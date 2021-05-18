High Tide Achieves Further Recognition with Addition to the Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX)

CALGARY, AB, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (TSXV: HITI) (OTCQB: HITID) (FRA:2LYA), a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories, is pleased to announce today that it has been added to the Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX) (the "THCX"). Listed on New York Stock Exchange's Archipelago Exchange, the THCX tracks the Innovation Labs Cannabis Index, a portfolio of 33 stocks that are expected to benefit from the growth of the legal global marijuana, cannabinoid and hemp industries.

"High Tide's inclusion in THCX is a significant vote of confidence in the progress we have made growing and expanding our business, particularly in the United States", said Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide. "Today's news provides us with an additional tool to broaden our reach and profile among U.S. investors who are attracted to High Tide's consistent track record of delivering profitability and results for shareholders. With our pending listing on Nasdaq, we hope that more institutions and ETFs will continue to take positions in High Tide", added Mr. Grover.

About The Cannabis ETF

The THCX is a U.S.-listed ETF that provides investors with a liquid and diversified vehicle to gain access to the explosive growth of the legal cannabis market. The THCX tracks the Innovation Labs Cannabis Index, a modified-market capitalization-weighted index that is rebalanced on a monthly basis.

About High Tide Inc.

High Tide is a retail-focused cannabis company enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories. The Company is the most profitable Canadian retailer of recreational cannabis as measured by Adjusted EBIDTA,1 with 85 current locations spanning Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. High Tide's retail segment features the Canna Cabana, KushBar, Meta Cannabis Co., Meta Cannabis Supply Co. and NewLeaf Cannabis banners, with additional locations under development across the country. High Tide has been serving consumers for over a decade through its numerous consumption accessory businesses including e-commerce platforms Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, FABCBD.com and CBDcity.com, and its wholesale distribution division under Valiant Distribution, including the licensed entertainment product manufacturer Famous Brandz. High Tide's strategy as a parent company is to extend and strengthen its integrated value chain, while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing shareholder value. Key industry investors in High Tide include Tilray Inc. (TSX:TLRY) (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) (TSX:ACB).

___________________ 1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure.

