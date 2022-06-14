High Tide : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 - Form 6-K
06/14/2022 | 04:13pm EDT
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management and have been approved by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the Corporation.
Approved on behalf of the Board:
(Signed) "Harkirat (Raj) Grover"
(Signed) "Nitin Kaushal"
President and Chair of the Board
Director and Chair of the Audit Committee
High Tide Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As at April 30, 2022 and October 31, 2021
(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars)
Notes
2022
2021
$
$
Assets
Current assets
Cash
14,999
14,014
Marketable securities
18
415
860
Trade and other receivables
9
10,631
7,175
Inventory
22,780
17,042
Prepaid expenses and deposits
7
8,483
6,919
Current portion of loans receivable
8
335
277
Total current assets
57,643
46,287
Non-current assets
Loans receivable
8
2,837
2,720
Property and equipment
5
29,918
24,756
Net investment - lease
21
430
506
Right-of-use assets, net
21
30,322
27,985
Long term prepaid expenses and deposits
7
2,500
1,681
Intangible assets and goodwill
3, 6
178,389
142,280
Total non-current assets
244,396
199,928
Total assets
302,039
246,215
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
25,748
18,532
Notes payable current
11
9,248
5,600
Current portion of convertible debentures
12
-
946
Current portion of lease liabilities
21
7,427
5,729
Current portion of derivative liability
3,10
8,207
9,980
Total current liabilities
50,630
40,787
Non-current liabilities
Notes payable
11
12,000
11,893
Convertible debentures
12
7,143
7,217
Lease liabilities
21
25,023
24,044
Derivative liability
3,10
8,635
1,693
Deferred tax liability
9,860
8,577
Total non-current liabilities
62,661
53,424
Total liabilities
113,291
94,211
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
14
265,060
208,904
Warrants
16
10,445
10,724
Contributed surplus
19,355
15,162
Convertible debentures - equity
647
859
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,120)
(648)
Accumulated deficit
(112,393)
(87,792)
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
181,994
147,209
Non-controlling interest
23
6,754
4,795
Total shareholders' equity
188,748
152,004
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
302,039
246,215
3
High Tide Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars)
Three months ended
Six months ended
Notes
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
$
$
$
Revenue
4
81,031
40,868
153,249
79,187
Cost of sales
(58,337)
(25,870)
(107,573)
(49,421)
Gross profit
22,694
14,998
45,676
29,766
Expenses
Salaries, wages and benefits
(9,592)
(6,205)
(19,479)
(12,055)
Share-based compensation
15
(2,353)
(1,517)
(4,255)
(2,070)
General and administration
(6,668)
(3,035)
(12,529)
(5,943)
Professional fees
(1,079)
(534)
(2,079)
(1,670)
Advertising and promotion
(2,095)
(244)
(4,498)
(315)
Depreciation and amortization
5,6,21
(7,627)
(7,714)
(14,738)
(13,808)
Impairment loss
6
-
-
(89)
-
Interest and bank charges
(858)
(260)
(1,734)
(461)
Total expenses
(30,272)
(19,509)
(59,401)
(36,322)
Loss from operations
(7,578)
(4,511)
(13,725)
(6,556)
Other income (expenses)
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debenture
133
-
115
(516)
Debt restructuring gain
-
-
-
1,145
Loss on revaluation of marketable securities
(43)
(159)
(262)
(144)
Finance and other costs
13
(2,210)
(3,727)
(4,670)
(8,010)
Gain (loss) on revaluation of derivative liability
10
728
(3,988)
1,253
(14,472)
Foreign exchange loss
(107)
(5)
(204)
(94)
Total other income (expenses)
(1,499)
(7,879)
(3,768)
(22,091)
Loss before taxes
(9,077)
(12,390)
(17,493)
(28,647)
Current income tax (expense) recovery
(1,190)
124
(126)
(464)
Deferred income tax recovery
1,990
-
1,990
-
Net loss
(8,277)
(12,266)
(15,629)
(29,111)
Other comprehensive loss
Translation difference on foreign subsidiary
(2,074)
(23)
(472)
82
Total comprehensive loss
(10,351)
(12,289)
(16,101)
(29,029)
Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(10,519)
(12,355)
(16,747)
(29,120)
Non-controlling interest
168
66
646
91
(10,351)
(12,289)
(16,101)
(29,029)
Loss per share
Basic and diluted
17
(0.14)
(0.30)
(0.28)
(0.86)
Subsequent events (Note 24)
4
High Tide Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
For the six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars)
Equity
Accumulated
portion of
other
Attributable
Contributed
convertible
comprehensive
Accumulated
to owners of
Note
Share capital
Warrants
surplus
debt
income (loss)
deficit
the Company
NCI
Total
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Opening balance, November 1, 2020
32,552
5,796
4,704
1,965
(487)
(34,359)
10,171
1,552
11,723
Acquisition - Meta Growth
3
35,290
2,739
240
9,008
-
-
47,277
1,821
49,098
Prepaid interest paid in shares
1,458
-
-
-
-
-
1,458
-
1,458
Shared-based compensation
15
-
-
2,070
-
-
-
2,070
-
2,070
Equity portion of convertible debentures
-
-
-
157
-
-
157
-
157
Exercise options
865
-
(167)
-
-
-
698
-
698
Warrants expired
-
(4,725)
4,725
-
-
-
-
-
-
Issued to pay fees in shares
174
-
-
-
-
-
174
-
174
Extension of convertible debenture
-
-
340
-
-
-
340
-
340
Conversion of convertible debentures
40,532
-
-
(9,619)
-
-
30,913
-
30,913
Warrants
10,644
(1,631)
28
-
-
-
9,041
-
9,041
Cumulative translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
81
-
81
-
81
Acquisition - Smoke Cartel, Inc.
8,396
-
-
-
-
-
8,396
-
8,396
Shares issued through equity financing
18,237
6,492
-
-
-
-
24,729
-
24,729
Share issuance costs
(3,225)
-
-
-
-
-
(3,225)
-
(3,225)
Vesting of RSUs
743
-
(743)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(29,202)
(29,202)
91
(29,111)
Balance, April 30, 2021
145,666
8,671
11,197
1,511
(406)
(63,561)
103,078
3,464
106,542
Opening balance, November 1, 2021
208,904
10,724
15,162
859
(648)
(87,792)
147,209
4,795
152,004
Acquisition - FABCBD
3
313
-
313
-
313
Acquisition - NuLeaf
3
35,285
-
-
-
-
(8,326)
26,959
2,700
29,659
Acquisition - Bud Room Inc.
3
3,738
-
-
-
-
-
3,738
-
3,738
Acquisition - 2080791 Alberta Ltd.
3
2,199
-
-
-
-
-
2,199
-
2,199
Acquisition - Crossroads Cannabis
3
1,732
-
-
-
-
-
1,732
-
1,732
Issuance of shares through ATM
8,216
-
-
-
-
-
8,216
-
8,216
Issued to pay fees in shares
100
-
-
-
-
-
100
-
100
Share-based compensation
15
-
-
4,255
-
-
-
4,255
-
4,255
Equity portion of convertible debentures
-
-
-
(212)
-
-
(212)
-
(212)
Exercise options
526
-
(217)
-
-
-
309
-
309
Warrants expired
16
-
(273)
273
-
-
-
-
-
-
Warrants exercised
14,16
4,052
(6)
-
-
-
-
4,046
-
4,046
Share issuance costs
14
(123)
-
-
-
-
-
(123)
-
(123)
Vesting of RSUs
14
118
-
(118)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Partner distributions
23
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,387)
(1,387)
Cumulative translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
(472)
-
(472)
-
(472)
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(16,275)
(16,275)
646
(15,629)
Balance, April 30, 2022
265,060
10,445
19,355
647
(1,120)
(112,393)
181,994
6,754
188,748
5
High Tide Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
Notes
2022
2021
$
$
Operating activities
Net loss
(15,629)
(29,111)
Adjustments for items not effecting cash and cash equivalents
Income tax (recovery) expense
(1,864)
464
Accretion expense
13
2,597
3,597
Fee for services and interest paid in shares and warrants
-
1,632
Depreciation and amortization
5,6,21
14,738
13,808
Revaluation of derivative liability
10
(1,253)
14,472
Gain on extinguishment of debenture
(115)
-
Debt restructuring gain
-
(1,145)
Impairment loss
89
-
Foreign exchange loss
204
94
Share-based compensation
15
4,255
2,070
Loss on sale of marketable securities
-
516
Revaluation of marketable securities
262
144
3,284
6,541
Changes in non-cash working capital
Trade and other receivables
(5,064)
72
Inventory
(3,397)
(2,483)
Prepaid expenses and deposits
(2,078)
(1,153)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
3,435
(5,580)
Net cash used in operating activities
(3,820)
(2,603)
Investing activities
Net additions of property and equipment
5
(4,757)
(3,793)
Net additions of intangible assets
6
(265)
(103)
Loans receivable
(175)
(340)
Cash acquired through business combinations, net
3
681
3,370
Net cash used in investing activities
(4,516)
(866)
Financing activities
Repayment of finance lease obligations
-
(11)
Proceeds from convertible debentures net of issue costs
-
980
Proceeds from notes payable net of issue costs and repayment
11
3,460
-
Repayment of convertible debentures
-
(3,613)
Interest paid on debentures and loans
(510)
(985)
Lease liability payments
21
(4,172)
(2,353)
Share issuance costs
(123)
-
Shares issued through ATM
8,216
21,590
Warrants exercised
2,141
9,005
Options exercised
309
685
Net cash provided by financing activities
9,321
25,298
Net increase in cash
985
21,829
Cash, beginning of period
14,014
7,524
Cash, end of period
14,999
29,353
6
High Tide Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
1.
