2021, OneLeaf accounted for $90 in revenues and $83 in net loss. If the acquisition had been completed on November 1, 2020, the Company estimates it would have recorded an increase of $254 in revenues and an increase of $72 in net loss for the year ended October 31, 2021. 18 High Tide Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) K. DS Distribution Acquisition (Prior year) Total consideration $ Cash 5,013 5,013 Purchase price allocation Cash and cash equivalents 115 Inventory 160 Prepaid expenses 158 Property and equipment 69 Intangible assets - brand 1,375 Goodwill 4,384 Right of use asset 299 Lease liability (299) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (863) Deferred tax liability (385) 5,013 On August 12, 2021 the Company closed the acquisition of 100% of all the issued and outstanding common shares of DS Distribution Inc. ("DankStop"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, the consideration was comprised of 612,087 post-consolidation shares of High Tide, having an aggregate value of $5,013. In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"), the substance of this transaction constituted a business combination. Management is in the process of gathering the relevant information that existed at the acquisition date to determine the fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired. As such, the initial purchase price is provisionally allocated based on the Company's estimated fair value of the identifiable assets acquired on the acquisition date. The values assigned are, therefore, preliminary, and subject to change. Management continues to refine and finalize its purchase price allocation for the fair value of identifiable intangible assets, income taxes and the allocation of goodwill. Goodwill is not deductible for tax purposes. For the year ended October 31, 2021, DankStop accounted for $380 in revenues and $117 in net loss. If the acquisition had been completed on November 1, 2020, the Company estimates it would have recorded an increase of $6,473 in revenues and an decrease of $311 in net loss for the year ended October 31, 2021. 19 High Tide Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) L. Blessed CBD Acquisition (Prior year) Total consideration $ Cash 7,165 Common Shares 4,432 Working capital adjustment 1,086 12,683 Purchase price allocation Cash and cash equivalents 2,155 Trade and other receivables 472 Inventory 293 Property and equipment 19 Intangible asset - brand 4,220 Goodwill 8,889 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,530) Deferred tax liability (971) Non-controlling interest (864) 12,683 On October 19, 2021, the Company closed the acquisition of 80% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Enigmaa Ltd. ("Blessed CBD"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, the consideration was comprised of: (i) 607,064 post-consolidation shares of High Tide, having an aggregate value of $4,432; (ii) $7,165 in cash, and (iii) and working capital adjustment of $1,086. In connection with the acquisition agreement, 529,487 post-consolidation common shares of the Company were placed in escrow for a period of 24 months. Every 12 months 50% of escrow shares are released to the minority shareholder of Blessed CBD. This share issuance was initially recorded through equity. Over the 24 month period, as the shares are earned by passage of time, the Company recognizes share-based compensation expense through profit and loss. The acquisition agreement also includes a call and put option that could result in the Company acquiring the remaining 20% of common shares in Blessed CBD not acquired upon initial acquisition. The Company analyzed the value in the call option and considers it to be at fair value, and therefore has no value related to the acquisition. As the put option is a contractual obligation, it gives rise to a financial liability calculated with reference to the agreement and is discounted to its present value at each reporting date using the discounted cash flow model. The initial obligation under the put option was recorded as a current liability with the offset recorded as equity on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Position, at its fair value at acquisition of $4,323 with an exercise date of October 19, 2022. For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022, the Company recognized $180 and $72 gain on revaluation of derivative liability in the statement of net loss and comprehensive loss. In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"), the substance of this transaction constituted a business combination. Management is in the process of gathering the relevant information that existed at the acquisition date to determine the fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired. As such, the initial purchase price is provisionally allocated based on the Company's estimated fair value of the identifiable assets acquired on the acquisition date. The values assigned are, therefore, preliminary, and subject to change. Management continues to refine and finalize its purchase price allocation for the fair value of identifiable intangible assets, income taxes, the allocation of goodwill and the non-controlling interest. The goodwill is primarily related to the opportunities to grow the business, expanded access to capital and greater financial flexibility. Goodwill is not deductible for tax purposes. For the year ended October 31, 2021, Blessed CBD accounted for $296 in revenues and $130 in net income. If the acquisition had been completed on November 1, 2020, the Company estimates it would have recorded an increase of $10,083 in revenues and a decrease of $2,382 in net loss for the year ended October 31, 2021. The Company also incurred $360 in transaction costs for the year ended October 31, 2021, which were expensed to finance and other costs during that period. 