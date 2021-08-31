Highbank Resources : FS 2021 - 2Q

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of condensed interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD.
Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
Notes
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
7,025
$
50,564
Accounts receivable
2,339
3,222
Due from related parties
11
1,529
4,447
Prepaid expenses
8,467
6,300
19,360
64,533
Non-current assets
Property and equipment
4
7,825,678
7,816,992
Reclamation bond
6
189,500
189,500
Exploration and evaluation assets
5
3
3
8,015,181
8,006,495
TOTAL ASSETS
$
8,034,541
$
8,071,028
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade payables and accrued liabilities
7
$
1,922,507
$
1,769,859
Promissory notes
10
2,748,100
2,613,326
Due to related parties
11
1,001,159
923,909
Production loan
4, 10
900,000
900,000
Convertible debenture
10
-
4,000,000
6,571,766
10,207,094
Non-current liabilities
Convertible debenture
10
2,346,295
-
Reclamation obligation
6
94,750
94,750
2,441,045
94,750
TOTAL LIABILITIES
9,012,811
10,301,844
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Share capital
8
17,189,233
17,188,433
Share subscription advance (receivable)
(6,650)
(6,650)
Equity component of convertible debenture
1,653,705
-
Contributed surplus
9
1,509,658
1,509,658
Deficit
(21,324,216)
(20,922,257)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
(978,270)
(2,230,816)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
$
8,034,541
$
8,071,028
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
Commitments (Notes 4 and 11)
Contingency (Note 5)
Approved on behalf of the Board:
"James H. Place"
"Gary Musil"
Director
Director
See accompanying notes to the financial statements
HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD.
Condensed Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
Notes
2021
2020
2021
2020
Expenses
Amortization
4
$
30
$
43
$
60
$
71
Interest and bank charges
42,191
24,869
69,329
47,261
Loan bonus shares
9
800
-
800
-
Management fees
11
37,500
37,500
75,000
75,000
Office and miscellaneous
11
73
1,765
1,178
3,792
Professional fees
5,491
9,708
12,807
14,024
Regulatory and transfer agent
6,233
4,633
11,851
7,952
Rent
11
2,250
7,050
4,500
14,100
Shareholder information
120
120
518
450
Travel and promotion
128
154
1,143
543
94,816
85,842
177,186
163,193
Other items
Demobilization costs
4
-
2,500
-
43,602
Gain on disposal of assets held for sale
4
-
(48,266)
-
(48,266)
Interest on promissory notes, convertible
debentures, and production loan
10
62,486
162,205
224,773
324,493
62,486
116,439
224,773
319,829
Net and comprehensive loss for the period
$
157,302
$
202,281
$
401,959
$
483,022
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding (basic and diluted)
139,914,973
139,906,621
139,906,621
139,906,621
Basic and diluted net loss per share
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
See accompanying notes to the financial statements
4
HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD.
Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Share capital
Share
Equity
subscription
component of
Number of
advance
convertible
Contributed
shares
Amount
(receivable)
debenture
Surplus
Deficit
Total
Balance at January 1, 2020
139,906,621
$
17,188,433
$
(6,650)
$
811,497
$
1,446,130
$ (19,270,642)
$
168,768
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(485,522)
(485,522)
Balance at June 30, 2020
139,906,621
$
17,188,433
$
(6,650)
$
811,497
$
1,446,130
$ (19,756,164)
$
(316,754)
Balance at January 1, 2021
139,906,621
$
17,188,433
$
(6,650)
$
-
$
1,509,658
$ (20,922,257)
$
(2,230,816)
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(401,959)
(401,959)
Bonus shares and finders fee issued
40,000
800
-
-
-
-
800
Equity component of convertible debenture
-
-
-
1,653,705
-
-
1,653,705
Balance at June 30, 2021
139,946,621
$
17,189,233
$
(6,650)
$
1,653,705
$
1,509,658
$ (21,324,216)
$
(978,270)
See accompanying notes to the financial statements
Highbank Resources Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 17:11:04 UTC.