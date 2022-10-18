Advanced search
    HWNI   US42981W1045

HIGH WIRE NETWORKS, INC.

(HWNI)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:31 2022-10-18 am EDT
0.0911 USD   -8.90%
High Wire : October Cybersecurity Awareness Month

10/18/2022 | 11:03am EDT
Posted on October 18, 2022by Batavia, IL
"See Yourself in Cyber" - 2022 Campaign Theme This October, educate yourself and help spread cybersecurity knowledge, as the focus is on "people". Four Things You Can Do: With thousands of solutions in the marketplace, what suggestions do we have for businesses that aren't sure where to start?

﻿

Disclaimer

High Wire Networks Inc. published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 15:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 27,2 M - -
Net income 2021 -13,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,22x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,14 M 6,14 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,6%
Chart HIGH WIRE NETWORKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
High Wire Networks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark W. Porter President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karole Klose Chief Financial Officer
Philip Burnett Chief Information Security Officer & EVP
David Barton Chief Product & Technology Officer, EVP
Charles Hughes Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIGH WIRE NETWORKS, INC.-55.56%6
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-28.45%156 145
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.27%136 614
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION26.06%92 056
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.01%88 268
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-25.68%55 786