20 High Tide Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) 4. Revenue from Contracts with Customers For the three months ended April 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Retail Retail Wholesale Wholesale Corporate Corporate Total Total $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Primary geographical markets (i) Canada 62,891 33,827 552 1,184 13 19 63,456 35,030 USA 15,516 4,365 421 1,303 - - 15,937 5,668 International 1,638 170 - - - - 1,638 170 Total revenue 80,045 38,362 973 2,487 13 19 81,031 40,868 Major products and services Cannabis 64,241 29,570 - - - - 64,241 29,570 Consumption accessories 9,990 5,571 966 2,479 - - 10,956 8,050 Data analytics services 5,124 2,874 - - - - 5,124 2,874 Other revenue 690 347 7 8 13 19 710 374 Total revenue 80,045 38,362 973 2,487 13 19 81,031 40,868 Timing of revenue recognition Transferred at a point in time 80,045 38,362 973 2,487 13 19 81,031 40,868 Total revenue 80,045 38,362 973 2,487 13 19 81,031 40,868 For the six months ended April 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Retail Retail Wholesale Wholesale Corporate Corporate Total Total $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Primary geographical markets (i) Canada 114,569 67,109 1,277 2,092 52 30 115,898 69,231 USA 32,472 7,631 909 1,946 - - 33,381 9,577 International 3,970 379 - - - - 3,970 379 Total revenue 151,011 75,119 2,186 4,038 52 30 153,249 79,187 Major products and services Cannabis 118,440 59,947 - - - - 118,440 59,947 Consumption accessories 21,564 9,953 2,171 4,006 - - 23,735 13,959 Data analytics services 9,800 4,362 - - - - 9,800 4,362 Other revenue 1,207 857 15 32 52 30 1,274 919 Total revenue 151,011 75,119 2,186 4,038 52 30 153,249 79,187 Timing of revenue recognition Transferred at a point in time 151,011 75,119 2,186 4,038 52 30 153,249 79,187 Total revenue 151,011 75,119 2,186 4,038 52 30 153,249 79,187 (i) Represents revenue based on geographical locations of the customers who have contributed to the revenue generated in the applicable segment. 21 High Tide Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) 5. Property and Equipment Office equipment Production Leasehold and computers equipment improvements (iv) Vehicles Buildings Total Cost $ $ $ $ $ $ Balance, October 31, 2020 778 - 12,980 167 2,800 16,725 Additions 626 - 9,923 14 - 10,563 Additions from business combinations (Note 3) 1,857 - 5,516 5 - 7,378 Disposal (i) (ii) (146) - (1,061) (170) - (1,377) Impairment loss (iii) (4) - (129) - - (133) Foreign currency translation (11) - (5) - - (16) Balance, October 31, 2021 3,100 - 27,224 16 2,800 33,140 Additions 481 5 4,861 - - 5,346 Additions from business combinations (Note 3) 702 2,812 1,423 - - 4,937 Foreign currency translation - - - - - - Balance, April 30, 2022 4,283 2,817 33,508 16 2,800 43,424 Accumulated depreciation Balance, October 31, 2020 252 - 3,218 158 12 3,640 Depreciation 1,044 - 4,192 9 44 5,289 Disposal (i) (ii) (89) - (291) (158) - (538) Foreign currency translation (2) - (5) - - (7) Balance, October 31, 2021 1,205 - 7,114 9 56 8,384 Depreciation 1,554 83 3,371 5 108 5,121 Foreign currency translation 1 - - - - 1 Balance, April 30, 2022 2,760 83 10,485 14 164 13,506 Balance, October 31, 2021 1,895 - 20,110 7 2,744 24,756 Balance, April 30, 2022 1,523 2,734 23,023 2 2,636 29,918 (i) During the year ended October 31, 2021, the Company sold it's 49% interest in two of the joint ventures under META that operated as retail cannabis stores in Manitoba. The Company recognized $647 as a gain on the sale at October 31, 2021. (ii) On July 15, 2021, the Company completed the sale of three of its KushBar retail cannabis stores to Halo Collective Inc. ("Halo" formerly Halo Labs Inc.) for total gross proceeds of $5,700. In 2020, the Company was paid a deposit of $3,500 by way of issuance of 13,461,538 common shares of Halo at a deemed price of $0.26 per common share. During the fiscal year 2020, the Company had sold those shares and received a net amount of $1,700. On the date of close, July 15, 2021, the Company received a convertible promissory note (Note 8) issued by Halo Collective Inc. in the principal amount of $1,800 with a conversion rate of $0.16 per Halo common share. The promissory note was recorded at a fair value through profit and loss of $1,522 based on risk adjusted discount rate of 15%. For the year ended October 31, 2021, the Company recognized $2,654 as a gain on the sale of assets. (iii) During the year-ended October 31, 2021, the Company identified two locations from the Meta acquisition that would not be operated due to market pressures and increased competition, which resulted in impairment of $133. (iv) During the six months ended April 30, 2022, there were additions of $1,627 (April 30, 2021 $1,020) in assets under construction, largely related to cannabis retail locations not yet in operation. 22 High Tide Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) 6. Intangible Assets and Goodwill Software Licenses Brand Name Goodwill Total Cost $ $ $ $ $ Balance, October 31, 2020 2,282 9,976 1,502 6,061 19,821 Additions 150 - - - 150 Additions from business combinations (Note 3) 7,217 37,406 19,552 73,812 137,987 Disposals (i) - (1,230) - - (1,230) Impairment loss (ii) - (1,390) - - (1,390) Foreign currency translation (186) - 21 73 (92) Balance, October 31, 2021 9,463 44,762 21,075 79,946 155,246 Additions and reclasses 265 (185) 336 162 578 Additions from business combinations (Note 3) 211 - 10,168 30,853 41,232 Impairment loss (89) - - - (89) Foreign currency translation 157 - 189 677 1,024 Balance, April 30, 2022 10,007 44,577 31,768 111,638 197,990 Accumulated depreciation Balance, October 31, 2020 606 1,188 - - 1,794 Amortization 1,215 10,161 - - 11,376 Disposals - (160) - - (160) Foreign currency translation (44) - - - (44) Balance, October 31, 2021 1,777 11,189 - - 12,966 Amortization 1,115 5,505 - - 6,620 Foreign currency translation 15 - - - 15 Balance, April 30, 2022 2,907 16,694 - - 19,601 Balance, October 31, 2021 7,686 33,573 21,075 79,946 142,280 Balance, April 30, 2022 7,100 27,883 31,768 111,638 178,389 (i) During the year ended October 31, 2021, the Company sold it's 49% interest in one of the joint ventures under META that operates as a retail cannabis store in Manitoba, resulting in a loss of control. As a result of the loss in control, the Company has deconsolidated all net assets related to the joint venture and derecognized related non-controlling interest of $892 for the period ending October 31, 2021 and recognized $343 as a gain on the sale. (ii) During the year ended October 31, 2021, the Company performed indicator assessments over CGUs with property and equipment, right of use assets, and finite intangible assets. The Company identified one CGU, 2686068 Ontario Inc., as potentially impaired and performed an impairment test at October 31, 2021. As a result of the impairment test performed, the recoverable amount was determined to be lower than the carrying value, resulting in an impairment of $1,390 at October 31, 2021. 