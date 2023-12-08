Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

As previously reported on a Current Report on Form 8-K dated September 29, 2023, on September 25, 2023, High Wire Networks, Inc. (the "Company") entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") pursuant to which the Company agreed to issue to accredited investors (the "Investors") 18% Senior Secured Convertible Promissory Notes having an aggregate principal amount of up to $5,000,000 (the "Notes") and Common Stock Purchase Warrants to purchase up to 1,000,000 shares of common stock of the Company per $100,000 of principal amount of the Notes. As of December 5, 2023, the Company has issued $1,220,000 in principal amount of the Notes to the Investors, and the Company does not intend to issue additional Notes under the Purchase Agreement. As a result, the Company will not receive additional funds pursuant to the Purchase Agreement.