Nature of Operations
High Tide Inc. (the "Company" or "High Tide") is a retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets. The Company's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "HITI"(listed as of June 2, 2021), the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "HITI", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the securities identification code 'WKN: A2PBPS' and the ticker symbol "2LYA". The address of the Company's corporate and registered office is # 120 - 4954 Richard Road SW, Calgary, Alberta T3E 6L1.
High Tide does not engage in any U.S. cannabis-related activities as defined by the Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 51-352.
COVID-19
The Company's business could be adversely affected by the effects of the outbreak of novel coronavirus ("COVID-19"). Several significant measures have been implemented in Canada and the rest of the world in response to the increased impact from COVID-19. The Company cannot accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on third parties' ability to meet their obligations with the Company, including due to uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In particular, the continued spread of COVID-19 globally could materially and adversely impact the Company's business including without limitation, employee health, workplace productivity, and other factors that will depend on future developments beyond the Company's control. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries resulting in an economic downturn that could negatively impact the Company's financial position, financial performance, cash flows, and its ability to raise capital. Since the initial outset of the pandemic, the Company did not experience a significant decline in sales for most of the operating businesses.
2.
Accounting Policies
A.
Basis of Preparation
These condensed interim consolidated financial statements ("Financial Statements") have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). They are condensed as they do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements, and they should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended October 31, 2021 which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
For comparative purposes, the Company has reclassified certain immaterial items on the comparative condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position and the condensed interim consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss to conform with current period's presentation.
On May 13, 2021, the Company completed a one-for-fifteen (1:15) reverse share split of all of its issued and outstanding common shares ("Share Consolidation"), resulting in a reduction in the issued and outstanding shares from 690,834,719 to 46,055,653. Shares reserved under the Company's equity and incentive plans were adjusted to reflect the Share Consolidation.
These condensed interim consolidated financial statements were approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on June 14, 2022.
7
High Tide Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
B.
Use of estimates
The estimates and assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions in accounting estimates are recognized in the year in which the estimate is revised if the revision affects only that year, or in the year of the revision and future years if the revision affects both current and future years. Significant judgements, estimates, and assumptions within these condensed interim consolidated financial statements remain the same as those applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2021.
C.
Accounting Policies
The significant accounting policies applied in the preparation of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended April 30, 2022, and 2021 are consistent with those applied and disclosed in Note 3 and 4 of the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended October 31, 2021 and 2020.
As a result of activities during the six month period ended April 30, 2022, the following policies have been updated:
Inventory
Inventories are measured at the lower of cost and net realizable value. The cost of inventories is accounted for as follows:
Raw materials, work in progress and finished goods that arise from the extraction process under NuLeaf include raw materials and manufacturing overheads. Raw materials are calculated on a weighted average cost basis and include expenditures incurred in acquiring the inventories and other costs incurred in bringing them to their existing location and condition. Manufacturing overheads such as labour and other manufacturing expenditures are overheads based on the normal operating capacity.
Finished goods purchased from third parties are measured at the lower of cost and net realizable value. The cost of inventories is calculated on a weighted average cost basis and include expenditures incurred in acquiring the inventories and other costs incurred in bringing them to their existing location and condition.
Net realizable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business, less the estimated costs of completion and costs necessary to make the sale. The Company reviews inventory for obsolete, redundant, and slow-moving inventory items and any such items are written down to net realizable value. Any write-downs of inventory to net realizable value are recorded in consolidated statement of loss and other comprehensive loss of the related year.
8
High Tide Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
3.
Business Combinations
In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations, these transactions meet the definition of a business combination and, accordingly, the assets acquired, and the liabilities assumed have been recorded at their respective estimated fair values as of the acquisition date.
A.
NuLeaf Naturals, LLC Acquisition
Total consideration
$
Common shares
35,285
35,285
Purchase price allocation
Cash and cash equivalents
565
Accounts receivable
216
Other receivables
21
Inventory
2,341
Prepaid expenses
305
Property, plant and equipment
4,190
Right of use asset
3,144
Intangible assets - software
211
Intangible assets - brand
10,168
Goodwill
24,486
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(1,450)
Other liabilities
(105)
Lease liabilities
(2,984)
Deferred tax liability
(3,123)
Non-controlling interest
(2,700)
35,285
On November 29, 2021, the Company closed the acquisition of 80% of the outstanding common shares of NuLeaf Naturals LLC. ("NuLeaf"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, the consideration was comprised of 4,429,809 common shares of High Tide, having an aggregate value of $35,285.
The acquisition agreement also includes a call and put option that could result in the Company acquiring the remaining 20% of common shares in NuLeaf not acquired upon initial acquisition. The Company analyzed the value in the call option and considers it to be at fair value, and therefore has no value related to the acquisition. As the put option is a contractual obligation, it gives rise to a financial liability calculated with reference to the agreement and is discounted to its present value at each reporting date using the discounted cash flow model. The initial obligation under the put option was recorded as a liability with the offset recorded as equity on the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position, at its fair value at acquisition of $8,326 with an exercise date of May 29, 2023. For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022, the Company recognized $233 and $307 as a loss on revaluation of derivative liability in the statement of net loss and comprehensive loss.
In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"), the substance of this transaction constituted a business combination. Management is in the process of gathering the relevant information that existed at the acquisition date to determine the fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired. As such, the initial purchase price was provisionally allocated based on the Company's estimated fair value of the identifiable assets acquired on the acquisition date. The values assigned are, therefore, preliminary, and subject to change. Management continues to refine and finalize its purchase price allocation for the fair value of working capital, right of use assets, lease liabilities, identifiable intangible assets, income taxes, the allocation of goodwill and the non-controlling interest. The goodwill is primarily related to the opportunities to grow the business, expanded access to capital and greater financial flexibility. For the six months ended April 30, 2022, NuLeaf accounted for $8,807 in revenues and $547 in net income. If the acquisition had been completed on November 1, 2021, the Company estimates it would have recorded an increase of $1,440 in revenues and an increase of $722 in net income for the six months ended April 30, 2022. The Company also incurred $71 in transaction costs for the six months ended April 30, 2022, which have been expensed to finance and other costs during the period.
9
High Tide Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
B. Bud Room Inc.
Total consideration
$
Common shares
3,738
3,738
Purchase price allocation
Cash and cash equivalents
63
Trade and other receivables
31
Inventory
40
Prepaid expenses
31
Property and equipment
120
Goodwill
3,499
Right of use asset
365
Lease liability
(365)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(46)
3,738
On February 8, 2022, the Company closed the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding common shares of Bud Room Inc. ("Bud Room"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, the consideration was comprised of 674,650 common shares of High Tide, having an aggregate value of $3,738 and acquired all rights to the customized Fastendr™ retail kiosk and smart locker technology and Bud Room's retail cannabis store located at 1910 St. Laurent Blvd in Ottawa, Ontario.
In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"), the substance of this transaction constituted a business combination. Management is in the process of gathering the relevant information that existed at the acquisition date to determine the fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired. As such, the initial purchase price was provisionally allocated based on the Company's estimated fair value of the identifiable assets acquired on the acquisition date. The values assigned are, therefore, preliminary, and subject to change. Management continues to refine and finalize its purchase price allocation for the fair value of working capital, right of use asset, lease liability, identifiable intangible assets, income tax, the allocation of goodwill. The goodwill is primarily related to the opportunities to grow the business, expanded access to capital and greater financial flexibility. For the six months ended April 30, 2022, Bud Room accounted for $496 in revenues and $79 in net income. If the acquisition had been completed on November 1, 2021, the Company estimates it would have recorded an increase of $613 in revenues and an increase of $14 in net income for the six months ended April 30, 2022.
10
High Tide Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
C. 2080791 Alberta Ltd.
Total consideration
$
Cash
200
Common shares
2,199
2,399
Purchase price allocation
Cash and cash equivalents
251
Inventory
182
Prepaid expenses
8
Property and equipment
161
Goodwill
1,825
Right of use asset
160
Lease liability
(160)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(28)
2,399
On April 21, 2022, the Company closed the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding common shares of 2080791 Alberta Ltd. operating as Boreal Cannabis Company ("Boreal") which operates two retail cannabis stores in Alberta. Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, the consideration was comprised of $200 in cash and 443,301 common shares of High Tide, having an aggregate value of $2,199.
In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"), the substance of this transaction constituted a business combination. Management is in the process of gathering the relevant information that existed at the acquisition date to determine the fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired. As such, the initial purchase price was provisionally allocated based on the Company's estimated fair value of the identifiable assets acquired on the acquisition date. The values assigned are, therefore, preliminary, and subject to change. Management continues to refine and finalize its purchase price allocation for the fair value of working capital, right of use assets, lease liabilities, identifiable intangible assets, income taxes, the allocation of goodwill. The goodwill is primarily related to the opportunities to grow the business, expanded access to capital and greater financial flexibility. For the six months ended April 30, 2022, Boreal accounted for $93 in revenues and $22 in net income. If the acquisition had been completed on November 1, 2021, the Company estimates it would have recorded an increase of $1,861 in revenues and an increase of $132 in net income for the six months ended April 30, 2022. The Company also incurred $24 in transaction costs for the six months ended April 30, 2022, which have been expensed to finance and other costs during the period.
