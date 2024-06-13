Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of High Tide Resources Corp. (the "Company") for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 have been prepared by Management, reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure Obligations of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company herewith discloses that the accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor. May 29, 2024 "Steve Roebuck" "Donna McLean" Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer

TABLE OF CONTENTS Page Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position 1 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss 2 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Change in Shareholders' (Deficit) Equity 3 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 4 Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 5 - 17

HIGH TIDE RESOURCES CORP. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited; Expressed in Canadian Dollars) March 31, June 30, 2024 2023 $ $ Assets Current Cash 37,375 69,255 Amounts receivable and prepaids 76,939 384,775 Total assets 114,314 454,030 Liabilities Current Trade payables and accrued liabilities (Note 8) 403,723 365,779 Due to related company (Note 8) - 36,882 Total liabilities 403,723 402,661 Shareholders' (Deficit) Equity Share capital (Note 5(b)) 7,786,548 7,724,248 Warrants (Note 6) 496,600 496,600 Contributed surplus (Note 5(c)) 418,541 253,558 Deficit (8,991,098) (8,423,037) Total equity (289,409) 51,369 Total liabilities and shareholders' (deficit) equity 114,314 454,030 DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS AND GOING CONCERN (Note 1) COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 10 and 11) APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Original signed by Stephen Altmann, Director Original signed by Steve Roebuck, Director See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements Page 1 of 17

HIGH TIDE RESOURCES CORP. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited; Expressed in Canadian Dollars) For the three For the three For the nine For the nine months ended months ended months ended months ended March 31 March 31 March 31 March 31 2024 2023 2024 2023 $ $ $ $ Operating Expenses Exploration and evaluation expenditures (Note 10) 42,238 135,191 180,208 656,270 General and administrative (Note 9) 81,627 173,352 225,086 529,662 Share-based compensation 127,615 38,048 164,983 82,925 Net loss before other income 251,480 346,591 570,277 1,268,857 Other income Flow-through premium reversal - (92,252) - (92,252) Interest income - (165) (2,216) (1,832) Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period 251,480 254,174 568,061 1,174,773 Net loss per share - basic and diluted (Note 7) 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.02 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted (Note 7) 78,727,194 77,481,190 78,142,705 72,150,604 See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements Page 2 of 17

HIGH TIDE RESOURCES CORP. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Change in Shareholders' (Deficit) Equity (Unaudited; Expressed in Canadian Dollars) Contributed Total (Deficit) Number of shares Share capital Warrants surplus Deficit Equity $ $ $ $ $ Balance - June 30, 2022 68,124,908 7,070,932 312,547 66,448 (6,824,800) 625,127 Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (1,174,773) (1,174,773) Units issued in private placements 8,881,282 980,380 - - - 980,380 Value of warrants issued under private placement - (274,034) 274,034 - - - Unit issuance costs - (30,123) (19,112) - - (49,235) Flow-through unit premium - (62,181) (30,071) - - (92,252) Value of broker warrants issued in private placement - (18,976) 18,976 - - - Warrants expired - - (59,774) 59,774 - - Share-based compensation - - - 82,925 - 82,925 Shares issued for property acquisition - Clearcut Lithium (Note 5(b) and 10) 250,000 31,250 - - - 31,250 Shares issued for property acquisition - Big Bang (Note 5(b) and 10) 225,000 27,000 - - - 27,000 Balance - March 31, 2023 77,481,190 7,724,248 496,600 209,147 (7,999,573) 430,422 Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (423,464) (423,464) Share-based compensation - - - 44,411 - 44,411 Balance - June 30, 2023 77,481,190 7,724,248 496,600 253,558 (8,423,037) 51,369 Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (568,061) (568,061) Share-based compensation - - - 164,983 - 164,983 Shares issued for property acquisition - Clearcut Lithium (Note 5(b) and 10) 1,246,004 62,300 - - - 62,300 Balance - March 31, 2024 78,727,194 7,786,548 496,600 418,541 (8,991,098) (289,409) See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements Page 3 of 18

