High Wire announced today, under its Overwatch CyberLab division, a secure enterprise browser extension with these key features:

• Identity-Based Securitization: Industry's first identity-based securitization of employee and third-party access to enterprise resources using virtually any web browser by deploying a secure web browser extension or plug-in.

• AI-Powered Anti-Phishing: Active protection from known, and more importantly unknown, threats that are identified in real time and blocked.

• Crowdsourced Threat Intelligence Cloud: Greater ability to block new threats in real-time utilizing crowd-sourced data.

• Two-pass Antivirus: In-browser anti-virus based upon real time crowd sourced data.

• Data Redaction & Data Leakage Prevention: Enables zero trust policy controls and enforcement in-browser.

• Frictionless Secure Web Gateway: No longer require a firewall in the cloud or at the endpoint.

• Centralized/Single Management & Reporting: Provides greater operational efficiency and lower operating costs.

• Fully Compatible: Works on virtually any popular web browser and OS, and can complement any existing cyber ecosystem and network protection.

• Easy to Deploy at Scale: Can enable protection for an entire organization within just a few hours and at minimum cost to deploy.

• Multiple Additional Key Features: The solution includes many additional unique and proprietary capabilities that the company plans to announce upon the product's official launch.

Read more here: https://www.highwirenetworks.com/high-wire-networks-introduces-next-gen-industry-disruptive-cybersecurity-technology-utilizing-new-overwatch-universal-secure-enterprise-browser-extension/