11
High Tide Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
D. Crossroads Cannabis
Total consideration
$
Common shares
1,732
1,732
Purchase price allocation
Cash and cash equivalents
2
Inventory
221
Property and equipment
466
Goodwill
1,043
Right of use assets
543
Lease liabilities
(543)
1,732
On April 26, 2022, the Company closed the acquisition of three retail cannabis stores in Ontario operating as Crossroads Cannabis ("Crossroads"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, the consideration was comprised of 378,079 common shares of High Tide, having an aggregate value of $1,732 and another store operating as Crossroads Cannabis was acquired subsequent to April 30, 2022 (Note 24).
In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"), the substance of this transaction constituted a business combination. Management is in the process of gathering the relevant information that existed at the acquisition date to determine the fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired. As such, the initial purchase price was provisionally allocated based on the Company's estimated fair value of the identifiable assets acquired on the acquisition date. The values assigned are, therefore, preliminary, and subject to change. Management continues to refine and finalize its purchase price allocation for the fair value of working capital, right of use assets, lease liabilities, identifiable intangible assets, income taxes, the allocation of goodwill. The goodwill is primarily related to the opportunities to grow the business, expanded access to capital and greater financial flexibility. For the six months ended April 30, 2022, Crossroads accounted for $54 in revenues and $5 in net income. If the acquisition had been completed on November 1, 2021, the Company estimates it would have recorded an increase of $2,569 in revenues and an increase of $238 in net income for the six months ended April 30, 2022. The Company also incurred $29 in transaction costs for the six months ended April 30, 2022, which have been expensed to finance and other costs during the period.
12
High Tide Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
E.
Meta Growth Corp. Acquisition (Prior year)
Total consideration
$
Common shares
35,290
Conversion feature of convertible debt
9,008
Warrants
2,739
Options
86
Restricted stock units
154
47,277
Purchase price allocation
Cash and cash equivalents
10,209
Trade and other receivables
2,015
Inventory
3,547
Prepaid expenses
2,479
Marketable securities
635
Notes receivable
262
Property and equipment
6,849
Loan receivable
756
Intangible assets - license
30,900
Right of use asset
12,490
Goodwill
32,247
Non-controlling interest
(1,821)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(6,336)
Deferred tax liability
(1,933)
Lease liability
(12,887)
Convertible debenture
(18,809)
Notes payable
(13,326)
47,277
On November 18, 2020, the Company closed the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding common shares of Meta Growth Corp ("Meta Growth" or "META"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, holders of common shares of META ("META Shares") received 0.824 (the "Exchange Ratio") High Tide Shares for each META Share held. In total, High Tide acquired 237,941,274 META Shares in exchange for 196,063,610 High Tide Shares pre-consolidation (13,070,907 post-consolidation shares), resulting in former META shareholders holding approximately 45.0% of the total number of issued and outstanding High Tide Shares.
In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"), the substance of this transaction constituted a business combination. Management gathered the relevant information that existed at the acquisition date to determine the fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired. As such, the initial purchase price was allocated based on the Company's estimated fair value of the identifiable assets acquired on the acquisition date. Management finalized its purchase price allocation for the fair value of identifiable intangible assets, property plant and equipment, right of use asset, non-controlling interest, income taxes and the allocation of goodwill. The goodwill is primarily related to the opportunities to grow the retail cannabis business, expanded access to capital and greater financial flexibility. Goodwill is not deductible for tax purposes. For the year ended October 31, 2021, Meta Growth accounted for $63,016 in revenues and $11,451 in net loss. If the acquisition had been completed on November 1, 2020, the Company estimates it would have recorded an increase of $3,422 in revenues and an increase of $401 in net loss for the year ended October 31, 2021. The Company also incurred $1,359 in transaction costs for the year ended October 31, 2021, which were expensed to finance and other costs during that period.
13
High Tide Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
F.
Smoke Cartel, Inc. Acquisition (Prior year)
Total consideration
$
Cash
2,512
Common shares
8,396
Contingent consideration
1,319
12,227
Purchase price allocation
Cash and cash equivalents
1,680
Intangible assets - Brand
3,820
Intangible assets - Software
7,217
Goodwill
2,594
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(1,093)
Deferred tax liability
(1,991)
12,227
On March 24, 2021, the Company closed the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding common shares of Smoke Cartel Inc. ("Smoke Cartel"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, the consideration was comprised of: (i) 9,540,754 common shares of High Tide pre-consolidation (636,050 post-consolidation shares), having an aggregate value of $8,396; (ii) $2,512 in cash; and (iii) a contingent consideration depending on certain revenue targets being achieved by December 31, 2021. Contingent consideration of $1,319 was calculated using Monte Carlo simulation due to the uncertain nature of the potential future revenues of the Company. During the year ended October 31, 2021, the Company finalized the future obligation owed and recorded a loss on the contingent consideration of $1,671 through profits and loss.
In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"), the substance of this transaction constituted a business combination. Management finalized its purchase price allocation for the fair value of identifiable intangible assets, income taxes and the allocation of goodwill. The goodwill acquired is primarily related to the opportunities to grow the business, expanded access to capital and greater financial flexibility. Goodwill is not deductible for tax purposes. For the year ended October 31, 2021, Smoke Cartel accounted for $7,535 in revenues and $52 in net loss. If the acquisition had been completed on November 1, 2020, the Company estimates it would have recorded an increase of $5,846 in revenues and a decrease of $743 in net loss for the year ended October 31, 2021. The Company also incurred $97 in transaction costs for the year ended October 31, 2021, which were expensed to finance and other costs during that period.
14
High Tide Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
G.
2686068 Ontario Inc. Acquisition (Prior year)
Total consideration
$
Cash
5,980
5,980
Purchase price allocation
Cash and cash equivalents
3
Inventory
120
Property and equipment
274
Intangible assets - license
5,627
Right of use asset
1,148
Goodwill
1,611
Lease liability
(1,148)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(164)
Deferred tax liability
(1,491)
5,980
On April 28, 2021, the Company closed the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding common shares of 2686068 Ontario Inc. ("2686068"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, the consideration was comprised of $5,980 in cash.
In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"), the substance of this transaction constituted a business combination. Management gathered the relevant information that existed at the acquisition date to determine the fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired. As such, the initial purchase price was allocated based on the Company's estimated fair value of the identifiable assets acquired on the acquisition date. Management finalized its purchase price allocation for the fair value of identifiable intangible assets, income taxes and the allocation of goodwill. The goodwill is primarily related to the opportunities to grow the retail cannabis business. For the year ended October 31, 2021, 2686068 accounted for $1,117 in revenues and $1,407 in net loss. If the acquisition had been completed on November 1, 2020, the Company estimates it would have recorded an increase of $1,107 in revenues and an increase of $123 in net loss for the year ended October 31, 2021.
15
High Tide Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
H.
Fab Nutrition, LLC. Acquisition (Prior year)
Total consideration
$
Cash
15,193
Common Shares
3,752
18,945
Purchase price allocation
Cash and cash equivalents
642
Accounts receivable
125
Inventory
403
Property and equipment
22
Intangible assets - brand
7,801
Goodwill
13,897
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(552)
Deferred tax liability
(2,131)
Non-controlling interest
(1,262)
18,945
On May 10, 2021, the Company closed the acquisition of 80% of the outstanding common shares of Fab Nutrition, LLC. ("FABCBD"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, the consideration was comprised of: (i) $15,193 in cash; and (ii) 6,151,915 pre-consolidation common shares of High Tide (410,128 post-consolidation), having an aggregate value of $3,752.
In connection with the acquisition agreement, 9,679,778 pre-consolidation common shares of the Company (645,319 post-consolidation) were placed in escrow for a period of 24 months. Every 6 months 25% of escrow shares are released to the minority shareholder of FABCBD. Over the 24 month period, as the shares are earned by passage of time, the Company recognizes share-based compensation expense through profit and loss.
The acquisition agreement also includes a call and put option that could result in the Company acquiring the remaining 20% of common shares in FABCBD not acquired upon initial acquisition. The Company analyzed the value in the call option and considers it to be at fair value, and therefore has no value related to the acquisition. As the put option is a contractual obligation, it gives rise to a financial liability calculated with reference to the agreement and is discounted to its present value at each reporting date using the discounted cash flow model. The initial obligation under the put option was recorded as a current liability with the offset recorded as equity on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Position, at its fair value at acquisition of $3,722. For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022, the Company recognized $269 and $494 as a gain on revaluation of derivative liability in the statement of net loss and comprehensive loss.
In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"), the substance of this transaction constituted a business combination. Management is in the process of gathering the relevant information that existed at the acquisition date to determine the fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired. As such, the initial purchase price was provisionally allocated based on the Company's estimated fair value of the identifiable assets acquired on the acquisition date. The values assigned are, therefore, preliminary, and subject to change. The goodwill acquired is primarily related to the opportunities to grow the business, expanded access to capital and greater financial flexibility. Goodwill is not deductible for tax purposes. For the year ended October 31, 2021, FABCBD accounted for $4,746 in revenues and $640 in net income. If the acquisition had been completed on November 1, 2020, the Company estimates it would have recorded an increase of $7,790 in revenues and a decrease of $306 in net loss for the year ended October 31, 2021. The Company also incurred $872 in transaction costs for the year ended October 31, 2021, which were expensed to finance and other costs during that period.
16
High Tide Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
I.
DHC Supply LLC. Acquisition (Prior year)
Total consideration
$
Cash
4,045
Common Shares
7,767
11,812
Purchase price allocation
Cash and cash equivalents
1,054
Trade and other receivables
66
Inventory
1,270
Prepaid expenses
18
Property and equipment
10
Intangible assets - brand
2,671
Goodwill
8,201
Right of use asset
592
Lease liability
(592)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(1,478)
11,812
On July 6, 2021, the Company closed the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding common shares of DHC Supply LLC. ("DHC"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, the consideration was comprised of: (i) 839,820 post-consolidation commons shares of High Tide (12,597,300 pre-consolidation), having an aggregate value of $7,767; (ii) $4,045 in cash.