7. Prepaid expenses and deposits April 30, 2022 October 31, 2021 $ $ Deposits on cannabis retail outlets 1,278 996 Prepaid insurance and other 4,710 3,352 Prepayment on inventory 4,995 4,252 Total 10,983 8,600 Less current portion (8,483) (6,919) Long-term 2,500 1,681 23 High Tide Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) 8. Loans receivable As at April 30, 2022 October 31, 2021 $ $ Term loan (i) 208 233 Loans receivable (ii) 1,348 1,242 Halo - Note receivable (iii) 1,616 1,522 Total 3,172 2,997 Less current portion (335) (277) Long-term 2,837 2,720 (i) Term loans is due from franchisee and relates to acquisitions of the sub-lease location from the Company and initial inventory. The term loan is secured by a promissory note, which bears interest of 6.95% per annum and requires blended payments of principal and interest between $6 and $8 monthly. The Company maintains the head lease of a franchisee location. (ii) Included in loans receivable, as part of the acquisition of META, the Company acquired a loan receivable of $1,064 that was advanced to one of the winners of the Ontario cannabis lottery for new cannabis retail locations in Guelph, Scarborough and Toronto to fund the build out and start-up operations of the retail locations. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, the loan has an interest rate of 3% per annum. The principal balance is due and payable on the fifth anniversary date of the loan. (iii) As part of total consideration received for the sale of the KushBar assets, a note receivable was issued to the Company in the amount of $1,800. The note has a two year term and bears an interest rate of 6% per annum with a maturity date of July 23, 2023. The Company has the option to convert this note into common shares of Halo for $0.16 per share. The note fails the solely payment of principal and interest test ("SPPI") due to the conversion feature of the promissory note, therefore this note will be subsequently recognized at fair value through profit or loss. The note was recorded at its fair value of $1,522, at October 31, 2021, using a discount rate of 15% over 2 years. At April 30, 2022, the loan was revalued to $1,616, though profit and loss. 9. Trade and other receivables As at April 30, 2022 October 31, 2021 $ $ Trade accounts receivable 9,846 6,494 Sales tax receivable 785 681 Total 10,631 7,175 24 High Tide Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) 10. Derivative Liability As at April 30, 2022 October 31, 2021 $ $ Windsor derivative liability (i) - 1,693 Put Option derivative liability (ii)(iii)(v) 14,567 6,952 Smoke Cartel consideration liability (iv) 2,275 3,028 Total 16,842 11,673 Less current portion (8,207) (9,980) Long-term 8,635 1,693 (i) On January 6, 2020, the Company entered into a loan agreement with Windsor Private Capital ("Windsor"), a Toronto-based merchant bank, for a senior secured, non-revolving term credit facility ("the Facility") in the amount of up to $10,000. In connection with the loan agreement, the Company also issued common share purchase warrants, that hold a cashless exercise feature, such that each subscriber received one warrant for each $0.17 original principal amount of its debenture, resulting in 58,823,529 warrants being issued as part of the offering. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire fifteen shares at an exercise price of $3.83 per share for two years from the date of issuance. As share purchase warrants are exercised by Windsor, the Company revalues the remaining fair value of the derivative liability associated, through the Black-Scholes model. During the six month period ended April 30, 2022, Windsor exercised all of the remaining outstanding warrants, and the Company recorded a loss on the exercise of warrants of $220. (ii) On May 9, 2021, the Company acquired 80% of the outstanding shares of FABCBD. The acquisition agreement also included a call and put option that could result in the Company acquiring the remaining 20% of common shares of FABCBD not acquired upon initial acquisition. The initial obligation under the put option was valued at $3,722. At April 30, 2022, the Company revalued the fair value of the put option and recognized an unrealized gain of $494 in the statements of loss and comprehensive loss. (iii) On October 19, 2021, the Company acquired 80% of the outstanding shares of Blessed CBD. The acquisition agreement also included a call and put option that could result in the Company acquiring the remaining 20% of common shares of Blessed CBD not acquired upon initial acquisition. The initial obligation under the put option was valued at $4,323. At April 30, 2022, the Company revalued the fair value of the put option and recognized an unrealized gain of $72 in the statements of loss and comprehensive loss. (iv) On March 24, 2021, the Company acquired all of the outstanding common shares of Smoke Cartel where the consideration was comprised of cash, common shares, and a contingent consideration that was dependent on certain revenue targets being achieved by December 31, 2021, with the total amount payable being finalized in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. On April 30, 2022, the Company revalued the derivative liability based on the Company's current stock price and recorded a gain of $994 in the statements of loss and comprehensive loss. (v) On November 29, 2021, the Company acquired 80% of the outstanding shares of NuLeaf. The acquisition agreement also included a call and put option that could result in the Company acquiring the remaining 20% of common shares of NuLeaf not acquired upon initial acquisition. The initial obligation under the put option was valued at $8,326. At April 30, 2022, the Company revalued the fair value of the put option and recognized an unrealized loss of $307 in the statements of loss and comprehensive loss. 25 High Tide Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) 11. Notes Payable As at April 30, 2022 October 31, 2021 $ $ Term loans 1,700 1,600 Notes payable (i) 11,830 11,728 ATB Loan (ii) 3,000 4,000 Promissory Note (v)(vi) 4,548 - Long term contract liability 39 39 Government loan (iii)(iv) 131 126 Total 21,248 17,493 Less current portion (9,248) (5,600) Long-term 12,000 11,893 (i) On November 18, 2020, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Meta which included notes payable to Opaskwayak Cree Nation ("OCN"). Notes payable were valued at $12,783 at the date of acquisition by discounting it over two years at market interest rate of 15%. On January 6, 2021, the Company entered into another amended loan agreement with OCN to remove the annual administration fee and extend the maturity date of the loan until December 31, 2024. (ii) On October 18, 2021 the Company entered into a revolving credit facility with ATB Financial ("Lender") in an amount of up to $25,000, comprised of an initial $10,000 limit and $15,000 accordion. The revolving credit facility bears interest at a