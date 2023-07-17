High Wire announced today, under its Overwatch CyberLab division, a secure enterprise browser extension with these key features:
• Identity-Based Securitization: Industry's first identity-based securitization of employee and third-party access to enterprise resources using virtually any web browser by deploying a secure web browser extension or plug-in.
• AI-Powered Anti-Phishing: Active protection from known, and more importantly unknown, threats that are identified in real time and blocked.
• Crowdsourced Threat Intelligence Cloud: Greater ability to block new threats in real-time utilizing crowd-sourced data.
• Two-pass Antivirus: In-browser anti-virus based upon real time crowd sourced data.
• Data Redaction & Data Leakage Prevention: Enables zero trust policy controls and enforcement in-browser.
• Frictionless Secure Web Gateway: No longer require a firewall in the cloud or at the endpoint.
• Centralized/Single Management & Reporting: Provides greater operational efficiency and lower operating costs.
• Fully Compatible: Works on virtually any popular web browser and OS, and can complement any existing cyber ecosystem and network protection.
• Easy to Deploy at Scale: Can enable protection for an entire organization within just a few hours and at minimum cost to deploy.
• Multiple Additional Key Features: The solution includes many additional unique and proprietary capabilities that the company plans to announce upon the product's official launch.
Read more here: https://www.highwirenetworks.com/high-wire-networks-introduces-next-gen-industry-disruptive-cybersecurity-technology-utilizing-new-overwatch-universal-secure-enterprise-browser-extension/
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
High Wire Networks Inc. published this content on 17 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2023 18:41:01 UTC.