In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"), the substance of this transaction constituted a business combination. Management is in the process of gathering the relevant information that existed at the acquisition date to determine the fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired. As such, the initial purchase price was provisionally allocated based on the Company's estimated fair value of the identifiable assets acquired on the acquisition date. The values assigned are, therefore, preliminary, and subject to change. Management continues to refine and finalize its purchase price allocation for the fair value of identifiable intangible assets and the allocation of goodwill. Goodwill is not deductible for tax purposes. For the year ended October 31, 2021, DHC accounted for $3,399 in revenues and $14 in net income. If the acquisition had been completed on November 1, 2020, the Company estimates it would have recorded an increase of $7,513 in revenues and an increase of $301 in net loss for the year ended October 31, 2021.
17
High Tide Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
On August 6, 2021 the Company closed the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of 10210569 Saskatchewan Ltd. ("OneLeaf"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, the consideration was comprised of: (i) 254,518 post-consolidation common shares of High Tide, having an aggregate value of $2,018; and (ii) $698 in cash.
In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"), the substance of this transaction constituted a business combination. Management is in the process of gathering the relevant information that existed at the acquisition date to determine the fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired. As such, the initial purchase price was provisionally allocated based on the Company's estimated fair value of the identifiable assets acquired on the acquisition date. The values assigned are, therefore, preliminary, and subject to change. Management continues to refine and finalize its purchase price allocation for the fair value of identifiable intangible assets, income taxes and the allocation of goodwill. Goodwill is not deductible for tax purposes. For the year ended October 31, 2021, OneLeaf accounted for $90 in revenues and $83 in net loss. If the acquisition had been completed on November 1, 2020, the Company estimates it would have recorded an increase of $254 in revenues and an increase of $72 in net loss for the year ended October 31, 2021.
18
High Tide Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
K.
DS Distribution Acquisition (Prior year)
Total consideration
$
Cash
5,013
5,013
Purchase price allocation
Cash and cash equivalents
115
Inventory
160
Prepaid expenses
158
Property and equipment
69
Intangible assets - brand
1,375
Goodwill
4,384
Right of use asset
299
Lease liability
(299)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(863)
Deferred tax liability
(385)
5,013
On August 12, 2021 the Company closed the acquisition of 100% of all the issued and outstanding common shares of DS Distribution Inc. ("DankStop"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, the consideration was comprised of 612,087 post-consolidation shares of High Tide, having an aggregate value of $5,013.
In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"), the substance of this transaction constituted a business combination. Management is in the process of gathering the relevant information that existed at the acquisition date to determine the fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired. As such, the initial purchase price is provisionally allocated based on the Company's estimated fair value of the identifiable assets acquired on the acquisition date. The values assigned are, therefore, preliminary, and subject to change. Management continues to refine and finalize its purchase price allocation for the fair value of identifiable intangible assets, income taxes and the allocation of goodwill. Goodwill is not deductible for tax purposes. For the year ended October 31, 2021, DankStop accounted for $380 in revenues and $117 in net loss. If the acquisition had been completed on November 1, 2020, the Company estimates it would have recorded an increase of $6,473 in revenues and an decrease of $311 in net loss for the year ended October 31, 2021.
19
High Tide Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
L.
Blessed CBD Acquisition (Prior year)
Total consideration
$
Cash
7,165
Common Shares
4,432
Working capital adjustment
1,086
12,683
Purchase price allocation
Cash and cash equivalents
2,155
Trade and other receivables
472
Inventory
293
Property and equipment
19
Intangible asset - brand
4,220
Goodwill
8,889
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(1,530)
Deferred tax liability
(971)
Non-controlling interest
(864)
12,683
On October 19, 2021, the Company closed the acquisition of 80% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Enigmaa Ltd. ("Blessed CBD"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, the consideration was comprised of: (i) 607,064 post-consolidation shares of High Tide, having an aggregate value of $4,432; (ii) $7,165 in cash, and (iii) and working capital adjustment of $1,086.
In connection with the acquisition agreement, 529,487 post-consolidation common shares of the Company were placed in escrow for a period of 24 months. Every 12 months 50% of escrow shares are released to the minority shareholder of Blessed CBD. This share issuance was initially recorded through equity. Over the 24 month period, as the shares are earned by passage of time, the Company recognizes share-based compensation expense through profit and loss.
The acquisition agreement also includes a call and put option that could result in the Company acquiring the remaining 20% of common shares in Blessed CBD not acquired upon initial acquisition. The Company analyzed the value in the call option and considers it to be at fair value, and therefore has no value related to the acquisition. As the put option is a contractual obligation, it gives rise to a financial liability calculated with reference to the agreement and is discounted to its present value at each reporting date using the discounted cash flow model. The initial obligation under the put option was recorded as a current liability with the offset recorded as equity on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Position, at its fair value at acquisition of $4,323 with an exercise date of October 19, 2022. For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022, the Company recognized $180 and $72 gain on revaluation of derivative liability in the statement of net loss and comprehensive loss.
In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"), the substance of this transaction constituted a business combination. Management is in the process of gathering the relevant information that existed at the acquisition date to determine the fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired. As such, the initial purchase price is provisionally allocated based on the Company's estimated fair value of the identifiable assets acquired on the acquisition date. The values assigned are, therefore, preliminary, and subject to change. Management continues to refine and finalize its purchase price allocation for the fair value of identifiable intangible assets, income taxes, the allocation of goodwill and the non-controlling interest. The goodwill is primarily related to the opportunities to grow the business, expanded access to capital and greater financial flexibility. Goodwill is not deductible for tax purposes. For the year ended October 31, 2021, Blessed CBD accounted for $296 in revenues and $130 in net income. If the acquisition had been completed on November 1, 2020, the Company estimates it would have recorded an increase of $10,083 in revenues and a decrease of $2,382 in net loss for the year ended October 31, 2021. The Company also incurred $360 in transaction costs for the year ended October 31, 2021, which were expensed to finance and other costs during that period.
20
High Tide Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
4.
Revenue from Contracts with Customers
For the three months ended April 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Retail
Retail
Wholesale
Wholesale
Corporate
Corporate
Total
Total
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Primary geographical markets(i)
Canada
62,891
33,827
552
1,184
13
19
63,456
35,030
USA
15,516
4,365
421
1,303
-
-
15,937
5,668
International
1,638
170
-
-
-
-
1,638
170
Total revenue
80,045
38,362
973
2,487
13
19
81,031
40,868
Major products and services
Cannabis
64,241
29,570
-
-
-
-
64,241
29,570
Consumption accessories
9,990
5,571
966
2,479
-
-
10,956
8,050
Data analytics services
5,124
2,874
-
-
-
-
5,124
2,874
Other revenue
690
347
7
8
13
19
710
374
Total revenue
80,045
38,362
973
2,487
13
19
81,031
40,868
Timing of revenue recognition
Transferred at a point in time
80,045
38,362
973
2,487
13
19
81,031
40,868
Total revenue
80,045
38,362
973
2,487
13
19
81,031
40,868
For the six months ended April 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Retail
Retail
Wholesale
Wholesale
Corporate
Corporate
Total
Total
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Primary geographical markets(i)
Canada
114,569
67,109
1,277
2,092
52
30
115,898
69,231
USA
32,472
7,631
909
1,946
-
-
33,381
9,577
International
3,970
379
-
-
-
-
3,970
379
Total revenue
151,011
75,119
2,186
4,038
52
30
153,249
79,187
Major products and services
Cannabis
118,440
59,947
-
-
-
-
118,440
59,947
Consumption accessories
21,564
9,953
2,171
4,006
-
-
23,735
13,959
Data analytics services
9,800
4,362
-
-
-
-
9,800
4,362
Other revenue
1,207
857
15
32
52
30
1,274
919
Total revenue
151,011
75,119
2,186
4,038
52
30
153,249
79,187
Timing of revenue recognition
Transferred at a point in time
151,011
75,119
2,186
4,038
52
30
153,249
79,187
Total revenue
151,011
75,119
2,186
4,038
52
30
153,249
79,187
(i)
Represents revenue based on geographical locations of the customers who have contributed to the revenue generated in the applicable segment.
21
High Tide Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
5.
Property and Equipment
Office equipment
Production
Leasehold
and computers
equipment
improvements(iv)
Vehicles
Buildings
Total
Cost
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, October 31, 2020
778
-
12,980
167
2,800
16,725
Additions
626
-
9,923
14
-
10,563
Additions from business combinations (Note 3)
1,857
-
5,516
5
-
7,378
Disposal (i) (ii)
(146)
-
(1,061)
(170)
-
(1,377)
Impairment loss (iii)
(4)
-
(129)
-
-
(133)
Foreign currency translation
(11)
-
(5)
-
-
(16)
Balance, October 31, 2021
3,100
-
27,224
16
2,800
33,140
Additions
481
5
4,861
-
-
5,346
Additions from business combinations (Note 3)
702
2,812
1,423
-
-
4,937
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance, April 30, 2022
4,283
2,817
33,508
16
2,800
43,424
Accumulated depreciation
Balance, October 31, 2020
252
-
3,218
158
12
3,640
Depreciation
1,044
-
4,192
9
44
5,289
Disposal (i) (ii)
(89)
-
(291)
(158)
-
(538)
Foreign currency translation
(2)
-
(5)
-
-
(7)
Balance, October 31, 2021
1,205
-
7,114
9
56
8,384
Depreciation
1,554
83
3,371
5
108
5,121
Foreign currency translation
1
-
-
-
-
1
Balance, April 30, 2022
2,760
83
10,485
14
164
13,506
Balance, October 31, 2021
1,895
-
20,110
7
2,744
24,756
Balance, April 30, 2022
1,523
2,734
23,023
2
2,636
29,918
(i)
During the year ended October 31, 2021, the Company sold it's 49% interest in two of the joint ventures under META that operated as retail cannabis stores in Manitoba. The Company recognized $647 as a gain on the sale at October 31, 2021.