variable rate, which is dependent on the Company's adjusted debt to Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") ratio. Adjusted debt includes all outstanding debt other than postponed debt if it postponed on terms and in a manner acceptable to the Lender, certain notes payable (include annual principal payment), debt restructured on July 24, 2020 (include annual principal payment), debt of an excluded foreign subsidiary, and debt of subsidiaries with minority interest. EBITDA is calculated on a twelve-month trailing basis and the following are all added back: a) Amounts deducted in the calculation of Net Income in respect of any non-capitalized transaction costs and expenses associated with the closing of the revolving credit facility and other contemplated transactions approved by the Lender. b) Amounts deducted in the calculation of Net Income in respect of extraordinary and non-recurring cash losses and incomes to the extent acceptable to the Lender. c) Amounts deducted in the calculation of Net Income in respect of all non-cash losses and expenses, including, foreign exchange translation losses, fair value changes relating to inventory, debt restructuring, revaluation of derivative liability, settlement of convertible debenture, extinguishment of debenture, impairment loss, share-based compensation, write-downs due to revaluation of marketable securities, extinguishment of financial liability, related party balances written-off, disposal of property and equipment and discount on accounts receivable. d) Amounts deducted in the calculation of Net Income in respect of any other unusual or non-recurring cash charges, expenses, or losses with the prior written consent of the Lender. e) Amounts deducted in the calculation of Net Income in respect of losses attributable to minority interests in any Person. f) Distributions received in cash in respect of any minority interest in any Person. g) All non-recurring extraordinary gains acceptable to the Lender. h) All non-cash gains and income, including, foreign exchange translation gains or write-ups. i) Earnings attributable to minority interests in any Person. Based on the Company's adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio at April 30, 2022, the interest on the credit agreement is prime rate plus 325 basis points. The amended credit agreement will mature on July 7, 2022. At April 30, 2022, $3,000 had been drawn on the credit facility which is included in the current portion of Notes Payable. As at October 31, 2021, the Company did not meet the covenants in the original agreement relating to the adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio, the interest coverage ratio and the restriction on the ability to make investments, without obtaining a letter of consent. On January 25, 2022, the Lender waived the covenants that the Company is required to maintain under this facility from October 31, 2021 to October 31, 2022. The waived covenants include adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio, interest coverage ratio (ratio of EBITDA to ​ 26 High Tide Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) 11. Notes Payable (continued) interest expense), and investments other than permitted investments by the Lender. Under the terms of the waiver, the Company agreed to pay back the outstanding balance of $4,000, of which $1,000 was paid by April 1, 2022 and the remaining $3,000 is to be paid back by May 1, 2022. Subsequent to April 30, 2022, the Company paid $2,000 and remaining $1,000 payment is due July 7, 2022. The Company also agreed to maintain a minimum cash balance of $7,500 as at October 31, 2021, $10,000 for the months ended November 30, 2021 and December 21, 2021, and $7,000 for the months ending April 30, 2022 up to maturity. The Company is not permitted to make any borrowings under the credit facility until the Company amends the condition of waiver with the approval of the Lender. (iii) During the second quarter of 2021, the Company obtained a government loan under the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, part of Canada's COVID-19 economic response plan. The loan bears no interest and has a maturity date of December 31, 2025. (iv) On August 12, 2021, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of DankStop which included a loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration under the Secured Disaster Loans for Covid-19 relief. The loan bears an interest rate of 3.75% per annum and has a maturity date of May 21, 2050. (v) On March 18, 2022, the Company entered into a $2,500 term loan agreement with a private lender. The loan carries an interest rate of 15% per annum payable at maturity date of July 31, 2022. Amounts of principal and interest that are past due under this note shall bear interest at a rate of 25% per annum, payable on demand, from the date of such non-payment until such amount is paid in full. During the six months ended, April 30, 2022, the Company incurred interest in the amount of $45 in relation to the outstanding notes payable. (vi) On April 28, 2022, the Company entered into a $2,000 term loan agreement with a private lender. The loan carries an interest rate of 12% per annum payable at maturity date of July 28, 2022. Amounts of principal and interest that are past due under this note shall bear interest at a rate of 18% per annum, payable on demand, from the date of such non-payment until such amount is paid in full. A placement fee of $40 was deducted by the lender upon initial advance of funds which was expensed under financing cost during the period ended April 30, 2022. As well, during the six months ended, April 30, 2022, the Company incurred interest in the amount of $3 in relation to the outstanding notes payable. During the six months ended, April 30, 2022, the Company incurred accretion of $528 (2021 - $736) and paid interest in the amount of $510 (2021 - $793) in relation to the outstanding notes payable. 