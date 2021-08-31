Log in
    HBK   CA42982U1075

HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD.

(HBK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 08/04 02:19:25 pm
0.015 CAD   --.--%
01:12pHIGHBANK RESOURCES : Fs 2021 - 2q
PU
01:12pHIGHBANK RESOURCES : Md&a 2021 2q
PU
08/11HIGHBANK RESOURCES : Signs letter of intent with integrous energy partners of austin, texas
AQ
Highbank Resources : FS 2021 - 2Q

08/31/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements

For the period ended June 30, 2021

Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars

NOTICE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of condensed interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD.

Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

June 30,

December 31,

Notes

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

7,025

$

50,564

Accounts receivable

2,339

3,222

Due from related parties

11

1,529

4,447

Prepaid expenses

8,467

6,300

19,360

64,533

Non-current assets

Property and equipment

4

7,825,678

7,816,992

Reclamation bond

6

189,500

189,500

Exploration and evaluation assets

5

3

3

8,015,181

8,006,495

TOTAL ASSETS

$

8,034,541

$

8,071,028

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade payables and accrued liabilities

7

$

1,922,507

$

1,769,859

Promissory notes

10

2,748,100

2,613,326

Due to related parties

11

1,001,159

923,909

Production loan

4, 10

900,000

900,000

Convertible debenture

10

-

4,000,000

6,571,766

10,207,094

Non-current liabilities

Convertible debenture

10

2,346,295

-

Reclamation obligation

6

94,750

94,750

2,441,045

94,750

TOTAL LIABILITIES

9,012,811

10,301,844

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

Share capital

8

17,189,233

17,188,433

Share subscription advance (receivable)

(6,650)

(6,650)

Equity component of convertible debenture

1,653,705

-

Contributed surplus

9

1,509,658

1,509,658

Deficit

(21,324,216)

(20,922,257)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

(978,270)

(2,230,816)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

$

8,034,541

$

8,071,028

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Commitments (Notes 4 and 11)

Contingency (Note 5)

Approved on behalf of the Board:

"James H. Place"

"Gary Musil"

Director

Director

See accompanying notes to the financial statements

HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD.

Condensed Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

Notes

2021

2020

2021

2020

Expenses

Amortization

4

$

30

$

43

$

60

$

71

Interest and bank charges

42,191

24,869

69,329

47,261

Loan bonus shares

9

800

-

800

-

Management fees

11

37,500

37,500

75,000

75,000

Office and miscellaneous

11

73

1,765

1,178

3,792

Professional fees

5,491

9,708

12,807

14,024

Regulatory and transfer agent

6,233

4,633

11,851

7,952

Rent

11

2,250

7,050

4,500

14,100

Shareholder information

120

120

518

450

Travel and promotion

128

154

1,143

543

94,816

85,842

177,186

163,193

Other items

Demobilization costs

4

-

2,500

-

43,602

Gain on disposal of assets held for sale

4

-

(48,266)

-

(48,266)

Interest on promissory notes, convertible

debentures, and production loan

10

62,486

162,205

224,773

324,493

62,486

116,439

224,773

319,829

Net and comprehensive loss for the period

$

157,302

$

202,281

$

401,959

$

483,022

Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding (basic and diluted)

139,914,973

139,906,621

139,906,621

139,906,621

Basic and diluted net loss per share

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

See accompanying notes to the financial statements

4

HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD.

Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Share capital

Share

Equity

subscription

component of

Number of

advance

convertible

Contributed

shares

Amount

(receivable)

debenture

Surplus

Deficit

Total

Balance at January 1, 2020

139,906,621

$

17,188,433

$

(6,650)

$

811,497

$

1,446,130

$ (19,270,642)

$

168,768

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(485,522)

(485,522)

Balance at June 30, 2020

139,906,621

$

17,188,433

$

(6,650)

$

811,497

$

1,446,130

$ (19,756,164)

$

(316,754)

Balance at January 1, 2021

139,906,621

$

17,188,433

$

(6,650)

$

-

$

1,509,658

$ (20,922,257)

$

(2,230,816)

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(401,959)

(401,959)

Bonus shares and finders fee issued

40,000

800

-

-

-

-

800

Equity component of convertible debenture

-

-

-

1,653,705

-

-

1,653,705

Balance at June 30, 2021

139,946,621

$

17,189,233

$

(6,650)

$

1,653,705

$

1,509,658

$ (21,324,216)

$

(978,270)

See accompanying notes to the financial statements

5