(ii)
On July 15, 2021, the Company completed the sale of three of its KushBar retail cannabis stores to Halo Collective Inc. ("Halo" formerly Halo Labs Inc.) for total gross proceeds of $5,700. In 2020, the Company was paid a deposit of $3,500 by way of issuance of 13,461,538 common shares of Halo at a deemed price of $0.26 per common share. During the fiscal year 2020, the Company had sold those shares and received a net amount of $1,700. On the date of close, July 15, 2021, the Company received a convertible promissory note (Note 8) issued by Halo Collective Inc. in the principal amount of $1,800 with a conversion rate of $0.16 per Halo common share. The promissory note was recorded at a fair value through profit and loss of $1,522 based on risk adjusted discount rate of 15%. For the year ended October 31, 2021, the Company recognized $2,654 as a gain on the sale of assets.
(iii) During the year-ended October 31, 2021, the Company identified two locations from the Meta acquisition that would not be operated due to market pressures and increased competition, which resulted in impairment of $133.
(iv) During the six months ended April 30, 2022, there were additions of $1,627 (April 30, 2021 $1,020) in assets under construction, largely related to cannabis retail locations not yet in operation.
22
High Tide Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
6.
Intangible Assets and Goodwill
Software
Licenses
Brand Name
Goodwill
Total
Cost
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, October 31, 2020
2,282
9,976
1,502
6,061
19,821
Additions
150
-
-
-
150
Additions from business combinations (Note 3)
7,217
37,406
19,552
73,812
137,987
Disposals (i)
-
(1,230)
-
-
(1,230)
Impairment loss (ii)
-
(1,390)
-
-
(1,390)
Foreign currency translation
(186)
-
21
73
(92)
Balance, October 31, 2021
9,463
44,762
21,075
79,946
155,246
Additions and reclasses
265
(185)
336
162
578
Additions from business combinations (Note 3)
211
-
10,168
30,853
41,232
Impairment loss
(89)
-
-
-
(89)
Foreign currency translation
157
-
189
677
1,024
Balance, April 30, 2022
10,007
44,577
31,768
111,638
197,990
Accumulated depreciation
Balance, October 31, 2020
606
1,188
-
-
1,794
Amortization
1,215
10,161
-
-
11,376
Disposals
-
(160)
-
-
(160)
Foreign currency translation
(44)
-
-
-
(44)
Balance, October 31, 2021
1,777
11,189
-
-
12,966
Amortization
1,115
5,505
-
-
6,620
Foreign currency translation
15
-
-
-
15
Balance, April 30, 2022
2,907
16,694
-
-
19,601
Balance, October 31, 2021
7,686
33,573
21,075
79,946
142,280
Balance, April 30, 2022
7,100
27,883
31,768
111,638
178,389
(i)
During the year ended October 31, 2021, the Company sold it's 49% interest in one of the joint ventures under META that operates as a retail cannabis store in Manitoba, resulting in a loss of control. As a result of the loss in control, the Company has deconsolidated all net assets related to the joint venture and derecognized related non-controlling interest of $892 for the period ending October 31, 2021 and recognized $343 as a gain on the sale.
(ii) During the year ended October 31, 2021, the Company performed indicator assessments over CGUs with property and equipment, right of use assets, and finite intangible assets. The Company identified one CGU, 2686068 Ontario Inc., as potentially impaired and performed an impairment test at October 31, 2021. As a result of the impairment test performed, the recoverable amount was determined to be lower than the carrying value, resulting in an impairment of $1,390 at October 31, 2021.
7.
Prepaid expenses and deposits
April 30, 2022
October 31, 2021
$
$
Deposits on cannabis retail outlets
1,278
996
Prepaid insurance and other
4,710
3,352
Prepayment on inventory
4,995
4,252
Total
10,983
8,600
Less current portion
(8,483)
(6,919)
Long-term
2,500
1,681
23
High Tide Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
8.
Loans receivable
As at
April 30, 2022
October 31, 2021
$
$
Term loan (i)
208
233
Loans receivable (ii)
1,348
1,242
Halo - Note receivable (iii)
1,616
1,522
Total
3,172
2,997
Less current portion
(335)
(277)
Long-term
2,837
2,720
(i)
Term loans is due from franchisee and relates to acquisitions of the sub-lease location from the Company and initial inventory. The term loan is secured by a promissory note, which bears interest of 6.95% per annum and requires blended payments of principal and interest between $6 and $8 monthly. The Company maintains the head lease of a franchisee location.
(ii)
Included in loans receivable, as part of the acquisition of META, the Company acquired a loan receivable of $1,064 that was advanced to one of the winners of the Ontario cannabis lottery for new cannabis retail locations in Guelph, Scarborough and Toronto to fund the build out and start-up operations of the retail locations. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, the loan has an interest rate of 3% per annum. The principal balance is due and payable on the fifth anniversary date of the loan.
(iii)
As part of total consideration received for the sale of the KushBar assets, a note receivable was issued to the Company in the amount of $1,800. The note has a two year term and bears an interest rate of 6% per annum with a maturity date of July 23, 2023. The Company has the option to convert this note into common shares of Halo for $0.16 per share. The note fails the solely payment of principal and interest test ("SPPI") due to the conversion feature of the promissory note, therefore this note will be subsequently recognized at fair value through profit or loss. The note was recorded at its fair value of $1,522, at October 31, 2021, using a discount rate of 15% over 2 years. At April 30, 2022, the loan was revalued to $1,616, though profit and loss.
9.
Trade and other receivables
As at
April 30, 2022
October 31, 2021
$
$
Trade accounts receivable
9,846
6,494
Sales tax receivable
785
681
Total
10,631
7,175
24
High Tide Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
10. Derivative Liability
As at
April 30, 2022
October 31, 2021
$
$
Windsor derivative liability (i)
-
1,693
Put Option derivative liability (ii)(iii)(v)
14,567
6,952
Smoke Cartel consideration liability (iv)
2,275
3,028
Total
16,842
11,673
Less current portion
(8,207)
(9,980)
Long-term
8,635
1,693
(i)
On January 6, 2020, the Company entered into a loan agreement with Windsor Private Capital ("Windsor"), a Toronto-based merchant bank, for a senior secured, non-revolving term credit facility ("the Facility") in the amount of up to $10,000. In connection with the loan agreement, the Company also issued common share purchase warrants, that hold a cashless exercise feature, such that each subscriber received one warrant for each $0.17 original principal amount of its debenture, resulting in 58,823,529 warrants being issued as part of the offering. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire fifteen shares at an exercise price of $3.83 per share for two years from the date of issuance. As share purchase warrants are exercised by Windsor, the Company revalues the remaining fair value of the derivative liability associated, through the Black-Scholes model. During the six month period ended April 30, 2022, Windsor exercised all of the remaining outstanding warrants, and the Company recorded a loss on the exercise of warrants of $220.
(ii)
On May 9, 2021, the Company acquired 80% of the outstanding shares of FABCBD. The acquisition agreement also included a call and put option that could result in the Company acquiring the remaining 20% of common shares of FABCBD not acquired upon initial acquisition. The initial obligation under the put option was valued at $3,722. At April 30, 2022, the Company revalued the fair value of the put option and recognized an unrealized gain of $494 in the statements of loss and comprehensive loss.
(iii)
On October 19, 2021, the Company acquired 80% of the outstanding shares of Blessed CBD. The acquisition agreement also included a call and put option that could result in the Company acquiring the remaining 20% of common shares of Blessed CBD not acquired upon initial acquisition. The initial obligation under the put option was valued at $4,323. At April 30, 2022, the Company revalued the fair value of the put option and recognized an unrealized gain of $72 in the statements of loss and comprehensive loss.
(iv)
On March 24, 2021, the Company acquired all of the outstanding common shares of Smoke Cartel where the consideration was comprised of cash, common shares, and a contingent consideration that was dependent on certain revenue targets being achieved by December 31, 2021, with the total amount payable being finalized in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. On April 30, 2022, the Company revalued the derivative liability based on the Company's current stock price and recorded a gain of $994 in the statements of loss and comprehensive loss.
(v)
On November 29, 2021, the Company acquired 80% of the outstanding shares of NuLeaf. The acquisition agreement also included a call and put option that could result in the Company acquiring the remaining 20% of common shares of NuLeaf not acquired upon initial acquisition. The initial obligation under the put option was valued at $8,326. At April 30, 2022, the Company revalued the fair value of the put option and recognized an unrealized loss of $307 in the statements of loss and comprehensive loss.
25
High Tide Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
11.
Notes Payable
As at
April 30, 2022
October 31, 2021
$
$
Term loans
1,700
1,600
Notes payable (i)
11,830
11,728
ATB Loan (ii)
3,000
4,000
Promissory Note (v)(vi)
4,548
-
Long term contract liability
39
39
Government loan (iii)(iv)
131
126
Total
21,248
17,493
Less current portion
(9,248)
(5,600)
Long-term
12,000
11,893
(i)
On November 18, 2020, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Meta which included notes payable to Opaskwayak Cree Nation ("OCN"). Notes payable were valued at $12,783 at the date of acquisition by discounting it over two years at market interest rate of 15%. On January 6, 2021, the Company entered into another amended loan agreement with OCN to remove the annual administration fee and extend the maturity date of the loan until December 31, 2024.