12. Convertible Debentures As at April 30, 2022 October 31, 2021 $ $ Convertible debentures, beginning of period 8,163 25,822 Debt assumed - 18,951 Revaluation on amendment of debenture - 683 Cash advances from debt - 980 Conversion of debenture into equity - (35,172) Transfer of conversion component to equity - (946) Repayment of debt (1,836) (4,906) Accretion on convertible debentures 816 2,751 Total 7,143 8,163 Less current portion - (946) Long-term 7,143 7,217 27 High Tide Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) 13. Finance and other costs Finance and other costs are comprised of the following: Three months ended April 30 Six months ended April 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 $ $ $ $ Accretion convertible debt 397 1,016 816 1,820 Interest on convertible debt - 129 - 1,150 Accretion on notes payable 423 625 528 736 Interest on notes payable 124 496 510 793 Accretion of lease liability 597 572 1,253 1,041 Transaction costs 669 889 1,563 2,470 Total 2,210 3,727 4,670 8,010 28 High Tide Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) 14. Share Capital (a) Issued: Common shares: Number of shares Amount # $ Balance, October 31, 2020 240,090,196 32,552 Acquisition - Meta Growth (Note 3) 196,063,610 35,290 Acquisition - Smoke Cartel, Inc. (Note 3) 9,540,754 8,396 Acquisition - FAB Nutrition (Note 3) 6,151,915 3,439 Escrow share based compensation (Note 3) 9,002,194 5,804 Issued to pay fees via shares 1,480,099 467 Issued to pay interest via shares 8,077,940 1,458 Shares issued through equity financing 47,916,665 18,293 Exercise convertible debt 146,960,503 40,532 Share issuance costs - (3,205) Exercise options 2,498,160 817 Exercise warrants 22,208,027 10,677 Vested restricted share units 844,655 154 Balance, May 13, 2021 - pre-consolidation 690,834,718 154,674 Balance, May 13, 2021 - post-consolidation 46,055,653 154,674 Acquisition - Daily High Club (Note 3) 839,820 7,767 Acquisition - 102 Saskatchewan (Note 3) 254,518 2,018 Acquisiton - DankStop (Note 3) 612,087 5,013 Acqusition - Blessed CBD (Note 3) 607,064 4,432 Escrow share based compensation (Note 3) 529,487 3,866 Shares issued through equity financing 2,415,000 20,273 Exercise convertible debt 1,596,434 4,954 Share issuance costs - (2,390) Exercise options 158,824 717 Exercise warrants 1,291,141 7,580 Balance, October 31, 2021 54,360,028 208,904 Acquisition - FABCBD - 313 Acquisition - NuLeaf (Note 3) 4,429,809 35,285 Issuance of shares through ATM 1,466,510 8,216 Share issuance costs - (123) Exercise options 53,000 526 Exercise warrants 530,423 4,052 Vested restricted share units 17,500 118 Acquisition - Bud Room Inc. (Note 3) 674,650 3,738 Acquisition - 2080791 Alberta Ltd. (Note 3) 443,301 2,199 Acquisition - Crossroads Cannabis (Note 3) 378,079 1,732 Issued to pay fees via shares 15,122 100 Balance, April 30, 2022 62,368,422 265,060 29 High Tide Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) 15. Share - Based Compensation (a) Stock Option Plan: The Company's stock option plan limits the number of common shares reserved under the plan from exceeding a "rolling maximum" of ten (10%) percent of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares from time to time. The stock options vest at the discretion of the Board of Directors, upon grant to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company and its subsidiaries. All options that are outstanding will expire upon maturity, or earlier, if the optionee ceases to be a director, officer, employee or consultant. The maximum exercise period of an option shall not exceed 10 years from the grant date. Changes in the number of stock options, with their weighted average exercise prices, are summarized below: April 30, 2022 October 31, 2021 Number of Weighted Average Number of Weighted Average ​ options Exercise Price ($) options Exercise Price ($) Balance, beginning of period 1,906,129 6.51 620,666 7.50 Granted 290,622 6.61 2,058,885 6.12 Forfeited (92,336) 6.61 (448,051) 9.51 Exercised (53,000) 5.83 (325,371) 3.73 Balance, end of period 2,051,415 6.54 1,906,129 7.50 Exercisable, end of period 953,988 6.55 596,666 7.55 For the three and six month period ended April 30, 2022, the Company recorded share-based compensation related to options of $1,155 and $1,783 (2021 - $1,237 and $1,790). (b) Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") plan For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022, the Company recorded share-based compensation related to RSUs of $141 and $312 (2021 - $280 and $280). The number of outstanding RSUs outstanding at April 30, 2022 amounts to 132,143. (c) Escrow Shares For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022, the Company recorded share-based compensation related to Escrow Shares of $1,057 and $2,160 (2021 - nil). These shares were granted as part of compensation plan and are released based on the employment agreement. 30 High Tide Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) 16. Warrants Weighted Number of Warrants Derivative Weighted average warrants amount liability average number of Expiry dates amount exercise price years to expiry # $ $ $ Opening balance, November 1, 2020 131,064,114 5,796 266 0.4159 2.07 Issued warrants for acquisition - Meta 741,600 3 - 1.3110 - Issued warrants for acquisition - Meta 40,076,411 2,616 - 0.3520 0.49 February 6, 2023 Issued warrants for acquisition - Meta 4,120,000 120 - 1.1040 0.06 April 11, 2023 Revaluation of derivative liability - - 11,697 - - December 31, 2022 Warrants issued - equity financing 27,878,919 6,210 - 0.5800 0.55 February 22, 2024 Warrants issued - equity financing 21,207,720 3,546 - 0.8167 0.03 May 26, 2024 Warrants cancelled or expired (59,578,382) (5,457) - - - Warrants exercised (54,268,198) (2,110) (10,270) - - Balance October 31, 2021 111,242,184 10,724 1,693 0.5739 2.01 Revaluation of derivative liability - - 220 - - Warrants cancelled or expired (17,364,621) (273) - - - Warrants exercised (7,956,345) (6) (1,913) - - Balance April 30, 2022 85,921,218 10,445 - 0.5818 1.41 As at April 30, 2022, 85,921,218 warrants were exercisable, on a basis of 15 warrants for 1 common share. 17. Loss Per Share (a) Current Period Loss Per Share Three months ended Six months ended April 30, April 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 $ $ $ $ Net loss for the period (8,277) (12,266) (15,629) (29,111) Non-controlling interest portion of net loss (28) (66) (621) (91) Net loss for the period attributable to owners of the Company (8,305) (12,332) (16,250) (29,202) # # # # Weighted average number of common shares - basic and diluted 60,050,211 41,320,861 59,027,190 33,938,265 Basic and Diluted loss per share (0.14) (0.30) (0.28) (0.86) 18. Financial Instruments and Risk Management The Company's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks. The Company is exposed to credit, liquidity, and market risk due to holding certain financial instruments. The Company's overall risk management program focuses on the unpredictability of financial markets and seeks to minimize potential adverse effects on the Company's financial performance. Risk management is carried out by senior management in conjunction with the Board of Directors. Fair value The Company classifies fair value measurements using a fair value hierarchy that reflects the