HIGH TIDE RESOURCES CORP. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited; Expressed in Canadian Dollars) 2024 2023 $ $ Operating activities (568,061) (1,174,773) Net loss for the period Items not involving cash: - (92,252) Flow-through premium reversal Shares issued for property acquisition - Labrador West (Note 5(b)) 62,300 - Shares issued for property acquisition - Clearcut Lithium (Note 5(b)) - 31,250 Shares issued for property acquisition - Big Bang (Note 5(b)) - 27,000 Share-based compensation 164,983 82,925 (340,778) (1,125,850) Changes in non-cash working capital Decrease in amounts receivable and prepaids 307,836 67,456 Increase (decrease) in trade payables and accrued liabilities 37,944 (835,677) Change in non-cash operating working capital 345,780 (768,221) Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 5,002 (1,894,071) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of units (Note 5(b)) - 980,380 Unit issuance costs - (49,235) Due to related company (36,882) (79,575) Net cash flows (used in) from financing activities (36,882) 851,570 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (31,880) (1,042,501) Cash, beginning of period 69,255 1,176,596 Cash, end of period 37,375 134,095 See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements Page 4 of 17

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited; Expressed in Canadian Dollars) 1. DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS AND GOING CONCERN High Tide Resources Corp. ("High Tide" or the "Company") was incorporated by Certificate of Incorporation issued pursuant to the provisions of the Ontario Business Corporations Act on October 18, 2018. The registered head office of the Company is located at 110 Yonge Street, Suite #1601, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 1T4. High Tide is in the business of acquiring and exploring iron ore and electric vehicle ("EV") battery metal projects. Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian") owns approximately 28% of High Tide at March 31, 2024 (June 30, 2023 - 28%). The condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (the "Interim Financial Statements") were reviewed, approved, and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on May 29, 2024. Although the Company has taken steps to verify title to the properties on which it is conducting exploration and in which it has an interest, in accordance with industry standards for the current stage of operations of such properties, these procedures do not guarantee the Company's title. Property title may be subject to government licensing requirements or regulations, unregistered prior agreements, unregistered claims, aboriginal claims, and non-compliance with regulatory and environmental requirements. The Company's assets may also be subject to increases in taxes and royalties, renegotiation of contracts, and currency exchange fluctuations and restrictions. These Interim Financial Statements have been prepared on a going concern basis assuming that the Company will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business as they come due into the foreseeable future. The Company's property interests are at an early stage of exploration, and from time to time, Management needs to raise capital for High Tide's exploration and evaluation activities in discrete tranches, as required. The Company has incurred a loss for the nine months ended March 31, 2024, of $568,061 (2023 - $1,174,773) and has an accumulated deficit of $8,991,098 (June 30, 2023 - $8,423,037). To continue as a going concern, the Company must secure new funding. Although the Company has been successful in raising funds to date, there can be no assurance that adequate or sufficient funding will be available in the future, or available under terms acceptable to the Company. In the event that the Company is unable to secure further financing, it may not be able to complete the development of its mineral projects. There can be no assurance that these initiatives will be successful. These material uncertainties cast significant doubt as to the ability of the Company to meet its business plan and obligations as they come due and, accordingly, the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern. These Interim Financial Statements do not include adjustments to the recoverability and classifications of recorded assets and liabilities and related expenses that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern. Such adjustments could be material. Page 5 of 17

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited; Expressed in Canadian Dollars) 2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION These Interim Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standards ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting issued by the International Accounting Standard Board ("IASB") and pursuant to the accounting policies described in Note 2 of the Company's annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the years ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 ("Annual Financial Statements"). Accordingly, these Interim Financial Statements should be read together with the Annual Financial Statements. These Interim Financial Statements have been prepared on an accrual basis except for cash flow information and the information provided is based on historical costs except for those financial instruments carried at fair value and, except where otherwise stated, do not take into account changing money values, fair values of assets and liabilities, or recoverable amounts. The policies set out below have been consistently applied to all periods presented. Basis of consolidation These Interim Financial Statements include the accounts of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ferrum Exploration Corp., a company incorporated in Ontario. Subsidiaries consist of entities over which the Company is exposed to, or has rights to, variable returns as well as the ability to affect those returns through the power to direct the relevant activities of the entity. Subsidiaries are fully consolidated from the date control is transferred to the Company and are deconsolidated from the date control ceases. These Interim Financial Statements include all assets, liabilities, revenues, expenses, and cash flows of the Company and its subsidiary after eliminating inter-entity balances and transactions. Presentation and functional currency These Interim Financial Statements are presented in Canadian dollars, which is the Company's functional currency. The functional currency of Ferrum Exploration Corp. is also the Canadian dollar. Material accounting policy information The accounting policies adopted herein consistent with those of Note 2 of the Company's Annual Financial Statements. Recent accounting pronouncements During the nine months ended March 31, 2024, the Company adopted a number of amendments and improvements to existing standards. These new standards and changes did not have any material impact on these Interim Financial Statements. Page 6 of 17