(ii)
On October 18, 2021 the Company entered into a revolving credit facility with ATB Financial ("Lender") in an amount of up to $25,000, comprised of an initial $10,000 limit and $15,000 accordion. The revolving credit facility bears interest at a variable rate, which is dependent on the Company's adjusted debt to Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") ratio.
Adjusted debt includes all outstanding debt other than postponed debt if it postponed on terms and in a manner acceptable to the Lender, certain notes payable (include annual principal payment), debt restructured on July 24, 2020 (include annual principal payment), debt of an excluded foreign subsidiary, and debt of subsidiaries with minority interest.
EBITDA is calculated on a twelve-month trailing basis and the following are all added back:
a)
Amounts deducted in the calculation of Net Income in respect of any non-capitalized transaction costs and expenses associated with the closing of the revolving credit facility and other contemplated transactions approved by the Lender.
b)
Amounts deducted in the calculation of Net Income in respect of extraordinary and non-recurring cash losses and incomes to the extent acceptable to the Lender.
c)
Amounts deducted in the calculation of Net Income in respect of all non-cash losses and expenses, including, foreign exchange translation losses, fair value changes relating to inventory, debt restructuring, revaluation of derivative liability, settlement of convertible debenture, extinguishment of debenture, impairment loss, share-based compensation, write-downs due to revaluation of marketable securities, extinguishment of financial liability, related party balances written-off, disposal of property and equipment and discount on accounts receivable.
d)
Amounts deducted in the calculation of Net Income in respect of any other unusual or non-recurring cash charges, expenses, or losses with the prior written consent of the Lender.
e)
Amounts deducted in the calculation of Net Income in respect of losses attributable to minority interests in any Person.
f)
Distributions received in cash in respect of any minority interest in any Person.
g)
All non-recurring extraordinary gains acceptable to the Lender.
h)
All non-cash gains and income, including, foreign exchange translation gains or write-ups.
i)
Earnings attributable to minority interests in any Person.
Based on the Company's adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio at April 30, 2022, the interest on the credit agreement is prime rate plus 325 basis points. The amended credit agreement will mature on July 7, 2022. At April 30, 2022, $3,000 had been drawn on the credit facility which is included in the current portion of Notes Payable.
As at October 31, 2021, the Company did not meet the covenants in the original agreement relating to the adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio, the interest coverage ratio and the restriction on the ability to make investments, without obtaining a letter of consent. On January 25, 2022, the Lender waived the covenants that the Company is required to maintain under this facility from October 31, 2021 to October 31, 2022. The waived covenants include adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio, interest coverage ratio (ratio of EBITDA to
26
High Tide Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
11.
Notes Payable (continued)
interest expense), and investments other than permitted investments by the Lender. Under the terms of the waiver, the Company agreed to pay back the outstanding balance of $4,000, of which $1,000 was paid by April 1, 2022 and the remaining $3,000 is to be paid back by May 1, 2022. Subsequent to April 30, 2022, the Company paid $2,000 and remaining $1,000 payment is due July 7, 2022. The Company also agreed to maintain a minimum cash balance of $7,500 as at October 31, 2021, $10,000 for the months ended November 30, 2021 and December 21, 2021, and $7,000 for the months ending April 30, 2022 up to maturity. The Company is not permitted to make any borrowings under the credit facility until the Company amends the condition of waiver with the approval of the Lender.
(iii)
During the second quarter of 2021, the Company obtained a government loan under the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, part of Canada's COVID-19 economic response plan. The loan bears no interest and has a maturity date of December 31, 2025.
(iv)
On August 12, 2021, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of DankStop which included a loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration under the Secured Disaster Loans for Covid-19 relief. The loan bears an interest rate of 3.75% per annum and has a maturity date of May 21, 2050.
(v) On March 18, 2022, the Company entered into a $2,500 term loan agreement with a private lender. The loan carries an interest rate of 15% per annum payable at maturity date of July 31, 2022. Amounts of principal and interest that are past due under this note shall bear interest at a rate of 25% per annum, payable on demand, from the date of such non-payment until such amount is paid in full. During the six months ended, April 30, 2022, the Company incurred interest in the amount of $45 in relation to the outstanding notes payable.
(vi) On April 28, 2022, the Company entered into a $2,000 term loan agreement with a private lender. The loan carries an interest rate of 12% per annum payable at maturity date of July 28, 2022. Amounts of principal and interest that are past due under this note shall bear interest at a rate of 18% per annum, payable on demand, from the date of such non-payment until such amount is paid in full. A placement fee of $40 was deducted by the lender upon initial advance of funds which was expensed under financing cost during the period ended April 30, 2022. As well, during the six months ended, April 30, 2022, the Company incurred interest in the amount of $3 in relation to the outstanding notes payable.
During the six months ended, April 30, 2022, the Company incurred accretion of $528 (2021 - $736) and paid interest in the amount of $510 (2021 - $793) in relation to the outstanding notes payable.
12.
Convertible Debentures
As at
April 30, 2022
October 31, 2021
$
$
Convertible debentures, beginning of period
8,163
25,822
Debt assumed
-
18,951
Revaluation on amendment of debenture
-
683
Cash advances from debt
-
980
Conversion of debenture into equity
-
(35,172)
Transfer of conversion component to equity
-
(946)
Repayment of debt
(1,836)
(4,906)
Accretion on convertible debentures
816
2,751
Total
7,143
8,163
Less current portion
-
(946)
Long-term
7,143
7,217
27
High Tide Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
13.
Finance and other costs
Finance and other costs are comprised of the following:
Three months ended April 30
Six months ended April 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
$
$
$
Accretion convertible debt
397
1,016
816
1,820
Interest on convertible debt
-
129
-
1,150
Accretion on notes payable
423
625
528
736
Interest on notes payable
124
496
510
793
Accretion of lease liability
597
572
1,253
1,041
Transaction costs
669
889
1,563
2,470
Total
2,210
3,727
4,670
8,010
28
High Tide Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
14.
Share Capital
(a)
Issued:
Common shares:
Number of shares
Amount
#
$
Balance, October 31, 2020
240,090,196
32,552
Acquisition - Meta Growth (Note 3)
196,063,610
35,290
Acquisition - Smoke Cartel, Inc. (Note 3)
9,540,754
8,396
Acquisition - FAB Nutrition (Note 3)
6,151,915
3,439
Escrow share based compensation (Note 3)
9,002,194
5,804
Issued to pay fees via shares
1,480,099
467
Issued to pay interest via shares
8,077,940
1,458
Shares issued through equity financing
47,916,665
18,293
Exercise convertible debt
146,960,503
40,532
Share issuance costs
-
(3,205)
Exercise options
2,498,160
817
Exercise warrants
22,208,027
10,677
Vested restricted share units
844,655
154
Balance, May 13, 2021 - pre-consolidation
690,834,718
154,674
Balance, May 13, 2021 - post-consolidation
46,055,653
154,674
Acquisition - Daily High Club (Note 3)
839,820
7,767
Acquisition - 102 Saskatchewan (Note 3)
254,518
2,018
Acquisiton - DankStop (Note 3)
612,087
5,013
Acqusition - Blessed CBD (Note 3)
607,064
4,432
Escrow share based compensation (Note 3)
529,487
3,866
Shares issued through equity financing
2,415,000
20,273
Exercise convertible debt
1,596,434
4,954
Share issuance costs
-
(2,390)
Exercise options
158,824
717
Exercise warrants
1,291,141
7,580
Balance, October 31, 2021
54,360,028
208,904
Acquisition - FABCBD
-
313
Acquisition - NuLeaf (Note 3)
4,429,809
35,285
Issuance of shares through ATM
1,466,510
8,216
Share issuance costs
-
(123)
Exercise options
53,000
526
Exercise warrants
530,423
4,052
Vested restricted share units
17,500
118
Acquisition - Bud Room Inc. (Note 3)
674,650
3,738
Acquisition - 2080791 Alberta Ltd. (Note 3)
443,301
2,199
Acquisition - Crossroads Cannabis (Note 3)
378,079
1,732
Issued to pay fees via shares
15,122
100
Balance, April 30, 2022
62,368,422
265,060
29
High Tide Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
15.
Share - Based Compensation
(a)
Stock Option Plan:
The Company's stock option plan limits the number of common shares reserved under the plan from exceeding a "rolling maximum" of ten (10%) percent of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares from time to time. The stock options vest at the discretion of the Board of Directors, upon grant to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company and its subsidiaries. All options that are outstanding will expire upon maturity, or earlier, if the optionee ceases to be a director, officer, employee or consultant. The maximum exercise period of an option shall not exceed 10 years from the grant date. Changes in the number of stock options, with their weighted average exercise prices, are summarized below:
April 30, 2022
October 31, 2021
Number of
Weighted Average
Number of
Weighted Average
options
Exercise Price ($)
options
Exercise Price ($)
Balance, beginning of period
1,906,129
6.51
620,666
7.50
Granted
290,622
6.61
2,058,885
6.12
Forfeited
(92,336)
6.61
(448,051)
9.51
Exercised
(53,000)
5.83
(325,371)
3.73
Balance, end of period
2,051,415
6.54
1,906,129
7.50
Exercisable, end of period
953,988
6.55
596,666
7.55
For the three and six month period ended April 30, 2022, the Company recorded share-based compensation related to options of $1,155 and $1,783 (2021 - $1,237 and $1,790).
(b)
Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") plan
For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022, the Company recorded share-based compensation related to RSUs of $141 and $312 (2021 - $280 and $280). The number of outstanding RSUs outstanding at April 30, 2022 amounts to 132,143.