significance of the inputs used in making the measurements. The fair value hierarchy has the following levels: - Level 1 - Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets and liabilities 31 High Tide Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) 18. Financial Instruments and Risk Management (continued) - Level 2 - Inputs other than quoted prices included in Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices); and - Level 3 - Inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs) The Company assessed that the fair values of cash, trade accounts receivable, loans receivable, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, and current liabilities approximate their carrying amounts largely due to the short-term nature of these instruments. The following methods and assumptions were used to estimate the fair value: - Marketable securities are determined based on level 1 inputs, as the prices for the marketable securities are quoted in public exchanges. - Derivative warrant liabilities are designated as FVTPL and are measured using level 2 inputs. The fair value of the derivative warrant liabilities are measured each reporting period with changes in the fair value recognized in the consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss. Assumptions used to calculate the fair value include stock price, volatility, and risk-free interest rate. - Long-term fixed-rate notes receivables and loans payable are initially recorded at fair value and are evaluated by the Company based on level 2 inputs such as discounted future interest and principal payments using current market interest rates of instruments using similar terms. These instruments are subsequently measured through amortized cost, through accretion and interest income recognized through the statement of loss and comprehensive loss. - The obligation related to the Smoke Cartel business combination is determined using level 1 inputs, as the price of the Company's stock is quoted on public exchanges. - The Convertible debentures are evaluated by the Company based on level 2 inputs such as the effective interest rate and the market rates of comparable securities. The convertible debentures are initially measured at amortized cost and at each reporting period accretion incurred in the period is recorded to transaction costs in the consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss. - The convertible promissory note receivable is a non-derivative financial asset with fixed or determinable payments that are not quoted in an active market and is recorded at fair value based on level 2 inputs. The fair value of these assets were estimated on discounted future interest and principal payments using current market interest rates of instruments using similar terms. The promissory note failed the SPPI test due to the conversion feature of the note, therefore this note will be subsequently recognized at fair value through profit or loss on the consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss. - The liabilities associated with the put options included in the acquisitions of FABCBD, Blessed and NuLeaf have been recorded at fair value based on level 3 inputs. The valuation model considers the present value of the future obligation using a multiple of forecasted trailing twelve month EBITDA for FABCBD and NuLeaf, and forecasted twelve month revenue for Blessed CBD, and a risk-adjusted discount rate for FABCBD, Blessed and NuLeaf. Significant unobservable inputs include expected cash flows and the risk adjusted interest rate. The estimated fair value would increase (decrease) if the expected cash flows were higher (lower) or the risk adjusted interest rate were lower (higher). 32 High Tide Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) 18. Financial Instruments and Risk Management (continued) The following table reconciles the fair value of Level III instruments: $ Balance at November 1, 2020 - Contingent consideration from acquisition of Smoke Cartel 1,319 Put obligation liability from acquisition of FABCBD 3,722 Put obligation liability from acquisition of Blessed CBD 4,323 Loss included in 'Loss on revaluation of derivative liability' 577 Balance at October 31, 2021 9,941 Put obligation liability from acquisition of NuLeaf Naturals 8,326 Gain included in 'Gain on revaluation of derivative liability' (1,426) Balance at April 30, 2022 16,842 Sensitivity Analysis $ Expected cash flows (10% movement) 1,045 Marketable securities In connection with the Company's acquisition of META on November 18, 2020, the Company acquired 2,996,612 shares of Epsilon Healthcare Limited ("Epsilon" formerly 'THC Global Group Limited'). The fair value of the Epsilon shares amounting to $169 has been recognized as a marketable security, based on the trading price of Epsilon's shares. In addition, to this the Company has also acquired 400,000 shares of Pathway Health Corp. ("Pathway") which were granted as part of consideration for an asset sale agreement with Meta prior to acquisition amounting to $200, which were updated to fair value of $46 at April 30, 2022, as well as $200 in GICs is recorded as a marketable security. Credit risk Credit risk arises when a party to a financial instrument will cause a financial loss for the counter party by failing to fulfill its obligation. Financial instruments that subject the Company to credit risk consist primarily of cash, accounts receivable, marketable securities and loans receivable. The credit risk relating to cash and cash equivalents and restricted marketable securities balances is limited because the counterparties are large commercial banks. The amounts reported for accounts receivable in the statement of consolidated financial position is net of expected credit loss and the net carrying value represents the Company's maximum exposure to credit risk. Accounts receivable credit exposure is minimized by entering into transactions with creditworthy counterparties and monitoring the age and balances outstanding on an ongoing basis. Sales to retail customers are required to be settled in cash or using major credit cards, mitigating credit risk. The following table sets forth details of the aging profile of accounts receivable and the allowance for expected credit loss: As at April 30, 2022 October 31, 2021 $ $ Current (for less than 30 days) 6,796 3,794 31 - 60 days 661 533 61 - 90 days 796 333 Greater than 90 days 1,725 1,978 Less allowance (132) (144) 9,846 6,494 33 High Tide Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) 18. Financial Instruments and Risk Management (continued) For the six months ended April 30, 2022, $0 