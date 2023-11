High Tide Resources Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is focused on the development of advanced-stage iron ore and battery metal projects in Canada. The Company's projects include Labrador West Iron Project, Clearcut Lithium project and Lac Pegma Copper-Nickel-Cobalt Project. The Labrador West Iron Project is located proximal to IOC/Rio Tinto's 23 mtpy Carol Lake Mine in Labrador City, Labrador. The Clearcut Lithium Project is located in Abitibi Temiscamingue region southwest of Val d'Or, Quebec. The property consists of approximately 249 claims covering 14,400 hectares within a network of logging roads. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Lac Pegma Copper-Nickel-Cobalt deposit, located approximately 50 kilometers southeast of Fermont, Quebec. Its wholly owned subsidiary is Ferrum Exploration Corp. The Company is a subsidiary of Avidian Gold Corp.

Sector Diversified Mining