(c)
Escrow Shares
For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022, the Company recorded share-based compensation related to Escrow Shares of $1,057 and $2,160 (2021 - nil). These shares were granted as part of compensation plan and are released based on the employment agreement.
30
High Tide Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
16.
Warrants
Weighted
Number of
Warrants
Derivative
Weighted
average
warrants
amount
liability
average
number of
Expiry dates
amount
exercise price
years to
expiry
#
$
$
$
Opening balance, November 1, 2020
131,064,114
5,796
266
0.4159
2.07
Issued warrants for acquisition - Meta
741,600
3
-
1.3110
-
Issued warrants for acquisition - Meta
40,076,411
2,616
-
0.3520
0.49
February 6, 2023
Issued warrants for acquisition - Meta
4,120,000
120
-
1.1040
0.06
April 11, 2023
Revaluation of derivative liability
-
-
11,697
-
-
December 31, 2022
Warrants issued - equity financing
27,878,919
6,210
-
0.5800
0.55
February 22, 2024
Warrants issued - equity financing
21,207,720
3,546
-
0.8167
0.03
May 26, 2024
Warrants cancelled or expired
(59,578,382)
(5,457)
-
-
-
Warrants exercised
(54,268,198)
(2,110)
(10,270)
-
-
Balance October 31, 2021
111,242,184
10,724
1,693
0.5739
2.01
Revaluation of derivative liability
-
-
220
-
-
Warrants cancelled or expired
(17,364,621)
(273)
-
-
-
Warrants exercised
(7,956,345)
(6)
(1,913)
-
-
Balance April 30, 2022
85,921,218
10,445
-
0.5818
1.41
As at April 30, 2022, 85,921,218 warrants were exercisable, on a basis of 15 warrants for 1 common share.
17.
Loss Per Share
(a)
Current Period Loss Per Share
Three months ended
Six months ended
April 30,
April 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
$
$
$
Net loss for the period
(8,277)
(12,266)
(15,629)
(29,111)
Non-controlling interest portion of net loss
(28)
(66)
(621)
(91)
Net loss for the period attributable to owners of the Company
(8,305)
(12,332)
(16,250)
(29,202)
#
#
#
#
Weighted average number of common shares - basic and diluted
60,050,211
41,320,861
59,027,190
33,938,265
Basic and Diluted loss per share
(0.14)
(0.30)
(0.28)
(0.86)
18.
Financial Instruments and Risk Management
The Company's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks. The Company is exposed to credit, liquidity, and market risk due to holding certain financial instruments. The Company's overall risk management program focuses on the unpredictability of financial markets and seeks to minimize potential adverse effects on the Company's financial performance.
Risk management is carried out by senior management in conjunction with the Board of Directors.
Fair value
The Company classifies fair value measurements using a fair value hierarchy that reflects the significance of the inputs used in making the measurements. The fair value hierarchy has the following levels:
-
Level 1 - Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets and liabilities
31
High Tide Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
18. Financial Instruments and Risk Management (continued)
-
Level 2 - Inputs other than quoted prices included in Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices); and
-
Level 3 - Inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs)
The Company assessed that the fair values of cash, trade accounts receivable, loans receivable, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, and current liabilities approximate their carrying amounts largely due to the short-term nature of these instruments.
The following methods and assumptions were used to estimate the fair value:
-
Marketable securities are determined based on level 1 inputs, as the prices for the marketable securities are quoted in public exchanges.
-
Derivative warrant liabilities are designated as FVTPL and are measured using level 2 inputs. The fair value of the derivative warrant liabilities are measured each reporting period with changes in the fair value recognized in the consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss. Assumptions used to calculate the fair value include stock price, volatility, and risk-free interest rate.
-
Long-term fixed-rate notes receivables and loans payable are initially recorded at fair value and are evaluated by the Company based on level 2 inputs such as discounted future interest and principal payments using current market interest rates of instruments using similar terms. These instruments are subsequently measured through amortized cost, through accretion and interest income recognized through the statement of loss and comprehensive loss.
-
The obligation related to the Smoke Cartel business combination is determined using level 1 inputs, as the price of the Company's stock is quoted on public exchanges.
-
The Convertible debentures are evaluated by the Company based on level 2 inputs such as the effective interest rate and the market rates of comparable securities. The convertible debentures are initially measured at amortized cost and at each reporting period accretion incurred in the period is recorded to transaction costs in the consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss.
-
The convertible promissory note receivable is a non-derivative financial asset with fixed or determinable payments that are not quoted in an active market and is recorded at fair value based on level 2 inputs. The fair value of these assets were estimated on discounted future interest and principal payments using current market interest rates of instruments using similar terms. The promissory note failed the SPPI test due to the conversion feature of the note, therefore this note will be subsequently recognized at fair value through profit or loss on the consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss.
-
The liabilities associated with the put options included in the acquisitions of FABCBD, Blessed and NuLeaf have been recorded at fair value based on level 3 inputs. The valuation model considers the present value of the future obligation using a multiple of forecasted trailing twelve month EBITDA for FABCBD and NuLeaf, and forecasted twelve month revenue for Blessed CBD, and a risk-adjusted discount rate for FABCBD, Blessed and NuLeaf. Significant unobservable inputs include expected cash flows and the risk adjusted interest rate. The estimated fair value would increase (decrease) if the expected cash flows were higher (lower) or the risk adjusted interest rate were lower (higher).
32
High Tide Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
18.
Financial Instruments and Risk Management (continued)
The following table reconciles the fair value of Level III instruments:
$
Balance at November 1, 2020
-
Contingent consideration from acquisition of Smoke Cartel
1,319
Put obligation liability from acquisition of FABCBD
3,722
Put obligation liability from acquisition of Blessed CBD
4,323
Loss included in 'Loss on revaluation of derivative liability'
577
Balance at October 31, 2021
9,941
Put obligation liability from acquisition of NuLeaf Naturals
8,326
Gain included in 'Gain on revaluation of derivative liability'
(1,426)
Balance at April 30, 2022
16,842
Sensitivity Analysis
$
Expected cash flows (10% movement)
1,045
Marketable securities
In connection with the Company's acquisition of META on November 18, 2020, the Company acquired 2,996,612 shares of Epsilon Healthcare Limited ("Epsilon" formerly 'THC Global Group Limited'). The fair value of the Epsilon shares amounting to $169 has been recognized as a marketable security, based on the trading price of Epsilon's shares. In addition, to this the Company has also acquired 400,000 shares of Pathway Health Corp. ("Pathway") which were granted as part of consideration for an asset sale agreement with Meta prior to acquisition amounting to $200, which were updated to fair value of $46 at April 30, 2022, as well as $200 in GICs is recorded as a marketable security.
Credit risk
Credit risk arises when a party to a financial instrument will cause a financial loss for the counter party by failing to fulfill its obligation. Financial instruments that subject the Company to credit risk consist primarily of cash, accounts receivable, marketable securities and loans receivable. The credit risk relating to cash and cash equivalents and restricted marketable securities balances is limited because the counterparties are large commercial banks. The amounts reported for accounts receivable in the statement of consolidated financial position is net of expected credit loss and the net carrying value represents the Company's maximum exposure to credit risk. Accounts receivable credit exposure is minimized by entering into transactions with creditworthy counterparties and monitoring the age and balances outstanding on an ongoing basis. Sales to retail customers are required to be settled in cash or using major credit cards, mitigating credit risk.
The following table sets forth details of the aging profile of accounts receivable and the allowance for expected credit loss:
As at
April 30, 2022
October 31, 2021
$
$
Current (for less than 30 days)
6,796
3,794
31 - 60 days
661
533
61 - 90 days
796
333
Greater than 90 days
1,725
1,978
Less allowance
(132)
(144)
9,846
6,494
33
High Tide Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
18.
Financial Instruments and Risk Management (continued)
For the six months ended April 30, 2022, $0 in trade receivables were written off against the loss allowance due to bad debts (April 30, 2021 - $190). Individual receivables which are known to be uncollectible are written off by reducing the carrying amount directly. The remaining accounts receivable are evaluated by the Company based on parameters such as interest rates, specific country risk factors, and individual creditworthiness of the customer. Based on this evaluation, allowances are taken into account for the estimated losses of these receivables.
The Company performs a regular assessment of collectability of accounts receivables. In determining the expected credit loss amount, the Company considers the customer's financial position, payment history and economic conditions. For the period ended April 30, 2022, management reviewed the estimates and have not created any additional loss allowances on trade receivable.
Liquidity risk
Liquidity risk is the risk that the Company will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due. The Company generally relies on funds generated from operations, equity and debt financings to provide sufficient liquidity to meet budgeted operating requirements and to supply capital to expand its operations. The Company continues to seek capital to meet current and future obligations as they come due. Maturities of the Company's financial liabilities are as follows:
Contractual cash flows
Less than one year
1-3 years
3-5 years
Greater than 5 years
$
$
$
$
$
October 31, 2021
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
18,532
18,532
-
-
-
Notes payable
17,493
5,600
78
11,755
60
Derivative liability
11,673
9,980
1,693
-
-
Convertible debentures
8,163
946
-
7,217
-
Undiscounted lease obligations
35,201
8,454
12,773
6,382
7,592
Total
91,062
43,512
14,544
25,354
7,652
April 30, 2022
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
25,748
25,748
-
-
-
Notes payable
21,248
9,248
11
11,989
-
Derivative liability
16,842
8,207
8,635
-
-
Convertible debentures
7,143
-
-
7,143
-
Undiscounted lease obligations
37,792
8,922
13,813
7,205
7,852
Total
108,773
52,125
22,459
26,337
7,852
Interest rate risk
Interest rate risk is the risk that the fair value of future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in market interest rates. The Company's exposure to the risk of changes in the market interest rate related primarily to the Company's current credit facility with variable interest rates.