in trade receivables were written off against the loss allowance due to bad debts (April 30, 2021 - $190). Individual receivables which are known to be uncollectible are written off by reducing the carrying amount directly. The remaining accounts receivable are evaluated by the Company based on parameters such as interest rates, specific country risk factors, and individual creditworthiness of the customer. Based on this evaluation, allowances are taken into account for the estimated losses of these receivables. The Company performs a regular assessment of collectability of accounts receivables. In determining the expected credit loss amount, the Company considers the customer's financial position, payment history and economic conditions. For the period ended April 30, 2022, management reviewed the estimates and have not created any additional loss allowances on trade receivable. Liquidity risk Liquidity risk is the risk that the Company will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due. The Company generally relies on funds generated from operations, equity and debt financings to provide sufficient liquidity to meet budgeted operating requirements and to supply capital to expand its operations. The Company continues to seek capital to meet current and future obligations as they come due. Maturities of the Company's financial liabilities are as follows: Contractual cash flows Less than one year 1-3 years 3-5 years Greater than 5 years $ $ $ $ $ October 31, 2021 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 18,532 18,532 - - - Notes payable 17,493 5,600 78 11,755 60 Derivative liability 11,673 9,980 1,693 - - Convertible debentures 8,163 946 - 7,217 - Undiscounted lease obligations 35,201 8,454 12,773 6,382 7,592 Total 91,062 43,512 14,544 25,354 7,652 April 30, 2022 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 25,748 25,748 - - - Notes payable 21,248 9,248 11 11,989 - Derivative liability 16,842 8,207 8,635 - - Convertible debentures 7,143 - - 7,143 - Undiscounted lease obligations 37,792 8,922 13,813 7,205 7,852 Total 108,773 52,125 22,459 26,337 7,852 Interest rate risk Interest rate risk is the risk that the fair value of future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in market interest rates. The Company's exposure to the risk of changes in the market interest rate related primarily to the Company's current credit facility with variable interest rates. At April 30, 2022, approximately 76% of the Company's borrowings are at a fixed rate of interest (2021: 84%). Foreign currency risk Foreign currency risk is defined as the risk that the fair value or future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in foreign exchange rates. The Company maintains cash balances and enters into transactions denominated in foreign currencies, which exposes the Company to fluctuating balances and cash flows due to variations in foreign exchange rates. 34 High Tide Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) 18. Financial Instruments and Risk Management (continued) The Canadian dollar equivalent carrying amounts of the Company's foreign currency denominated monetary assets and monetary liabilities as at April 30, 2022 was as follows: (Canadian dollar equivalent amounts of US dollar and Euro balances) April 30, 2022 April 30, 2022 April 30, 2022 April 30, 2022 October 31, (GBP) (Euro) (USD) Total 2021 $ $ $ $ $ Cash 1,338 140 5,187 6,665 4,032 Accounts receivable 381 4 695 1,080 889 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (269) (628) (7,787) (8,684) (4,406) Net monetary assets 1,450 (484) (1,905) (939) 515 Assuming all other variables remain constant, a fluctuation of +/- 5.0 percent in the exchange rate between the United States dollar and the Canadian dollar would impact the carrying value of the net monetary assets by approximately +/- $95 (October 31, 2021 - $21). Maintaining constant variables, a fluctuation of +/- 5.0 percent in the exchange rate between the Euro and the Canadian dollar would impact the carrying value of the net monetary assets by approximately +/- $24 (October 31, 2021 - $29), and a fluctuation of +/- 5.0 percent in the exchange rate between the GBP and Canadian dollar would impact the carrying value of the net monetary assets by approximately +/- $72 (October 31, 2021 - $37). To date, the Company has not entered into financial derivative contracts to manage exposure to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. 19. Segmented Information Segments are identified by management based on the allocation of resources, which is done on a basis of selling channel rather than by legal entity. As such, the Company has established two main segments, being retail and wholesale, with a Corporate segment which includes oversight and start up operations of new entities until such time as revenue generation commences. The reportable segments are managed separately because of the unique characteristics and requirements of each business. Retail Retail Wholesale Wholesale Corporate Corporate Total Total For the three months ended April 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Total revenue 80,045 38,362 973 2,487 13 19 81,031 40,868 Gross profit 22,536 14,188 135 790 23 20 22,694 14,998 (Loss) income from operations (1,021) (1,058) (592) 25 (5,965) (3,478) (7,578) (4,511) Retail Retail Wholesale Wholesale Corporate Corporate Total Total For the six months ended April 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Total revenue 151,011 75,119 2,186 4,038 52 30 153,249 79,187 Gross profit 45,304 28,383 314 1,352 58 31 45,676 29,766 (Loss) income from operations (1,588) 180 (910) (197) (11,227) (6,539) (13,725) (6,556) Total assets 278,912 86,532 10,025 6,331 13,102 107,207 302,039 200,070 Total liabilities 38,911 54,598 3,445 2,055 70,935 36,875 113,291 93,528 35 High Tide Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) 19. Segmented Information (continued) Canada Canada USA USA International International Total Total For the three months ended April 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Total revenue 63,456 35,030 15,937 5,668 1,638 170 81,031 40,868 Gross profit 13,922 12,389 8,756 4,003 16 (1,394) 22,694 14,998 (Loss) income from operations (8,420) (5,199) 322 1,179 520 (491) (7,578) (4,511) Canada Canada USA USA International International Total Total For the six months ended April 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Total revenue 115,898 69,231 33,381 9,577 3,970 379 153,249 79,187 Gross profit 25,874 25,373 17,147 4,222 2,655 171 45,676 29,766 (Loss) income from operations (17,155) (7,688) 1,460 1,065 1,970 67 (13,725) (6,556) Total assets 171,988 174,127 115,746 17,233 14,305 8,710 302,039 200,070 Total liabilities 90,641 88,260 21,512 3,676 1,138 1,562 113,291 93,498 20. Related Party Transactions As at April 30, 2022, the Company had the following transactions with related parties as defined in IAS 24 - Related Party Disclosures, except those pertaining to transactions with key management personnel in the ordinary course of their employment and/or directorship arrangements and transactions with the Company's shareholders in the form of various financing. Operational transactions An office and warehouse unit has been developed by Grover Properties Inc., a company that is related through a common controlling shareholder and the President & CEO of the Company. The office and warehouse space were leased to High Tide to accommodate the Company's operational expansion. The lease was established by an independent real estate valuations services company at prevailing market rates and has annual lease payments totaling $386 per annum. The primary lease term is 5 years with two additional 5-year term extensions exercisable at the option of the Company. An office and warehouse unit located in Savannah, Georgia has been leased out by 2G Realty, LLC, a company that is related through the former Chief Technology Officer of the Company. The office and warehouse space were leased to accommodate the Company's operational needs for Smoke Cartel. The lease was established at prevailing market rates and has annual lease payments totaling $52 per annum. The primary lease term is 1 year with one additional 1-year term extension exercisable at the option of the Company. 36 High Tide Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) 21. Right of Use Assets and Lease Obligations The Company entered into various lease agreements predominantly to execute its retail platform strategy. The Company leases properties such as various retail stores and offices. Lease contracts are typically made for fixed periods of 5 to 10 years but may have extension options. Lease terms are negotiated on an individual basis and contain a wide range of different terms and conditions. Right of use assets $ Balance at October 31, 2021 27,985 Net additions 5,334 Depreciation expense for the period (2,997) Balance at April 30, 2022 30,322 Lease Liabilities $ Balance at October 31, 2021 29,773 Net additions 5,596 Cash outflows in the period (4,172) Accretion (Interest) expense for the period ended 1,253 Balance at April 30, 2022 32,450 Current (7,427) Non-current 25,023 As at April 30, 2022, $430 (October 31, 2021 - $506) is due to the Company in respect of sublease arrangements for franchise cannabis retail locations. For the period ended April 30, 2022, $208 was received in respect of sublease arrangements, which was recognized as other revenue. During the period ended April 30, 2022, the Company also paid $1,546 (April 30, 2021 - $1,415) in variable operating costs associated to the leases which are expensed under general and administrative expenses. 37 High Tide Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) 22. Contingent liability In the normal course of business, the Company and its subsidiaries may become defendants in certain employment claims and other litigation. The Company records a liability when it is probable that a loss has been incurred and the amount can be reasonably estimated. The Company is not involved in any legal proceedings other than routine litigation arising in the normal course of business, none of which the Company believes will have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition or results of the operations. 23. Non-controlling interest The following table presents the summarized financial information for the Company's subsidiaries which have non-controlling interests. This information represents amounts before intercompany eliminations. April 30, 2022 October 31, 2021 $ $ Total current assets 13,300 6,137 Total non-current assets 77,483 38,577 Total current liabilities (12,399) (6,731) Total non-current liabilities (3,321) (456) Revenues for the period ended 28,145 17,869 Net income for the period ended 3,687 1,930 The net change in non-controlling interests is as follows: As at April 30, 2022 October 31, 2021 $ $ Balance, beginning of year 4,795 1,552 Share of (loss) gain for the period - Saturninus Partners (157) 346 Share of gain for the period - Meta 14 235 Share of gain for the period - FABCBD 351 78 Share of gain for the period - Blessed 318 21 Share of loss for the period - NuLeaf 120 - Purchase of Meta (Note 3) - 1,821 Purchase of FABCBD (Note 3) - 1,262 Purchase of Blessed (Note 3) - 864 Purchase of NuLeaf (Note 3) 2,700 - Distribution - Saturninus Partners - (500) Distribution - FABCBD (204) - Distribution - Blessed (239) - Distribution - NuLeaf (944) - Loss of control - (884) 6,754 4,795 38 High Tide Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) 24. Subsequent events (i) On May 10, 2022, the Company exercised its option to acquire two operating stores in Ontario. The consideration was comprised of $116 in cash and the assumption of the promissory note. Due to the nature of the acquisition, the allocation of the purchase price has not been provided because that information has not yet been finalized. (ii) On May 18, 2022, the Company acquired the final remaining operating cannabis store operating under Crossroads Cannabis. The consideration was comprised of 138,656 Common Shares, having an aggregate value of $468. Due to the nature of the acquisition, the allocation of the purchase price has not been provided because that information has not yet been finalized. (iii) On June 1, 2022, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Livonit Foods Inc. operating as Bud Heaven ("Bud Heaven") which operates two retail cannabis stores in Ontario. The consideration was comprised of 564,092 Common Shares, having an aggregate value of $1,986 and a cash payment of $1,000, upon settlement of the post-closing working capital adjustment. Due to the nature of the acquisition, the allocation of the purchase price has not been provided because that information has not yet been finalized. (iv) On June 3, 2022, the Company acquired one operating store in Alberta, previously a franchisee. The consideration was comprised of $160 in cash, settlement of the existing debt and the assumption of liabilities related to the contracts for the period following the closing date. Due to the nature of the acquisition, the allocation of the purchase price has not been provided because that information has not yet been finalized. 39 Attachments Original Link

