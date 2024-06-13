Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(Unaudited)
For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of High Tide Resources Corp. (the "Company") for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 have been prepared by Management, reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.
In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure Obligations of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company herewith discloses that the accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
May 29, 2024
"Steve Roebuck"
"Donna McLean"
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
1
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
2
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Change in Shareholders' (Deficit) Equity
3
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
4
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
5 - 17
HIGH TIDE RESOURCES CORP.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited; Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
March 31,
June 30,
2024
2023
$
$
Assets
Current
Cash
37,375
69,255
Amounts receivable and prepaids
76,939
384,775
Total assets
114,314
454,030
Liabilities
Current
Trade payables and accrued liabilities (Note 8)
403,723
365,779
Due to related company (Note 8)
-
36,882
Total liabilities
403,723
402,661
Shareholders' (Deficit) Equity
Share capital (Note 5(b))
7,786,548
7,724,248
Warrants (Note 6)
496,600
496,600
Contributed surplus (Note 5(c))
418,541
253,558
Deficit
(8,991,098)
(8,423,037)
Total equity
(289,409)
51,369
Total liabilities and shareholders' (deficit) equity
114,314
454,030
DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS AND GOING CONCERN (Note 1)
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 10 and 11)
APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Original signed by Stephen Altmann, Director
Original signed by Steve Roebuck, Director
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
Page 1 of 17
HIGH TIDE RESOURCES CORP.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited; Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
For the three
For the three
For the nine
For the nine
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
March 31
March 31
March 31
March 31
2024
2023
2024
2023
$
$
$
$
Operating Expenses
Exploration and evaluation expenditures (Note 10)
42,238
135,191
180,208
656,270
General and administrative (Note 9)
81,627
173,352
225,086
529,662
Share-based compensation
127,615
38,048
164,983
82,925
Net loss before other income
251,480
346,591
570,277
1,268,857
Other income
Flow-through premium reversal
-
(92,252)
-
(92,252)
Interest income
-
(165)
(2,216)
(1,832)
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
251,480
254,174
568,061
1,174,773
Net loss per share - basic and diluted (Note 7)
0.00
0.00
0.01
0.02
Weighted average number of shares
outstanding - basic and diluted (Note 7)
78,727,194
77,481,190
78,142,705
72,150,604
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
Page 2 of 17
HIGH TIDE RESOURCES CORP.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Change in Shareholders' (Deficit) Equity
(Unaudited; Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Contributed
Total (Deficit)
Number of shares
Share capital
Warrants
surplus
Deficit
Equity
$
$
$
$
$
Balance - June 30, 2022
68,124,908
7,070,932
312,547
66,448
(6,824,800)
625,127
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(1,174,773)
(1,174,773)
Units issued in private placements
8,881,282
980,380
-
-
-
980,380
Value of warrants issued under private placement
-
(274,034)
274,034
-
-
-
Unit issuance costs
-
(30,123)
(19,112)
-
-
(49,235)
Flow-through unit premium
-
(62,181)
(30,071)
-
-
(92,252)
Value of broker warrants issued in private placement
-
(18,976)
18,976
-
-
-
Warrants expired
-
-
(59,774)
59,774
-
-
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
82,925
-
82,925
Shares issued for property acquisition - Clearcut Lithium (Note 5(b) and 10)
250,000
31,250
-
-
-
31,250
Shares issued for property acquisition - Big Bang (Note 5(b) and 10)
225,000
27,000
-
-
-
27,000
Balance - March 31, 2023
77,481,190
7,724,248
496,600
209,147
(7,999,573)
430,422
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(423,464)
(423,464)
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
44,411
-
44,411
Balance - June 30, 2023
77,481,190
7,724,248
496,600
253,558
(8,423,037)
51,369
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(568,061)
(568,061)
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
164,983
-
164,983
Shares issued for property acquisition - Clearcut Lithium (Note 5(b) and 10)
1,246,004
62,300
-
-
-
62,300
Balance - March 31, 2024
78,727,194
7,786,548
496,600
418,541
(8,991,098)
(289,409)
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
Page 3 of 18
HIGH TIDE RESOURCES CORP.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited; Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
2024
2023
$
$
Operating activities
(568,061)
(1,174,773)
Net loss for the period
Items not involving cash:
-
(92,252)
Flow-through premium reversal
Shares issued for property acquisition - Labrador West (Note 5(b))
62,300
-
Shares issued for property acquisition - Clearcut Lithium (Note 5(b))
-
31,250
Shares issued for property acquisition - Big Bang (Note 5(b))
-
27,000
Share-based compensation
164,983
82,925
(340,778)
(1,125,850)
Changes in non-cash working capital
Decrease in amounts receivable and prepaids
307,836
67,456
Increase (decrease) in trade payables and accrued liabilities
37,944
(835,677)
Change in non-cash operating working capital
345,780
(768,221)
Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities
5,002
(1,894,071)
Financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of units (Note 5(b))
-
980,380
Unit issuance costs
-
(49,235)
Due to related company
(36,882)
(79,575)
Net cash flows (used in) from financing activities
(36,882)
851,570
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(31,880)
(1,042,501)
Cash, beginning of period
69,255
1,176,596
Cash, end of period
37,375
134,095
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
Page 4 of 17
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited; Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
1. DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS AND GOING CONCERN
High Tide Resources Corp. ("High Tide" or the "Company") was incorporated by Certificate of Incorporation issued pursuant to the provisions of the Ontario Business Corporations Act on October 18, 2018. The registered head office of the Company is located at 110 Yonge Street, Suite #1601, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 1T4. High Tide is in the business of acquiring and exploring iron ore and electric vehicle ("EV") battery metal projects. Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian") owns approximately 28% of High Tide at March 31, 2024 (June 30, 2023 - 28%).
The condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (the "Interim Financial Statements") were reviewed, approved, and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on May 29, 2024.
Although the Company has taken steps to verify title to the properties on which it is conducting exploration and in which it has an interest, in accordance with industry standards for the current stage of operations of such properties, these procedures do not guarantee the Company's title. Property title may be subject to government licensing requirements or regulations, unregistered prior agreements, unregistered claims, aboriginal claims, and non-compliance with regulatory and environmental requirements. The Company's assets may also be subject to increases in taxes and royalties, renegotiation of contracts, and currency exchange fluctuations and restrictions.
These Interim Financial Statements have been prepared on a going concern basis assuming that the Company will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business as they come due into the foreseeable future.
The Company's property interests are at an early stage of exploration, and from time to time, Management needs to raise capital for High Tide's exploration and evaluation activities in discrete tranches, as required. The Company has incurred a loss for the nine months ended March 31, 2024, of $568,061 (2023 - $1,174,773) and has an accumulated deficit of $8,991,098 (June 30, 2023 - $8,423,037).
To continue as a going concern, the Company must secure new funding. Although the Company has been successful in raising funds to date, there can be no assurance that adequate or sufficient funding will be available in the future, or available under terms acceptable to the Company. In the event that the Company is unable to secure further financing, it may not be able to complete the development of its mineral projects. There can be no assurance that these initiatives will be successful. These material uncertainties cast significant doubt as to the ability of the Company to meet its business plan and obligations as they come due and, accordingly, the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern.
These Interim Financial Statements do not include adjustments to the recoverability and classifications of recorded assets and liabilities and related expenses that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern. Such adjustments could be material.
Page 5 of 17
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited; Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION
These Interim Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standards ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting issued by the International Accounting Standard Board ("IASB") and pursuant to the accounting policies described in Note 2 of the Company's annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the years ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 ("Annual Financial Statements"). Accordingly, these Interim Financial Statements should be read together with the Annual Financial Statements.
These Interim Financial Statements have been prepared on an accrual basis except for cash flow information and the information provided is based on historical costs except for those financial instruments carried at fair value and, except where otherwise stated, do not take into account changing money values, fair values of assets and liabilities, or recoverable amounts. The policies set out below have been consistently applied to all periods presented.
Basis of consolidation
These Interim Financial Statements include the accounts of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ferrum Exploration Corp., a company incorporated in Ontario. Subsidiaries consist of entities over which the Company is exposed to, or has rights to, variable returns as well as the ability to affect those returns through the power to direct the relevant activities of the entity. Subsidiaries are fully consolidated from the date control is transferred to the Company and are deconsolidated from the date control ceases.
These Interim Financial Statements include all assets, liabilities, revenues, expenses, and cash flows of the Company and its subsidiary after eliminating inter-entity balances and transactions.
Presentation and functional currency
These Interim Financial Statements are presented in Canadian dollars, which is the Company's functional currency. The functional currency of Ferrum Exploration Corp. is also the Canadian dollar.
Material accounting policy information
The accounting policies adopted herein consistent with those of Note 2 of the Company's Annual Financial Statements.
Recent accounting pronouncements
During the nine months ended March 31, 2024, the Company adopted a number of amendments and improvements to existing standards. These new standards and changes did not have any material impact on these Interim Financial Statements.
Page 6 of 17
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited; Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
3. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
When managing capital, the Company's objective is to ensure the entity continues as a going concern as well as to achieve optimal returns to shareholders and benefits for other stakeholders. Management adjusts the capital structure as necessary in order to support the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral exploration assets.
The Board of Directors does not establish quantitative return on capital criteria for management but rather relies on the expertise of Management to sustain the future development of the business. The Company considers its capital to be equity, which comprises share capital, warrants, contributed surplus and deficit, which at March 31, 2024, totaled ($289,409) (June 30, 2023 - $51,369).
The Company invests all capital not required for its immediate needs in short-term, liquid, and highly rated financial instruments, such as cash and other short-term guaranteed deposits, all held with select major Canadian financial institutions.
The Company is currently attempting to identify an economic mineral resource and as such, the Company is dependent on external financing to fund its activities. In order to carry out the planned acquisitions and exploration, as well as pay for administrative costs, the Company will spend its existing working capital and expects to raise additional amounts as needed.
Management has chosen to mitigate the risk and uncertainty associated with raising additional capital in current economic conditions by:
- monitoring liquidity in order to address any potential disruptions or industry downturns;
- minimizing discretionary disbursements; and
- exploring alternative sources of liquidity.
In light of the above, the Company will continue to assess new properties if the Company believes there is sufficient potential and if it has adequate financial resources to do so.
Management reviews its capital management approach on an ongoing basis and believes that this approach, given the relative size of the Company, is appropriate. There were no significant changes in the Company's approach to capital management during the nine months ended March 31, 2024.
4. FINANCIAL RISK FACTORS
The Company's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks: credit risk, liquidity risk, and market risk (specifically commodity price risk).
Risk management is carried out by the Company's Management with guidance from the Audit Committee under policies approved by the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors also provides regular guidance for overall risk management.
Page 7 of 17
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
High Tide Resources Corp. published this content on 13 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2024 16:06:28 UTC.