At April 30, 2022, approximately 76% of the Company's borrowings are at a fixed rate of interest (2021: 84%).
Foreign currency risk
Foreign currency risk is defined as the risk that the fair value or future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in foreign exchange rates. The Company maintains cash balances and enters into transactions denominated in foreign currencies, which exposes the Company to fluctuating balances and cash flows due to variations in foreign exchange rates.
34
High Tide Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
18.
Financial Instruments and Risk Management (continued)
The Canadian dollar equivalent carrying amounts of the Company's foreign currency denominated monetary assets and monetary liabilities as at April 30, 2022 was as follows:
(Canadian dollar equivalent amounts of US dollar and Euro balances)
April 30, 2022
April 30, 2022
April 30, 2022
April 30, 2022
October 31,
(GBP)
(Euro)
(USD)
Total
2021
$
$
$
$
$
Cash
1,338
140
5,187
6,665
4,032
Accounts receivable
381
4
695
1,080
889
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(269)
(628)
(7,787)
(8,684)
(4,406)
Net monetary assets
1,450
(484)
(1,905)
(939)
515
Assuming all other variables remain constant, a fluctuation of +/- 5.0 percent in the exchange rate between the United States dollar and the Canadian dollar would impact the carrying value of the net monetary assets by approximately +/- $95 (October 31, 2021 - $21). Maintaining constant variables, a fluctuation of +/- 5.0 percent in the exchange rate between the Euro and the Canadian dollar would impact the carrying value of the net monetary assets by approximately +/- $24 (October 31, 2021 - $29), and a fluctuation of +/- 5.0 percent in the exchange rate between the GBP and Canadian dollar would impact the carrying value of the net monetary assets by approximately +/- $72 (October 31, 2021 - $37). To date, the Company has not entered into financial derivative contracts to manage exposure to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.
19.
Segmented Information
Segments are identified by management based on the allocation of resources, which is done on a basis of selling channel rather than by legal entity. As such, the Company has established two main segments, being retail and wholesale, with a Corporate segment which includes oversight and start up operations of new entities until such time as revenue generation commences. The reportable segments are managed separately because of the unique characteristics and requirements of each business.
Retail
Retail
Wholesale
Wholesale
Corporate
Corporate
Total
Total
For the three months ended April 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
Total revenue
80,045
38,362
973
2,487
13
19
81,031
40,868
Gross profit
22,536
14,188
135
790
23
20
22,694
14,998
(Loss) income from operations
(1,021)
(1,058)
(592)
25
(5,965)
(3,478)
(7,578)
(4,511)
Retail
Retail
Wholesale
Wholesale
Corporate
Corporate
Total
Total
For the six months ended April 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
Total revenue
151,011
75,119
2,186
4,038
52
30
153,249
79,187
Gross profit
45,304
28,383
314
1,352
58
31
45,676
29,766
(Loss) income from operations
(1,588)
180
(910)
(197)
(11,227)
(6,539)
(13,725)
(6,556)
Total assets
278,912
86,532
10,025
6,331
13,102
107,207
302,039
200,070
Total liabilities
38,911
54,598
3,445
2,055
70,935
36,875
113,291
93,528
35
High Tide Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
19.
Segmented Information (continued)
Canada
Canada
USA
USA
International
International
Total
Total
For the three months ended April 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
Total revenue
63,456
35,030
15,937
5,668
1,638
170
81,031
40,868
Gross profit
13,922
12,389
8,756
4,003
16
(1,394)
22,694
14,998
(Loss) income from operations
(8,420)
(5,199)
322
1,179
520
(491)
(7,578)
(4,511)
Canada
Canada
USA
USA
International
International
Total
Total
For the six months ended April 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
Total revenue
115,898
69,231
33,381
9,577
3,970
379
153,249
79,187
Gross profit
25,874
25,373
17,147
4,222
2,655
171
45,676
29,766
(Loss) income from operations
(17,155)
(7,688)
1,460
1,065
1,970
67
(13,725)
(6,556)
Total assets
171,988
174,127
115,746
17,233
14,305
8,710
302,039
200,070
Total liabilities
90,641
88,260
21,512
3,676
1,138
1,562
113,291
93,498
20.
Related Party Transactions
As at April 30, 2022, the Company had the following transactions with related parties as defined in IAS 24 - Related Party Disclosures, except those pertaining to transactions with key management personnel in the ordinary course of their employment and/or directorship arrangements and transactions with the Company's shareholders in the form of various financing.
Operational transactions
An office and warehouse unit has been developed by Grover Properties Inc., a company that is related through a common controlling shareholder and the President & CEO of the Company. The office and warehouse space were leased to High Tide to accommodate the Company's operational expansion. The lease was established by an independent real estate valuations services company at prevailing market rates and has annual lease payments totaling $386 per annum. The primary lease term is 5 years with two additional 5-year term extensions exercisable at the option of the Company.
An office and warehouse unit located in Savannah, Georgia has been leased out by 2G Realty, LLC, a company that is related through the former Chief Technology Officer of the Company. The office and warehouse space were leased to accommodate the Company's operational needs for Smoke Cartel. The lease was established at prevailing market rates and has annual lease payments totaling $52 per annum. The primary lease term is 1 year with one additional 1-year term extension exercisable at the option of the Company.
36
High Tide Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
21.
Right of Use Assets and Lease Obligations
The Company entered into various lease agreements predominantly to execute its retail platform strategy. The Company leases properties such as various retail stores and offices. Lease contracts are typically made for fixed periods of 5 to 10 years but may have extension options. Lease terms are negotiated on an individual basis and contain a wide range of different terms and conditions.
Right of use assets
$
Balance at October 31, 2021
27,985
Net additions
5,334
Depreciation expense for the period
(2,997)
Balance at April 30, 2022
30,322
Lease Liabilities
$
Balance at October 31, 2021
29,773
Net additions
5,596
Cash outflows in the period
(4,172)
Accretion (Interest) expense for the period ended
1,253
Balance at April 30, 2022
32,450
Current
(7,427)
Non-current
25,023
As at April 30, 2022, $430 (October 31, 2021 - $506) is due to the Company in respect of sublease arrangements for franchise cannabis retail locations. For the period ended April 30, 2022, $208 was received in respect of sublease arrangements, which was recognized as other revenue. During the period ended April 30, 2022, the Company also paid $1,546 (April 30, 2021 - $1,415) in variable operating costs associated to the leases which are expensed under general and administrative expenses.
37
High Tide Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
22.
Contingent liability
In the normal course of business, the Company and its subsidiaries may become defendants in certain employment claims and other litigation. The Company records a liability when it is probable that a loss has been incurred and the amount can be reasonably estimated. The Company is not involved in any legal proceedings other than routine litigation arising in the normal course of business, none of which the Company believes will have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition or results of the operations.
23.
Non-controlling interest
The following table presents the summarized financial information for the Company's subsidiaries which have non-controlling interests. This information represents amounts before intercompany eliminations.
April 30, 2022
October 31, 2021
$
$
Total current assets
13,300
6,137
Total non-current assets
77,483
38,577
Total current liabilities
(12,399)
(6,731)
Total non-current liabilities
(3,321)
(456)
Revenues for the period ended
28,145
17,869
Net income for the period ended
3,687
1,930
The net change in non-controlling interests is as follows:
As at
April 30, 2022
October 31, 2021
$
$
Balance, beginning of year
4,795
1,552
Share of (loss) gain for the period - Saturninus Partners
(157)
346
Share of gain for the period - Meta
14
235
Share of gain for the period - FABCBD
351
78
Share of gain for the period - Blessed
318
21
Share of loss for the period - NuLeaf
120
-
Purchase of Meta (Note 3)
-
1,821
Purchase of FABCBD (Note 3)
-
1,262
Purchase of Blessed (Note 3)
-
864
Purchase of NuLeaf (Note 3)
2,700
-
Distribution - Saturninus Partners
-
(500)
Distribution - FABCBD
(204)
-
Distribution - Blessed
(239)
-
Distribution - NuLeaf
(944)
-
Loss of control
-
(884)
6,754
4,795
38
High Tide Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
24.
Subsequent events
(i)
On May 10, 2022, the Company exercised its option to acquire two operating stores in Ontario. The consideration was comprised of $116 in cash and the assumption of the promissory note. Due to the nature of the acquisition, the allocation of the purchase price has not been provided because that information has not yet been finalized.
(ii)
On May 18, 2022, the Company acquired the final remaining operating cannabis store operating under Crossroads Cannabis. The consideration was comprised of 138,656 Common Shares, having an aggregate value of $468. Due to the nature of the acquisition, the allocation of the purchase price has not been provided because that information has not yet been finalized.
(iii)
On June 1, 2022, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Livonit Foods Inc. operating as Bud Heaven ("Bud Heaven") which operates two retail cannabis stores in Ontario. The consideration was comprised of 564,092 Common Shares, having an aggregate value of $1,986 and a cash payment of $1,000, upon settlement of the post-closing working capital adjustment. Due to the nature of the acquisition, the allocation of the purchase price has not been provided because that information has not yet been finalized.
(iv)
On June 3, 2022, the Company acquired one operating store in Alberta, previously a franchisee. The consideration was comprised of $160 in cash, settlement of the existing debt and the assumption of liabilities related to the contracts for the period following the closing date. Due to the nature of the acquisition, the allocation of the purchase price has not been provided because that information has not yet been finalized.