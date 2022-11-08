Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. High Wire Networks, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HWNI   US42981W1045

HIGH WIRE NETWORKS, INC.

(HWNI)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:49 2022-11-08 am EST
0.0920 USD    0.00%
09:54aHigh Wire : Wins $1.8 Million Government Phone Deployment Contract
PU
08:28aHigh Wire Wins $1.80 Million Government Phone Deployment Contract
GL
10/18High Wire : October Cybersecurity Awareness Month
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

High Wire : Wins $1.8 Million Government Phone Deployment Contract

11/08/2022 | 09:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

High Wire Networks Inc. (the "Company" or "High Wire") (OTCQB: HWNI), announced today High Wire won a $1.8 million contract with a value-added reseller (VAR) for a phone lifecycle refresh project. When the project is completed next year, High Wire will have helped upgrade more than 60-thousand IP phone sets at 433 U.S. government sites.

"This is our eleventh large-scale government project since 2021," said David Hand, High Wire Vice President of Global Systems Integrators."We are elated we have earned the trust of both our technology partner and end customer; they have the utmost confidence in High Wire to deliver on time and with the highest quality."

About High Wire Networks
For 22 years, High Wire Networks Inc.(OTCQB: HWNI) has been a trusted partner to VARs, MSPs, distributors, integrators, manufacturers and telecom providers by enabling them to minimize overhead while extending delivery capabilities around the world. Our flexible workforce delivers vendor-agnostic technical field, professional and security services in more than 180 countries. Our services include design, installation, configuration and support for unified communications, wired and wireless networks, cabling and infrastructure, and electrical systems. Our Overwatch Managed Security Marketplace enables our partners to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity that's easy to sell and easy to buy for an affordable subscription. We also offer a variety of on-demand, rapid-response solutions with service levels ranging from two hours to the next business day for onsite break-fix and remote technical support. With High Wire Networks, partners Get Work Done. Learn more at www.highwirenetworks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:
The above news release contains forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact, including but not limited to, statements identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "appear," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "indicate," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would," and other variations or negative expressions of these terms, including statements related to expected market trends and the Company's performance, are all "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to a wide range of external factors, uncertainties, business risks, and other risks identified in filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based except as required by applicable law and regulations.

Investor Relations

www.highwirenetworks.com/investors
investors@highwirenetworks.com

Media Relations

Susanna Song
Vice President of Communications
susanna.song@highwirenetworks.com

Disclaimer

High Wire Networks Inc. published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 14:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HIGH WIRE NETWORKS, INC.
09:54aHigh Wire : Wins $1.8 Million Government Phone Deployment Contract
PU
08:28aHigh Wire Wins $1.80 Million Government Phone Deployment Contract
GL
10/18High Wire : October Cybersecurity Awareness Month
PU
10/12High Wire : Named to MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs List for 2022
PU
10/03High Wire Wins Additional $6.7 Million for Multi-Site, Multi-Tech Rollout
GL
10/03High Wire Wins Additional $6.7 Million for Multi-Site, Multi-Tech Rollout
GL
10/03High Wire Networks, Inc. Wins Additional $6.7 Million for Multi-Site, Multi-Tech Rollou..
CI
09/22High Wire Wins $5 Million Multi-Site, Multi-Tech Rollout for Global Systems Integrator
GL
09/22High Wire Wins $5 Million Multi-Site, Multi-Tech Rollout for Global Systems Integrator
CI
08/15High Wire Networks Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 27,2 M - -
Net income 2021 -13,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,22x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,86 M 5,86 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,6%
Chart HIGH WIRE NETWORKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
High Wire Networks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark W. Porter President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karole Klose Chief Financial Officer
Philip Burnett Chief Information Security Officer & EVP
David Barton Chief Product & Technology Officer, EVP
Charles Hughes Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIGH WIRE NETWORKS, INC.-59.11%6
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-28.43%156 191
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED2.88%131 037
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG20.53%97 659
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION27.11%94 206
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-19.12%60 706